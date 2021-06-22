Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

June 18

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin20.19 0.4911.580.3933.002.5016.500.00
Idaho Norkotahs13.690.495.840.3623.001.008.500.00
Columbia Basin17.650.158.310.0931.001.0010.000.00
 San Luis Valley18.230.0010.480.0025.000.0015.500.00
 Idaho Burbanks15.000.186.310.1126.000.008.500.00

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices increased in Idaho, Wisconsin and the Columbia Basin last week. Prices remained flat in the San Luis Valley.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.