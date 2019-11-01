Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 26
Total Receipts: 636
Comments: Cows $5-8 off, lots of cows coming to town this time of year. Preconditioned calves bringing a big premium over other calves, some bringing $30-40 more than unvaccinated calves. Feeder sale Nov. 16, we will be starting pen lots of feeder cattle immediately after small animals. Call and consign your preconditioned calves today.!
Top cows: High Dressers: 58.00-67.00; Low Dressers: 42.00-50.00
Top 10 Cows: 57.00
Top Bulls High Dressers: 59.00-68.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 110.00-131.00; 500-700 lbs 110.00-132.50; 700-900 lbs 88.00-103.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 138.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-143.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-149.50; 600-700 lbs 108.00-116.50; 700-800 lbs 95.00-114.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 129.00-144.00; 400-500 lbs 128.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-124.00; 600-700 lbs 95.00-113.50; 700-800 lbs 93.00-106.50; 800-900 lbs 95.00-103.00
Bred Cows: 425.00-885.00 HD; pairs 850.00-1000.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 140.00-186.00 HD; Dairy: 35.00-120.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.45-1.86 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.20-1.69 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 1.75-2.05 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-1.90 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 28
Receipts: 2574 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 155.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 148.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 142.00-151.00; 700-800 lbs 137.00-148.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-136.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 139.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 124.00-136.00; 700-800 lbs 117.00-127.00; 800-900 lbs 105.00-116.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 63.00-67.00; High Yield Fleshy 50.00-60.00; Med Yield 53.00-60.00; Low Yield 45.00-52.00
Feeder Cows: 60.00-70.00
Heiferettes: 80.00-110.00
Bulls: High Yield 78.00-82.00; Med Yield 72.00-77.00; Feeder 65.00-71.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Oct. 29
Total Receipts: 493, 482 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 54.49 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 51.02 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 48.38 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 53.50-72.50 cwt
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs 131.00-147.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-128.00; 600-700 lbs 106.00-115.50; 700-800 lbs 97.00-108.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs 122.00-137.00; 400-500 lbs 118.00-133.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-123.00; 600-700 lbs 99.00-108.00; 700-800 lbs 97.00-102.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Cow-Calf Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: 380.00-650.00
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 55.00-150.00
Day-old Dairy Calves: 2.00-37.50 HD
Block Hogs: NT
Feeder Pigs: 12.50-57.50 HD
Sows: NT
Weaner Pigs: NT
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 141.00-165.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 136.00-165.00 cwt
Thin Ewes: 50.00-100.00 cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 40.00-90.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT
Goats: 10-39 lbs 10.00-80.00 HD; 40-69 lbs 37.50-152.50 HD; 70-79 lbs 72.50-165.00; 80-89 lbs 110.00-232.50; 90-99 lbs 110.00-217.50 HD; 100-199 lbs 50.00-265.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Oct. 24
Receipts: 352, 327 cattle
Comment: Well the big numbers of Butcher Cows have finally showed up across the West and the cow plants are starting to get backed up. The market was weaker by $5-6 this week. It’s going to take a slowdown of the numbers before the market gets better. I look for the downward trend to continue for several weeks. You might think about holding on to the good ones for market improvement.
