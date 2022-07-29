Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
July 23
Receipts: 783
Comments: Market stronger this week on Lambs. Goats steady. Calves showing good interest and higher market. Cows $6-$8 lower this week. Give us a call for advertising your Livestock! Thank you to each one of you.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 85.00-95.00; Low Dressers 39.00-50.00; Top 10: 90.75
Top Bulls: High Dressers 108.00-130.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 140.00-163.00; 500-700 lbs NT; 700-900 lbs 100.00-130.00;
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 165.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-180.00; 600-700 lbs 142.00-160.50; 700-800 lbs 130.00-153.00; 800-900 lbs 123.00-149.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 126.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs 130.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 103.00-120.00
Bred Cows: 750.00-1300.00 HD; 1140.00-1410.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 120.00-265.00; Dairy: 2.00-85.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.80-2.20 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-2.04 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.20-3.30 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.10-3.05 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
July 25
Receipts: 643 HD
Steers: LT
Heifers: LT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 90.00-93.00; High Yield Fleshy 88.00-91.00; Med Yield 80.00-87.00; Low Yield 60.00-80.00
Feeder Cows: 75.00-85.00
Heiferettes: 95.00-127.00
Bulls: High Yield 105.00-109.00; Med Yield 100.00-104.00; Feeder 95.00-100.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
July 21
Receipts: 424 HD total: 419 HD cattle
Comments: The cow market was off $5 this week. It appears the Texas drought and big cow numbers are forcing cows to western U.S. packers, meaning competition for rail space. For the first time in a couple of months we have cows left over from last week. Feeder market an extremely short test on light cattle.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs top 142.50; 700-800 lbs top 130.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs top 146.00; 1000-1400 lbs 120.00-131.00; By the Head: 600.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs top 157.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-152.00; 600-700 lbs 143.75-153.00; 700-800 lbs 96.53-133.00; 800-900 lbs 107.50-135.00; 900-1000 NT By the Head: 265.00-320.00
Direct Slaughter: 1100-1400 lbs 120.00-131.00
The top Holstein cows brought 96.00-103.00
The top Beef cows brought 100.00-102.50
Top Bull (1995 lbs): 115.00
Top 10 Cows: 96.63
Top 50 Cows: 91.25
Top 100 Cows: 87.45
Top 150 Cows: 82.27
Top 200 Cows: 76.63
Bulls: No.1 110.00-115.00; No. 2 100.00-110.00; No. 3 80.00-95.00
Top Organic Cow: 111.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 102.91
Pairs: Most pairs were being split: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 700.00-975.00
Bred cows: Unless they are young and No. 1 quality most bred cows are being sold by the pound. No. 1 1540.00, No. 2 1000.00-1175.00, 400.00-850.00
Back to the country: Top 1025.00
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs 130.00-175.00; 60-80 lbs 150.00-190.00; 80-90 lbs 150.00-195.00; 90-100 lbs 160.00-170.00; 100-120 lbs 155.00-160.00; 120-150 lbs 100.00-125.00
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-100 lbs NT; 100-150 lbs 137.50; 150-200 lbs 10.00-65.00; 200-225 lbs NT
Rams: 70.00-77.50
Kid Goats by the head: 20.00-150.00
Buckling Goats by the head: 195.00
Doelings: 110.00-185.00 HD
Nanny Goats by the head: 30.00-210.00
Buck Goats by the head: 120.00-295.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
July 26
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-201.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-167.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 108.00-118.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-219.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-213.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-206.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-178.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-167.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-129.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-135.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-132.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-120.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-114.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-110.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-107.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-104.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-116.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
July 26
Head Count: 887
Baby Cfs: 10.00-50.00
Bull Cfs: 85.00-420.00
Str Hfr Cfs: 85.00-570.00
Strs Cfs: under 300 lbs 200.00-223.00; 300-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs 190.00-195.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs NT; 700-plus lbs 80.00-100.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 85.00-105.00, 110.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 50.00-75.00, 77.00 top
Butcher Cows: 85.00-94.00, 96.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 65.00-75.00, 77.00 top
Butcher Bulls: 110.00-121.00, 125.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
July 27
Total Head: 875
Comment: Steady on feeders. Cows $2 to $5 lower.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 200.00-350.00
Bulls: 100.00-133.00
Feeders: 90.00-105.00
Breakers: 80.00-90.00
Boning: 90.00-99.00
Canners: 60.00-80.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 150.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 145.00-150.00; 1000 and up lbs 110.00-121.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 125.00-150.00 few; 600-700 lbs 140.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 125.00-135.00; 1000 and up lbs 100.00-120.00
