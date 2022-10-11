Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 8
Comments: Lambs steady. Goats a little stronger this week. Feeder cattle $3-$5 off. Well worth the effort to vaccinate and pre-condition your calves. The pre-conditioned calves bringing at least $15-$20 more and a lot more interest from buyers.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 80.00-92.00; Low Dressers 35.00-46.00; Top 10: 86.90
Top Bulls: High Dressers 94.00-107.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 130.00-155.00; 500-700 lbs 120.00-145.00; 700-900 lbs 85.00-93.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 165.00-176.00; 400-500 lbs 165.00-189.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 145.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-144.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-149.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-118.00; 800-900 lbs 98.00-108.00
Bred Cows: 750.00-1225.00 HD; 535.00-1140.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT; Dairy: 7.50-25.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.45-1.80 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.10-1.65 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.40-3.10 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.00-2.65 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 10
Receipts: 804 HD
Steers (331): 300-400 lbs 215.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 205.00-216.00; 500-600 lbs 168.00-188.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 188.00-191.00; 400-500 lbs 165.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 135.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 78.00-88.00; High Yield Fleshy 78.00-88.00; Med Yield 75.00-85.00; Low Yield 50.00-75.00
Feeder Cows: 75.00-90.00
Heiferettes: 100.00-120.00
Bulls: High Yield 100.00-105.00; Med Yield 95.00-100.00; Feeder 85.00-95.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Oct. 6
Receipts: 638 HD Total: 638 Cattle
Comment: The cow and bull market was weaker by $4-$5. A few numbers are starting to show up and a little back log at the plants. To say this year is different than normal would be an understatement. I really don’t think the backlog will be as bad or take as long as normal to overcome. I look for things to get better in the cow market soon. In the feeder market we need rain to make the market get better for the long haul. We can’t direct Mother Nature but we can do a few things to prepare your calves to make them more desirable to the buyers. It’s time to precondition your calves for the fall feeder sales.
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 178.95; 400-500 lbs 144.72-182.50; 500-600 lbs 107.87-168.00; 600-700 lbs 131.05-165.50; 700-800 lbs 117.87-153.00; 800-900 lbs 143.06-165.50; 900-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs Top 115.00; 1200-1300 lbs 125.08-157.50.
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 174.50-250.00; 400-500 lbs 138.62-163.00; 500-600 lbs 121.10-150.00; 600-700 lbs 111.38-132.00; 700-800 lbs 99.18-118.00; 800-900 lbs 106.90-120.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1300 lbs 105.33-121.00; 1300-1400 lbs 157.50.
Feeder Bulls: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs top 150.00; 600-700 lbs 106.56-125.00
Top Holstein Cows: 86.50-89.00
Top Beef Cows: 85.00-86.00
Top Bull: 2120 lbs and 99.00
Top 10 Cows: 86.27
Top 50 Cows: 83.34
Top 100 Cows: 80.67
Top 150 Cows: 76.64
Top 200 Cows: 71.79
Bulls: No.1 90.00-99.00; No. 2 80.00-90.00; No. 3 60.00-70.00
Top Organic Cow: 103.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 91.70
Pairs: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 925.00
Bred cows: No. 1 1200.00, No. 2 1000.00-1100.00, No. 3 575.00-650.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Oct. 4
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-191.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-205.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-208.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-146.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-141.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-146.00; 1000-1100 lbs 108.00-138.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-206.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-210.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-221.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-199.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-145.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-174.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-144.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-139.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-90.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-82.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-90.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-95.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-104.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Oct. 4
Head Count: 764
Baby Cfs: NT
Str Bull Cfs: 25.00-170.00
Str Hfr Cfs: 35.00-160.00
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 700-800 lbs 144.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 800-900 lbs 154.00; 900-1000 lbs 121.00
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs 84.00; 700-plus lbs 99.00-116.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 87.00-116.50, 119.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 61.00-81.00, 82.00 top
Butcher Cows: 76.00-87.00, 89.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 57.00-75.00
Butcher Bulls: 91.00-111.00, 122.50 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Oct. 5
Comment: Calves steady. Cows and bulls $5 to $6 lower.
