Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Aug. 27
Receipts: 826
Comments: Lambs and goats steady. Feeder cattle $5-$10 higher, cows $4-$6 softer. Strong demand for good quality calves. No sale on Saturday, Sept. 3, Labor Day.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 85.00-90.50; Low Dressers 45.00-52.00; Top 10: 87.72
Top Bulls: High Dressers 107.00-123.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-700 lbs 130.00-162.00; 700-900 lbs 116.00-135.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 160.00-188.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00-192.50; 500-600 lbs 160.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-164.50; 700-800 lbs 140.00-158.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-148.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 140.00-165.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-164.50; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 130.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 740.00-1245.00 HD; NT PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT; Dairy: 10.00-85.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.40-2.00 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.20-1.68 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.10-3.00 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.70-2.80 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Aug. 29
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 175.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 175.00-197.00; 600-700 lbs 188.00-209.50; 700-800 lbs 185.00-198.00; 800-900 lbs 170.00-177.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs LT; 500-600 lbs 165.00-180.00; 600-700 lbs 170.00-183.00; 700-800 lbs 170.00-179.00; 800-900 lbs 150.00-160.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 95.00-101.00; High Yield Fleshy 98.00-104.00; Med Yield 88.00-98.00; Low Yield 65.00-87.00
Feeder Cows: 75.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 95.00-115.00
Bulls: High Yield 110.00-115.00; Med Yield 105.00-110.00; Feeder 95.00-105.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Sept. 1
Receipts: 611 HD cattle
Comments: Another week of a strong cow market steady with last week. 471 cows and bulls so a good test. A lite run of feeder cattle this week 140 head. Most consignments are bawling calves 600 lbs and up.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 160.00; 500-600 lbs 147.63-164.00; 600-700 lbs 144.40-157.00; 700-800 lbs 133.36-158.00; 800-900 lbs 136.90-157.00; 900-1000 lbs 139.47-148.50; 1000-1200 lbs NT; By the Head 325.00-585.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 127.50-157.50; 500-600 lbs 114.75-148.00; 600-700 lbs 112.53-153.00; 700-800 lbs 100.14-138.00; 800-900 lbs 96.57-131.00; 900-1000 NT; By the Head: 100.00-485.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-400 lbs Top 148.75-177.50; 400-500 lbs 160.00-162.50; 500-600 Top 164.00; 600-700 lbs 150.75-152,50; By the Head 300.00-375.00
The top Holstein cows brought 95.00-97.50
The top Beef cows brought 99.00-110.00
Top Bull (1820 lbs): 130.00
Top 10 Cows: 100.05
Top 50 Cows: 96.85
Top 100 Cows: 93.84
Top 150 Cows: 91.02
Top 200 Cows: 88.15
Top 250 Cows 85.10
Top 300 Cows: 81.83
Bulls: No.1 128.00-130.00; No. 2 100.00-117.00; No. 3 90.00-97.50
Top Organic Cow: 115.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 110.02
Pairs: Most pairs were being split: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 NT
Bred cows: Unless they are young and No. 1 quality most bred cows are being sold by the pound. No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, 532.50-865.00
Best lambs: 225.00-230.00 HD
Best goats: 350.00-485.00 HD
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs 135.00; 60-80 lbs 145.00-180.00; 80-90 lbs 155.00-180.00; 90-100 lbs 130.50-160.00; 100-110 lbs 130.00-165.00; 110-140 lbs 130.00
Old Crop Lambs (125-150 lbs): 115.00
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-75 lbs 140.00; 75-100 lbs 102.50; 100-150 lbs 60.00-95.00; 150-200 lbs 32.50-110.00; 200-225 lbs NT
Rams: 50.00-75.00
Kid Goats by the head: 35.00-195.00
Buckling Goats by the head: 170.00
Doelings: 90.00 HD
Nanny Goats by the head: 30.00-165.00
Buck Goats by the head: 70.00-200.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Aug. 30
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-177.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-194.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-192.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-178.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-164.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-144.00; 1000-1100 lbs 108.00-118.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-209.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-206.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-198.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-177.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-170.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-135.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-132.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-120.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-110.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-106.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-110.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-109.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-107.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-113.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Sept. 6
Head Count: 693
Baby Cfs: 10.00-50.00
Str Bull Cfs: 55.00-385.00
Str Hfr Cfs: 95.00-200.00
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs 222.50; 400-500 lbs 197.00-222.50; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 700-800 lbs 170.00-189.00; 800-900 lbs 161.00-170.00
Yearling Heifers: 700-800 lbs 132.00-169.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs 73.00-98.00; 700-plus lbs 112.00-117.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 98.00-126.00, 126.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: NT, NT top
Butcher Cows: 78.00-100.00, 110.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-80.00
Butcher Bulls: 102.00-115.00, 115.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Sept. 7
Total Head: 1836
Comment: $10 to $20 higher with strong demand.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 200.00-275.00
Bulls: 90.00-115.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 70.00-80.00
Boning: 90.00-100.00
