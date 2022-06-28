Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
June 25
Receipts: 986
Comments: Goats and Lambs steady. Light on Feeder Cattle but market strong. Cows $5-$8 higher this week. Thank you to our buyers and sellers. We appreciate you! Also, a big shout-out to our employees. Thank you for your hard work! It definitely takes a team to make it all happen. No sale: Saturday, July 2.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 85.00-105.50; Low Dressers 33.00-48.00; Top 10: 102.20
Top Bulls: High Dressers 100.00-123.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-700 lbs 110.00-137.50; 700-900 lbs 90.00-121.00;
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 135.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-149.00; 800-900 lbs 149.00-157.50
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 144.00-152.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 120.00-134.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-129.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 790.00-1000.00 HD; NT PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 120.00-310.00; Dairy: 10.00-50.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.00-2.65 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.45-2.15 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 3.10-3.93 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.60-3.44 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
June 20
Receipts: 265 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 185.00-210.00; 500-600 lbs 200.00-216.00; 600-700 lbs 167.00-187.00; 700-800 lbs 164.00-171.00; 800-900 lbs 145.00-161.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 175.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 167.00-183.00; 600-700 lbs 152.00-173.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-151.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-140.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 93.00-96.00; High Yield Fleshy 90.00-97.50; Med Yield 80.00-90.00; Low Yield 60.00-80.00
Feeder Cows: 75.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 85.00-110.00
Bulls: High Yield 105.00-110.00; Med Yield 100.00-105.00; Feeder 90.00-100.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
June 20 & 23
Receipts: 944 HD total: 424 HD cattle, 317 sheep, 220 goats
Comments: The cow market was steady this week with a good test; 69% of consignments were cows and bulls. We were short on feeder cattle this week so the market is on a light test. The lamb and goat market was stronger this week.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 152.00; 500-600 lbs 140.57-150.00; 600-700 lbs 140.20-146.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 145.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1200 lbs NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 109.20-135.00; 500-600 lbs 113.57-143.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-127.50; 700-800 lbs 118.00-130.00; 800 lbs and up lite test; By the Head: 125.00-550.00
Direct slaughter: 1000-1400 lbs: 101.00-137.00
The top Holstein cows brought 99.00-100.00
The top Beef cows brought 100.00-105.00
Top Bull (1995 lbs): 119.00
Top 10 Cows: 97.27
Top 50 Cows: 92.61
Top 100 Cows: 88.92
Top 150 Cows: 85.36
Top 200 Cows: 79.68
Bulls: No.1 115.00-123.00; No. 2 100.00-115.00; No. 3 96.00-100.00
Top Organic Cow: 118.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 117.81
Pairs: thin pairs with small calves: 1050.00-1500.00
Lambs (Average-Top): 40-60 lbs 155.00-220.00; 60-80 lbs 180.00-225.00; 80-90 lbs 190.00-230.00; 90-100 lbs 190.00-220.50; 100-120 lbs 160.00-215.00; 120-160 lbs 175.00-185.00
Old Crop Lambs (100-150 lbs): 110.00-190.00
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-100 lbs 170.00-185.00; 100-150 lbs 70.00-160.00; 150-200 lbs 50.00-107.00; 200-225 lbs NT
Rams: 70.00-77.50 75-125 lbs NT; 125-200 lbs NT; 225-250 lbs NT
Kid Goats by the head: 30.00-270.00
Wether Goats by the head: 320.00-395.00
Doelings: 180.00-220.00 HD
Nanny Goats by the head: 75.00-330.00
Buck Goats by the head: 290.00-475.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
June 21
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-131.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-137.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-119.00; 1000-1100 lbs 108.00-118.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-95.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-96.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-156.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-158.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-129.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-135.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-132.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-105.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-119.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-118.00; 1100-1200 lbs 7100-128.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-117.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-91.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-111.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-109.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-117.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-129.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
June 21
Head Count: 1146
Str Cfs: 85.00-310.00
Hfr Cfs: NT
Yearling Strs: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 185.00; 700-800 lbs 150.00-164.00; 800-1000 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 147.50; 700-800 lbs 139.00-147.50; 800-1100 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs 83.00-90.00; 700-plus lbs 85.00-104.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 85.00-123.50
Jersey Hfrs: 59.00-80.00
Butcher Cows: 84.00-110.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-70.00
Butcher Bulls: 100.00-119.00; 133.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
June 8
Total Head: 808
Comment: Strong on all classes of cattle.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: 1025.00-1275.00
Baby calves: 235.00-375.00
Bulls: 70.00-139.00
Feeders: 101.00-104.00
Breakers: 90.00
Boners: 70.00-80.00
