Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Sept. 18
Receipts: 1177
Comments: Lambs staying strong. Feeder goats getting stronger again. Really good showing of feeder cattle on Saturday. Next feeder sale is Oct. 16, feeder calves start at 1 p.m. Thank you to all our buyers and sellers, also huge shout out to our amazing staff for your hard work to make the sale run!
Top Cows: High Dressers 60.00-65.00; Low Dressers 32.00-40.00
Top 10 Cows: 61.90
Top Bulls: High Dressers 82.00-85.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 90.00-130.00; 500-700 lbs 90.00-127.50; 700-900 lbs 84.00-102.50
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 125.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 122.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 123.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 110.00-127.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-133.50; 500-600 lbs 120.00-136.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-134.00; 700-800 lbs 106.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 98.00-105.00
Bred Cows: 350.00-785.00 HD; 735.00-870.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 185.00-260.00 HD; Dairy: 12.00-120.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.30-2.70 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.20-2.60 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.50-3.14 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.30-2.75 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Sept. 20
3545 HD
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 176.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-166.00; 700-800 lbs 148.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 143.00-151.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 142.00-162.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs 128.00-140.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 55.00-60.00; High Yield Fleshy 55.00-63.00; Med Yield 48.00-54.00; Low Yield 30.00-47.00
Feeder Cows: 60.00-70.00
Heiferettes: 85.00-105.00
Bulls: High Yield 80.00-84.00; Med Yield 75.00-80.00; Feeder 68.00-74.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Sept. 13, 16
Receipts: 600 HD cattle, 363 sheep, 213 goats
Comments: We got some much-needed rain with another shot in 7-14 days pasture conditions will be greatly improved and will bring some feeder buyers to town. We sell all types of cattle. I even say as long as it has 4 legs and a moo. You can make your feeder cattle more attractive to the buyers by using a proper vaccination program. The cow market was 3-5 better this week. The lamb market was stronger this week. Top lambs brought $262.50. The goat market was better. The best goats brought $305.00-$380.00 by the head.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 128.86-150.00; 400-500 lbs 143.31-169.00; 500-600 lbs 136.50-152.00; 600-700 lbs 126.29-138.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 113.00; 1200-1300 lbs 106.50; 1300-1400 lbs NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 118.98-135.00; 500-600 lbs 103.59-132.00; 600-700 lbs 111.93-132.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 100.44-110.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.40-109.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT
Holstein Steers: 13 HD 526 lbs 77.50; 800-900 lbs 77.25-81.00
The top Holstein cows brought 75.00-76.00
The top Beef Cows brought 70.00-72.75
Top 10 Cows: 72.78
Top 50 Cows: 68.38
Top 100 Cows: 64.88
Top 150 Cows: 61.43
Top 200 Cows: 57.90
Bulls: No. 1 90.00-92.00; No. 2. 80.00-85.00; No. 3 69.00-79.00
Top Organic Cow: 127.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 118.23
Top 20 Organic Cows: 111.21
Pairs: Due to the extreme dry conditions most pairs are being split. The exception was small frame cows with little calves. They brought 300.00-710.00
Bred Cows: Very few bred cows going back to the country. No. 1 NT; No. 2 NT; Old or off Quality, weigh price to 50.00 over
Lambs (Average-Top): 40-50 lbs 216.39-247.50; 50-60 lbs 235.00-252.50; 60- 70 lbs 253.05-262.50; 70-80 lbs 251.89-252.50; 80-90 lbs 254.40-255.00; 90-100 lbs 250.31-255.09; 100-110 lbs 242.35-255.00
Mutton (By the pound, Low-High): 100-125 lbs 190.69-252.50; 125-150 lbs 127.50-247.50; 150-175 lbs 97.50-142.50; 175-250 lbs 80.00-95.00
Goats By the Head: Kid 15.00-260.00; Buckling 167.50; Wether 85.00-305.00; Nanny 85.00-220.00; Buck 115.00-380.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Sept. 21
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-149.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 83.00-123.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-197.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 149.00-166.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-157.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-141.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-124.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-62.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-58.00; 1000-1100 lbs 56.00-65.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-64.00; over 1200 lbs 61.00-71.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-71.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-85.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-86.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1075.00-1550.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1400.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Sept. 21
Head Count: 1285
Baby Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: NT
Started Hfr Cfs: 90.00-170.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 80.00-140.00
Cut/Bon Cows: 60.00-67.75
Shelly/Lite Cows: 52.00-59.00
Slaughter Bulls: 35.00-45.00
Hieferettes: 85.00-95.00
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs 70.00-77.00; 400-500 lbs 70.00-77.00; 500-600 lbs 74.00-89.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-75.00; 800-1000 lbs 67.00-82.00
Holstein X Steers: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 72.00-95.00; 1000 lbs 74.00-93.00
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 122.00-144.50; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Sept. 21
Receipts: 1613 HD
