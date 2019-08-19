Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Aug. 17
Total Receipts: 727
Comments: Slaughter cows and bulls staying strong. Feeder cattle a little sluggish with concern on futures and feed shortage.
Top cows: High Dressers: 64.00-66.50; Low Dressers: 45.00-52.00
Top 10 Cows: 65.92
Top Bulls High Dressers: 78.00-84.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-136.00; 500-700 lbs 104.00-116.00; 700-900 lbs 94.00-110.50
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 122.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-126.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-118.50; 800-900 lbs 115.00-123.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 105.00-120.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-117.00; 600-700 lbs 107.00-116.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-107.50; 800-900 lbs 102.00-115.00
Bred Cows: 600.00-915.00 HD; pairs 810.00-1200.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 125.00-260.00 HD; Dairy: 5.00-52.50 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.10-1.38 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 0.85-1.28 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 1.70-2.24 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-2.00 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Aug. 5
Receipts: 341 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs LT; 500-600 lbs LT; 600-700 lbs 130.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 131.00-138.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-135.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs LT; 500-600 lbs LT; 600-700 lbs 122.00-131.00; 700-800 lbs 122.00-133.00; 800-900 lbs 118.00-130.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 63.00-67.00; High Yield Fleshy 63.00-67.00; Med Yield 60.00-63.00; Low Yield 50.00-60.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-74.00
Heiferettes: 95.00-110.00
Bulls: High Yield 85.00-90.00; Med Yield 80.00-85.00; Feeder 75.00-80.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Aug. 13
Total Receipts: 1043, 366 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 72.16 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 65.68 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 61.69 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 55.50-90.00 cwt
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 121.00-136.50; 500-600 lbs 126.00-131.50; 600-700 lbs 120.00-130.50; 700-800 lbs 115.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 101.00-114.00; 500-600 lbs 104.00-116.00; 600-700 lbs 99.00-110.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Cow-Calf Pairs: 900.00-1175.00
Bred Cows: NT
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 85.00-210.00
Day-old Dairy Calves: 2.00-30.00 HD
Block Hogs: 65.00-81.00
Feeder Pigs: NT
Sows: 30.00-45.00 cwt
Weaner Pigs: NT
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 130.00-170.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 125.00-164.00 cwt
Thin Ewes: 40.00-112.50 cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 50.00-94.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT
Goats: 10-39 lbs 19.00-52.50 HD; 40-69 lbs 35.00-140.00 HD; 70-79 lbs 60.00-155.00; 80-89 lbs 85.00-195.00; 90-99 lbs 77.50-200.00 HD; 100-199 lbs 87.50-260.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Aug. 15
Receipts: 444, 433 cattle
Comment: Feeder cattle buyers continue to look for vaccinated cattle and show limited interest on the fat unweaned calves. The big question in the cow market is how long this market will hold. When the fall run of cows start they will take money off the cows, it just depends on how short we actually are. My advice is bring them to town sooner rather than later.
Top Holstein Cows: 78.00-79.25
Top Beef Cows: 75.00-77.25
Top 10 Cows: 77.61
Top 50 Cows: 73.53
Top 100 Cows: 69.97
Top 150 Cows: 66.67
Top 200 Cows: 62.26
Bulls: No. 1 84.00-90.00; No. 2 65.00-76.00; No. 3 40.00-54.00
Top Organic Cow: 92.00; Top 10 88.92; Top 50 76.07
Best Lite Steers and Bulls: 131.00-141.00
Best Heavy Heifers: 100.00-110.00
Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: NT
Goats by the Head: 65-70 lbs 105.00-110.00
Ewes by the Head: Thin 42.50-47.50
Lambs by the Pound: 85-90 lbs 152.50; 90-95 lbs 120.00
KLAMATH FALLS
(Klamath Falls Livestock Auction)
Aug. 13
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 129.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 119.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-120.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-116.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-118.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900 lbs and up NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 111.00-121.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-120.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 108.00-119.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 100.00-115.00 cwt; 700-800 lbs 99.00-111.00 cwt; 800-900 lbs NT
