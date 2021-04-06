Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
April 2
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.23
|-0.34
|11.61
|-0.27
|27.00
|0.00
|18.00
|-0.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|13.10
|0.07
|5.40
|0.05
|19.50
|0.50
|9.50
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|15.30
|0.51
|6.85
|0.32
|22.00
|2.00
|10.50
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|19.04
|0.08
|11.19
|0.07
|24.50
|0.50
|17.00
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|13.63
|0.16
|5.49
|0.10
|20.00
|1.00
|10.00
|0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continued to increase ahead of the Easter holiday.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.