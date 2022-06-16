Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
June 16
Top Cows: High Dressers: 80.00-93.00; Low Dressers 35.00-44.00; Top 10: 88.33
Top Bulls: High Dressers 113.00-122.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-700 lbs 120.00-152.00; 700-900 lbs 109.00-134.50;
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 145.00-172.00; 600-700 lbs 134.00-158.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-153.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 122.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 132.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-146.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-143.00; 800-900 lbs 117.00-138.00
Bred Cows: NT HD; 535.00-1950.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 100.00-180.00; Dairy: 5.00-105.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.70-2.03 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-1.75 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.60-3.77 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.40-3.21 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
June 13
Receipts: 166 HD
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs 31 HD: Full Mouth Vacc: 1500.00-1825.00; Broken Mouth Vacc: 1100.00-1400.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 92.00-97.00; High Yield Fleshy 93.00-98.00; Med Yield 85.00-95.00; Low Yield 65.00-85.00
Feeder Cows: 80.00-90.00
Heiferettes: 95.00-115.00
Bulls: High Yield 102.00-110.00; Med Yield 95.00-100.00; Feeder 90.00-100.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
June 6 and 9
Receipts: 837 HD total, 449 HD cattle, 330 sheep, 58 goats
Comments: Limited number of weaned and vaccinated calves this week. The cow market was 4-5 weaker this week. With a shorter run of both feeders and cows the auction was over late afternoon resulting in a weighing condition that favors the seller. The bloom is off of the sheep and goat market. The best of the lambs sold for $2.15-$2.20 a pound.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 108.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 100.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 114.67-136.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1200 lbs NT; By the Head: 420.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 106.39-135.00; 500-600 lbs 120.05-137.50; 600-700 lbs 125.79-130.00; 700-800 lbs 97.55-130.00; 800 lbs and up too few this week for a market test; By the Head: 320.00-325.00
The best heavy cattle for personal slaughter: 123.00-130.00
The top Holstein cows brought 95.00-95.50
The top Beef cows brought 98.00-98.50
Top Bull (2020 lbs): 122.00
Top 10 Cows: 96.21
Top 50 Cows: 93.89
Top 100 Cows: 91.54
Top 150 Cows: 88.27
Top 200 Cows: 84.20
Top 250 Cows 80.54
Bulls: No.1 119.00; No. 2 100.00; No. 3 60.00-90.00
Top Organic Cow: 125.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 119.41
Top 20 Organic Cows: 114.71
Pairs: Most pairs being split. Top Split Pairs 1825.00
Back to the country: Top 1025.00
Bred Cows: Most cows being weighed: No. 1 1200.00; No. 3 675.00.
Lambs (Average-Top): 40-60 lbs 182.00-215.00; 60-80 lbs 180.00-217.50; 80-90 lbs 180.00-195.00; 90-100 lbs 165.00-182.50; 100-120 lbs 160.00-215.00; 120-160 lbs 167.50-190.00
Old Crop Lambs (100-150 lbs): 100.00-162.50
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-100 lbs NT; 100-150 lbs 72.50-127.50; 150-200 lbs 62.50-102.50; 200-225 lbs NT
Rams: 90.00-152.50
Kid Goats by the head: 15.00-200.00
Wether Goats by the head: 95.00-370.00
Doelings: 125.00
Nanny Goats by the head: 55.00-260.00
Buck Goats by the head: 120.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
June 7
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-131.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-137.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-119.00; 1000-1100 lbs 108.00-118.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-95.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-96.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-156.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-158.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-129.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-135.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-132.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-105.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-117.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-108.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-109.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-106.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-91.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-111.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-100.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-100.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-131.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
June 7
Head Count: 807
Str Cfs: NT
Hfr Cfs: NT
Yearling Strs: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 143.00-149.50; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1100 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 700-plus lbs 70.00-99.00; 800-1000 lbs NT
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 94.00-106.00
Jersey Hfrs: 67.00-83.00
Butcher Cows: 78.00-93.00; top 77.50
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-75.00; top 101.50
Butcher Bulls: 117.00-122.50; 127.00
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
June 8
Total Head: 808
Comment: Strong on all classes of cattle.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: 1025.00-1275.00
Baby calves: 235.00-375.00
Bulls: 70.00-139.00
Feeders: 101.00-104.00
Breakers: 90.00
Boners: 70.00-80.00
Canners: 40.00-61.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 150.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00; 500-600 lbs 146.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 124.00-172.00; 700-800 lbs 137.00-161.00; 800-900 lbs 127.00-156.00; 900-1000 lbs 124.00-128.00; 1000 and up lbs 80.00-118.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00; 400-500 lbs 136.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 124.00-148.00; 700-800 lbs 132.00-154.00; 800-900 lbs 127.00-147.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-138.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
