Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
June 18
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|20.19
|0.49
|11.58
|0.39
|33.00
|2.50
|16.50
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|13.69
|0.49
|5.84
|0.36
|23.00
|1.00
|8.50
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|17.65
|0.15
|8.31
|0.09
|31.00
|1.00
|10.00
|0.00
|San Luis Valley
|18.23
|0.00
|10.48
|0.00
|25.00
|0.00
|15.50
|0.00
|Idaho Burbanks
|15.00
|0.18
|6.31
|0.11
|26.00
|0.00
|8.50
|0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices increased in Idaho, Wisconsin and the Columbia Basin last week. Prices remained flat in the San Luis Valley.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.