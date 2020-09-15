Fresh Russet Potato Market Report
Sept. 12
|Shipping Area
|FWA
|Chg
|GRI
|Chg
|70 ct
|Chg
|10# Film
|Chg
|Wisconsin
|23.81
|0.00
|14.48
|0.00
|34.50
|0.00
|21.00
|0.00
|Idaho Norkotahs
|16.76
|-0.93
|8.15
|-0.69
|22.00
|-2.00
|14.00
|0.00
|Columbia Basin
|19.82
|-1.08
|9.66
|-0.67
|30.00
|-2.00
|14.00
|0.50
|San Luis Valley
|23.13
|0.00
|14.74
|0.00
|35.00
|0.00
|$20.00
|0.00
Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continued to move lower as the 2020 storage harvest ramps up.
.
Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.