Top Cow: 69.50
Top Bull: 85.00
Slaughter Bulls: 70.00-85.00
Slaughter Cows: High Yield 53.00-69.50; Med Yield 41.00-50.00; Low Yield 30.00-40.00
Feeder Heiferettes: NT
Cow Calf Pairs: 750.00-1370.00
Bred Cows: 950.00-1160.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Aug. 13
Head Count: 1107
Hol Bull Cfs: 20.00-40.00 HD
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 80.00-155.00 HD
Started Hfr Cfs: 110.00-200.00 HD
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 67.00-76.75 HD
Cut/Bon Cows: 60.00-66.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 47.00-57.00
Slaughter Bulls: 75.00-98.25
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs 74.00-81.50
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 76.00-80.00; 1000 lbs 72.00-79.00
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 178.00-187.00; 400-500 lbs 178.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 136.00-140.00; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 142.00-149.50; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 136.00-139.50; 800-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Aug. 13
Receipts: 962 HD
Comments: The Tyson Food plant in Holcomb, Kan., with a daily processing of 6,000 HD experienced a fire. It is estimated the plant will be shut down 6-8 weeks for remodel and repairs. In the meantime, they are diverting those numbers to other plants throughout the Midwest. This sale saw a very light test due to these recent events that affected the futures and cash market. Weigh cows and bulls steady with good demand.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs LT; 500-600 lbs LT; 600-700 lbs LT; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs LT; 500-600 lbs LT; 600-700 lbs LT; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs LT; 500-600 lbs LT; 600-700 lbs LT; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs LT; 500-600 lbs LT; 600-700 lbs LT; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs LT; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 68.00-76.00; Med Yielding 63.00-67.00; Low Yielding 50.00-62.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 67.00-75.00; Med Yielding 62.00-66.00; Low Yielding 50.00-61.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 85.00-93.00; Med Yielding 74.00-84.00; Low Yielding 61.00-73.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-80.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Aug. 16
Receipts: 138
Comments: Too few feeder cattle to test market, with special feeder sale next week. Cull cattle mostly steady. Fire at Tyson plant in Kansas last weekend has created a drag on the fat market.
Slaughter Cows: High Yielding 63.00-69.00; Med Yielding 53.00-62.00; Low Yielding 30.00-50.00
Bulls 1 & 2: 70.00-94.00
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs NT; 450-500 lbs NT; 500-550 lbs NT; 550-600 lbs NT; 600-650 lbs NT; 650-700 lbs NT; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs NT; 450-500 lbs NT; 500-550 lbs NT; 550-600 lbs NT; 600-650 lbs NT; 650-700 lbs NT; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Calvy Cows: NT
Washington
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Aug. 1
This Week: 1,100
Compared to last Thursday at the same market, not enough stocker or feeder cattle for accurate trends. Slaughter cows and Bulls 1.00-5.00 higher with most advance on Lean cows. Trade very active with very good demand. Note addition on 871 lbs heifers and correction on 850 wt steers Supply included: 35% Feeder Cattle (29% Steers, 11%Dairy Steers, 32% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 25% Dairy Heifers); 64% Slaughter Cattle (86% Cows, 14% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (100% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 80%.
Steers, Medium and Large 1-2: 6 HD 394 lbs 162.00; 6 HD 587 lbs 157.00; 13 HD 681 lbs 149.00; 11 HD 759 lbs 145.00; 12 HD 889 lbs 130.00
Steers — Large 1: 22 HD 902 lbs 129.50
Heifers, Medium and Large 1-2: 8 HD 579 lbs 140.00; 5 HD 657 lbs 135.00; 28 HD 871 lbs 120.50
Cows, Boner 80-85%: 133 HD Avg Wt 1611 lbs Avg Price 72.41 Avg Dressing; 7 HD Avg Wt 1624 lbs Avg Price 77.00 High Dressing; 62 HD Avg Wt 1450 lbs Avg Price 68.06 Low Dressing
Cows, 85-90% Lean: 61 HD Avg Wt 1405 lbs Avg Price 71.48 Avg Dressing; 7 HD Avg Wt 1309 lbs 64.49 Low Dressing
Bulls, 1-2: 25 HD Avg Wt 1903 lbs Avg Price 93.99 Avg Dressing; 4 HD Avg Wt 2014 lbs Avg Price 100.01 High Dressing; 30 HD Avg Wt 1966 lbs 86.12 Low Dressing
Please Note: The USDA LPGMN price report is reflective of the majority of classes and grades of livestock offered for sale. There may be instances where some sales do not fit within reporting guidelines and therefore will not be included in the report. Prices are reported on a per cwt basis, unless otherwise noted.