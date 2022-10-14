Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 8
Comments: Lambs steady. Goats a little stronger this week. Feeder cattle $3-$5 off. Well worth the effort to vaccinate and pre-condition your calves. The pre-conditioned calves bringing at least $15-$20 more and a lot more interest from buyers.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 80.00-92.00; Low Dressers 35.00-46.00; Top 10: 86.90
Top Bulls: High Dressers 94.00-107.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 130.00-155.00; 500-700 lbs 120.00-145.00; 700-900 lbs 85.00-93.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 165.00-176.00; 400-500 lbs 165.00-189.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 145.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-144.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-149.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-118.00; 800-900 lbs 98.00-108.00
Bred Cows: 750.00-1225.00 HD; 535.00-1140.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT; Dairy: 7.50-25.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.45-1.80 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.10-1.65 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.40-3.10 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.00-2.65 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 10
Receipts: 804 HD
Steers (331): 300-400 lbs 215.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 205.00-216.00; 500-600 lbs 168.00-188.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 188.00-191.00; 400-500 lbs 165.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 135.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 78.00-88.00; High Yield Fleshy 78.00-88.00; Med Yield 75.00-85.00; Low Yield 50.00-75.00
Feeder Cows: 75.00-90.00
Heiferettes: 100.00-120.00
Bulls: High Yield 100.00-105.00; Med Yield 95.00-100.00; Feeder 85.00-95.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Oct. 6
Receipts: 638 HD Total: 638 Cattle
Comment: The cow and bull market was weaker by $4-$5. A few numbers are starting to show up and a little back log at the plants. To say this year is different than normal would be an understatement. I really don’t think the backlog will be as bad or take as long as normal to overcome. I look for things to get better in the cow market soon. In the feeder market we need rain to make the market get better for the long haul. We can’t direct Mother Nature but we can do a few things to prepare your calves to make them more desirable to the buyers. It’s time to precondition your calves for the fall feeder sales.
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 178.95; 400-500 lbs 144.72-182.50; 500-600 lbs 107.87-168.00; 600-700 lbs 131.05-165.50; 700-800 lbs 117.87-153.00; 800-900 lbs 143.06-165.50; 900-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs Top 115.00; 1200-1300 lbs 125.08-157.50.
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 174.50-250.00; 400-500 lbs 138.62-163.00; 500-600 lbs 121.10-150.00; 600-700 lbs 111.38-132.00; 700-800 lbs 99.18-118.00; 800-900 lbs 106.90-120.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1300 lbs 105.33-121.00; 1300-1400 lbs 157.50.
Feeder Bulls: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs top 150.00; 600-700 lbs 106.56-125.00
Top Holstein Cows: 86.50-89.00
Top Beef Cows: 85.00-86.00
Top Bull: 2120 lbs and 99.00
Top 10 Cows: 86.27
Top 50 Cows: 83.34
Top 100 Cows: 80.67
Top 150 Cows: 76.64
Top 200 Cows: 71.79
Bulls: No.1 90.00-99.00; No. 2 80.00-90.00; No. 3 60.00-70.00
Top Organic Cow: 103.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 91.70
Pairs: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 925.00
Bred cows: No. 1 1200.00, No. 2 1000.00-1100.00, No. 3 575.00-650.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Oct. 11
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-169.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-163.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-137.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-146.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-193.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-216.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-208.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-179.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-154.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-83.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-102.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-94.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-95.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-100.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Oct. 11
Head Count: 1056
Baby Cfs: NT
Str Bull Cfs: 352 lbs 199.00
Str Hfr Cfs: NT
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 700-800 lbs 129.00-151.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 129.00-151.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 81.00-115.00, 117.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 36.00-67.75
Butcher Cows: 63.00-85.00, 90.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 39.00-62.00
Butcher Bulls: 90.00-112.00, 115.50 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Oct. 12
Comment: No test on calves and yearlings. Cows and bulls steady.
