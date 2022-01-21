Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Jan. 15
Receipts: 873
Comments: Cows and bulls steady this week. Sheep and goats very strong again. Feeder cattle $3-$5 higher. Spring is on its way! Shuman Red Angus complete dispersal this Saturday at 2 p.m. Don’t miss out on these! High performance cows and genetics that sell themselves!
High Dressers: 60.00-66.00; Low Dressers 30.00-39.00
Top 10 Cows: 63.30
Top Bulls: High Dressers 75.00-78.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-159.50; 500-700 lbs 110.00-120.00; 700-900 lbs 90.00-104.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-168.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-142.50; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 100.00-115.50
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 125.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-142.50; 500-600 lbs 115.00-138.75; 600-700 lbs 90.00-117.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-107.50; 800-900 lbs 104.00-122.00
Bred Cows: 400.00-940.00 HD; NT PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT HD; Dairy: 2.00-5.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 3.30-3.60 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.60-3.50 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 3.20-3.77 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.70-3.30 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Jan. 17
1964 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs 187.00-197.00; 400-500 lbs 180.00-202.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-195.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 143.00-154.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 170.00-184.00; 400-500 lbs 165.00-178.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-164.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-66.00; High Yield Fleshy 65.00-70.00; Med Yield 50.00-60.00; Low Yield 38.00-50.00
Feeder Cows: 55.00-65.00
Heiferettes: 80.00-100.00
Bulls: High Yield 75.00-80.00; Med Yield 70.00-75.00; Feeder 60.00-70.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Jan. 13-17
Receipts: 838 HD, 603 cattle, 200 sheep, 35 goats
Comments: The run continues to be heavy to cows and bulls with the feeder cattle being really strong to the heifer side. This week the offerings consisted of 3% Feeder Steers and Bulls, 13% Feeder Heifers, 63% Conventional Cows and Bulls, 12% Organic Cows, 6% Bred Cows, 3% Dairy heifers.
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 129.36-147.50; 500-600 lbs 138.60-146.25; 600-700 lbs 124.03-137.50; 700-800 lbs 106.94-112.50; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT
Feeder Bulls: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 136.50; 600-700 lbs 124.50; 700-800 lbs NT
Young fed cows: 86.00-91.00
The top Holstein cows brought 70.00-71.00
The top Beef cows brought 69.00-71.00
Top 10 Cows: 70.86
Top 50 Cows: 68.69
Top 100 Cows: 64.99
Top 150 Cows: 61.56
Top 200 Cows: 58.28
Bulls: No. 1 85.00-87.00; No. 2. 77.00-81.00; No. 3 44.00-59.00; No. 4 NT
Top Organic Cow: 120.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 108.58
Top 20 Organic Cows: 101.72
Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: No. 1 975.00-1050.00; No. 2 800.00-875.00; No. 3 NT; Old or off Quality, weigh price to 50.00 over
Lambs (Average-Top): 60-80 lbs 300.00-347.50; 80-100 lbs 320.00-355.00; 100-120 lbs 300.20-300.60; 120-160 lbs 325.00-360.00
Mutton (low-high): 50-75 lbs 290.00-305.00; 75-100 lbs 102.50-300.00; 100-125 lbs 82.50-215.00; 125-150 lbs 150.00-190.00
Top Kid Goats by the head: 55.00-290.00
Wether Goats by the head: 375.00-475.00
Nanny by the head: 190.00-300.00
Buck by the head: 230.00-400.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
JAN. 12
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-147.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-153.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-143.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-102.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 58.00-65.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-182.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-210.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-166.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-152.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-120.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-98.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-75.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-93.00; 1000-1100 lbs 50.00-81.00; 1100-1200 lbs 50.00-63.00; over 1200 lbs 50.00-74.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-91.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-98.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-90.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-94.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1050.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1425.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Jan. 18
Head Count: 1059
Baby Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 60.00-120.00
Started Hfr Cfs: NT
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 58.00-67.50
Cut/Bon Cows: 49.00-57.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 20.00-40.00
Slaughter Bulls: 82.00-95.50
Heiferettes: NT
Beef Cows: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs 97.00-100.00
Holstein X Steers: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 96.00-103.00; 1000 lbs 92.00-98.50
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 134.00-148.00; 700-800 lbs 141.00-146.00; 800-1000 lbs 131.00-134.75
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 145.50-148.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00-142.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1100 lbs NT
