March 21
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|$24.03
|$1.03
|$15.00
|$1.03
|$45.00
|$3.00
|$19.00
|$1.50
|San Luis Valley
|$25.25
|$1.84
|$16.69
|$1.60
|$42.00
|$2.00
|$19.00
|$2.00
|Columbia Basin
|$27.33
|$3.16
|$14.40
|$1.96
|$48.00
|$6.00
|$15.50
|$3.50
|Idaho Norkotahs
|$25.58
|$3.47
|$14.87
|$2.60
|$45.00
|$1.00
|$17.00
|$6.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|$26.02
|$3.44
|$13.01
|$2.06
|$45.00
|$1.00
|$17.00
|$6.00
Market Commentary: COVID-19 has driven demand for Russet consumer bags to extreme levels. Carton prices are holding in spite of foodservice slowdown.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.