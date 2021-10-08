Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 2
Receipts: 854
Comments: Feeder goats stronger than the previous week. Lambs in high demand this week topping at $3.02/lb Light feeder cattle seem to be a buyers’ market this week. Yearlings still selling well. Slaughter cows $3-$4 higher. Customer appreciation BBQ and feeder sale Oct 16. Thank you for your continued support, buyers and sellers!
Top Cows: High Dressers 65.00-72.00; Low Dressers 35.00-44.00
Top 10 Cows: 67.40
Top Bulls: High Dressers 80.00-89.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 106.00-128.00; 500-700 lbs 98.00-113.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 110.00-126.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-132.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-128.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-123.75; 700-800 lbs 103.00-119.75; 800-900 lbs 101.00-111.75
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 105.00-125.00; 400-500 lbs 100.00-123.00; 500-600 lbs 108.00-119.00; 600-700 lbs 102.00-116.50; 700-800 lbs 93.00-114.00; 800-900 lbs 96.00-111.75
Bred Cows: 350.00-790.00 HD; NT PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 85.00-240.00 HD; Dairy: 30.00-70.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.65-3.02 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.20-3.02 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.80-3.41 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.20-2.84 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 4
1418 HD
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers: 300-400 lbs 167.00-179.00; 400-500 lbs 156.00-166.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-157.50; 600-700 lbs 141.00-149.50; 700-800 lbs 142.00-148.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-157.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00-138.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-138.50; 800-900 lbs 110.00-129.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 58.00-63.50; High Yield Fleshy 58.00-63.50; Med Yield 48.00-58.00; Low Yield 35.00-47.00
Feeder Cows: 60.00-73.00
Heiferettes: 80.00-95.00
Bulls: High Yield 67.00-72.00; Med Yield 65.00-67.00; Feeder 65.00-73.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Sept. 27, 29
Receipts: 501 HD cattle, 291 sheep, 184 goats
Comments: The feeder market shows a big spread in pricing with the preconditioned calves showing the most interest and the unvaccinated or off quality calves less buyer interest. It all comes down to quality and the cost to doctor one. With the continued labor problems in all aspects of the feeding chain buyers are willing to pay for the weaned vaccinated ones rather than doctor sick calves. The cow market was steady this week. The lamb market was stronger again this week. Top lambs brought $275.00. The goat market was steady. The best goats brought $300.00-$345.00 by the head. The bulk of the feeder cattle this week were unvaccinated #2 quality.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 98.31-122.00; 500-600 lbs 107.07-134.00; 600-700 lbs 120.85-131.00; 700-800 lbs 94.83-119.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1200-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 87.64-101.00; 500-600 lbs 86.46-113.00; 600-700 lbs 84.54-122.00; 700-800 lbs 90.68-112.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT
Feeder Bulls: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 87.14-111.00; 600-700 lbs 80.00-112.50; 700-800 lbs NT
The top Holstein cows brought 72.50-74.50
The top Beef Cows brought 69.00-71.00
Top 10 Cows: 71.75
Top 50 Cows: 66.67
Top 100 Cows: 63.02
Top 150 Cows: 59.67
Top 200 Cows: 56.55
Bulls: No. 1 NT; No. 2. 79.00-85.00; No. 3 61.00-73.00
Top Organic Cow: 111.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 99.82
Top 20 Organic Cows: 88.81
Pairs: Due to the extreme dry conditions most pairs are being split. The top was 910.00
Bred Cows: Very few bred cows going back to the country. No. 1 NT; No. 2 NT; Old or off Quality, weigh price to 50.00 over
Lambs (Average-Top): 40-50 lbs 207.50-220.00; 50-60 lbs 253.80-265.00; 60- 70 lbs 250.00-255.00; 70-80 lbs 251.92-275.00; 80-90 lbs 250.00; 90-100 lbs 253.21-260.00; 100-110 lbs 260.00
Old Crop Lambs: 100-125 lbs 257.50-270.00; 125-150 lbs 248.75-252.50
Mutton (By the pound, Low-High): 100-125 lbs 165.00; 125-150 lbs 110.00-115.00; 150-175 lbs 105.00-195.00; 175-250 lbs 155.00-185.00
Goats By the Head: Kid 15.00-260.00; Buckling 167.50; Wether 85.00-305.00; Nanny 85.00-220.00; Buck 115.00-380.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Oct. 5
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-149.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 83.00-123.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-197.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-157.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-141.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-124.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-62.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-51.00; 1000-1100 lbs 56.00-58.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-62.00; over 1200 lbs 61.00-65.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-71.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-85.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-84.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1050.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1425.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Oct. 5
Head Count: 1099
Baby Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: NT
Started Hfr Cfs: 10.00-85.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 53.00-64.00
Cut/Bon Cows: 40.00-54.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 20.00-40.00
Slaughter Bulls: 71.00-90.00
Hieferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs 55.00-90.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs 53.00-85.00
Holstein X Steers: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 70.00-94.00; 1000 lbs 69.00-94.00
