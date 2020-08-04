Aug. 1

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
         
San Luis Valley$26.03-$0.80$17.37-$0.70$39.00$0.00$21.00-$1.50
Idaho Burbanks $24.36$0.46$12.02$0.28$39.00$1.00$17.50$0.50
Columbia Basin $26.73 NA $14.03NA $41.00 NA $17.50NA
     
 
   

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices begin to plateau as the 2019 crop supply winds down.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

