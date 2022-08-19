Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Aug. 13
Receipts: 627
Comments: Lambs and Goats steady. Cow and Bulls Market strong. Quality Feeder Cattle have lots of interest and appear to have a good outlook going forward. Look for our Special Feeder Sales this Fall: The third Wednesday of September, October, and November.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 90.00-102.00; Low Dressers 40.00-52.00; Top 10: 100.30
Top Bulls: High Dressers 112.00-131.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 150.00-170.00; 500-700 lbs 130.00-158.00; 700-900 lbs 90.00-116.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 180.00-192.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 145.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-149.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-156.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 135.00-156.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-144.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-156.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-144.50; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 900.00-1385.00 HD; 500.00-1400.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 140.00-375.00; Dairy: 7.50-60.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.45-1.86 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.20-1.75 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.00-2.55 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.80-2.50 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Aug. 8
Steers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs 207.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 198.00-225.50; 600-700 lbs yearlings 198.00-215.00; 700-800 lbs yearlings 177.00-196.00; 800-900 lbs yearlings 165.00-177.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs LT; 500-600 lbs 185.00-214.00; 600-700 lbs 185.00-196.50; 700-800 lbs 145.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs LT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 100.00-107.00; High Yield Fleshy 99.00-105.00; Med Yield 88.00-98.00; Low Yield 68.00-87.00
Feeder Cows: 90.00-100.00
Heiferettes: 100.00-120.00
Bulls: High Yield 110.00-115.00; Med Yield 100.00-110.00; Feeder 90.00-100.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Aug. 4
Receipts: 461 HD total: 461 HD cattle
Comments: Really good cow market this week. In our 35 years of owning a livestock market you can count on one hand the times the cow market has been stronger in August than it was in June, and you might say this is a first. The big cow numbers might not be there. USDA reports reduced cow kill across the nation. A few feeder cattle are starting to show up and the interest is picking up among the buyers.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs top 176.00; 500-600 lbs top 178.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs top 154.00; 800-900 lbs top 135.00; 900-1000 lbs top 120.00 top; 1200-1300 lbs 143.46-150.00; By the Head: 425.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 135.83-148.00; 500-600 lbs 110.43-123.00; 600-700 lbs 107.20-141.00; 700-800 lbs 133.25-145.00; 800-900 lbs 128.75-132.00; 900-1000 NT By the Head: 265.00-320.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 170.00-173.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 top 156.00; 600-700 lbs top 145.00; 700-800 lbs NT
Direct Slaughter: 1100-1400 lbs 132.50-150.00
The top Holstein cows brought 100.00-107.00
The top Beef cows brought 100.00-105.00
Top Bull (1780 lbs): 122.00
Top 10 Cows: 101.78
Top 50 Cows: 97.16
Top 100 Cows: 93.41
Top 150 Cows: 88.87
Top 200 Cows: 84.02
Top 250 Cows 79.24
Bulls: No.1 119.00-122.00; No. 2 101.00-107.00; No. 3 98.00
Top Organic Cow: 110.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 99.95
Pairs: Most pairs were being split: No. 1 NT, No. 2 1150.00-1325.00, No. 3 NT
Bred cows: Unless they are young and No. 1 quality most bred cows are being sold by the pound. No. 1 1400.00-1475.00
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs 170.00-180.00; 60-80 lbs 130.00-192.50; 80-90 lbs 137.50-175.00; 90-100 lbs 137.50-175.00; 100-120 lbs 155.00-185.00; 120-140 lbs 82.50-172.50
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Aug. 16
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-177.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-194.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-192.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-178.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-164.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-144.00; 1000-1100 lbs 108.00-118.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-209.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-206.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-198.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-177.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-170.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-135.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-132.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-120.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-95.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-107.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-103.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-106.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-112.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-116.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Aug. 16
Head Count: 824
Baby Cfs: NT
Str Bull Cfs: 85.00-135.00
Str Hfr Cfs: 100.00-190.00
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 185.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs 198.00 top; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 185.00; 500-600 lbs 179.00 top; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1100 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 700-800 lbs 165.00-170.00
Yearling Heifers: 900-1000 lbs 151.00-152.00
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs NT; 700-plus lbs 81.00-109.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 90.00-115.00, 117.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 50.00-80.00, 99.00 top
Butcher Cows: 85.00-101.00, 105.50 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 65.00-75.00, 77.00 top
Butcher Bulls: 104.00-125.50, 128.50 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Aug. 10
Total Head: 875