Mares: 100.00-625.00
Gelding: 150.00-750.00
Barrows and Gilts No. 1 and 2: 100.00-118.00; No. 3 90.00-100.00
Light hogs: 100.00-105.00
Boars: 5.00-35.00
Weaners: 35.00-50.00
Feeders: 100.00-120.00
Sows: 20.00-40.00
Feeder Lambs: 99.00-134.00
Ewes: NT
Choice Slaughter Lambs: 89.00-105.00
Cull Ewes: 40.00-60.00
Meat Goat: 94.00-215.00
Kids: 20.00-50.00
Nanny: 50.00-100.00
Wethers: 90.00-105.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
July 26
Receipts: 1149 HD
Comment: Sale consisted of 420 feeders and 690 weigh cows and bulls with balance being bred cows and pairs. Feeders were steady to 8 cents softer due to quality and volume. Weigh cows and bulls steady.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 178.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-180.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-175.00; 700-800 lbs 148.00-161.50; 800-900 lbs 140.00-152.50
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-164.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-147.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-139.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 158.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 152.00-167.50; 600-700 lbs 140.00-156.00; 700-800 lbs 137.00-150.50; 800-900 lbs 120.00-130.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 124.00-157.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 112.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-136.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-119.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 90.00-105.00; Med Yielding 83.00-89.00; Low Yielding 55.00-82.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 87.00-95.00; Med Yielding 80.00-86.00; Low Yielding 50.00-79.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 110.00-132.00; Med Yielding 90.00-109.00; Low Yielding 77.00-89.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
July 22
Totals: 212 HD cattle, 47 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 101.00
Top 10 Average: 93.45
Top 20 Average: 90.15
Top 50 Average: 85.33
Organic Slaughter: 84.00-110.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 102.00-112.00
Average SLA Bulls: 75.00-87.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 116.00-164.00 HD; 500-650 lbs 135.00-145.00; 700-850 lbs 100.00-134.00; Heavy NT
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 210.00-400.00 HD; 500-650 lbs 120.00-145.00; 700-850 lbs 105.00-140.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers 1300-1950 lbs: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 127.00-163.00; 500-650 lbs 107.00-112.00; 700-850 lbs 110.00-117.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: 1400-1650 HD; Average: 650.00-1050.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large 150.00 HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 285.00 HD; Started Beef 210.00-360.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 52.00-90.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 100.00-105.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 130.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 260.00 HD
Boars: 35.00 HD
Goats: Small 20.00-50.00 HD; Med 75.00-150.00 HD; Large 175.00-250.00 HD
Lambs: 90.00-130.00 HD
Ewes: 190.00 HD heavy; 67.00 HD light
Ram: 180.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
July 21
1046 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-215.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-155.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-192.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 90.00-105.00; C&Cs 75.00-90.00; Shells 40.00-65.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-130.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
July 18
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured a good run of yearling heifers and a strong cow market. Slaughter cows topped out at $1.01 per pound, with an average price of 93-96 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls brought up to $1.16, with an average of $1.05 on a run of lower yielding bulls. Feeders were stronger this week, with 400-500 weight steers bringing in the $1.80s, and heifers in the high $1.70s. 800-900 weight steers brought $1.54 at the top, with an average of $1.46. Same weight heifers brought $1.42, and averaged $1.33. 700-800 weight heifers brought $1.52 and averaged $1.47.
Goat: Under 300 lbs 20.00-40.00 HD
Hog: Under 300 lbs 35.00
Ewes: Under 300 lbs 69.00 cwt
Ram: Under 300 lbs 75.00
Wether: Under 300 lbs 150.00 HD
Doeling: Under 300 lbs 75.00 HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 200.00
Bull: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 186.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 118.00; 600-700 lbs 84.00; 700-800 lbs 91.00-117.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-91.00; 900-1000 lbs 93.00-96.00; 1000-1300 lbs 98.50; 1300-1500 lbs 103.50; 1500-2000 lbs 103.50-107.50; 2000-2500 lbs 116.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 40.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 80.50; 1000-1100 lbs 85.00-96.50; 1100-1300 lbs 70.00-100.00; 1300-1500 lbs 89.50-101.00; 1500-2000 lbs 89.00-100.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 75.00-375.00; 300-400 lbs 169.00-175.00; NT; 500-600 lbs 60.00-110.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-170.50; 700-800 lbs 121.00-152.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-142.00; 900-1000 lbs 111.00-132.00; 1000-1100 lbs 101.00-116.50; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-182.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00; 600-700 lbs 137.00; 700-800 lbs 111.00-154.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-154.50; 900-1000 lbs 131.00-150.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