June 7
Receipts: 5110 HD
Comment: This June Special Feeder Sale saw heavy receipts with aggressive bidding. The feeder board continues to be strong out front bringing optimism to the feeder market. This sale saw heavier calves tipping the scale. We saw stronger demand for heavy bawling calves, unlike previous market years. The cull cows continue to come but may soon start to decline.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 177.00-198.00; 500-600 lbs 171.00-198.00; 600-700 lbs 160.00-177.50; 700-800 lbs 150.00-162.75; 800-900 lbs 130.00-146.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 140.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-176.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-159.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-149.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-129.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 150.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 160.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 158.00-178.75; 600-700 lbs 144.00-160.50; 700-800 lbs 132.00-147.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-133.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 114.00-149.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-157.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-143.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-131.00; 800-900 lbs 97.00-119.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 95.00-108.50; Med Yielding 87.00-94.00; Low Yielding 55.00-86.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 88.00-98.50; Med Yielding 83.00-87.00; Low Yielding 51.00-82.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 110.00-121.50; Med Yielding 100.00-109.00; Low Yielding 72.00-99.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
June 3-4
Totals: 313 HD cattle, 382 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 99.00
Top 10 Average: 96.45
Top 20 Average: 93.90
Top 50 Average: 89.71
Organic Slaughter: 65.00-89.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 40.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 106.00-118.00
Average SLA Bulls: 70.00-88.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 100.00-142.00; 500-650 lbs 90.00-157.00; 700-850 lbs 70.00-140.00; Heavy 122.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 250.00-360.00 HD; 500-650 lbs 95.00-136.00; 700-850 lbs 108.00-140.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: 71.00-89.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 95.00-108.00; 500-650 lbs 80.00-120.00; 700-850 lbs 80.00-108.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 1150.00 HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: 1210.00-1435.00 HD; Average: 800.00-925.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1100.00-1275.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers 70.00-80.00 cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-30.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 125.00-175.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 110.00-260.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 225.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 200.00-400.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 200.00-375.00 HD
Boars: 10.00-50.00 HD
Goats: Small 40.00-80.00 HD; Med 90.00-150.00 HD; Large 150.00-255.00 HD
Lambs: 40.00-150.00 HD
Ewes: 235.00-290.00 HD heavy; 75.00-100.00 HD light
Ram: 170.00-235.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
June 9
1598 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-215.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-155.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-192.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 90.00-105.00; C&Cs 75.00-90.00; Shells 40.00-65.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-130.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
June 6
Comments: Monday’s Feeder Special featured over 340 head, with a good run of cows and bulls and a light run of feeder cattle. Slaughter cows were stronger, with a top price of 99 cents per pound, and an average price of 85-85 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls topped out at $1.19, and an average price of $1.10-$1.12. Feeder calves were steady on a mixed offering, with 600-700 weight steers bringing $171.50 at the top, and averaging $138.90. Same weight heifers brought $1.36, with an average of $119.81 per pound. 700-800 weight steers brought $1.56 and averaged $1.37.
Goat: Under 300 lbs 50.00-165.00 HD
Hog: Under 300 lbs 95.00
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 300.00-500.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 150.00 HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 98.00-131.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 102.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bull: Under 300 lbs 375.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 52.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 90.00-91.00; 1000-1100 lbs 100.00; 1100-1300 lbs 85.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 104.00-117.00; 2000-2500 lbs 103.00-119.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow/Calf Pair: 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs 1000.00-1100.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs 1375.00-1400.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 83.00; 900-1000 lbs 81.00-85.00; 1000-1100 lbs 70.00-111.00; 1100-1300 lbs 66.00-99.00; 1300-1500 lbs 73.50-96.00; 1500-2000 lbs 75.00-89.17; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 250.00; 300-400 lbs 94.00-133.00; 400-500 lbs 70.00-122.00; 500-600 lbs 132.00; 600-700 lbs 73.00-136.00; 700-800 lbs 82.00-116.00; 800-900 lbs 62.00-121.00; 900-1000 lbs 92.00-121.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs 100.00; 300-400 lbs 200.00; 400-500 lbs 123.00-142.00; 500-600 lbs 74.00-162.00; 600-700 lbs 66.00-171.50; 700-800 lbs 125.00-156.00; 800-900 lbs 122.00-142.00; 900-1000 lbs 143.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT