Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

June 11

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin19.70 -0.3411.19-0.2730.500.0016.50-0.50
Idaho Norkotahs13.690.495.840.3623.001.008.500.00
Columbia Basin17.500.718.220.4430.001.0010.000.00
 San Luis Valley18.230.0010.480.0025.000.0015.500.00
 Idaho Burbanks14.820.376.210.2226.002.008.500.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continue to climb in Idaho and the Columbia Basin.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.