Comment: Higher on good demand.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 150.00-300.00
Bulls: 100.00-129.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 85.00-95.00
Boning: 90.00-100.50
Canners: 65.00-75.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 170.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 174.00-183.00; 700-800 lbs 168.00-183.00; 800-900 lbs 158.00-171.00; 900-1000 lbs 141.00-155.00; 1000 and up lbs 133.00-146.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 159.00-171.00; 700-800 lbs 157.00-161.00; 800-900 lbs 146.00-158.00; 900-1000 lbs 112.00-138.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Aug. 16
Receipts: 2626 HD
Comment: The fundamentals of our industry are set up for strong prices as we go forward. This special sale saw true price competitive bidding with new highs in every weight class.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 190.00-245.00; 400-500 lbs 192.00-249.00; 500-600 lbs 180.00-219.00; 600-700 lbs 175.00-218.00; 700-800 lbs 171.00-191.50; 800-900 lbs 150.00-170.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 146.00-189.00; 400-500 lbs 145.00-191.00; 500-600 lbs 137.00-179.00; 600-700 lbs 127.00-174.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-149.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 185.00-211.50; 500-600 lbs 180.00-200.00; 600-700 lbs 160.00-189.50; 700-800 lbs 150.00-177.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 140.00-202.00; 400-500 lbs 137.00-184.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-179.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-159.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-149.00; 800-900 lbs 97.00-142.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 95.00-105.00; Med Yielding 87.00-94.00; Low Yielding 50.00-86.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 87.00-95.00; Med Yielding 82.00-86.00; Low Yielding 45.00-81.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 113.00-129.50; Med Yielding 90.00-112.00; Low Yielding 70.00-89.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Aug. 12
Totals: 312 HD cattle, 37 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 99.00
Top 10 Average: 94.70
Top 20 Average: 92.55
Top 50 Average: 89.58
Organic Slaughter: NT
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 100.00-142.00
Average SLA Bulls: 71.00-98.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 92.00-184.00; 500-650 lbs 97.50-156.00; 700-850 lbs 132.00-150.00; Heavy 137.00-142.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 142.00-157.00 HD; 500-650 lbs 91.00-148.00; 700-850 lbs 99.00-130.00; Heavy 89.00-122.00
Holstein Steers 50.00-70.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 120.00-190.00; 500-650 lbs 121.00-157.50; 700-850 lbs NT; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: 1200.00-1485.00 HD; Average: 1025.00-1100.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1275.00-1325.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 1125.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers 70.00-75.00 cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00 HD; Med 60.00 HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 80.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 10.00-150.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 90.00-250.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 340.00-370.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 420.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-200.00 HD
Goats: Small 65.00-90.00 HD; Med 100.00-160.00 HD; Large 175.00-230.00 HD
Lambs: 150.00 HD
Ewes: 150.00 HD heavy; 67.00 HD light
Ram: 75.00-270.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Aug. 11
2285 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-240.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-230.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-225.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-210.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-175.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-175.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-175.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-155.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 90.00-109.00; C&Cs 85.00-95.00; Shells 45.00-75.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-125.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Aug. 15
Comments: Monday’s regular cattle sale featured near 200 head of cattle, with a good run of cows and some nice calves and yearlings, though not enough cattle for a true market test. Good high-yielding cows were steady to slightly lower this week, topping out at $1.04 per pound, with an average price of 98 cents per pound. Thin, lower yielding cows under 1300 pounds were a bit lower, bringing up to $1.00 per pound, with an average of 89 cents. Slaughter bulls were steady, with a top of $1.20, and an average of $1.15 cents per pound. Feeder cattle were steady on a light run, with good light steers weighing 500-600 pounds bringing up to $1.87 and averaging in the mid $1.60s. Heifers sold well also, with a highlight being 800-900 weights bringing up to $1.43.
Lamb: under 300 lbs: 50.00-102.00
Goat: Under 300 lbs 60.00-110.00 HD
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 100.00-400.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 171.00; 300-400 lbs 162.00-174.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 125.00-174.00
Bull: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 85.00; 1000-1100 lbs 91.00; 1500-2000 lbs 109.00-120.00; 2000-2500 lbs 85.00-116.00; over 2500 lbs 85.00
Cow/Calf Pair: 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs 750.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT HD; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 87.00; 700-800 lbs 50.00-71.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-95.00; 1000-1100 lbs 83.00-96.00; 1100-1300 lbs 71.00-100.00; 1300-1500 lbs 92.00-104.00; 1500-2000 lbs 93.00-102.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 186.00; NT; 400-500 lbs 71.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 136.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-143.00; 900-1000 lbs 88.00-125.00; 1000-1100 lbs 105.00-110.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs 160.00; 300-400 lbs 194.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-187.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 145.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-136.00; 900-1000 lbs 125.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
