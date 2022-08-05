Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
July 30
Receipts: 754
Comments: Lambs and goats a little softer this week. Good quality Feeder Cattle $5-$8 higher. Cows up sharply this week with fewer head and very high demand. Full herd dispersal of 34 head of Black Angus pairs on Saturday, Aug. 6. Nice Cows. Bred back as well.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 98.00-120.00; Low Dressers 50.00-64.00; Top 10: 110.00
Top Bulls: High Dressers 105.00-110.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 140.00-183.00; 500-700 lbs 130.00-159.00; 700-900 lbs 100.00-115.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 185.00-196.00; 400-500 lbs 175.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 130.00-153.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-134.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-148.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 150.00-186.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 122.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-131.50; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: NT HD; 600.00-1425.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 150.00-340.00; Dairy: 2.00-65.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.30-1.75 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.20-1.68 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.00-2.73 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.00-2.72 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Aug. 1
Steers: LT
Heifers: LT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 93.00-100.00; High Yield Fleshy 92.00-100.00; Med Yield 95.00-98.00; Low Yield 60.00-80.00
Feeder Cows: 75.00-85.00
Heiferettes: LT
Bulls: High Yield 105.00-110.00; Med Yield 102.00-105.00; Feeder 95.00-100.00
Ewes: 78.00-117.50 cwt
Lambs: 144.00 cwt
Nanny Goats: 175 HD
Kids: 70.00 HD
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
July 25-28
Receipts: 668 HD total: 309 HD cattle, 279 sheep, 100 goats
Comments: It’s time to get prepared for our weaned and preconditioned specials. The first one will be our 35 anniversary Customer appreciation special Oct. 18. The calves must be preconditioned with two rounds of shots. The cow market was steady this week with a good test 70% of cattle consignment were cows and bulls.
Top cows: 105.00-110.00
Top bulls: 122.00-129.00
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs top NT; 800-900 lbs 155.00 top; 900-1000 lbs top 158.00 top; 1000-1400 lbs NT; By the Head: NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00 top; 500-600 lbs 132.50 top; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 143.00 top; 800-900 lbs 128.00 top; 900-1000 NT By the Head: 485.00-550.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-500 lbs 152.50 top; 500-600 NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT
The top Holstein cows brought 100.00-105.00
The top Beef cows brought 105.00-110.00
Top Bull (2045 lbs): 129.00
Top 10 Cows: 98.25
Top 50 Cows: 92.35
Top 100 Cows: 85.17
Top 150 Cows: 79.31
Top 200 Cows: 71.08
Bulls: No.1 118.00-128.00; No. 2 102.00-107.50; No. 3 97.50
Top Organic Cow: 111.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 104.82
Pairs: Most pairs were being split: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 825.00-900.00
Bred cows: Unless they are young and No. 1 quality most bred cows are being sold by the pound. Top bred cow weighed at 1117.50
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs 170.00-180.00; 60-80 lbs 130.00-192.50; 80-90 lbs 137.50-175.00; 90-100 lbs 137.50-175.00; 100-120 lbs 155.00-185.00; 120-140 lbs 82.50-172.50
Old Crop Lambs (100-150 lbs): 112.50-170.00
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-100 lbs NT; 100-150 lbs 32.50-145.00; 150-200 lbs 50.00-90.00; 200-225 lbs NT
Rams: 37.50-105.00
Kid Goats by the head: 5.00-155.00
Doelings: 110.00-185.00 HD
Nanny Goats by the head: 70.00-190.00
Buck Goats by the head: 135.00-200.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
July 26
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-201.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-167.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 108.00-118.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-219.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-213.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-206.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-178.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-167.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-129.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-135.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-132.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-120.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-114.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-110.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-107.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-104.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-116.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Aug. 2
Head Count: 876
Baby Cfs: 10.00-50.00
Bull Cfs: 100.00-280.00
Str Hfr Cfs: 90.00-375.00
Strs Cfs: under 300 lbs 204.00-216.00; 300-500 lbs 204.00-216.00; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs 174.00-211.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 174.00-211.00; 500-600 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs NT; 700-plus lbs 74.00-84.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 85.00-115.00, 119.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 70.00-82.00, 85.50 top
Butcher Cows: 84.00-96.00, 105.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 68.00-76.00, 78.00 top
Butcher Bulls: 98.00-122.00, 125.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
July 27
Total Head: 875
Comment: Steady on feeders. Cows $2 to $5 lower.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 200.00-350.00
