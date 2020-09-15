Fresh Russet Potato Market Report

Sept. 12

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct  Chg 10# Film   Chg
Wisconsin 23.81 0.00 14.48 0.00 34.50 0.00 21.00 0.00
Idaho Norkotahs16.76-0.938.15-0.6922.00-2.0014.000.00
Columbia Basin19.82-1.089.66-0.6730.00-2.0014.000.50
 San Luis Valley 23.13 0.00 14.74 0.00 35.00 0.00 $20.000.00
         

Market Commentary: Russet table potato prices continued to move lower as the 2020 storage harvest ramps up.

Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA is a weighted average of shipping point prices for common packs in each area. Weights differ by area. GRI is the Grower Returns Index for each individual area, on a delivered to packing shed basis. Idaho GRIs are based on a 60% packout for Burbanks and a 75% packout for Norkotahs.

