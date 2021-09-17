Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Sept. 11
Receipts: 1030
Comments: Lambs up sharply from the previous week. Goats stronger than previous week. Feeder cattle $5-$8 lower. Slaughter cows and bulls $4-$6 lower than previous week. This Saturday, Sept. 18, is our feeder sale. We are expecting about 800-1000 head of cattle at this sale. Over 400 hd of feeder calves are from 3 consignors. We will be starting to sell feeder cattle at 1 p.m. We are strongly encouraging our small animal and poultry consignors to bring their animals the following Saturday, Sept. 25. We will be having a small animal (sheep and goat) auction on Monday Sept. 20. Any small animals that do not get sold on Saturday will be held over for the Monday small animal auction.
Top Cows: High Dressers 60.00-63.00; Low Dressers 35.00-42.00
Top 10 Cows: 60.80
Top Bulls: High Dressers 80.00-84.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 110.00-130.00; 500-700 lbs 105.00-122.00; 700-900 lbs 70.00-85.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 126.00-145.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-136.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-133.00; 700-800 lbs 108.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 99.00-128.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 105.00-124.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-134.00; 500-600 lbs 100.00-121.00; 600-700 lbs 95.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-121.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-103.00
Bred Cows: 400.00-765.00 HD; 450.00-810.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 220.00-330.00 HD; Dairy: 2.00-20.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.40-2.72 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.20-2.71 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.60-3.26 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.20-3.10 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Sept. 13
1153 HD
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 160.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-180.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-145.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 145.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 138.00-156.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-147.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-130.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 57.00-63.00; High Yield Fleshy 60.00-63.00; Med Yield 50.00-60.00; Low Yield 45.00-50.00
Feeder Cows: 56.00-65.00
Heiferettes: 80.00-100.00
Bulls: High Yield 75.00-80.00; Med Yield 70.00-75.00; Feeder 70.00-75.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Sept. 9
Receipts: 710 HD total
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 124.25-140.00; 500-600 lbs 116.92-134.00; 600-700 lbs 124.69-133.00; 700-800 lbs 108.57-124.50; 800-900 lbs 103.50-117.00; 900-1000 lbs 105.75-114.00; 1000-1100 lbs 54.00; 1300-1400 lbs 64.00; per HD 390.00-400.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 140.00; 400-500 lbs 120.67-143.00; 500-600 lbs 100.70-135.00; 600-700 lbs 89.17-125.00; 700-800 lbs 88.85-107.25; 800-900 lbs 84.04-114.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.25-82.50; 1000-1100 lbs 82.50; per HD 225.17-380.00
Dairy Steers: 600-700 lbs 52.50; 1400-1500 lbs 69.00
Dairy Heifers:700-800 lbs 33.00; 800-900 lbs 81.00-131.50; 1400-1499 lbs 64.00; 1700-1800 lbs 64.00; per HD 51.25-85.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-500 lbs 33.00; 500-600 lbs 81.00-131.50; 600-700 lbs 85.90-126.50; 700-800 lbs 75.00-87.50; 900-1000 lbs 59.00-83.00; 1000-1100 lbs 71.50-72.00; per HD 103.00-150.00
Bred Cows: 500-600 lbs 32.50; 600-700 lbs 12.50; 800-900 lbs 25.00; 900-1000 lbs 75.33-97.50; 1000-1100 lbs 52.00; 1100-1200 lbs 59.50; 1200-1300 lbs 64.00; per HD 779.00-1000.00
Cow-Calf Pairs: weighed 53.93; pairs 726.25-95.00
Butcher Bulls: weighed 75.28-95.00
Butcher Cows: weighed 44.44-74.00
Dairy Calf: 10.00 HD
Beef Calf: weighed 100.00; 182.86-360.00 HD
Dairy Replacement: 900.00 HD
Lambs: 90-100 lbs 215.00; 100-200 lbs 225.00
Organic Cows: 82.10-119.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Sept. 13
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-149.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 83.00-123.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-197.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 149.00-166.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-157.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-141.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-124.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-62.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-58.00; 1000-1100 lbs 56.00-75.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-64.00; over 1200 lbs 61.00-64.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-71.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-85.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-86.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1075.00-1550.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1400.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Sept. 7
Head Count: 1384
Baby Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: NT
Started Hfr Cfs: NT
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 58.00-67.00
Cut/Bon Cows: 50.00-56.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-50.00
Slaughter Bulls: 78.00-99.00
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 72.00-120.00; 500-600 lbs 72.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X Steers: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 90.00-115.75; 1000 lbs 85.00-107.00
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 128.00-143.00; 800-1000 lbs 123.00-136.00
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: 40.00-47.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Sept. 14
Receipts: 1720 HD
Comment: Sale consisted of 1,200 feeders and 500 weigh cows and bulls. Feeder market steady on most classes. Weigh cows and bulls higher on the better yielding kind.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 155.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 158.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 152.00-165.50; 600-700 lbs 148.00-158.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-153.75; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 128.00-154.00; 400-500 lbs 122.00-157.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 114.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-134.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-135.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-151.75; 500-600 lbs 138.00-148.75; 600-700 lbs 130.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-148.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-137.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-110.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 60.00-95.00; 600-700 lbs 67.00-80.00; 700-800 lbs 70.00-82.00; 800-900 lbs 70.00-85.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 63.00-70.50; Med Yielding 57.00-62.00; Low Yielding 40.00-56.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 60.00-69.00; Med Yielding 55.00-59.00; Low Yielding 38.00-54.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 80.00-90.00; Med Yielding 74.00-79.00; Low Yielding 60.00-73.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 70.00-98.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Sept. 10
Totals: 380 HD cattle, 34 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Notes: Organic slaughter buyers are strong. If you’ve got organic cattle to sell, bring them in.
