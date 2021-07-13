Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
July 9
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.99
|0.12
|12.22
|0.10
|38.00
|1.00
|16.50
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|na
|Columbia Basin
|18.75
|0.53
|8.99
|0.33
|34.00
|1.00
|10.00
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|18.23
|0.00
|10.48
|0.00
|25.00
|0.00
|15.50
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|15.67
|0.13
|6.71
|0.08
|28.00
|1.00
|8.50
|0.00
Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices continued their upward trend, while shipments were down during the holiday-shortened week.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.