Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 17
Receipts: 1191
Comments: Sheep and goats steady. Excellent offering of feeder cattle for our consignor appreciation feeder sale. Thank you to all consignors and buyers for all your support, as well as our whole crew, working hard to make this our biggest auction yet with 1191 HD and 809 of that being cattle.
Top Cows: High Dressers 68.00-76.50; Low Dressers 30.00-41.00
Top 10 Cows: 69.90
Top Bulls High Dressers: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 135.00-155.00; 500-700 lbs 132.00-156.00; 700-900 lbs 128.00-146.50
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 135.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-156.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-146.50; 600-700 lbs 113.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 97.00-114.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 119.00-138.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-137.00; 500-600 lbs 109.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 113.00-121.00; 700-800 lbs 104.00-124.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-98.00
Bred Cows: HD 500.00-1070.00 HD; PR 800.00-860.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 225.00-300.00; Dairy: 25.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.70-1.83 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.20-1.75 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.00-2.58 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.70-2.35 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 19
1020 HD
Steers (386): 300-400 lbs 160.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 155.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-153.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 122.00-133.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-125.00 LT
Heifers (460): 300-400 lbs 155.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 122.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-120.00 LT; 800-900 lbs 95.00-110.00 LT
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows (147): High Yield Lean 57.00-63.00; High Yield Fleshy 50.00-58.00; Med Yield 48.00-55.00; Low Yield 42.00-48.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-75.00
Heiferettes: 75.00-90.00
Bulls (27): High Yield 73.00-76.00; Med Yield 68.00-73.00; Feeder 62.00-67.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Oct. 20
Total Receipts: 398 HD, 395 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 50.97 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 47.36 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 44.80 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 50.00-70.00
Cow/Calf Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: NT
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: NT
Day-Old Dairy Calves: 2.00-50.00 HD
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 120.00-137.50; 500-600 lbs 125.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-115.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-106.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-104.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1250 lbs NT
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 115.00-125.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-115.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-104.50; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 85.00-102.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Block Hogs: NT cwt
Feeder Pigs: 90.00-150.00 HD
Sows: 30.00-35.00 cwt
Weaner Pigs: NT cwt
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 155.00-177.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 125.00-165.00
Thin Ewes: 60.00-70.00 cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 65.00-85.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT HD
Goats: 10-39 lbs 50.00-85.00; 40-69 lbs 52.50-145.00 HD; 70-79 lbs 65.00-200.00; 80-89 lbs 100.00-200.00; 90-99 lbs 100.00-137.50; 100-199 lbs 35.00-280.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Oct. 15
971 Total Receipts, 628 Feeder Cattle, 163 Butcher cows, 12 Butcher Bulls, 144 Direct Organic Feeder Cattle, 2 Bred Cows, 1 Cow Calf Pair, 20 Sheep, 4 Goats
Comments: Excellent buyer participation for the Customer Appreciation Feeder Sale. A special thank you to the long-time consignors that continue to wean and precondition their calves that make this sale possible.
Steers Average-Top: 300-400 lbs 124.35-169.00; 400-500 lbs 138.14-174.00; 500-600 lbs 140.75-154.00; 600-700 lbs 125.78-135.00; 700-800 lbs 123.15-129.75; 800-900 lbs 124.72-128.75
Heifers Average-Top: 300-400 lbs 135.77-175.00; 400-500 lbs 127.54-155.00; 500-600 lbs 131.50-151.50; 600-700 lbs 112.53-126.50; 700-800 lbs 114.30-122.00
Dairy x Steers Average-Top: 400-500 lbs 122.71-126.00
Dairy x Heifers Average-Top: 400-500 lbs 119.43-121.00
2 loads of Weaned Organic Angus Beef Heifers: 668 lbs average 156.88
Top Holstein cows: 71.00-73.00
Top Beef Cows: 69.50-74.00
Top 10 Cows: 71.17
Top 50 Cows: 66.80
Top 100 Cows: 65.37
Top 150 Cows: 57.72
Bulls: No. 1 79.00-82.50; No. 2 70.00-79.00; No. 3 30.00-65.00
Top Organic Cow: LT No. 2 62.00-65.00; Pairs No. 1 1275.00
Bred Cows Middle aged: 900.00
Old or off Quality: Weigh price to 50.00 over
Ewes All Classes by the Pound: 70.00
Lambs by the Pound: 60-70 lbs 122.50-160.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Oct. 20
Head Count: 961
Hol Bull Cfs: 10.00-40.00
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 100.00-250.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 75.00-200.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 50.00-59.75
Cut/Bon Cows: 45.00-51.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 38.00-48.00
Slaughter Bulls: 65.00-74.75
Heiferettes: 72.00-87.00
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X strs: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs NT; 1000 lbs NT
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 20
Receipts: 2084 HD
Comment: We saw a good selection of program cattle bringing top prices. October is customarily a tougher month for marketing due to weather and cattle movement across the country. Weigh cows and bulls continue to see downward pressure.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 135.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 111.00-138.00; 800-900 lbs 105.00-132.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-152.00; 400-500 lbs 118.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 113.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-121.00; 800-900 lbs 92.00-119.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 124.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-136.00; 600-700 lbs 114.00-134.50; 700-800 lbs 111.00-138.00; 800-900 lbs 105.00-132.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 110.00-125.00; 400-500 lbs 107.00-123.00; 500-600 lbs 102.00-117.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-113.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-110.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-104.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 60.00-70.00; 600-700 lbs 65.00-75.00; 700-800 lbs 65.00-77.00; 800-900 lbs 65.00-77.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 61.00-66.00; Med Yielding 54.00-60.00; Low Yielding 40.00-53.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 58.00-63.50; Med Yielding 52.00-57.00; Low Yielding 38.00-51.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 60.00-65.00; Med Yielding 55.00-59.00; Low Yielding 41.00-54.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-80.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 23
Receipts: 1147
Comments: Thank you to the Fall River-Big Valley Cattlemen's Association for today's consignments. It continues to be a tough market with bearish futures, Cattle on Feed Report and no rain. Top quality Bidwell yearlings sold well. Cull cattle $3 lower. Calf market was really tough. Tell us if you have given pre-weaning vaccinations. Please vote "no" on Prop 15. Thank you!
