Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

April 2

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin20.23 -0.3411.61-0.2727.000.0018.00-0.50
Idaho Norkotahs13.100.075.400.0519.500.509.500.00
Columbia Basin15.300.516.850.3222.002.0010.500.00
 San Luis Valley19.040.0811.190.0724.500.5017.000.00
 Idaho Burbanks13.630.165.490.1020.001.0010.000.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continued to increase ahead of the Easter holiday.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.