Canners: 40.00-61.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 150.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00; 500-600 lbs 146.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 124.00-172.00; 700-800 lbs 137.00-161.00; 800-900 lbs 127.00-156.00; 900-1000 lbs 124.00-128.00; 1000 and up lbs 80.00-118.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00; 400-500 lbs 136.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 124.00-148.00; 700-800 lbs 132.00-154.00; 800-900 lbs 127.00-147.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-138.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
June 21
Receipts: 2506 HD
Comment: We saw great buyer activity for this special sale with a good selection of 500-800 lbs calves with calves selling 5-12 cents stronger. Lower corn prices have put more optimism in the feeder market. Weigh cows and bulls were mostly steady to 2 cents better.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-209.00; 500-600 lbs 175.00-198.00; 600-700 lbs 165.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 153.00-165.50; 800-900 lbs 142.00-156.50
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 134.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-164.00; 700-800 lbs 117.00-152.00; 800-900 lbs 99.00-141.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 170.00-194.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-187.00; 600-700 lbs 154.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 134.00-143.50; 800-900 lbs 123.00-132.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 127.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-164.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-153.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-133.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-122.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 90.00-105.00; Med Yielding 85.00-89.00; Low Yielding 60.00-84.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 87.00-94.00; Med Yielding 82.00-86.00; Low Yielding 55.00-81.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 120.00-130.00; Med Yielding 111.00-119.00; Low Yielding 70.00-110.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
June 17
Totals: 239 HD cattle, 83 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 99.00
Top 10 Average: 97.48
Top 20 Average: 95.82
Top 50 Average: 92.06
Organic Slaughter: NT
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 108.00-124.00
Average SLA Bulls: 88.00-101.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 130.00-150.00; 500-650 lbs 117.50-145.00; 700-850 lbs 82.00-160.00; Heavy 98.00-125.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 90.00-141.00 HD; 500-650 lbs 88.00-142.50; 700-850 lbs 82.00-142.50; Heavy 92.00-117.50
Holstein Steers: 82.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 110.00-120.00; 500-650 lbs 99.00-130.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-155.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 1150.00 HD; Average 700.00-760.00
Beef Pairs Best: 1225.00 HD; Average: NT HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1000.00-1275.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-30.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 80..00-85.00 HD; Started Beef 300.00-450.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 110.00-260.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 225.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 360.00-440.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 200.00-375.00 HD
Boars: 10.00-50.00 HD
Goats: Small 50.00-90.00 HD; Med 100.00-170.00 HD; Large 180.00-230.00 HD
Lambs: 200.00 HD
Ewes: 140.00-210.00 HD heavy; 45.00-95.00 HD light
Ram: 250.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
June 9
1598 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-215.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-155.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-192.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 90.00-105.00; C&Cs 75.00-90.00; Shells 40.00-65.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-130.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
June 13
Comments: Monday’s regular cattle sale featured a good run of cows and a light mix of feeders, with an extremely strong cow market. Slaughter cows topped out at $1.09 per pound, a high we haven’t seen in many years, and cows averaged 92 cents per pound. Strong demand leading up to the 4th of July holiday along with higher demand for hamburger due to increased prices of steaks seems to be pushing prices up for cull cows. I expect prices to remain strong up to the week before the 4th before settling back a bit. Slaughter bulls were also higher, up to $1.23, though could have been up to 10 cents more on higher yielding bulls. Not enough feeder cattle for a good market test, though there was strong demand for smaller 1-3 head lots for pasture cattle. A good group of black 650 pound heifers sold for $1.40.
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 150.00-225.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 150.00 HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 130.00; 400-500 lbs 106.00; 500-600 lbs 67.00-104.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 102.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bull: Under 300 lbs 375.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs ; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 58.00; 700-800 lbs 71.00; 800-900 lbs 84.50-97.00; 900-1000 lbs 90.00-91.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 85.00; 1300-1500 lbs 95.-103.00; 1500-2000 lbs 115.00-121.00; 2000-2500 lbs 120.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow/Calf Pair: 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 1060.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT HD; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 92.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00; 1000-1100 lbs 87.50-97.00; 1100-1300 lbs 76.00-105.50; 1300-1500 lbs 80.00-105.00; 1500-2000 lbs 91.00-109.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 70.00-122.00; 500-600 lbs 70.00; 600-700 lbs 87.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 122.00; 900-1000 lbs 117.00; 1000-1100 lbs 92.00-115.00; 1100-1300 lbs 95.00-101.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs 250.00; 300-400 lbs 159.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 62.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 122.00-142.00; 900-1000 lbs 143.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT