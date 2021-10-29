Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 23
Receipts: 939
Comments: Lambs still in strong demand. Goats steady. 477 head of small animals. Good quality feeder cattle showing good interest with lots of buyer participation. Slaughter cows down $6-$8 due to being backed up at the plants. Thank you for your continued support. Also a big thank you to all our employees for putting the long hours and working tirelessly to make it all happen!
Top Cows: High Dressers 62.00-66.50; Low Dressers 32.00-40.00
Top 10 Cows: 67.07
Top Bulls: High Dressers 76.00-79.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-145.00; 500-700 lbs 90.00-103.00; 700-900 lbs 85.00-94.50/NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 120.00-144.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-153.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-143.00; 600-700 lbs 122.00-146.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-110.00; 800-900 lbs 94.00-121.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 107.00-125.00; 400-500 lbs 112.00-123.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-129.50; 600-700 lbs 108.00-126.75; 700-800 lbs 92.00-121.50; 800-900 lbs 103.00-115.00
Bred Cows: 450.00-725.00 HD; NT PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 125.00-275.00 HD; Dairy: 20.00-75.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.70-3.12 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.40-3.05 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.50-3.12 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.30-3.00 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 25
1746 HD
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers: 300-400 lbs 165.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 165.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs 142.00-156.00; 700-800 lbs 139.00-149.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-137.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 55.00-63.00; High Yield Fleshy 50.00-55.00; Med Yield 45.00-50.00; Low Yield 35.00-45.00
Feeder Cows: 55.00-65.00
Heiferettes: 75.00-90.00
Bulls: High Yield 70.00-75.00; Med Yield 65.00-70.00; Feeder 60.00-65.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Oct. 19
Receipts: 1097 HD cattle, 0 sheep, 4 goats
Comments: Tuesday, Oct. 19, auction was a weaned and vaccinated special selling 573 head of feeders.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 140.53-153.00; 400-500 lbs 149.63-156.00; 500-600 lbs 152.02-160.50; 600-700 lbs 139.83-148.75; 700-800 lbs 123.94-134.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1200-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 136.56-138.00; 400-500 lbs 133.08-142.00; 500-600 lbs 135.37-144.00; 600-700 lbs 129.08-139.00; 700-800 lbs 119.04-125.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT
Oct. 21
525 Cattle
Comments: The bulk of the feeder cattle on Thursday were unvaccinated No. 2 quality. The Cow market was 4.00 softer.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 122.80-136.00; 500-600 lbs 112.50-137.00; 600-700 lbs 118.67-126.00; 700-800 lbs 124.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1200-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 97.25-129.00; 500-600 lbs 98.20-120.00; 600-700 lbs 92.29-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.57-117.00; 800-900 lbs 89.06-122.50; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT
Feeder Bulls: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 108.75-115.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-118.00
The top Holstein cows brought 65.00-69.50
The top Beef Cows brought 65.75-67.00
Feeder Cows: 70.00-90.00
Top 10 Cows: 65.51
Top 50 Cows: 62.57
Top 100 Cows: 59.70
Top 150 Cows: 56.52
Top 200 Cows: 52.96
Bulls: No. 1 80.00-88.00; No. 2. 69.00-77.50; No. 3 NT
Top Organic Cow: 111.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 96.91
Top 20 Organic Cows: 88.22
Top 30 Organic Cows: 81.76
Pairs: Due to the extreme dry conditions most pairs are being split. The top was 910.00
Bred Cows: Very few bred cows going back to the country. No. 1 NT; No. 2 650.00-700.00; Old or off Quality, weigh price to 50.00 over
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Oct. 26
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-128.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-121.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-120.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 83.00-123.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-158.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-163.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-137.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-133.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-121.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-98.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-66.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-90.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-98.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-98.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-83.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-90.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1050.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1425.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Oct. 26
Head Count: 1055
Baby Cfs: 10.00-30.00
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 110.00-130.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 110.00-170.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 45.00-55.00
Cut/Bon Cows: 38.00-46.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 20.00-35.00
Slaughter Bulls: 58.00-85.00
Hieferettes: NT
Beef Cows: 40.00-63.00
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-800 lbs 63.00-71.00; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X Steers: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs NT; 1000 lbs NT
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 133.00-148.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 141.00-146.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-136.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs 119.00-130.00; 400-500 lbs 116.00-132.00; 500-600 lbs 116.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1100 lbs NT
