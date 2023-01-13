Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Jan. 7
Receipts: 645 HD
Comments: The first sale of the year started out with higher prices on all classes of all animals. Lambs were up sharply from the last sale. Feeder cattle were slightly up. Cows up $4-$6.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 70.00-88.00; Low Dressers 35.00-48.00; Top 10: 86.80
Top Bulls: High Dressers NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-700 lbs 120.00-159.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 140.00-183.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-184.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-162.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-177.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-173.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-143.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 550.00-1225.00 HD
Pairs: NT PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 150.00-325.00; Dairy: 3.00-60.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.70-2.25 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-2.10 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.50-3.30 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.20-3.15 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Jan. 9
Receipts: 2323 HD
Steers (331): 300-400 lbs 235.00-265.00; 400-500 lbs 235.00-275.00; 500-600 lbs 215.00-240.00; 600-700 lbs 190.00-214.00; 700-800 lbs 170.00-189.00; 800-900 lbs 165.00-175.00
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 215.00-244.00; 400-500 lbs 210.00-238.00; 500-600 lbs 180.00-221.50; 600-700 lbs 160.00-183.00; 700-800 lbs 158.00-178.50; 800-900 lbs 153.00-163.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 75.00-87.00; High Yield Fleshy 75.00-87.00; Med Yield 69.00-74.00; Low Yield 50.00-68.00
Feeder Cows: 70.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 88.00-130.00
Bulls: High Yield 96.00-104.00; Med Yield 82.00-95.00; Feeder 78.00-82.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Week of Jan. 10
Receipts: 775 HD Total — 537 Cattle, 227 Sheep, 11 Goats
Comment: A good run of cows and bulls this week sold to a steady market; 68% (365 head) of consignments were cows and bulls; 29 young black bred cows sold with good buyer interest. Top bred cows brought $1575 per head. Big cows and broken mouth continue to sell in the butcher market. We have turned the corner on the new year and the feeder calf market sure picked up in value. Look for these weaned and double vaccinated calves to bring record high prices this spring. If you have calves to sell there is still time to add value by weaning and vaccinating for one of the spring specials. The sheep market wasn’t to be left out and money was added to the lambs as we topped out just shy of 2.00 a pound.
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 400-500 lbs 187.50-190.00; 500-600 lbs 180.56-187.50; 600-700 lbs 140.50-151.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800 lbs LT; 900-1000 lbs 145.00; 1100-1200 lbs NT. By the head: 210.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 150.25-173.00; 500-600 lbs 118.03-171.00; 600-700 lbs 120.79-169.00; 700-800 lbs 110.83-152.50; 800-900 lbs 117.67-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 133.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: 150.00-300.00
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 167.25-195.00; 500-600 lbs 162.75-163.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT. By the head: NT
Top Holstein Cows: 87.00-91.00
Top Beef Cows: 86.00-89.00
Top 10 Cows: 87.44
Top 50 Cows: 83.23
Top 100 Cows: 79.88
Top 150 Cows: 76.51
Top 200 Cows: 73.02
Bulls: No.1 103.00-107.00; No. 2 89.00-98.00; No. 3 61.00-89.00
Top Organic Cow: 121.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 116.88
Pairs: No. 1 1450.00-1525.00, No. 2 NT, No. 3 NT
Bred cows (3-5-year-old black cows); No. 1 1500.00-1575.00, No. 2 1200.00-1400.00, No. 3 1000.00-1220.00
Old, Short Bred or Off-Quality: 400.00-900.00
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs NT; 60-80 lbs 135.00-195.00; 80-90 lbs 145.00-160.00; 90-100 lbs 152.50-175.00; 100-110 lbs NT; 110-120 lbs NT
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-75 lbs NT; 75-100 lbs NT; 100-150 lbs 37.50-105.00; 150-200 lbs 72.50-130.00; 200-300 lbs NT
Rams: 65.00-77.50
Kid Goats by the head: 100.00-265.00
Buck Goats by the head: 280.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Jan. 10
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-210.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-208.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-201.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-181.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-164.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-139.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-265.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-220.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-184.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-166.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 70.00-109.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-99.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-94.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-100.00; over 1200 lbs 68.00-107.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Jan. 10
Head Count: 689
Baby Cfs: NT HD
Str Bull Cfs: 75.00-360.00 HD
Str Hfr Cfs: 85.00-165.00 HD
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 190.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 167.00-181.00
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 167.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 600-700 lbs 141.00-164.00; 700-800 lbs 144.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Lt. Holstein X Strs: 600 lbs and under 74.00-82.00; 700 lbs and over NT
Holstein Hfrs: 85.00-119.00, 124.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Butcher Cows: 53.00-83.00, 84.50 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 45.00-65.00
Butcher Bulls: 89.00-94.00, 99.50 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Jan. 11
Receipts: 735 HD
Comment: $5 to $10 higher.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 300.00-400.00
Bulls: 85.00-101.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 77.00-85.00
Boning: 88.00-95.00
Canners: 60.00-70.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 222.00-233.00; 500-600 lbs 202.00-231.00; 600-700 lbs 177.00-199.00; 700-800 lbs 172.00-184.00; 800-900 lbs 150.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 145.00-150.00; 1000 and up lbs 139.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-191.00; 500-600 lbs 168.00-186.00; 600-700 lbs 157.00-167.00; 700-800 lbs 142.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 105.00-146.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Jan. 6
Receipts: 1267 HD
Comment: Weigh cows and bulls steady. Holstein and Holstein X feeders steady on a good supply.