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Jan. 11
Receipts: 1527 HD
Comment: This was our first feeder special of 2022. Feeders saw a good improvement for this, advancing 5-10 cents. Some program cattle led the market.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 170.00-189.50; 500-600 lbs 161.00-186.50; 600-700 lbs 140.00-153.75; 700-800 lbs 142.00-151.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-167.50; 400-500 lbs 122.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-134.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-130.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 127.00-160.25; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 110.00-134.00; 400-500 lbs 114.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-137.00; 600-700 lbs 104.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-126.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-120.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 70.00-81.00; 700-800 lbs 72.00-85.00; 800-900 lbs 75.00-91.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 62.00-70.00; Med Yielding 55.00-61.00; Low Yielding 40.00-54.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 56.00-63.00; Med Yielding 48.00-55.00; Low Yielding 38.00-47.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 75.00-81.00; Med Yielding NT; Low Yielding NT
Holstein Barren Heifers: 70.00-106.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Jan. 14
Top SLA Cows (33 HD): 50.00-81.00
Top 10 Average: 67.40
Top 20 Average: 63.62
Top 50 Average: 55.90
Organic Slaughter: 49.00-120.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 65.00-96.00
Average SLA Bulls: 57.00-60.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 112.00-161.00; 500-650 lbs 110.00-144.50; 700-850 lbs 100.00-134.00; Heavy 79.00-112.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 87.50-142.00; 500-650 lbs 102.00-135.00; 700-850 lbs 82.00-129.50; Heavy 55.00-88.00
Holstein Steers: NT cwt
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 90.00-110.00; 500-650 lbs 100.00-120.00; 700-850 lbs 70.00-110.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average 700.00-925.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1050.00-1100.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers 70.00-81.00; Open Heifers 60.00-89.00 cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers 10.00-20.00 HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 40.00-115.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 135.00-300.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 167.50 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 30.00-410.00 HD
Boars: 50.00 HD
Goats: Small 25.00-90.00 HD; Med 100.00-160.00 HD; Large 180.00-222.50 HD
Lambs: 87.00-167.50 HD
Ewes: 285.00 HD heavy; 60.00-90.00 light
Ram: 225.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Jan. 13
2022 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-135.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-142.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 65.00-75.00; C&Cs 45.00-55.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-95.00; Low Yield 70.00-85.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Jan. 17
Receipts: 700 HD
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured over 700 head of cattle, with a light run of cull cows and an excellent offering of weaned steers and heifers. Cull cows were slightly lower Monday, with a top price of 68 cents per pound, and an average price of 59-63 cents. Prices on good weaned and vaccinated were steady to higher, while there is still a large discount on unvaccinated or off color calves. 600-700 weight steers brought $160.50, with an average price of $153.62. Same weight heifers brought $145.25, with an average of $140.93. 700-800 weight steers brought $154.00, and averaged $146.37. Next Monday, Jan. 24, we will have an all class cattle sale, and our next Feeder Special will be Monday, Jan. 31.
NT cwt; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 101.00-123.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-115.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 97.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bred Cow: 800-900 lbs 750.00-875.00 HD; 900-1000 lbs 850.00 HD; 1000-1100 lbs 900.00 HD; 1100-1300 lbs 700.00-1075.00 HD; 1300-1500 lbs 825.00-975.00 HD
Bred Heifer: 800-900 lbs 800.00
Bull: Under 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 100.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs 71.00; 1500-2000 lbs 78.00; 2000-2500 lbs 74.00-76.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 43.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 69.00; 900-1000 lbs 50.00-81.00; 1000-1100 lbs 53.00-56.00; 1100-1300 lbs 30.00-66.00; 1300-1500 lbs 40.00-68.00; 1500-2000 lbs 54.00-67.00; 2000-2500 lbs 59.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 95.00-129.00; 400-500 lbs 100.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 81.00-159.50; 600-700 lbs 110.00-145.25; 700-800 lbs 81.00-127.00; 800-900 lbs 87.00-123.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-99.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 70.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 141.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-164.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-160.50; 700-800 lbs 113.00-154.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-135.00; 900-1000 lbs 119.00-123.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Lambs: under 300 lbs 80.00-240.00
Ewe: under 300 lbs 100.00-120.00
Ram: under 300 lbs 101.00
Goat: under 300 lbs 32.50-65.00 HD
Buck: under 300 lbs 240.00 HD
Sow: 600-700 lbs 22.00 cwt
Hog: under 300 lbs 30.00 HD