Top SLA Cows: 45.00-60.00
Top 10 Average: 57.65
Top 20 Average: 56.45
Top 50 Average: 53.87
Organic Slaughter: 95.00-106.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 40.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 69.00-72.00
Average SLA Bulls: 50.00-65.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 100.00-145.00; 500-650 lbs 100.00-125.00; 700-850 lbs NT; Heavy 88.00-102.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 110.00-135.00; 500-650 lbs 90.00-120.00; 700-850 lbs 85.00-94.00; Heavy 90.00
Holstein Steers: 4 HD 80.50 Hol X
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 92.00-130.00; 500-650 lbs 89.00-97.00; 700-850 lbs 70.00-80.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1000.00-1050.00 HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 950.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers 95.00-106.00; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00 HD; Med 50.00 HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef 200.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 70.00-117.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 245.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 235.00-250.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 300.00-320.00 HD
Boars: NT
Goats: Small 25.00-75.00 HD; Med 100.00-175.00 HD; Large 200.00-235.00 HD
Lambs: Small 147.00-162.00 HD
Ewes: 147.50-155.00 HD heavy; NT light
Ram: 60.00-150.00 HD
Sept. 13
Totals: 325 HD cattle
Best Steers: 300-500 lbs 110.00-161.50; 500-600 lbs 110.00-152.50; 700-800 lbs 120.00-140.00; Heavy 70.00-111.00
Best Heifers: 300-500 lbs 105.00-148.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-143.00; 700-800 lbs 107.00-116.00; Heavy NT
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Sept. 16
2141 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-169.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-163.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-152.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-152.50; 700-800 lbs 85.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-145.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 55.00-70.00; C&Cs 50.00-60.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Low Yield 65.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Sept. 13
Receipts: 1359 HD
Comments: Monday’s Early Fall Carload feeder special featured 1,300 head of cattle, with an excellent offering of light calves and yearlings. Yearling steers weighing 700-800 pounds brought up to $1.49, with an average of $1.34. Same weight heifers brought up to $1.38, with an average price of $1.26. Calves weighing 400-500 pounds brought up to $1.76, with an average price of $1.59. Same weight heifers brought up to $1.49, averaging $1.32 500-600 weight steers brought $1.78, averaging $1.44. Heifers in the same range brought $1.51, with an average of $1.37. 600-700 weight steers brought up to $1.58, with an average of $1.46. Cull cows and bulls were lower again, as covid issues have slowed plants down along with higher numbers of cows going to slaughter. The best of the cows brought $.60 cents per pound, with an average price of $.47-$.48 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls topped out at $.80 cents per pound, with an average price of $.66-$.73 cents per pound. Next week we’ll have a regular all class cattle sale.
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 91.00-162.50 HD; 300-400 lbs 105.00-141.00; 400-500 lbs 132.50-169.00; 500-600 lbs 93.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs 76.00-118.00; 700-800 lbs 94.00-103.00
Bull: 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 23.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 103.00; 1000-1100 lbs 92.00; 1100-1300 lbs 56.00-63.00; 1300-1500 lbs 49.00-50.00; 1500-2000 lbs 33.00-80.00; 2000-2500 lbs 72.00-76.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow/Calf Pair: 1100-1300 lbs 900.00-1150.00; 1300-1500 lbs 1050.00; 1500-2000 lbs 850.00-1100.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs 50.00; 700-800 lbs 21.00; 800-900 lbs 31.00-52.00; 900-1000 lbs 42.00-67.00; 1000-1100 lbs 33.00-68.00; 1100-1300 lbs 36.00-75.00; 1300-1500 lbs 32.00-55.00; 1500-2000 lbs 30.00-58.00; 2000-2500 lbs 48.00-73.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 100.00-111.00; 300-400 lbs 50.00-149.00; 400-500 lbs 81.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 50.00-151.50; 600-700 lbs 76.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 52.00-138.00; 800-900 lbs 72.00-128.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-100.00; 1000-1100 lbs 73.00
Steers: under 300 lbs 111.00-151.00; 300-400 lbs 88.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 75.00-176.00; 500-600 lbs 60.00-178.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-158.00; 700-800 lbs 74.00-149.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-110.00; 1000-1100 lbs 103.00-106.50; 1100-1300 lbs 63.00-109.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Lambs: under 60 lbs 112.50-145.00; 60-80 lbs 83.00-187.50; 80-100 lbs 155.00-172.50; 100-200 lbs 60.00-170.00; 200-300 lbs NT
Ewe: under 60 lbs 67.00-71.00; 80-100 lbs NT; 100-200 lbs NT; 200-300 lbs 79.00
Ram: 80-100 lbs 127.50; 100-200 lbs 81.00; 200-300 lbs 84.00
Ram Lambs: 80-100 lbs 165.00; 100-200 lbs 90.00
Goat: under 300 lbs 160.00 HD
Buck Kid: under 60 lbs 30.00-72.50 HD
Doe: under 60-80 lbs 80.00-122.50; 80-100 lbs 110.00-170.00; 100-200 lbs 137.50-178.00
Doeling: under 60 lbs 30.00-70.00