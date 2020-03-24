March 21

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin $24.03 $1.03 $15.00 $1.03$45.00 $3.00$19.00$1.50
San Luis Valley$25.25$1.84$16.69$1.60$42.00 $2.00$19.00$2.00
Columbia Basin$27.33 $3.16 $14.40 $1.96 $48.00 $6.00$15.50$3.50
 Idaho Norkotahs $25.58 $3.47 $14.87 $2.60 $45.00 $1.00$17.00$6.00
 Idaho Burbanks $26.02 $3.44 $13.01 $2.06 $45.00 $1.00$17.00$6.00

Market Commentary: COVID-19 has driven demand for Russet consumer bags to extreme levels. Carton prices are holding in spite of foodservice slowdown.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

