Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
March 27
Receipts: 1153
Comments: Big sale on Saturday. 147 goats and 503 sheep. Good quality lambs brought good prices all day. Over 300 feed cattle. Prices $5-$10 lower this week but preconditioned calves bring good returns. Top pen lot of 525 lb heifers at $1.60. Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Thank you to the whole crew for all your hard work as well as each buyer and consignor, we appreciate you all.
Top Cows: High Dressers 62.00-82.50; Low Dressers 30.00-41.00
Top 10 Cows: 70.35
Top Bulls: High Dressers 83.00-89.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 117.00-123.00; 500-700 lbs 112.00-138.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 138.00-157.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 118.00-134.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 120.00-132.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-126.00; 700-800 lbs 94.00-111.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 650.00-1120.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 280.00-350.00; Dairy: 2.00-130.00
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.15-2.62 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.88-2.49 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 3.20-3.84 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.50-3.21 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
March 15
Head: 764
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers: 300-400 lbs 170.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 185.00-199.00; 500-600 lbs 167.00-192.00; 600-700 lbs 146.00-166.00; 700-800 lbs 127.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs 127.00-135.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 160.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 162.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-162.00; 600-700 lbs 131.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-122.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-65.00; High Yield Fleshy 60.00-65.00; Med Yield 57.00-62.00; Low Yield 40.00-57.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-75.00
Heiferettes: 75.00-90.00
Bulls: High Yield 85.00-91.00; Med Yield 77.00-85.00; Feeder 70.00-75.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
March 25
Receipts: 411, 410 cattle
Comment: Very few weaned preconditioned light feeder cattle this week and the market reflects that compared to last week. The big yearling type continues to sell extremely well. We have a new organic cow buyer and it was a pleasant addition. The organic cows sold a strong 10 cents a pound better. Now we just need more certified organic for meat cattle.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 137.71-144.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 139.60-151.00; 700-800 lbs 129.71-145.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 118.38-140.25; 1000-1100 lbs 108.25-115.00; 1100-1300 lbs 99.67-124.00; 1200-1300 lbs 131.00-142.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 119.36-133.00; 500-600 lbs 121.35-133.00; 600-700 lbs 124.75-125.50; 700-800 lbs 102.20-111.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs NT
Dairy Heifers: 800-900 lbs 65.50-79.00; 900-1000 lbs 64.00-68.00; 1000-1200 lbs 66.00-91.00; 1200-1400 lbs 73.00-100.00
Top Holstein Cows: 74.00-77.00
Top Beef Cows: 76.00-80.00
Top 10 Cows: 75.18
Top 50 Cows: 68.49
Top 100 Cows: 65.19
Top 200 Cows: 57.15
Bulls: No. 1 NT; No. 2 100.00-107.00; No. 2 85.00-94.00; No. 3 78.00
Top Organic Cow LT: No. 1 82.00-86.00; No. 2 70.00-80.00; No. 3 62.00-65.00; No. 4 44.00-49.00
Pairs: No. 1 1100.00-1450.00; No. 2 925.00; No. 3 650.00-750.00
Bred Cows: No. 1 NT; No. 2 700.00-725.00; No. 3 NT
Old or Off quality: weigh price to 50.00 over
Day-old Calves: Dairy 85.00; Beef 280.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
March 30
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-133.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-115.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-91.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-87.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-82.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-82.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-197.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-163.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-146.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-133.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-124.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-71.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-74.00; 1000-1100 lbs 56.00-73.00; 1100-1200 lbs 50.00-76.00; over 1200 lbs 53.00-79.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-94.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-94.00; over 1200 lbs 79.00-97.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1075.00-1550.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1400.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 102.00-130.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
March 30
Head Count: 1197
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 85.00-390.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 75.00-230.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 63.00-72.50
Cut/Bon Cows: 58.00-64.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 45.00-51.00
Slaughter Bulls: 86.00-92.00
Heiferettes: 78.00-92.00
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 85.00-87.00; 600-700 lbs 95.00-105.50; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs 90.00-95.50
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 75.00-91.50; 1000 lbs 74.00-90.50
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 182.00-188.50; 500-600 lbs 149.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 162.00-173.00; 500-600 lbs 137.75-144.00; 600-700 lbs 137.75-144.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
March 23
Receipts: 1037 HD
Comment: Light test on feeder cattle. April 6 will kick off our Spring Roundup. Weigh cows and bulls steady to 3 cents higher. We have updated our calendar and released our spring roundup dates.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 170.00-185.00; 400-500 lbs 155.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-151.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-128.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 135.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-148.50; 600-700 lbs 120.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 75.00-85.00; 500-600 lbs 72.00-83.00; 600-700 lbs 70.00-80.00; 700-800 lbs 72.00-82.00; 800-900 lbs 73.00-81.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 65.00-70.00; Med Yielding 58.00-64.00; Low Yielding 45.00-57.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 62.00-68.00; Med Yielding 57.00-61.00; Low Yielding 45.00-56.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 85.00-99.00; Med Yielding 72.00-82.00; Low Yielding NT
Holstein Barren Heifers: 72.00-82.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
March 26
Totals: 492 HD cattle, 75 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 65.00-70.50
Average SLA Cows: 58.00-65.00
Top 10 Average: 67.65
Top 20 Average: 66.42
Top 50 Average: 63.56
Shells, Thin, Small: 35.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 89.50
Average SLA Bulls: 76.00
Best Steers: 300-400 lbs 170.00-202.50; 400-500 lbs 160.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 145.00-177.50; 700-800 lbs 150.00-175.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 122.00-180.00
Best Heifers: 300-400 lbs 160.00-198.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-187.50; 500-600 lbs 140.00-162.50; 600-700 lbs 135.00-152.50; 700-800 lbs 125.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-140.00
Holstein Steers: 500-700 lbs NT; 700-850 lbs NT; Heavy NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 145.00-187.50; 500-650 lbs 145.00-189.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-121.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 1000.00-1100.00 HD; Average 525.00-800.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1475.00 HD; Average: NT HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1150.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers NT; Open Hol Hfrs NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small NT HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 90.00-110.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 60.00-105.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 150.00-225.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 275.00-282.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 100.00-300.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-10.00 HD
Goats: Small 4.00-77.00 HD; Med 100.00-190.00 HD; Large 250.00-320.00 HD
Lambs 122.50 HD
Ewes: 150.00-205.00 HD heavy; 50.00-125.00 HD light
Ram: 125.00-205.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
April 1
1439 HD
Comments: 701 slaughter cows/bulls sold, market very strong again. 600 or so feeder steers and heifers, lots of small bunches consigned today, sold well.
Best Cows 67-83.00
Best Bulls 95-111.00
Steers: 375-675 lbs 160.00-193.00; 700-900 lbs 130.00-150.00
Heifers: 400-575 lbs 150.00-165.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
March 29
Receipts: 450 HD
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured 450 head, with a good selection of light calves and yearlings. Slaughter cows were steady to 3-4 cents higher, with cows topping out at 74 cents per pound, and averaging 67 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls were steady, averaging 84 cents with a top of 91 cents per pound. Feeder cattle were steady, with 400-500 weight steers bringing 1.79, with an average of 1.67, while same weight heifers brought 153.50, with an average of $144.46. 500-600 weight steers brought 171.00, with an average price of 164.99. Same weight heifers brought 140.50, with an average price of 133.48. 600-700 weight steers topped out at 158.00, with an average of 145.01. Next Monday, April 5 will be an all class cattle sale, and our next feeder sale will be April 12. I