Bulls: 100.00-133.00
Feeders: 90.00-105.00
Breakers: 80.00-90.00
Boning: 90.00-99.00
Canners: 60.00-80.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 150.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 145.00-150.00; 1000 and up lbs 110.00-121.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 125.00-150.00 few; 600-700 lbs 140.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 125.00-135.00; 1000 and up lbs 100.00-120.00
Mares: 100.00-625.00
Gelding: 150.00-750.00
Barrows and Gilts No. 1 and 2: 100.00-118.00; No. 3 90.00-100.00
Light hogs: 100.00-105.00
Boars: 5.00-35.00
Weaners: 35.00-50.00
Feeders: 100.00-120.00
Sows: 20.00-40.00
Feeder Lambs: 99.00-134.00
Ewes: NT
Choice Slaughter Lambs: 89.00-105.00
Cull Ewes: 40.00-60.00
Meat Goat: 94.00-215.00
Kids: 20.00-50.00
Nanny: 50.00-100.00
Wethers: 90.00-105.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Aug. 2
Receipts: 966 HD
Comment: Light run on feeders with a steady market. Average receipts on weigh cows and bulls with a steady 3 cent higher trend.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 170.00-231.00; 400-500 lbs 180.00-233.00; 500-600 lbs 172.00-200.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-179.50; 700-800 lbs 144.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-152.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 138.00-169.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-171.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 108.00-143.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-129.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 160.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 158.00-178.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-148.50; 800-900 lbs 130.00-144.50
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 127.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-157.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 102.00-134.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-129.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 98.00-110.50; Med Yielding 90.00-97.00; Low Yielding 65.00-89.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 89.00-103.00; Med Yielding 83.00-88.00; Low Yielding 55.00-82.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 120.00-128.00; Med Yielding 95.00-119.00; Low Yielding 65.00-94.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
July 29
Totals: 180 HD cattle, 36 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 99.00
Top 10 Average: 94.60
Top 20 Average: 93.32
Top 50 Average: 87.41
Organic Slaughter: 90.00-109.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 50.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 103.00-124.00
Average SLA Bulls: 66.00-85.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 165.00 HD; 500-650 lbs NT; 700-850 lbs 115.00-132.00; Heavy 115.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 72.50-142.50 HD; 500-650 lbs 95.00-130.00; 700-850 lbs 122.50-130.00; Heavy 80.00-100.00
Holstein Steers 1300-1950 lbs: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 127.50; 500-650 lbs 145.00; 700-850 lbs 110.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: 1400-1650 HD; Average: 900.00-985.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 100.00 HD; Started Beef 385.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 52.00-90.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 130.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 160.00-170.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 190.00 HD
Boars: 2.00-200.00 HD
Goats: Small 25.00-70.00 HD; Med 75.00-150.00 HD; Large 175.00-225.00 HD
Lambs: 87.00-205.00 HD
Ewes: 190.00 HD heavy; 67.00 HD light
Ram: 165.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
July 21
1046 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-215.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-155.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-192.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 90.00-105.00; C&Cs 75.00-90.00; Shells 40.00-65.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-130.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Aug. 1
Comments: Monday’s all class cattle sale featured a good run of cows and bulls, and a light run of yearlings on offer. Slaughter bulls were higher, topping out at $1.23, with an average price of $1.17-$1.20 on 1500- to 2500-pound bulls. Slaughter cows were also higher, topping out at $1.05. Cows averaged 97-99 cents per pound. Not enough feeders for a market test, though heavier yearlings continue to be in demand, along with light calves under 500 pounds.
Baby Lamb: under 300 lbs: 80.00
Goat: Under 300 lbs 30.00-38.75 HD
Hog: Under 300 lbs 55.00; 400-500 lbs NT
Sow: under 300 lbs 90.00
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 450.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 186.00; 300-400 lbs 174.00-176.96; 400-500 lbs 169.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00
Bull: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 94.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 73.00; 1300-1500 lbs 100.00-108.70; 1500-2000 lbs 117.50-117.61; 2000-2500 lbs 119.00-120.73; over 2500 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 40.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 102.00; 900-1000 lbs 75.00-100.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.50-113.00; 1100-1300 lbs 76.50-104.00; 1300-1500 lbs 93.00-105.00; 1500-2000 lbs 87.00-102.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 146.00; NT; 500-600 lbs 79.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00-145.50; 700-800 lbs 105.00-142.25; 800-900 lbs 96.00-122.50; 900-1000 lbs 110.00; 1000-1100 lbs 105.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-182.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00; 600-700 lbs 137.00; 700-800 lbs 111.00-154.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-154.50; 900-1000 lbs 131.00-150.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
