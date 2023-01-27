Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Jan. 21
Receipts: 770 HD
Comments: Goats and lambs steady this week. Big run of bred cows this week with most bringing $1200.00-1500.00. Feeder cattle keep getting stronger with the preconditioned quality calves bringing over $2/lb.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 74.00-90.00; Low Dressers 38.00-44.00; Top 10: 86.05
Top Bulls: High Dressers 87.00-107.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 130.00-189.00; 500-700 lbs 131.00-180.00; 700-900 lbs 90.00-132.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-212.00; 500-600 lbs 154.00-181.00; 600-700 lbs 147.00-182.00; 700-800 lbs 136.00-171.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-160.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 142.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 138.00-182.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-179.00; 600-700 lbs 135.00-172.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 110.00-151.00
Bred Cows: 650.00-1500.00 HD
Pairs: 600.00-1250.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 285.00-430.00 HD; Dairy: 6.00-95.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.10-1.62 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.15-1.55 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.40-3.47 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.80-3.33 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Jan. 23
Receipts: 638 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs 218.00-234.00; 500-600 lbs 199.00-225.00; 600-700 lbs 177.00-194.00; 700-800 lbs 170.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 167.00-173.00
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 190.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 170.00-182.00; 700-800 lbs 165.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-160.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs HD: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 90.00-98.00; High Yield Fleshy 85.00-94.00; Med Yield 75.00-85.00; Low Yield 60.00-75.00
Feeder Cows: 80.00-95.00
Heiferettes: 95.00-125.00
Bulls: High Yield 99.00-117.00; Med Yield 90.00-98.00; Feeder 80.00-90.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Jan. 23
Receipts: 550 HD Total, 450 Cattle, 85 Sheep, 24 Goats
Comment: All market report prices are by the hundredweight unless otherwise noted. A little short on the cows and bulls this week. They sold $2-$5 stronger. The best pair was a fall calving cow which split for $1990.00. Big bred cows and big pairs continue to sell for more money in the butcher pen. That might change soon. We will be selling 40 mixed age cows bred to Charolais bulls on Feb. 7. It’s a complete dispersal. Plenty of interest in the feeder market this week with the best lite steers selling for $2.42 a pound. The best heifers bring $2.11 a pound. The sheep market was steady with the best lambs selling for $1.80 a pound and the best goats selling for 3.25 a pound.
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 181.16-242.00; 500-600 lbs 160.18-227.00; 600-700 lbs 161.00-192.00; 700-900 lbs LT; 800 lbs 171.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs NT. By the head (200-250 lbs): 350.00
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 170.71-190.00; 700-800 lbs NT. By the head: NT
Top Holstein Cows: 95.00-100.00
Top Beef Cows: 88.00-90.00
Top 10 Cows: 97.44
Top 50 Cows: 89.65
Top 100 Cows: 85.92
Top 150 Cows: 82.32
Top 200 Cows: 77.96
Bulls: No.1 NT; No. 2 96.00-104.00; No. 3 NT
Top Organic Cow: 117.50
Top 10 Organic Cows: 113.02
Pairs: No. 1 1990.00, No. 2 NT, No. 3 NT
Bred cows: No. 1 NT, No. 2 1200.00-1285.00, No. 3 NT
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs NT; 60-80 lbs NT; 80-90 lbs 160.00-180.00; 90-100 lbs 180.00; 100-110 lbs NT; 110-120 lbs NT
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-75 lbs NT; 75-100 lbs NT; 100-150 lbs 60.00-127.50; 150-200 lbs 87.50-100.00; 200-300 lbs NT
Rams: 30.00-145.00
Goats (by the head): 20-45 lbs NT; 60-90 lbs 95.00-265.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Jan. 24
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-249.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-232.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-181.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-164.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-139.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-265.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-220.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-204.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-166.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 70.00-125.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-97.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-100.00; over 1200 lbs 68.00-126.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Jan. 24
Head Count: 750
Baby Cfs: NT HD
Str Bull Cfs: 70.00-450.00 HD
Str Hfr Cfs: 60.00-670.00 HD
Steer Cfs: under 300 lbs Dairy 156.00-394.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 211.00-212.00; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfr Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs 168.00-182.50; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 151.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 600-700 lbs 153.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 133.00-146.00
Lt. Holstein X Strs: 600 lbs and under 75.00-84.00; 700 lbs and over 95.00-102.00
Stock Cows: (young) 1600.00-1650.00; (older) 1000.00-1600.00
Holstein Hfrs: 89.00-116.00, 119.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 35.00-59.00
Butcher Cows: 79.00-98.00, 100.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 50.00-84.00
Butcher Bulls: 102.00-105.00, 105.50 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Jan. 25
Receipts: 448 HD
Comment: Steady.