Total Head: 200
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: NT
Bulls: 90.00-98.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 65.00-75.00
Boning: 80.00-87.00
Canners: 40.00-60.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 11
Receipts: 2194 HD
Comment: We saw an extremely strong demand for the load lots of program cattle. Overall feeders were softer except for the 300-500 lb steers. Weigh cows and bulls were 5-8 cents lower compared to a week ago.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 170.00-226.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00-224.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-204.00; 600-700 lbs 145.00-185.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-190.00; 800-900 lbs 134.00-185.50
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-169.00; 400-500 lbs 116.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-164.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 97.00-133.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 155.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 154.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-173.50; 600-700 lbs 140.00-171.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-164.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-173.50
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 114.00-154.00; 400-500 lbs 111.00-153.00; 500-600 lbs 108.00-149.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-129.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-119.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 85.00-100.00; Med Yielding 76.00-84.00; Low Yielding 55.00-75.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 77.00-85.00; Med Yielding 71.00-76.00; Low Yielding 45.00-70.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 70.00-76.50; Med Yielding 60.00-69.00; Low Yielding 40.00-59.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 110.00-123.00; Med Yielding 92.00-109.00; Low Yielding 75.00-91.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Oct. 7
Totals: 288 HD cattle, 12 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 87.00
Top 10 Average: 83.35
Top 20 Average: 80.92
Top 50 Average: 76.26
Organic Slaughter: 75.00-110.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 86.00-91.00
Average SLA Bulls: 72.00-85.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 150.00-177.50; 500-650 lbs 127.50-167.50; 700-850 lbs 126.00-137.50; Heavy 120.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 120.00-160.00; 500-650 lbs 110.00-138.00; 700-850 lbs 92.00-123.00; Heavy 70.00-110.00
Holstein Steers NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 102.00-150.00; 500-650 lbs 110.00-140.00; 700-850 lbs 60.00-100.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT cwt; Average 71.00-82.00
Beef Pairs Best: 1000.00-1410.00; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 925.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 35.00-70.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 25.00-170.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 50.00-100.00 (over 100 lbs) small run
Sows: 200.00-285.00 HD
Boars: 25.00-37.50 HD
Goats: Small 20.00-50.00 HD; Med 80.00-100.00 HD; Large 100.00-200.00 HD
Lambs: 75.00-120.00 HD
Ewes: 100.00-180.00 HD heavy; 85.00 HD light
Ram: 170.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Oct. 13
1651 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 75.00-85.00; C&Cs 65.00-75.00; Shells 35.00-55.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 105.00-115.00; Low Yield 70.00-85.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Oct. 10
Comments: Monday’s regular cattle sale saw 350 head, split between cows and light calves. Slaughter cows were significantly lower this week, as more cows have come to market and we reach the end of grilling season. Slaughter cows brought up to 81 cents per pound, with an average price of 70-75 cents. Fat cows were especially marked down, while demand for lean, high yielding cows was stronger. Slaughter bulls followed cows, with a top price of $1.02, and an average of 92-94 cents per pound. Feeder cattle were slightly lower, on a light run of calves, with most of the offering weighing in the 400-500 pound range. 400-500 weight steers brought $191.00 on average, with a top price of $197.00. Same weight heifers brought up to $165.50, with an average of $146.57. 800-900 weight steers topped out at $146.00, with an average price of $142.89, while heifers brought up to $131.00.
Bred Cow: 800-900 lbs NT HD; 900-1000 lbs NT HD; 1000-1100 lbs NT HD; 1100-1300 lbs 1300.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 1150.00 HD
Goat: Under 300 lbs 77.00-100.00 HD
Pig: under 300 lbs 5.00-25.00
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 175.00-176.00; 500-600 lbs 131.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00; 700-800 lbs 127.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 51.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs 60.00-95.00; 1100-1300 lbs 71.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 79.00-102.00; 2000-2500 lbs 90.00-101.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 75.00; 1000-1100 lbs 59.00-72.00; 1100-1300 lbs 52.00-78.00; 1300-1500 lbs 60.00-81.00; 1500-2000 lbs 51.00-81.00; 2000-2500 lbs 55.00-65.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 200.00; 300-400 lbs 99.00-187.00; 400-500 lbs 133.00-165.50; 500-600 lbs 138.00-161.00; 600-700 lbs 135.00-152.00; 700-800 lbs 93.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 70.00-131.00; 900-1000 lbs 87.00-129.00; 1000-1100 lbs 85.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs 73.00
Steers: under 300 lbs 210.00; 300-400 lbs 189.00; 400-500 lbs 179.00-197.00; 500-600 lbs 144.00-181.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 130.50-145.50; 800-900 lbs 133.00-146.00; 900-1000 lbs 124.00-139.00; 1000-1100 lbs 134.50; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs 93.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