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 26
Receipts: 1746 HD
Comment: This sale had a good test on most classes of cattle. We saw a little better demand for lighter feeders and strong results for 700-900 lbs NHTC steers. 135 angus steers for 770 lbs at 162.00; 59 angus steers for 891 lbs at 162.00. Weigh cows and bulls steady.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 155.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-163.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-155.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-162.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 121.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-149.00; 600-700 lbs 112.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 108.00-129.00; 800-900 lbs 98.00-124.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-144.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-144.50; 500-600 lbs 132.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 118.00-134.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-134.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-131.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-127.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-114.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-116.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 65.00-82.00; 700-800 lbs 70.00-85.00; 800-900 lbs 70.00-89.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 60.00-75.00; Med Yielding 54.00-59.00; Low Yielding 40.00-53.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 57.00-65.00; Med Yielding 50.00-56.00; Low Yielding 35.00-49.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 78.00-85.00; Med Yielding 70.00-77.00; Low Yielding 55.00-69.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-95.25
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Oct. 22
Totals: 367 HD cattle, 12 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Top SLA Cows: 45.00-64.00
Top 10 Average: 55.80
Top 20 Average: 53.22
Top 50 Average: 50.19
Organic Slaughter: 44.00-123.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 40.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 64.00-75.00
Average SLA Bulls: 50.00-63.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 95.00-145.00; 500-650 lbs 90.00-147.00; 700-850 lbs 80.00-135.00; Heavy 50.00-112.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 70.00-102.50; 500-650 lbs 70.00-110.00; 700-850 lbs 69.00-110.00; Heavy 51.00-74.00
Holstein Steers: 42.50-52.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 82.50-120.00; 500-650 lbs 70.00-130.00; 700-850 lbs 60.00-87.50; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average 750.00-925.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1025.00-1075.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT; Average Dairy Springer 900.00-960.00; Bred Jersey Heifers NT; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 25.00 HD; Med 35.00 HD; Large 50.00 HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 25.00-100.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 175.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 110.00-320.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 300.00 HD
Boars: NT
Goats: Small 25.00-90.00 HD; Med 110.00-175.00 HD; Large 200.00-320.00 HD
Lambs: Small 40.00-235.00 HD
Ewes: 117.00-130.00 HD heavy; 25.00-150.00 light
Ram: 27.00-200.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Oct. 28
1810 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-135.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-142.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 55.00-61.00; C&Cs 45.00-54.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Low Yield 65.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Oct. 18
Receipts: 900 HD
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured near 900 head of cattle, with a good run of cull cows and bulls and feeders of all classes. Slaughter cows were steady, with a top price of 68 cents per pound, and an average of 50-55 cents per pound. Cows in good flesh condition were higher, while thin cows saw a stronger discount. Slaughter bulls were lower on a light run, topping out at $.82, with an average of $.75-$.78. Feeder cattle were mixed, with light calves stronger and mid weight calves steady to lower. 400-500 weight steers topped out at $1.76, with an average price of $1.39. Heifers in the same weight range brought $1.30, with an average of $1.19. 500-600 weight steers brought $1.47, with an average of $1.34, while heifers brought $1.28, with an average of $1.19.
Baby Calf: under 300 lbs 137.50-150.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 126.49-138.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 90.00; 700-800 lbs NT
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 137.50-150.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 138.35-153.00; 500-600 lbs 110.98-131.00; 600-700 lbs 89.66-90.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 77.06-86.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bull: Under 300lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 49.50; 1000-1100 lbs 75.50; 1100-1300 lbs 64.68-69.00; 1300-1500 lbs 70.00; 1500-2000 lbs 70.03-75.00; 2000-2500 lbs 78.62-82.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 20.00; 700-800 lbs 50.60-60.00; 800-900 lbs 50.91-54.00; 900-1000 lbs 57.27-92.00; 1000-1100 lbs 52.83-62.00; 1100-1300 lbs 50.75-68.00; 1300-1500 lbs 52.26-57.00; 1500-2000 lbs 55.04-58.00; 2000-2500 lbs 50.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 121.36-130.50; 400-500 lbs 119.76-130.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-128.00; 600-700 lbs 114.26-128.50; 700-800 lbs 92.20-116.00; 800-900 lbs 101.30-137.00; 900-1000 lbs 72.54-81.00; 1000-1100 lbs 83.50; 1100-1300 lbs 59.50; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs 130.00; 300-400 lbs 146.88-160.00; 400-500 lbs 138.99-176.00; 500-600 lbs 134.71-147.00; 600-700 lbs 127.28-142.50; 700-800 lbs 126.02-139.50; 800-900 lbs 96.43-134.00; 900-1000 lbs 105.48-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00; 1100-1300 lbs 59.00
Lambs: under 300 lbs 80.00-240.00
Ewe: under 300 lbs 100.00-120.00
Ram: under 300 lbs 102.50-197.50
Wether: under 300 lbs 80.00-195.00
Goat: under 300 lbs 87.78-155.00 HD