Canners: 55.00-68.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 170.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-190.00; 600-700 lbs 160.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 150.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 150.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 145.00-160.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 140.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000 and up lbs NT
Mares: 500.00-1000.00
Gelding: 800.00-2000.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Aug. 30
Receipts: 902 HD
Comment: Feeder market steady on limited supply and quality. Weigh cows and bulls mostly steady with lower yielding cows somewhat softer.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-190.00; 600-700 lbs 165.00-189.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-159.00; 800-900 lbs 135.00-151.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 140.00-185.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-164.00; 700-800 lbs 108.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-134.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 155.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 155.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 152.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 148.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-154.00; 400-500 lbs 124.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 112.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-138.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-137.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 94.00-106.50; Med Yielding 87.00-93.00; Low Yielding 58.00-86.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 88.00-95.00; Med Yielding 83.00-87.00; Low Yielding 50.00-82.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 120.00-137.00; Med Yielding 105.00-119.00; Low Yielding 80.00-104.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Sept. 2
Totals: 261 HD cattle, 35 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 100.00
Top 10 Average: 94.80
Top 20 Average: 93.02
Top 50 Average: 89.21
Organic Slaughter: 106.00-110.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 103.00-110.00
Average SLA Bulls: 89.00-98.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 130.00-185.00; 500-650 lbs 110.00-154.00; 700-850 lbs 130.00-140.00; Heavy 130.00-143.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 100.00-165.00 HD; 500-650 lbs 110.00-138.00; 700-850 lbs 97.50; Heavy 107.00
Holstein Steers 67.00-100.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 167.00; 500-650 lbs 112.00-130.00; 700-850 lbs 77.00-78.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: NT; Average: 900.00-985.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 975.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers 86.00-90.00 HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 5.00-25.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 100.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 50.00-80.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 100.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 340.00-370.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 200.00-250.00 HD
Boars: 10.00-240.00 HD
Goats: Small 15.00-50.00 HD; Med 60.00-125.00 HD; Large 130.00-265.00 HD
Lambs: 30.00-67.50 HD
Ewes: 110.00-140.00 HD heavy; 57.50 HD light
Ram: 75.00-250.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Aug. 25
2356 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-240.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-230.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-225.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-210.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-175.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-175.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-155.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 95.00-109.00; C&Cs 85.00-95.00; Shells 45.00-75.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-125.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Aug. 29
Comments: Monday’s regular cattle sale small animal special featured near 500 head, with a good run of cows, bulls, and small stock. Cull cows were steady to $2-$3 down on lower yielding cows. The top cow brought $1.05, with an average price of 90-92 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls were steady, with a top of $1.18 and an average price of $1.10-$1.12. Cow calf pairs brought $1500-1550 per pair. Feeders were steady to higher, with strong demand for bigger yearlings. 900-1000 pound steers brought $1.38 on average, up to $1.56, while 800-900 weight heifers brought $1.52-$1.56. Heifers weighing 500-600 pounds brought $1.60, with an average of $1.54. Same weight steers brought $1.75 at the top, with an average of $1.55. Lambs were up from a month prior, with lambs 75-100 pounds bringing up to $1.56, though the average was just above $1.15. Goats continue to bring between $1.25 and $1.75 per pound.
Lamb: under 300 lbs: 51.00-110.06
Sow: 600-700 lbs 5.00 cwt
Goat: Under 300 lbs 57.50-147.49 HD
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 100.00-250.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 200.00; 400-500 lbs 181.00; 500-600 lbs 151.00; 600-700 lbs NT
Bull: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 78.00; 500-600 lbs 66.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 104.00; 800-900 lbs 99.00; 900-1000 lbs 94.00-95.50; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 89.00-90.00; 1500-2000 lbs 105.00-118.00; 2000-2500 lbs 101.00-118.00
Cow/Calf Pair: 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 1200.00 HD; 1000-1100 lbs 1250.00 HD; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs 1300.00-1433.33 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 1500.00 HD
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 50.00; 800-900 lbs 62.00; 900-1000 lbs 95.00; 1000-1100 lbs 60.00-88.60; 1100-1300 lbs 61.50-89.99; 1300-1500 lbs 68.00-91.57; 1500-2000 lbs 80.00-91.90; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 170.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 100.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 154.00-162.00; 700-800 lbs 144.00; 800-900 lbs 97.00-156.00; 900-1000 lbs 132.00-156.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 121.00-126.00; 1500-2000 lbs 88.00-93.00
Ewes: Under 300 lbs 56.00-64.55 cwt
Ram Lamb: 25.00-89.50 cwt
Wether: Under 300 lbs 100.00-145.00 HD
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 186.00; 400-500 lbs 173.00; 500-600 lbs 70.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 143.00; 900-1000 lbs 102.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 106.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
