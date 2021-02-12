Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Feb. 6
Receipts: 543
Comments: Very good sale this week. Slaughter cows $4-$6 higher. Feeder cattle in high demand. Sheep and goats selling very well with buyers looking for more. Feeder sale March 6. Call and consign now for early advertising.
Top Cows: High Dressers 67.00-76.00; Low Dressers 38.00-45.00
Top 10 Cows: 70.40
Top Bulls: High Dressers 86.00-89.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 130.00-155.00; 500-700 lbs 125.00-148.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 160.00-166.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-166.50; 500-600 lbs 130.00-157.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 110.00-133.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 118.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 114.00-138.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-132.50; 700-800 lbs 103.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-102.50
Bred Cows: HD 425.00-1000.00 HD; Pair: 1085.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 280.00-340.00; Dairy: 27.50-115.00
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.80-2.19 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.60-1.97 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.80-3.33 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.60-3.33 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Feb. 8
Head: 1111
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers: 300-400 lbs 168.00-188.00; 400-500 lbs 172.00-186.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-179.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-163.00; 700-800 lbs 132.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 126.00-134.50
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 150.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 155.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 139.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 131.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 117.00-127.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-117.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: 750.00-850.00
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-65.00; High Yield Fleshy 63.00-67.00; Med Yield 55.00-62.00; Low Yield 47.00-54.00
Feeder Cows: 60.00-70.00
Heiferettes: 75.00-95.00
Bulls: High Yield 85.00-89.00; Med Yield 80.00-85.00; Feeder 70.00-80.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Feb. 9
Total Receipts: 220 HD, 220 cattle
Comments: Very few feeder cattle again this week. High demand for quality feeders is making the light heifers bring in the $1.40s and steers in the $1.50s.
Patrons of Woodburn Livestock Exchange: It is with a heavy heart we are announcing after 80 years in business the Livestock Auction will be closing its doors. This has been an agonizing decision for us to make as we have enjoyed your patronage and friendship over the past many years. Our last sheep, goat and hog auction will be held on Monday, Feb. 15, and our last cattle and poultry auction will be Tuesday, Feb. 23. In recent months there have been various rumors of us selling the property and shutting down. The property is for sale but is not sold at this time. However, due to continual declining head counts and rising costs of doing business, the livestock portion of our business is no longer viable. Woodburn Auction Yard will remain in business doing online-only machinery sales. Our next one is in April. — Tom and Mary Elder
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 64.31 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 60.28 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 56.31 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 80.00-88.00
Block Hogs: 89.00-92.00 cwt
Feeder Pigs: 37.50-80.00 HD
Sows: 12.00-51.00 cwt
Weaner Pigs: 35.00-40.00 HD
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 185.00-204.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 147.50-203.00
Small Frame Ewes: 95.00-179.00 cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 80.00-125.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: 87.50-91.00 HD
Goats: 10-39 lbs NT; 40-69 lbs 87.50-190.00 HD; 70-79 lbs 95.00-225.00; 80-89 lbs 180.00-280.00; 90-99 lbs 205.00-265.00; 100-199 lbs 85.00-310.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Feb. 4
Receipts: 294
289 Cattle, 3 sheep
Comment: Buyers are looking for weaned calves that have 2 rounds of shots these calves and yearlings are bringing a premium ask us how you can ad value to your calves.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 145.31-154.50; 500-600 lbs 127.50-142.50; 600-700 lbs 112.68-142.00; 700-800 lbs 125.33-130.00; 800-900 lbs 116.70-126.50; 900-1000 lbs 116.57-125.25; 1000-1100 lbs NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.05-142.00; 500-600 lbs 131.93-145.00; 600-700 lbs 134.43-140.00; 700-800 lbs 113.22-119.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00
Dairy Heifers: 1200-1300 lbs 87.00; 1300-1400 lbs 76.50
Top Holstein Cows: 67.25-68.75
Top Beef Cows: 66.75-76.00
Top 10 Cows: 67.65
Top 50 Cows: 63.49
Top 100 Cows: 61.48
Top 150 Cows: 56.86
Bulls: No. 1 93.00-95.00; No. 2 83.00-85.00; No. 3 NT
Top Organic Cow LT: No. 1 85.00-90.00; No. 2 73.00-74.00; No. 3 47.00-60.00; No. 4 20.00-30.00
Pairs: No. 1 NT; No. 2 875.00-1025.00
Bred Cows: No. 1 1325.00; No. 2 1200.00; No. 3 800.00-825.00
Old or Off quality: weigh price to 50.00 over
Day-old Calves: 40.00-125.00
Lambs by the Pound: off-quality 162.50-175.50; 100-150 lbs NT
Ewes: 195.00 HD
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Feb. 2
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-161.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-137.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-129.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-113.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-91.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-87.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-82.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-82.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-189.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-194.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-171.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-157.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-133.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-124.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-59.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-55.00; 1000-1100 lbs 48.00-63.00; 1100-1200 lbs 50.00-68.00; over 1200 lbs 50.00-69.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1400.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-92.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-98.00; over 1200 lbs 79.00-92.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1075.00-1550.00; over 1200 lbs 1250.00-1650.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Feb. 9
Head Count: 1001
Hol Bull Cfs: 20.00-40.00
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 110.00-290.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 100.00-385.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 56.00-67.50
Cut/Bon Cows: 50.00-55.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 42.00-48.00
Slaughter Bulls: 75.00-80.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 77.00-90.00; 1000 lbs 77.00-90.00
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 136.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-132.50; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Feb. 9
Receipts: 909 HD
Comment: Grass conditions improving with latest rains helping turnout weight stocker cattle. Weigh cows and bulls 2-3 cents better than a week ago.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 150.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-154.00; 600-700 lbs 135.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-144.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-134.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-114.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-120.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-144.00; 400-500 lbs 134.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-125.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-122.75; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 112.00-134.00; 400-500 lbs 108.00-133.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-126.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-119.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-114.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-108.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 65.00-75.00; 500-600 lbs 70.00-80.00; 600-700 lbs 70.00-80.00; 700-800 lbs 70.00-78.00; 800-900 lbs 68.00-78.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 61.00-68.25; Med Yielding 56.00-60.00; Low Yielding 42.00-55.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 60.00-65.25; Med Yielding 55.00-59.00; Low Yielding 40.00-54.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 74.00-79.75; Med Yielding 67.00-73.00; Low Yielding 50.00-66.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 70.00-80.25
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Feb. 5
Receipts: 440
Comments: Good small sale headed into the last sale. Weigh cows $5-8 higher. Stockers and feeders in small lots today but steady to $10 higher. Will be a barn-burner next week, with buyers flying in from everywhere. For those asking about photos and brands, we will be scanning and offering digital copies at a later date. We will still be having video sales and operating from this office.