Stock cows: 1150.00-1875.00
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 300.00-400.00
Bulls: 90.00-120.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 85.00-85.00
Boning: 75.00-85.00
Canners: 55.00-65.00
Horses: mare 200.00-350.00; gelding 200-750.00
Barrows and Gilts No. 1 and 2: 80.00-88.00; No. 3 NT
Light hogs: NT
Feeder hogs: NT
Boars: 60.00 HD
Weaners: 55.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 125.00-138.00
Meat Goat: 150.00-250.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Jan. 17
Receipts: 422 HD
Comment: Recent moisture slowed feeder marketings throughout the state this week. Not enough feeders to show trends. Weigh cows and bulls showing stronger bidding on average supply.
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 80.00-89.00; Med Yielding 73.00-79.00; Low Yielding 52.00-72.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 78.00-87.25; Med Yielding 73.00-77.00; Low Yielding 46.00-72.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 89.00-106.00; Med Yielding 77.00-88.00; Low Yielding 68.00-76.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Jan. 20
Totals: 138 HD cattle, 28 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 97.00
Top 10 Average: 92.30
Top 20 Average: 86.84
Top 50 Average: 79.36
Organic Slaughter: 105.00-120.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 100.00
Average SLA Bulls: NT
Steers: 300-450 lbs 130.00-182.50; 500-650 lbs 140.00-172.50; 700-850 lbs NT; Heavy 110.00-155.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 125.00-175.00; 500-650 lbs 140.00-182.50; 700-850 lbs 120.00-160.00; Heavy 110.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: NT HD
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 110.00-175.00; 500-650 lbs 117.00-135.00; 700-850 lbs NT; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1275.00 HD; Average: 835.00-885.00
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 950.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers 60.00-80.00
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small NT HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 45.00-150.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 140.00-150.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 195.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 245.00-350.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-100.00 HD
Goats: Small 50.00 HD; Med 150.00 HD; Large 160.00-210.00 HD
Lambs: 110.00 HD
Ewes: 155.00 HD heavy; 105.00 HD light
Ram: 155.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Jan. 19
2582 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-100.00; 800-1000 lbs 85.00-110.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 75.00-85.00; C&Cs 60.00-70.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 95.00-105.00; Low Yield 70.00-80.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1250.00-1500.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1200.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1400.00-1800.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 1000.00-1350.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Jan. 23
Comments: Monday’s Feeder Special featured over 800 head of cattle, with a light run of slaughter cows and bulls, and a strong run of feeder calves. Slaughter cows were steady to $1-$3 lower, with the top cow bringing $86.50, with an average of $77.42 to $82.50. Slaughter bulls brought up to $93.00, with an average of $86.84. Feeder cattle were stronger, especially on heavier calves. 500-600 weight steers brought $205.00, with an average price of $185.22. Same weight heifers topped out at $183.00, with an average of $174.46. 600-700 weight steers had a top price of $188.50, and averaged $176.45, while heifers brought $170.00 with an average of 163.09. 700-800 weight steers brought $186.50, and averaged $176.04, and same weight heifers topped out $156.00, with an average of $144.24.
Goat: Under 300 lbs 75.00-140.00 HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 179.00; 400-500 lbs 171.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-138.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-122.00; 700-800 lbs NT
Bull: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 81.00-93.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT; over 2500 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 98.00; 1000-1100 lbs 69.00-83.00; 1100-1300 lbs 73.00-83.00; 1300-1500 lbs 40.00-84.00; 1500-2000 lbs 71.50-86.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 140.00; 400-500 lbs 82.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 111.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 82.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 127.00-156.00; 800-900 lbs 125.50-129.00; 900-1000 lbs 118.50-128.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 91.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 81.00-128.00; 400-500 lbs 161.00-205.00; 500-600 lbs 151.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-188.50; 700-800 lbs 123.00-186.50; 800-900 lbs 137.00-142.50; 900-1000 lbs 103.00-139.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
