Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Dec. 18
Receipts: 1086
Comments: Lambs and goats steady. Cows steady, bulls $3-$5 higher. Thank you to each consignor and buyer! Without you all this would not be possible! We also want to thank each one of our employees for your hard work, long hours and numerous changes this past year. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See you all back at our next auction, Saturday, Jan. 8.
High Dressers: 62.00-70.00; Low Dressers 32.00-41.00
Top 10 Cows: 67.45
Top Bulls: High Dressers 92.00-110.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-143.00; 500-700 lbs NT; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 135.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 147.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-153.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-143.00; 800-900 lbs 96.00-111.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 110.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-119.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-118.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 300.00-960.00 HD; 595.00-910.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 65.00-125.00 HD; Dairy: 5.00-25.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 3.00-3.25 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.30-2.97 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.90-3.35 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.20-2.70 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Jan. 3
1439 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs 185.00-200.00; 400-500 lbs 185.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 175.00-192.00; 600-700 lbs 160.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 147.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 143.00-147.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 168.00-178.00; 400-500 lbs 158.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-163.50; 600-700 lbs 130.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-125.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-66.00; High Yield Fleshy 66.00-73.00; Med Yield 50.00-65.00; Low Yield 35.00-50.00
Feeder Cows: 70.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 85.00-105.00
Bulls: High Yield 85.00-90.00; Med Yield 80.00-85.00; Feeder 70.00-80.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Dec. 30
Receipts: 265 HD cattle
Comments: Due to the holidays, this week's offering was primarily cows and bulls. The cow and bull market was $3-5 stronger this week. The weather and lack of sales made the market pretty competitive from top to bottom.
The top Holstein cows brought 77.00-77.50
The top Beef cows brought 76.00-76.50
Top 10 Cows: 75.96
Top 50 Cows: 73.88
Top 100 Cows: 72.03
Top 150 Cows: 67.71
Bulls: No. 1 89.00-93.00; No. 2. 70.00-76.00; No. 3 NT; No. 4 NT
Top Organic Cow: 126.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 105.45
Top 20 Organic Cows: 95.03
Pairs: Top 1575.00; No. 1 1250.09-1575.00
Bred Cows: No. 1 1000.00-1125.00; No. 2 875.00-900.00; No. 3 NT Old or off Quality, weigh price to 50.00 over
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
DEC. 14
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-142.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-136.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-121.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-102.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 58.00-65.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-156.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-124.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-98.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-75.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-93.00; 1000-1100 lbs 50.00-81.00; 1100-1200 lbs 50.00-63.00; over 1200 lbs 50.00-74.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-91.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-98.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-90.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-101.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1050.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1425.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Dec. 18
Head Count: 1180
Baby Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: NT
Started Hfr Cfs: NT
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: NT
Cut/Bon Cows: NT
Shelly/Lite Cows: NT
Slaughter Bulls: NT
Hieferettes: NT
Beef Cows: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X Steers: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 87.50-96.00; 1000 lbs 79.00-91.50
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 171.00-189.00; 400-500 lbs 166.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 157.00-178.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1100 lbs NT
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Jan. 4
Receipts: 1039 HD
Comment: The first sale of the year had receipts of 40% feeders and 60% weigh cows and bulls. Light test on 400-600 lb calves. Weigh cows and bulls steady to 2 cents better.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 155.00-170.50; 500-600 lbs 152.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-153.75; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-157.50; 400-500 lbs 122.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 96.00-114.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-149.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 129.00-137.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 115.00-129.00; 400-500 lbs 112.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-128.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-120.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-110.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 65.00-75.00; 700-800 lbs 70.00-80.00; 800-900 lbs 70.00-80.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 60.00-73.75; Med Yielding 54.00-59.00; Low Yielding 40.00-53.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 58.00-66.75; Med Yielding 52.00-57.00; Low Yielding 38.00-51.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 80.00-95.50; Med Yielding 70.00-79.00; Low Yielding 51.00-69.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-97.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Dec. 27
Comment: Our Monday, Dec. 27, auction consisted of only a few head of slaughter cows due to snow and bad road conditions. Below are those prices.
Top SLA Cows (33 HD): 44.00-69.50
Top 10 Average: 64.10
Top 20 Average: 61.75
Shells, Thin, Small: 40.00 and down
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Jan. 6
823 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-135.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-142.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 60.00-70.00; C&Cs 45.00-55.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Low Yield 65.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Dec. 13
Receipts: 750 HD
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured over 750 head of cattle, with an excellent run of bigger feeder cattle and cows. Slaughter cows were higher, with the best of the cows bringing 70 cents, with an average of 58-61 cents per pound. Bulls were steady to higher, topping out at 87 cents, with an average price of 72 cents. The heavy end of the feeder cattle were noticeably higher, with 700-800 weight steers topping out at $1.48, with an average of $1.38 per pound. Same weight heifers brought up to $139.50, with an average of $1.32. 500-600 weight steers brought $160.50, averaging $151.00, while heifers brought $147.00, averaging $135.00. We also had 25 goats after the cattle, and they averaged over $3.00 per pound. Our first sale of 2022 will be Monday, Jan. 3.
Baby Calf: under 300 lbs 75.00-350.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT cwt; 300-400 lbs 143.00 cwt; 400-500 lbs 42.00-142.00; 500-600 lbs 102.00-120.00; 600-700 lbs 102.00; 700-800 lbs 106.00; 800-900 lbs 102.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bred Cow: 800-900 lbs NT HD; 1000-1100 lbs 800.00 HD; 1100-1300 lbs NT HD; 1300-1500 lbs NT HD; 1500-2000 lbs NT HD
Bred Heifer: 900-1000 lbs 800.00
Bull: Under 300 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 87.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 59.50-65.00; 1300-1500 lbs 71.00; 1500-2000 lbs 60.00-78.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow/Calf Pair: 900-1000 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 1250.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 20.00-99.00; 900-1000 lbs 40.00-99.00; 1000-1100 lbs 40.00-85.00; 1100-1300 lbs 43.00-68.00; 1300-1500 lbs 53.00-66.00; 1500-2000 lbs 50.00-68.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Cow: 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 20.00-99.00; 900-1000 lbs 40.00-99.00; 1000-1100 lbs 40.00-85.00; 1100-1300 lbs 43.00-68.00; 1300-1500 lbs 53.00-66.00; 1500-2000 lbs 50.00-68.00; 2000-2500 lbs 68.00-99.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 96.00-175.00; 300-400 lbs 41.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 51.00-141.50; 500-600 lbs 75.00-147.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-141.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-139.50; 800-900 lbs 93.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 40.00-109.50; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 91.00; 1300-1500 lbs 63.00
Steers: under 300 lbs 90.00-175.00; 300-400 lbs 115.00-151.00; 400-500 lbs 118.00-160.50; 500-600 lbs 61.00-160.50; 600-700 lbs 85.00-154.50; 700-800 lbs 100.00-148.00; 800-900 lbs 83.00-136.00; 900-1000 lbs 106.00-127.00; 1000-1100 lbs 101.50-104.00; 1100-1300 lbs 93.00-102.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Lambs: under 300 lbs 80.00-240.00
Ewe: under 300 lbs 100.00-120.00
Ram: under 300 lbs 101.00
Wether: under 300 lbs 265.00
Goat: under 300 lbs 140.00-245.00 HD
Buck: under 300 lbs 240.00 HD
Sow: 600-700 lbs 22.00 cwt
Hog: under 300 lbs 30.00 HD