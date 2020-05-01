Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
April 25
Total Receipts: 641
Comments: Grass calves $5-$8 less than previous week. Slaughter cows and bulls continue to be selling really well with the top bull at 90 cents. Good light lambs and good meat goats in high demand! Top goats $3 lb. We had 380 head of cattle on Saturday.
Top Cows: High Dressers 65.00-71.00; Low Dressers 35.00-48.00
Top 10 Cows: 70.40
Top Bulls High Dressers: 82.00-90.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-700 lbs 105.00-118.00; 700-900 lbs 92.00-118.50
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.25; 400-500 lbs 105.00-127.50; 500-600 lbs 105.00-133.50; 600-700 lbs 107.00-126.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-124.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 110.00-122.50; 400-500 lbs 107.00-126.00; 500-600 lbs 104.00-120.00; 600-700 lbs 95.00-113.00; 700-800 lbs 92.00-102.00; 800-900 lbs 86.00-102.50
Bred Cows: 720.00-725.00 HD; 850.00-1110.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 220.00-390.00; Dairy: 30.00-100.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.85-2.25 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.60 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.60-3.00 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.70-2.05 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
April 27
Steers: 300-400 lbs 165.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 145.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-158.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00-131.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs 106.00-110.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 122.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-115.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-95.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: 1000.00-1250.00; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 55.00-62.00; High Yield Fleshy 51.00-56.00; Med Yield 54.00-60.00; Low Yield 45.00-54.00
Feeder Cows: 60.00-65.00
Heiferettes: 70.00-80.00
Bulls: High Yield 75.00-80.00; Med Yield 67.00-74.00; Feeder 63.00-66.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
April 28
Total Receipts: 253, 222 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 63.59 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 57.75 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 52.26 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: 52.00-65.50 cwt
All Slaughter Bulls: NT
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 110.00-117.00; 800-900 lbs 113.50-118.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 107.50-112.50; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 100.00-120.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Cow-Calf Pairs: 885.00-1250.00
Bred Cows: NT
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 130.00-140.00
Day-old Dairy Calves: 2.00-20.00 HD
Block Hogs: 66.00-75.00 cwt
Feeder Pigs: 60.00-95.00
Sows: NT
Weaner Pigs: NT
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 175.00-204.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 120.00-177.50
Thin Ewes: 50.00-80.00
Fleshy Ewes: 55.00-85.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT
Goats: 10-39 lbs 30.00-80.00; 40-69 lbs 82.50-147.50 HD; 70-79 lbs 107.50-160.00; 80-89 lbs 100.00-180.00; 90-99 lbs 75.00-155.00; 100-199 lbs 175.00-230.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
April 23
Receipts: 310
The week started out with expectations of a higher market by mid week it was, hold on this cow market might get real interesting. With the continued shutdown of cattle slaughter plants in the West Coast region it looks more likely than not that COVID 19 will impact most plants. Kill schedules look to be be day by day. I look for the cow market to make huge swings as one plant closes or works on a limited schedule and another might reopen. The cow market was stronger by $8-10.
Top Holstein cows: 69.00-71.50
Top Jersey Cows: 56.00-58.00
Top Beef Cows: 67.00-69.50
Top 10 Cows: 69.97
Top 50 Cows: 66.79
Top 100 Cows: 64.36
Top 150 Cows: 62.45
Top 200 Cows: 59.94
Bulls #1 80.00-86.00; #2 60.00-76.00
Organic Cows: The best 62.00-65.00; Top 10 60.67
Limited feeder cattle this week: no real market test
Cow Calf Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: 585.00-980.00
Ewes, Lambs: NT
Goats by the head: 90-93 lbs 185.00-197.50; 120-125 lbs 165.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
April 28
Head Count: 893
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 100.00-290.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 75.00-280.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 55.00-62.50
Cut/Bon Cows: 49.00-54.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-50.00
Slaughter Bulls: 58.00-81.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X strs: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 78.00-81.25
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 70.00-76.75; 1000 lbs 65.00-70.00
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
April 28
Receipts: 993 HD
Comments: Well, everyday is a new day in our industry, and the challenges are enormous. We are thankful we we still are able to get buyers to show up and bid on our customers' cattle. We want to thank our buyers and sellers for their continued support.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-143.25; 600-700 lbs 120.00-131.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-120.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-104.50
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 115.00-148.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-129.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-119.00; 700-800 lbs 82.00-94.00; 800-900 lbs 75.00-94.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 122.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-131.00; 600-700 lbs 98.00-110.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-100.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-93.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs 100.00-130.00; 400-500 lbs 95.00-121.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-114.00; 600-700 lbs 87.00-97.00; 700-800 lbs 78.00-87.00; 800-900 lbs 65.00-79.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 50.00-60.00; 500-600 lbs 55.00-65.00; 600-700 lbs 55.00-68.00; 700-800 lbs 60.00-70.00; 800-900 lbs 60.00-70.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 60.00-65.50; Med Yielding 55.00-59.00; Low Yielding 40.00-54.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 54.00-62.00; Med Yielding 47.00-53.00; Low Yielding 38.00-46.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 70.00-77.50; Med Yielding 65.00-69.00; Low Yielding 55.00-81.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 60.00-74.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
April 24
Receipts: 49
Comments: We had outstanding cattle from many consignors today with excellent demand on grass weight cattle. Cull cows $3 to $4 lower with possibly more dairy cows coming in the near future. If you are selling calves off the cow, it is important to have proper preconditioning shots in them two to five weeks prior to sale day. It is costing consignors up to $100 per head if we can’t tell buyers the calves have had preconditioning shots.