Weigh Cows: High Yielding 54.00-62.00; Med Yielding 40.00-53.00; Low Yielding 20.00-39.00
Heiferettes: NT
Weigh Bulls: 40.00-72.00
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs NT; 450-500 lbs NT; 500-550 lbs 120.00-150.50; 550-600 lbs 120.00-145.00; 600-650 lbs 110.00-133.00; 650-700 lbs 110.00-134.00; 700-750 lbs 110.00-133.00; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 105.00-135.50; 900-1000 lbs NT
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs NT; 450-500 lbs 110.00-137.00; 500-550 lbs 110.00-130.00; 550-600 lbs 105.00-123.00; 600-650 lbs NT; 650-700 lbs 100.00-128.50; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 100.00-124.50; 900-1000 lbs NT
Washington
EVERSON
(Everson Auction Market)
Oct. 10
This Week: 392
Steers: 300-400 lbs 101.00-143.00; 400-500 lbs 62.00-156.00; 500-600 lbs 98.00-141.00; 600-700 lbs 65.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 98.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 60.00-121.00; 900-1000 lbs 85.00-112.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-112.00; 1100-1300 lbs 74.00-126.00; 1300-1500 lbs 88.00; 1500-2000 51.00-122.00
Stags by weight: 600-700 lbs 94.00 HD
Bulls: 300-400 lbs 130.00-131.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 100.00-121.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-117.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 87.00; 900-1000 lbs 111.00; 1000-1100 lbs 88.00-95.00; 1300-1500 lbs 69.00; 1300-1500 NT
Slaughter Cows: 10.00-98.00 cwt
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 80.00-148.00; 400-500 lbs 40.00-142.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 75.00-140.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 62.00-130.00 cwt; 700-800 lbs 50.00-126.00 cwt; 800-900 lbs 65.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 44.00-104.00; 1000-1100 lbs 60.00-75.00; 1100-1300 lbs 52.50-96.00; 1500-2000 lbs 58.00
Heifers by the Head: Under 300 lbs 250.00 HD; 300-600 lbs NT HD
Cow-Calf Pair: NT
Bred Cow by the Head: 1300-1500 lbs 950.00-1125.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 1000.00-1275.00
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Oct. 16
Totals: 361 HD cattle, 42 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 50.00-68.00
Average SLA Cows: 40.00-50.00
Top 10 Average: 65.50
Top 20 Average: 64.45
Top 50 Average: 61.47
Shells, Thin, Small: 35.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 75.00-83.00
Average SLA Bulls: 65.00-70.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 130.00-152.00; 500-650 lbs 117.00-134.00; 700-850 lbs 95.00-122.00; Heavy 70.00-112.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 117.00-142.50; 500-650 lbs 115.00-128.00; 700-850 lbs 100.00-118.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: 500-740 lbs 45.00-80.00 cwt
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 125.00-150.00; 500-650 lbs 102.00-122.50; 700-850 lbs 77.50-100.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1150.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT; Average Dairy Springer 800.00-950.00 HD; Bred Hols Heifers NT; Open Hol Hfrs NT cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 5.00-12.00; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 160.00 HD; Started Beef 200.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 72.00-240.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 100.00-115.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 130.00-160.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 105.00-175.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-10.00 HD
Goats: Small 40.00-100.00 HD; Med 170.00 HD; Large 107.00-142.00 HD
Lambs 100.00-155.00 HD
Ewes: 112.00-155.00 HD heavy; 100.00-115.00 HD light
Ram: 70.00-220.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Oct. 15
1725 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-126.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-144.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-122.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-120.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 50.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 50.00-90.00; 600-800 lbs 50.00-92.50; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-95.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 55.00-62.00; C&Cs 50.00-55.00; Shells 25.00-50.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Low Yield 70.00-80.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1400.00-1600.00; No. 2 Pairs 1050.00-1350.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1200.00-1500.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 750.00-1100.00