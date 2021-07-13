Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

July 9

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin20.99 0.1212.220.1038.001.0016.500.00
Idaho Norkotahsnananananananana
Columbia Basin18.750.538.990.3334.001.0010.000.00
 San Luis Valley18.230.0010.480.0025.000.0015.500.00
 Idaho Burbanks15.670.136.710.0828.001.008.500.00

Market Commentary: Idaho Russet table potato prices continued their upward trend, while shipments were down during the holiday-shortened week.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.