Comment: Sale receipts consisted of 500 beef feeder cattle, aproximately 500 dairy/dairy cross feeders and 600 weigh cows and bulls. Mostly average quality on beef feeders. Good quality on dairy X feeders. Weigh cows and bulls steady.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 152.00-168.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 135.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-161.00; 400-500 lbs 122.00-151.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-134.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-133.00; 800-900 lbs 93.00-126.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 115.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-128.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-115.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-105.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-700 lbs 65.00-86.75; 700-800 lbs 70.00-85.00; 800-900 lbs 70.00-85.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 63.00-71.00; Med Yielding 57.00-62.00; Low Yielding 40.00-56.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 60.00-66.25; Med Yielding 55.00-59.00; Low Yielding 38.00-54.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 85.00-102.50; Med Yielding 70.00-84.00; Low Yielding 52.00-69.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 70.00-95.25
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Sept. 17
Totals: 330 HD cattle, 51 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Top SLA Cows: 50.00-66.00
Top 10 Average: 62.25
Top 20 Average: 60.22
Top 50 Average: 55.29
Organic Slaughter: NT
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 70.00-85.00
Average SLA Bulls: 60.00-70.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 102.00-130.00; 500-650 lbs 100.00-135.00; 700-850 lbs NT; Heavy 68.00-85.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 90.00-110.00; 500-650 lbs 80.00-110.00; 700-850 lbs 80.00-108.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs NT; 500-650 lbs 89.00-117.00; 700-850 lbs 73.00-110.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1000.00-1050.00 HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1050.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers 95.00-106.00; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 5.00 HD; Med 35.00 HD; Large 50.00 HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef 200.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 50.00-75.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 100.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 235.00-250.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 300.00-320.00 HD
Boars: NT
Goats: Small 40.00-65.00 HD; Med 100.00-200.00 HD; Large 200.00-290.00 HD
Lambs: Small 117.00-177.00 HD
Ewes: 145.00-175.00 HD heavy; NT light
Ram: 230.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Sept. 23
1455 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-135.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-142.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 60.00-70.00; C&Cs 50.00-60.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Low Yield 65.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Sept. 20
Receipts: 700 HD
Comments: Monday’s regular all class cattle sale featured about 700 head of cattle, with a good mix of cows, calves, and yearlings. Slaughter cows were up from a week prior, with the best of the cows bringing 58 cents per pound, while the average was 51-54 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls were up a bit as well, bringing 80 cents per pound, with an average price of 74-77 cents per pound. Feeder cattle were mixed, with uniform calves and larger lots selling well, while singles, off color, and full calves were lower. Also there is more demand for cattle weighing over 575-600 pounds. Steers weighing 500-600 pounds topped out at $161.50, with an average price of $141.73. Same weight heifers brought up to $148.00, with an averge of $126.56. 600-700 weight steers brought $157.00, with an average of $135.71, and heifers brought $147.50, and averaged $133.19. Next week we’ll have an all class cattle sale, and coming up Saturday Oct. 2 we will have our Annual Carload Feeder Special, expecting to have 2,000 head of calves. If you have any questions or would like to consign, please give us a call anytime.
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT HD; 300-400 lbs 91.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 115.50-128.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00; 600-700 lbs 96.00-110.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00
Baby Calf: under 300 lbs 125.00-260.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bred Heifer: 900-1000 lbs NT HD; 1000-1100 lbs 725.00 HD; 1100-1300 lbs NT HD; 1300-1500 lbs NT HD; 1500-2000 lbs 880.00 HD
Bull: 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 66.00-76.00; 1300-1500 lbs 70.00-72.00; 1500-2000 lbs 70.00-81.00; 2000-2500 lbs 75.00-80.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow/Calf Pair: 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs 950.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 47.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 46.00-54.00; 1000-1100 lbs 49.00-51.00; 1100-1300 lbs 43.00-58.00; 1300-1500 lbs 31.00-57.00; 1500-2000 lbs 41.00-57.00; 2000-2500 lbs 53.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 110.00-175.00; 300-400 lbs 56.00-134.00; 400-500 lbs 87.50-143.00; 500-600 lbs 41.00-148.00; 600-700 lbs 83.00-147.50; 700-800 lbs 80.00-107.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 89.00-121.00; 1000-1100 lbs 62.00-98.00; 1100-1300 lbs 76.00-91.00
Steers: under 300 lbs 135.00-151.00; 300-400 lbs 60.00-154.50; 400-500 lbs 115.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 100.00-161.50; 600-700 lbs 93.00-157.00; 700-800 lbs 74.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 89.00-114.00; 900-1000 lbs 111.00-125.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 83.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Lambs: under 60 lbs 112.50-145.00; 60-80 lbs 83.00-187.50; 80-100 lbs 155.00-172.50; 100-200 lbs 60.00-170.00; 200-300 lbs NT
Ewe: under 60 lbs 67.00-71.00; 80-100 lbs NT; 100-200 lbs NT; 200-300 lbs 79.00
Ram: 80-100 lbs 127.50; 100-200 lbs 81.00; 200-300 lbs 84.00
Ram Lambs: 80-100 lbs 165.00; 100-200 lbs 90.00
Goat: under 300 lbs 160.00 HD
Buck Kid: under 60 lbs 30.00-72.50 HD
Doe: under 60-80 lbs 80.00-122.50; 80-100 lbs 110.00-170.00; 100-200 lbs 137.50-178.00
Doeling: under 60 lbs 30.00-70.00