Springers: No. 1 Hol 1400.00-1675.00; No. 2 Hol 1000.00-1375.00; No. 1 Jer 800.00-1100.00; Jer X 950.00-1325.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 77.00-85.00; Med Yielding 65.00-73.00; Low Yielding 45.00-64.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 74.00-85.00; Med Yielding 65.00-73.00; Low Yielding 45.00-64.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 69.00-78.50; Med Yielding 61.00-68.00; Low Yielding 40.00-60.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 92.00-107.00; Med Yielding 82.00-91.00; Low Yielding 67.00-81.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Jan. 6-7
Totals: 230 HD cattle, 132 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 90.00
Top 10 Average: 83.85
Top 20 Average: 80.87
Top 50 Average: 75.67
Organic Slaughter: 72.00-114.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: NT
Average SLA Bulls: 112.00-113.00 (higher prices for a religious holiday)
Steers: 300-450 lbs 160.00-220.00; 500-650 lbs 130.00-172.50; 700-850 lbs 125.00-153.00; Heavy 107.50-137.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 164.00-192.00; 500-650 lbs 125.00-166.00; 700-850 lbs 121.00-134.00; Heavy 92.00-100.00
Holstein Steers: 300.00-400.00 HD
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 145.00-192.00; 500-650 lbs 125.00-145.00; 700-850 lbs 121.00-185.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average 1075.00-1125.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers 60.00-80.00
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 45.00-150.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 140.00-150.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 170.00-350.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 50.00-370.00 HD
Boars: 10.00-370.00 HD
Goats: Small 5.00-70.00 HD; Med 80.00-150.00 HD; Large 160.00-210.00 HD
Lambs: 50.00-160.00 HD
Ewes: 85.00-110.00 HD heavy; 55.00-75.00 HD light
Ram: 20.00-130.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Dec. 29
870 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-100.00; 800-1000 lbs 85.00-110.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 75.00-85.00; C&Cs 60.00-70.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 95.00-105.00; Low Yield 70.00-80.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1250.00-1500.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1200.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1400.00-1800.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 1000.00-1350.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Jan. 9
Comments: Monday’s feeder sale featured a good run of calves with a strong market, and a light run of cows that also was higher on good demand. Slaughter cows topped out at 87.50 per hundred weight, with an average of 74.12-78.51 per cwt. Lighter bulls weighing 1500-1700 pounds brought 85.10-90.00 cents, while ton bulls brought 102.00 per cwt. 400-500 weight steers brought up to 219.50 per cwt, with an average of 185.36. Same weight heifers brought 163.50 and averaged 141.23. 500-600 weight steers topped out at 204.00, and averaged $194.35, while heifers brought 177.00, with an average of 157.81. Steers weighing 700-800 pounds brought 159.50, with an average of 144.48. Heifers in the same range brought 145.00, with an average of $135.33.
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 120.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 102.00
Bred Cow: 900-1000 lbs 950.00 HD
Bull: 400-500 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 118.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs 82.00; 1500-2000 lbs 81.00-90.00; 2000-2500 lbs 102.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 83.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 63.00-86.00; 1300-1500 lbs 67.50-86.00; 1500-2000 lbs 60.00-87.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 200.00-250.00; 300-400 lbs 140.00; 400-500 lbs 91.00-163.50; 500-600 lbs 82.00-177.00; 600-700 lbs 50.00-152.00; 700-800 lbs 103.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs 70.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-123.00; 1000-1100 lbs 101.00-102.00; 1100-1300 lbs 92.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-219.50; 500-600 lbs 169.00-204.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-172.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-159.50; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs 135.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs 75.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Bred Cow: 800-900 lbs NT HD; 900-1000 lbs NT HD; 1000-1100 lbs NT HD; 1100-1300 lbs 1000.00-1075.00 HD; 1300-1500 lbs 1175.00 HD
Bred Heifer: 1100-1300 lbs 950.00
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.