Total Head: 1050
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 200.00-300.00
Bulls: 90.00-105.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 70.00-80.00
Boning: 78.00-86.00
Canners: 50.00-65.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 216.00; 400-500 lbs 190.00-222.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-187.00; 600-700 lbs 170.00-178.50; 700-800 lbs 150.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 140.00-144.00; 1000 and up lbs 120.00-130.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 166.00-174.00; 400-500 lbs 155.00-163.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-164.00; 600-700 lbs 160.00-166.00; 700-800 lbs 155.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 104.00-145.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Sept. 27
Receipts: 1860 HD
Comment: Feeder market mostly softer due to volume and lesser quality throughout the sale. Weigh cows and bulls steady to 3 cents softer.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 180.00-250.00; 400-500 lbs 175.00-220.25; 500-600 lbs 170.00-192.00; 600-700 lbs 162.00-184.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 132.00-155.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 139.00-179.00; 400-500 lbs 131.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 109.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-131.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 150.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 141.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 131.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-140.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 132.00-172.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-144.00; 600-700 lbs 111.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-124.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 93.00-105.00; Med Yielding 85.00-92.00; Low Yielding 60.00-84.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 86.00-95.00; Med Yielding 80.00-85.00; Low Yielding 45.00-79.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 75.00-84.00; Med Yielding 67.00-74.00; Low Yielding 40.00-66.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 110.00-120.00; Med Yielding 101.00-109.00; Low Yielding 75.00-100.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
Totals: 434 HD cattle, 346 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 90.00
Top 10 Average: 85.30
Top 20 Average: 82.70
Top 50 Average: 76.74
Organic Slaughter: 80.00-113.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 77.00-84.00
Average SLA Bulls: 70.00-74.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 125.00-155.00; 500-650 lbs 131.00-175.00; 700-850 lbs 102.00-152.00; Heavy 72.00-120.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 90.00-155.00; 500-650 lbs 85.00-140.00; 700-850 lbs 70.00-130.00; Heavy 75.00-117.00
Holstein Steers NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 127.00-150.00; 500-650 lbs 87.00-107.00; 700-850 lbs 75.00-82.50; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT cwt; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: NT; Average: 1175.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 925.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 5.00-25.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 35.00-70.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 25.00-170.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 50.00-100.00 (over 100 lbs) small run
Sows: 200.00-285.00 HD
Boars: 25.00-37.50 HD
Goats: Small 20.00-50.00 HD; Med 60.00-90.00 HD; Large 100.00-200.00 HD
Lambs: 37.50-170.00 HD
Ewes: 100.00-180.00 HD heavy; 50.00-90.00 HD light
Ram: 67.00-240.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Oct. 6
1932 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-240.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-230.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-190.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-175.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-190.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-175.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-155.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 95.00-109.00; C&Cs 85.00-95.00; Shells 45.00-75.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-125.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Oct. 1&3
Comments: Saturday’s Annual Carload Feeder Special featured over 1700 head of calves, heavy to steers, with a strong market and good demand, especially on cattle over 600 pounds. Steers weighing 400-500 pounds brought up to $222.00, with an average of $203.87. Same weight heifers brought $165.00, with an average of $158.78. 500-600 weight steers topped out at $195.00, with an average of $186.16, while heifers brought $168.00 and averaged $156.50. 600-700 weight steers brought up to $195.75, averaging $180.82. Heifers in the same weight range brought $177.25 and averaged $161.69. 700-800 pound steers brought $186.00, with an average of $177.38. Monday’s Fall Feeder classic featured over 1000 head, with smaller bunches of calves and yearlings, and a good run of cows and bulls. Slaughter cows were a bit softer Monday, with a top end of $95.50 and an average price of $83.00-$85.00, with shellier cows pulling down the average. Slaughter bulls brought up to $115.00, and averaged $101.00 on a light offering. Feeders were lower on the top end from Saturday, but mixed and off color calves were stronger on the bottom end. 400-500 weight steers brought $213.00 with an average of $199.44, while heifers brought $174.00 and averaged $156.90. 600-700 weight steers topped out at $190.50 and averaged $176.07, heifers in the same weight range brought $173.25 and averaged $156.54. 900-1000 weight yearling steers brought up to $156.00, and averaged $146.70.