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 123.00-141.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 114.00-138.00; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1100 lbs 106.00-118.00
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 5
Receipts: 1440 HD
Comment: Sale consisted of 760 HD of feeders and 650 weight cows and bulls. Mostly singles, small penlots and plainer feeders with little test on No. 1s. Weigh cows and bulls still feeling market pressure.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 115.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 107.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 104.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-132.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-120.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-151.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-138.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 115.00-134.00; 400-500 lbs 108.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-124.00; 600-700 lbs 102.00-125.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-117.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-110.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 56.00-65.00; Med Yielding 50.00-55.00; Low Yielding 40.00-49.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 54.00-65.00; Med Yielding 48.00-53.00; Low Yielding 35.00-47.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 80.00-86.00; Med Yielding 73.00-79.00; Low Yielding 55.00-72.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-80.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Oct. 1-2
Totals: 482 HD cattle, 361 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Top SLA Cows: 45.00-60.50
Top 10 Average: 57.25
Top 20 Average: 55.65
Top 50 Average: 52.34
Organic Slaughter: 61.00-124.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 40.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 72.00-76.00
Average SLA Bulls: 59.00-70.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 122.00-142.00; 500-650 lbs 110.00-144.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-104.50; Heavy 95.00-135.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 110.00-135.00; 500-650 lbs 107.00-124.00; 700-850 lbs 99.00-109.00; Heavy 83.00-107.00
Holstein Steers: 3HD 687 lbs 57.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 82.00-130.00; 500-650 lbs 80.00-117.00; 700-850 lbs 75.00-90.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1000.00-1050.00 HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1025.00-1075.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Jersey Heifers NT; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 5.00 HD; Med 35.00 HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 25.00-125.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 30.00-220.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 110.00-320.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 180.00-330.00 HD
Boars: NT
Goats: Small 20.00-50.00 HD; Med 60.00-150.00 HD; Large 175.00-260.00 HD
Lambs: Small 70.00-205.00 HD
Ewes: 160.00-225.00 HD heavy; 135.00-150.00 light
Ram: 240.00-275.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Oct. 7
1552 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-135.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-142.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 60.00-70.00; C&Cs 50.00-60.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Low Yield 65.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Sept. 27
Receipts: 600 HD
Comments: Monday’s regular cattle sale featured near 600 head of cattle, and 300 small animals. Slaughter cows were steady to higher, with a top price of 70 cents per pound, and an average price of 54-56 cents. Slaughter bulls were steady, bringing up to 82 cents per pound, and averaging 75 cents per pound. Not enough feeders for an accurate market test, though we continue to see sparse interest in off colored or rough cattle. Demand remains for yearlings and feeders over 600 pounds.
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 220.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 60.00-325.00; 400-500 lbs 87.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-110.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-101.00; 700-800 lbs 72.00-73.00
Baby Calf: under 300 lbs 100.00-275.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bred Heifer: 900-1000 lbs NT HD; 1000-1100 lbs 725.00 HD; 1100-1300 lbs NT HD; 1300-1500 lbs NT HD; 1500-2000 lbs 880.00 HD
Bull: Under 300lbs 83.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 74.00-81.00; 1000-1100 lbs 60.00-65.00; 1100-1300 lbs 63.00-79.50; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 68.00-78.50; 2000-2500 lbs 81.00-82.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow/Calf Pair: 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs 18.00; 500-600 lbs 36.00-41.00; 600-700 lbs 35.00-42.00; 700-800 lbs 53.00-99.00; 800-900 lbs 35.00-58.00; 900-1000 lbs 47.00-71.00; 1000-1100 lbs 45.00-82.00; 1100-1300 lbs 42.00-70.00; 1300-1500 lbs 42.00-62.00; 1500-2000 lbs 49.00-60.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 150.00-300.00; 300-400 lbs 100.00-265.00; 400-500 lbs 55.00-124.00; 500-600 lbs 82.00-125.00; 600-700 lbs 58.00-120.00; 700-800 lbs 42.00-89.00; 800-900 lbs 84.00-107.00; 900-1000 lbs 53.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs 250.00; 300-400 lbs 71.00-153.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 96.00-134.50; 600-700 lbs 79.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 102.00-118.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-115.00; 900-1000 lbs 102.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 94.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Lambs: under 300 lbs 80.00-240.00
Ewe: under 300 lbs 100.00-120.00
Ram: under 300 lbs 102.50-197.50
Wether: under 300 lbs 80.00-195.00
Goat: under 300 lbs 102.50-305.00 HD
Buck Kid: under 300 lbs 55.00-190.00 HD
Doe: under 300 lbs 75.00-277.50
Doeling: under 300 lbs 40.00-175.00