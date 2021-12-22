Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Dec. 18
Receipts: 1086
Comments: Lambs and goats steady. Cows steady, bulls $3-$5 higher. Thank you to each consignor and buyer! Without you all this would not be possible! We also want to thank each one of our employees for your hard work, long hours and numerous changes this past year! We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See you all back at our next auction, Saturday, Jan. 8.
High Dressers: 62.00-70.00; Low Dressers 32.00-41.00
Top 10 Cows: 67.45
Top Bulls: High Dressers 92.00-110.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-143.00; 500-700 lbs NT; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 135.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 147.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-153.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-143.00; 800-900 lbs 96.00-111.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 110.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-119.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-118.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 300.00-960.00 HD; 595.00-910.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 65.00-125.00 HD; Dairy: 5.00-25.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 3.00-3.25 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.30-2.97 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.90-3.35 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.20-2.70 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Dec. 13
2858 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs 175.00-195.00; 400-500 lbs 185.00-205.00; 500-600 lbs 168.00-195.00; 600-700 lbs 149.00-162.00; 700-800 lbs 148.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 155.00-176.00; 400-500 lbs 155.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-158.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 127.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 58.00-67.00; High Yield Fleshy 55.00-60.00; Med Yield 45.00-55.00; Low Yield 35.00-45.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-75.00
Heiferettes: 80.00-100.00
Bulls: High Yield 80.00-88.00; Med Yield 70.00-80.00; Feeder 60.00-70.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Dec. 16
Receipts: 469 HD cattle, 2 sheep, 1 goat
Comments: Feeder buyers are still willing to pay a premium for double vaccinated weaned calves. Unweaned unvaccinated or poor quality calves can be 20-40 cents a pound from the top. Young fed cows continue to top the market with a big spread to the thin older cows. Buyers starting to show some good interest in quality bred cows and pairs.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 131.25-137.50; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 128.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 121.09-128.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1300 lbs NT; 1200-1400 lbs 112.50-122.50
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 126.88-140.00; 400-500 lbs 99.38-132.50; 500-600 lbs 109.50-127.50; 600-700 lbs 95.00-121.00; 700-800 lbs 106.39-131.00; 800-900 lbs 96.33-119.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT
Feeder Bulls: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 110.00-117.50; 600-700 lbs 107.13-131.50; 700-800 lbs NT
Young fed cows: 70.50-83.00
The top Holstein cows brought 68.00-70.00
The top Beef cows brought 66.00-70.00
Top 10 Cows: 77.25
Top 50 Cows: 66.64
Top 100 Cows: 60.89
Top 150 Cows: 56.80
Top 200 Cows: 52.53
Bulls: No. 1 80.00-90.00; No. 2. 72.00-77.00; No. 3 52.00-70.00; No. 4 NT
Top Organic Cow: 125.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 113.81
Top 20 Organic Cows: 107.21
Top 50 Organic Cows: 91.97
Pairs: Top 1575.00; No. 1 1250.09-1575.00
Bred Cows: No. 1 1000.00-1125.00; No. 2 875.00-900.00; No. 3 NT Old or off Quality, weigh price to 50.00 over
Goats by the pound: Kid 60-70 lbs 183.00-269.00; 70-90 lbs 324.00-427.00
Nanny 110.00-235.00
Buck 120.00-250.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
DEC. 14
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-142.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-136.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-121.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-102.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 58.00-65.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-156.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-124.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-98.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-75.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-93.00; 1000-1100 lbs 50.00-81.00; 1100-1200 lbs 50.00-63.00; over 1200 lbs 50.00-74.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-91.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-98.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-90.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-101.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1050.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1425.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Dec. 14
Head Count: 1122
Baby Cfs: 5.00-25.00 NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: NT
Started Hfr Cfs: NT
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 62.00-75.00
Cut/Bon Cows: 50.00-63.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 35.00-45.00
Slaughter Bulls: 81.00-101.00
Hieferettes: NT
Beef Cows: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs 71.00-78.50; 400-500 lbs 66.00-91.00; 500-600 lbs 66.00-91.00; 600-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X Steers: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 87.50-96.00; 1000 lbs 79.00-91.50
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 124.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 148.75-152.00; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 127.00-144.50; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1100 lbs NT
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Dec. 14
Receipts: 1120 HD
