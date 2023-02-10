Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Feb. 4
Receipts: 753 HD
Comments: Lambs steady. Good goats a little stronger this week. Good quality feeder cattle light test but lots of interest. Cows and bulls $4-$6 higher again this week.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 80.00-99.00; Low Dressers 40.00-55.00; Top 10: 95.27
Top Bulls: High Dressers 107.00-124.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 160.00-204.00; 500-700 lbs 130.00-170.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 165.00-202.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-199.50; 600-700 lbs 160.00-187.00; 700-800 lbs 145.00-174.50; 800-900 lbs 136.00-154.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 135.00-164.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 156.00-190.00; 600-700 lbs 142.00-173.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 700.00-1400.00 HD
Pairs: NT PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT HD; Dairy: 12.00-70.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 60-90 lbs 1.30-1.70 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.15-1.69 lb
Feeder Goats: 60-90 lbs 3.00-3.67 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.60-3.26 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Feb. 6
Receipts: 305 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs 220.00-249.50; 500-600 lbs 195.00-227.50; 600-700 lbs 185.00-197.50; 700-800 lbs 160.00-175.50; 800-900 lbs NT
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 190.00-205.00; 400-500 lbs 185.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 180.00-207.50; 600-700 lbs 160.00-175.00; 700-800 lbs 150.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs HD: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 85.00-91.00; High Yield Fleshy 85.00-91.00; Med Yield 77.00-84.00; Low Yield 67.00-77.00
Feeder Cows: 75.00-85.00
Heiferettes: 95.00-115.00
Bulls: High Yield 98.00-104.00; Med Yield 93.00-97.00; Feeder 85.00-92.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Week of Jan. 31
Receipts: 546 Cattle
Comment: Plenty of interest in the feeder market this week as we had 1 nice consignment of weaned and vaccinated calves with good buyer participation. Properly weaned double vaccinated calves continue to top the market with some instances selling for 20-50 cents a pound over less desirable cattle.
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 187.50-215.00; 500-600 lbs 176.41-212.50; 600-700 lbs 164.41-188.00; 700-900 lbs 82.00-150.00; 800 lbs 171.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs NT. By the head: 475.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 163.44-205.00; 500-600 lbs 174.46-197.50; 600-700 lbs 118.76-171.00; 700-800 lbs 105.33-126.00; 800-900 lbs 122.38-126.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: 150.00-400.00
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 155.00-197.50; 500-600 lbs 165.42-185.00; 600-700 lbs 143.50-162.50; 700-800 lbs NT. By the head: NT
Top Holstein Cows: 97.00-102.00
Top Beef Cows: 88.00-90.00
Top 10 Cows: 100.20
Top 50 Cows: 94.44
Top 100 Cows: 89.90
Top 150 Cows: 85.63
Top 200 Cows: 81.54
Bulls: No.1 111.00-117.00; No. 2 95.00-105.00; No. 3 87.00-94.00
Top Organic Cow: 126.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 114.23
Pairs: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 NT
Bred cows: No. 1 1250.00-1370.00, No. 2 1000.00-1175.00, No. 3 750.00-950.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Feb. 7
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-197.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-181.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-177.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-139.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-214.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-226.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-195.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-166.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 70.00-113.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-113.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-103.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-100.00; over 1200 lbs 93.00-138.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Jan. 31
Head Count: 662
Baby Cfs: 40.00-80.00 HD
Starter Bull Cfs: 90.00-410.00 HD
Starter Hfr Cfs: 70.00-320.00 HD
Steer Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 525 lbs 193.00
Hfr Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 151.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Lt. Holstein X Strs: 600 lbs and under 103.00-121.00; 700 lbs and over NT
Stock Cows: (young) NT; (older) NT
Holstein Hfrs: 85.00-122.00, 139.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 42.50-74.00, 83.50 top
Butcher Cows: 79.00-102.50, 104.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-78.00
Butcher Bulls: 92.00-109.00, 110.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Feb. 1
Comment: Active with good demand.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 425.00
Bulls: 100.00-118.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 85.00-93.00
Boning: 95.00-101.00
Canners: 65.00-75.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 200.00-235.00; 500-600 lbs 190.00-225.00; 600-700 lbs 180.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 170.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 165.00-175.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000 and up lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 148.00-156.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000 and up lbs NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Jan. 31