Top Holstein Cows: 66.00-69.00
Top Beef Cows: 63.00-66.75
Top 10 Cows: 66.96
Top 50 Cows: 62.99
Top 100 Cows: 59.76
Bulls: No. 1 75.00-77.00; No. 2 62.00-70.00
Top Organic Cow: NT
Steers and Bulls (The Best): 300-500 lbs 132.50-140.00; 500-700 lbs 124.00-141.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Heifers (The Best): 300-500 lbs 122.50-125.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-125.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 700-900 lbs NT
Pairs: No. 1 NT
Older Cows with small calves No. 2: 750.00
Bred Cows: Old or off-quality weigh price to 50.00 over
Ewes all classes by the head: 160-170 lbs 110.00
Lambs by the pound: 65 lbs 145.00; 80-90 lbs 158.00-160.00; 95-100 lbs 142.50
Goats: 60.00-215.00 HD
KLAMATH FALLS
(Klamath Falls Livestock Auction)
Oct. 29
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 120.00-151.00; 400-500 lbs 119.00-132.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-129.00; 600-700 lbs 109.00-128.50; 700-800 lbs 108.00-123.50; 800-900 lbs NT; 900 lbs and up NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 127.00-131.00; 400-500 lbs 111.00-122.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 116.00-120.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 105.00-115.00 cwt; 700-800 lbs 102.00-119.00 cwt; 800-900 lbs NT
Top Cow: 60.00
Top Bull: 70.00
Slaughter Bulls: 50.00-60.00
Slaughter Cows: High Yield 50.00-60.00; Med Yield 42.00-49.00; Low Yield 35.00-40.00
Feeder Heiferettes: NT
Cow Calf Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: NT
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Oct. 29
Head Count: 1192
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: NT
Started Hfr Cfs: 70.00-200.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 53.00-57.50 HD
Cut/Bon Cows: 45.00-52.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 35.00-45.00
Slaughter Bulls: 68.00-75.50
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 81.00-89.50; 500-600 lbs 81.00-89.50; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs 84.00-85.00
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 80.00-86.50; 1000 lbs NT
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 143.50-157.00; 500-600 lbs 143.50-157.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 131.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 131.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 29
Receipts: 1185 HD
Comments: Sale consisted of 700 feeders and 400 weigh cows and bulls with the balance a few pairs and bred cows. The feeders reported were mostly of average quality, smaller lots and singles.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 160.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 152.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 142.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-136.00; 700-800 lbs 122.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 120.00-159.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-151.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-141.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-121.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-115.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 130.00-147.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs 117.00-125.50; 700-800 lbs 110.00-117.00; 800-900 lbs 105.00-110.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs 120.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-123.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-116.00; 700-800 lbs 102.00-109.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-104.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 65.00-75.00; 700-800 lbs 72.00-82.00; 800-900 lbs 72.00-83.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 59.00-70.00; Med Yielding 54.00-58.00; Low Yielding 40.00-53.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 58.00-65.00; Med Yielding 54.00-57.00; Low Yielding 38.00-53.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 68.00-72.00; Med Yielding 64.00-67.00; Low Yielding 57.00-63.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-83.50
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 25
Receipts: 2282
Comments: Thank you to Fall River-Big Valley Cattlemen's for today's special, as well as Holiday Ranch and John Giorgi for the good pair consigments. 700 cull cows, $4-5 lower; stockers under 500 lbs and yearlings higher. Mid-weight calves softer. Small lots and singles $25-60 below top.
Slaughter Cows: High Yielding 56.00-63.00; Med Yielding 45.00-55.00; Low Yielding 30.00-45.00
Heiferettes: High Yielding NT
Bulls 1 & 2: NT
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs 140.00-170.00; 450-500 lbs 140.00-169.00; 500-550 lbs 135.00-163.00; 550-600 lbs 125.00-145.00; 600-650 lbs 120.00-133.00; 650-700 lbs 120.00-131.00; 700-750 lbs 120.00-140.00; 750-800 lbs 120.00-149.75; 800-900 lbs 120.00-146.25; 900-1000 lbs 120.00-135.00 Few
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs 135.00-161.00; 450-500 lbs 135.00-160.00; 500-550 lbs 120.00-140.00; 550-600 lbs 115.00-133.50; 600-650 lbs 115.00-130.00; 650-700 lbs 115.00-130.00; 700-750 lbs 120.00-135.50; 750-800 lbs 120.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: Full mouth most 1500.00-1950.00; broken mouth 1210.00-1900.00
Calvy Cows: Spring calvers 750.00-1100.00
Washington
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Oct. 31
This Week: 1744
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-171.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-152.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-141.00; 900-1000 lbs 90.00-135.00
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-132.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-120.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 55.00-80.00; 400-600 lbs 55.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 50.00-80.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-80.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-110.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: Top Cows 55.00-63.00; C&Cs 45.00-54.00; Shells 30.00-45.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Low Yield 55.00-75.00
Stock Cows: #1 Pairs 1300-1600; #2 1000-1250; #1 Bred Cows 1050-1300; #2 Bred Cows 750-1000