Comment: Fair test on lighter calves. Not much of a test on yearlings. Weigh cows and bulls 1-2 cents better.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 160.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-179.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 124.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-154.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-120.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-159.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-144.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 122.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-120.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-134.00; 400-500 lbs 117.00-131.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-129.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-121.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-112.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-112.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 60.00-95.00; 500-600 lbs 62.00-90.00; 600-700 lbs 65.00-85.00; 700-800 lbs 70.00-85.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 60.00-70.00; Med Yielding 54.00-59.00; Low Yielding 40.00-53.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 58.00-68.00; Med Yielding 53.00-57.00; Low Yielding 38.00-52.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 75.00-82.00; Med Yielding 65.00-74.00; Low Yielding 54.00-64.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 70.00-107.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Dec. 10
Totals: 295 HD cattle, 14 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Top SLA Cows: 45.00-72.00
Top 10 Average: 66.65
Top 20 Average: 64.87
Top 50 Average: 62.27
Organic Slaughter: 62.00-100.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 40.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 79.00-82.00
Average SLA Bulls: 76.00-78.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 85.00-130.00; 500-650 lbs 97.50-140.00; 700-850 lbs 104.00-127.00; Heavy 135.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 102.00-132.50; 500-650 lbs 75.00-139.00; 700-850 lbs 75.00-112.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: NT cwt
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 89.00-111.00; 500-650 lbs 77.00-115.00; 700-850 lbs 57.00-76.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 900.00 HD; Average 600.00-825.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1150.00-1225.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer 850.00; Bred Hol Heifers NT; Open Heifers 80.00 cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 25.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large 50.00 HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 150.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 70.00-87.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 165.00-205.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 90.00-350.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 32.00-395.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-20.00
Goats: Small 65.00-90.00 HD; Med 110.00-139.00 HD; Large 200.00-240.00 HD
Lambs: 152.00-240.00.00 HD
Ewes: 172.00-235.00 HD heavy; NT light
Ram: 220.00-237.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Dec. 16
1485 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-135.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-142.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 60.00-70.00; C&Cs 45.00-55.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Low Yield 65.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Dec. 6
Receipts: 350 HD
Comments: Monday’s regular cattle sale featured over 350 head of cattle, with a mix of cull cows and bulls, feeders, and bred cows. Slaughter cows were steady to higher, with the best of the cows bringing up to 69 cents per pound, and averaging 54-57 cents. Slaughter bulls were steady, topping out at 76 cents, with an average of 69-74. A lighter run of feeders didn’t provide market test, though lighter steers weighing 400-500 pounds brought up to $1.60, with an average of $1.46. Bred cows topped out at $1100 a head, with most broken and solid mouth cows selling by the pound. Cow calf pairs topped out at $1400. Next Dec. 13 is our last feeder sale of the year, and our last sale of 2021 will be Dec. 20.
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 123.00 cwt; 300-400 lbs 148.00-154.00 cwt; 400-500 lbs 142.69-145.00; 500-600 lbs 125.62-150.00; 600-700 lbs 1NT; 700-800 lbs 106.00; 800-900 lbs 91.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bred Cow: 800-900 lbs NTHD; 1000-1100 lbs NT HD; 1100-1300 lbs 865.00-1000.00 HD; 1300-1500 lbs 900.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 1100.00 HD
Bred Heifer: 900-1000 lbs 837.50-850.00
Bull: Under 300 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 44.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 46.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 69.19-74.00; 2000-2500 lbs 73.74-76.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow/Calf Pair: 900-1000 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs 1400.00; 1500-2000 lbs 1085.00-1150.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 99.00; 900-1000 lbs 71.58-1000.00; 1000-1100 lbs 57.59-64.00; 1100-1300 lbs 54.85-69.00; 1300-1500 lbs 40.00-59.00; 1500-2000 lbs 47.00-59.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 81.00; 300-400 lbs 95.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 50.70-137.00; 500-600 lbs 30.00-129.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-850.00; 700-800 lbs 76.00-101.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 84.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 57.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 121.00-153.00; 400-500 lbs 102.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 137.00-146.00; 600-700 lbs 91.00-148.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-136.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs 93.00-95.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 64.00
Lambs: under 300 lbs 80.00-240.00
Ewe: under 300 lbs 100.00-120.00
Ram: under 300 lbs 101.00
Wether: under 300 lbs 265.00
Goat: under 300 lbs 183.61-317.50 HD
Buck: under 300 lbs 240.00 HD
Sow: 600-700 lbs 22.00 cwt
Hog: under 300 lbs 30.00 HD