Weigh Cows: High Yielding 55.00-69.00; Med Yielding 40.00-55.00; Low Yielding 20.00-40.00
Weigh Bulls: 50.00-75.00
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs 143.00-209.00; 450-500 lbs NT; 500-550 lbs 150.00-164.00; 550-600 lbs 135.00-167.00; 600-650 lbs 125.00-150.00; 650-700 lbs NT; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs 135.00-171.00; 400-450 lbs NT; 450-500 lbs 130.00-174.00; 500-550 lbs NT; 550-600 lbs 152.50; 600-650 lbs 133.50; 650-700 lbs NT; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Calvy Cows: NT
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Feb. 5-6
Totals: 275 HD cattle, 159 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 60.00-72.00
Average SLA Cows: 50.00-60.00
Top 10 Average: 69.80
Top 20 Average: 69.17
Top 50 Average: 67.57
Shells, Thin, Small: 35.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 81.00
Average SLA Bulls: NT
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 127.00-169.00; 500-650 lbs 120.00-159.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-131.00; Heavy NT
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 120.00-144.00; 500-650 lbs 120.00-135.00; 700-850 lbs 100.00-103.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: 2 HD 378 lbs 64.00; 1 HD 425 lbs 68.00; 4 HD 475 lbs 70.50; 1 HD 825 lbs 70.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 100.00-140.00; 500-650 lbs 90.00-120.00; 700-850 lbs 70.00-125.00; Heavy 70.00-108.00
Bred Cow Best: 925.00-975.00 HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1150.00-1175.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 650.00-800.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers 62.00-83.00; Open Hol Hfrs NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 20.00-27.50 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 200.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 115.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 150.00-225.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 225.00-290.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 5.00-10.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-10.00 HD
Goats: Small 117.00-160.00 HD; Med 200-230.00 HD; Large 240.00-270.00 HD
Lambs 40.00-125.00 HD
Ewes: 160.00-225.00 HD heavy; 50.00-125.00 HD light
Ram: 125.00-205.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Feb. 11
1490 HD
573 slaughter cows/bulls sold, market very strong today… best cows $65-75, best bulls $95-110. 875 or so feeders, market strong again Inhouse video 140 steers 850 lbs $132.50 immediate delivery
Steers: 10-465-180.00; 7-489-181.00; 5-528-167.50; 19-551-170.00; 10-552-172.50; 17-559-167.50; 10-631-154.25; 14-637-157.00; 17-652-145.00; 70-696-146.25; 12-700-145.00; 68-703-145.00; 6-738-144.00; 10-741-140.00; 70-750-144.75; 21-787-136.50; 18-801-134.85; 24-822-133.75; 22-836-135.00
Heifers: 22-453-140.00; 12-522-145.00; 6-523-142.00; 38-559-142.00; 20-586-137.75; 6-667-133.50; 7-649-134.50; 24-689-131.50; 18-706-129.00; 13-740-128.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Feb. 1
Receipts: 162 HD
Comments: Monday’s feeder sale featured 170 head of cows and calves, with a sharply higher cow market and steady feeder market. Slaughter cows were up dramatically on a tight supply, with the top cow bringing 78 cents per pound, and an average price 66-70 cents, up nearly 20 cents from just a week prior. Bulls brought 80-83 cents on a light run, also sharply higher than a week ago. Feeder cattle were steady to higher, with 400-500 weight steers bringing $1.75, with an average price of $163.59. Steers weighing 500-600 pounds brought $1.61 with an average of $1.47. Same weight heifers brought up to $139.50, with an average price of $1.32. Next week we will not have a sale, and will be back Monday, February 15th with a feeder special.
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 170.00 HD
Bull Calf: 700-800 lbs 108.00; 800-900 lbs 94.00
Bred Cow: 1300-1500 lbs 775.00 HD
Bulls: 1300-1500 lbs 73.50; 1500-2000 lbs 79.00-82.00; 2000-2500 lbs 83.00
Cow-Calf Pair: 1500-2000 lbs 1150.00
Cow: 900-1000 lbs 51.00-71.00; 1000-1100 58.00-78.00; 1100-1300 lbs 54.00-75.00; 1300-1500 lbs 63.00-77.00; 1500-2000 lbs 63.00-74.00
Heifer: 300-400 lbs 141.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 103.00-141.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-139.50; 600-700 lbs 108.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-121.00; 800-900 lbs 102.00-105.00
Steers: 400-500 lbs 148.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-161.00; 600-700 lbs 106.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs 108.00-112.00
Goats: 100-200 lbs NT