Receipts: 946 HD
Comment: Stocker calves weighing 400-500 pounds in strong demand. No test on heavy yearlings. No. 1 fall calving pairs fetching 2000.00-2300.00 on fair test. Weigh cows and bulls 4-5 cents higher compared to a week ago.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 200.00-243.00; 400-500 lbs 190.00-237.00; 500-600 lbs 185.00-219.00; 600-700 lbs 172.00-191.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 140.00-199.00; 400-500 lbs 138.00-189.00; 500-600 lbs 136.00-184.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-171.00; 700-800 lbs 118.00-144.00; 800-900 lbs 105.00-135.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 160.00-199.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-163.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-130.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 80.00-92.50; Med Yielding 74.00-79.00; Low Yielding 60.00-73.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 75.00-90.00; Med Yielding 68.00-74.00; Low Yielding 50.00-67.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 67.00-74.50; Med Yielding 60.00-66.00; Low Yielding 40.00-59.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 90.00-104.00; Med Yielding 80.00-89.00; Low Yielding 65.00-79.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Feb. 3-4
Totals: 347 HD cattle, 158 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 95.00
Top 10 Average: 92.50
Top 20 Average: 90.75
Top 50 Average: 86.82
Organic Slaughter: 80.00-120.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 97.00-111.00
Average SLA Bulls: NT
Steers: 300-450 lbs 150.00-241.00; 500-650 lbs 160.00-184.00; 700-850 lbs 146.00-178.00; Heavy NT
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 135.00-230.00; 500-650 lbs 125.00-185.00; 700-850 lbs 120.00-170.00; Heavy 120.00-141.00
Holstein Steers: 80.00-92.00 HD
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 175.00-244.00; 500-650 lbs 160.00-180.00; 700-850 lbs 126.00-142.50; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 1300.00-1475.00 HD; Average NT HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: 1355.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 925.00-1100.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 85.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 60.00-300.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 235.00-475.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 150.00-285.00 HD
Boars: 160.00 HD
Goats: Small 35.00-90.00 HD; Med 100.00-170.00 HD; Large 180.00-265.00 HD
Lambs: 70.00-220.00 HD
Ewes: 160.00 HD heavy; 105.00 HD light
Ram: 85.00-325.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Feb. 9
1740 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-170.00; 1000-1100 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-100.00; 800-1000 lbs 85.00-110.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 75.00-85.00; C&Cs 60.00-70.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 95.00-105.00; Low Yield 70.00-80.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1250.00-1500.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1200.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1400.00-1800.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 1000.00-1350.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Jan. 23
Comments: Monday’s Feeder Special featured over 800 head of cattle, with a light run of slaughter cows and bulls, and a strong run of feeder calves. Slaughter cows were steady to $1-$3 lower, with the top cow bringing $86.50, with an average of $77.42 to $82.50. Slaughter bulls brought up to $93.00, with an average of $86.84. Feeder cattle were stronger, especially on heavier calves. 500-600 weight steers brought $205.00, with an average price of $185.22. Same weight heifers topped out at $183.00, with an average of $174.46. 600-700 weight steers had a top price of $188.50, and averaged $176.45, while heifers brought $170.00 with an average of 163.09. 700-800 weight steers brought $186.50, and averaged $176.04, and same weight heifers topped out $156.00, with an average of $144.24.
Goat: Under 300 lbs 75.00-140.00 HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 179.00; 400-500 lbs 171.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-138.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-122.00; 700-800 lbs NT
Bull: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 81.00-93.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT; over 2500 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 98.00; 1000-1100 lbs 69.00-83.00; 1100-1300 lbs 73.00-83.00; 1300-1500 lbs 40.00-84.00; 1500-2000 lbs 71.50-86.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 140.00; 400-500 lbs 82.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 111.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 82.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 127.00-156.00; 800-900 lbs 125.50-129.00; 900-1000 lbs 118.50-128.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 91.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 81.00-128.00; 400-500 lbs 161.00-205.00; 500-600 lbs 151.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-188.50; 700-800 lbs 123.00-186.50; 800-900 lbs 137.00-142.50; 900-1000 lbs 103.00-139.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
