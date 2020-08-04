Aug. 1
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|San Luis Valley
|$26.03
|-$0.80
|$17.37
|-$0.70
|$39.00
|$0.00
|$21.00
|-$1.50
|Idaho Burbanks
|$24.36
|$0.46
|$12.02
|$0.28
|$39.00
|$1.00
|$17.50
|$0.50
|Columbia Basin
|$26.73
|NA
|$14.03
|NA
|$41.00
|NA
|$17.50
|NA
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices begin to plateau as the 2019 crop supply winds down.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.