Slaughter Cows: High Yielding 60.00-66.50; Med Yielding 50.00-59.00; Low Yielding 30.00-49.00
Weigh Bulls: 55.00-83.50
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-173.00; 400-450 lbs 130.00-165.00; 450-500 lbs 118.00-144.00; 500-550 lbs 120.00-162.00; 550-600 lbs 128.00-153.75; 600-650 lbs 125.00-144.00; 650-700 lbs 113.00-140.00; 700-750 lbs 100.00-126.00; 750-800 lbs 93.00-110.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-102.75; 900-1000 lbs NT
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs 117.00-164.00; 400-450 lbs 110.00-134.00; 450-500 lbs 112.00-130.00; 500-550 lbs 112.00-128.00 few; 550-600 lbs 110.00-126.00; 600-650 lbs 105.00-132.50; 650-700 lbs 104.00-123.00; 700-750 lbs 90.00-101.00; 750-800 lbs 85.00-92.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-92.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Washington
EVERSON
(Everson Auction Market)
April 11
This Week: 212
Steers: 300-400 lbs 40.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 89.00-137.00; 500-600 lbs 55.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 52.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 68.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 68.00-142.00; 900-1000 lbs 71.00-136.00; 1000-1100 lbs 68.00-102.00; 1100-1300 lbs 46.00-97.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Bulls: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 61.00-81.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00; 600-700 lbs 126.00-127.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-122.00; 800-900 lbs 89.00; 900-1000 lbs 75.00; 1000-1100 lbs 75.00; 1100-1300 lbs 64.00; 1500-2000 90.00
Stag by weight: 300-400 lbs 82.00; 400-500 lbs 117.00
Calves by the head: under 300 lbs NT
Slaughter Cows: 44.00-56.00 cwt
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 45.00-124.00; 400-500 lbs 26.00-129.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 54.00-131.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 76.00-131.00 cwt; 700-800 lbs 55.00-125.00 cwt; 800-900 lbs 106.00-110.00; 900-1000 lbs 117.00-130.00; 1000-1100 lbs 69.00; 1100-1300 lbs 53.00-95.00; 1100 lbs 118.00
Heifers by the Head: Under 300-400 lbs 270.00 HD
Bulls by the Head: 300-400 lbs 310.00 HD
Bred Cows by the Head: 1000-1100 lbs 725.00 HD; 1100-1300 lbs 725.00-950.00 HD; 1300-1500 lbs 700.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 800.00 HD
Cow-Calf Pair: 1075 PR
Steers by the Head: Under 300 lbs 70.00 HD
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
April 24
Totals: 247 HD cattle, 17 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Top SLA Cows: 60.00-75.00
Average SLA Cows: 40.00-55.00
Top 10 Average: 72.45
Top 20 Average: 71.05
Top 50 Average: 68.50
Shells, Thin, Small: 35.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 83.00-86.00
Average SLA Bulls: 79.00-82.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 125.00-147.50; 500-650 lbs 80.00-150.00; 700-850 lbs 137.00-150.00; Heavy NT
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 115.00-137.00; 500-650 lbs 102.00-140.00; 700-850 lbs 100.00-152.00; Heavy 76.00
Holstein Steers: 3 370 lbs 72.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 95.00-120.00; 500-650 lbs 100.00-137.00; 700-850 lbs 105.00-122.50; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT; Average 873.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1075.00-1300.00 HD; Average: 825.00-950.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 940.00-1000.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 750.00-930.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Open Hol Hfrs NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small NT HD; Med NT; Large NT HD
Hol Heifers: 100.00 HD
XBred Beef; 50.00 HD
Started Beef: 300.00-360.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 60.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 100.00-122.50 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 115.00-120.00 HD
Sows: NT HD
Boars: 5.00-10.00 HD
Goats: Small 40.00-50.00 HD; Med 90.00-155.00 HD; Large 160.00-205.00 HD
Lambs 95.00-140.00 HD
Ewes: 95.00-120.00 (light); 175.00 HD (heavy)
Ram: 190.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
April 23
1909 HD
Notes: 621 slaughter cows/bulls sold, market very aggressive, especially on premium beef type cows and bulls.
Very best cows: 70.00-80.00
Very best bulls: 95.00-110.00
Handful of pairs: 1150.00-1450.00
Notes: 1250 steers and heifers, light cattle selling really well still — somewhat softer than previously but still very good. Heavy cattle getting real difficult to sell, best we had going was handing them out 1 to 5 at a time.
Steers: 3-379-172.50; 22-407-171.00; 2-468-162.50; 45-487-170.00; 5-527-165.00; 10-551-164.00; 12-582-155.00; 15-587-158.00; 35-603-150.00; 5-623-144.00; 7-624-144.00; 12-628-145.00; 14-630-145.00; 21-634-147.00; 5-654-151.00; 3-670-138.00; 15-681-143.00; 32-683-140.50; 5-702-125.00; 22-738-133.00; 4-744-127.00; 12-744-121.00; 7-750-115.00; 6-764-111.00; 34-855-103.50; 6-895-100.00; 2-910-100.00; 5-916-100.00; 4-924-98.00; 2-1003-100.00; 20-1033-100
Heifers: 3-438-130.00; 20-448-140.00; 6-499-135.00; 6-472-147.00; 3-483-140.00; 37-506-140.00; 7-517-135.00; 2-523-131.00; 8-538-140.00; 12-584-127.00; 12-584-128.50; 11-594-125.00; 36-610-130.25; 18-610-130.25; 9-611-130.25; 18-613-129.75; 13-624-127.00; 7-638-130.25; 12-691-115.00; 18-699-106.00; 12-713-107.00; 4-730-93.00; 11-806-93.00; 18-885-89.00; 6-923-82.50
Inhouse video lot: 130 heifers 850 lbs $86.50; 60 Ang X Hol strs/hfrs 900/850 lbs $76/71