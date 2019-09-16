Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Sept. 14
Total Receipts: 838
Comments: Sheep and goats higher than previous weeks. Cull cows $2-4 lower. Thank you to all our consignors and buyers for your support and a successful fall feeder sale. There were 494 head of feeder cattle on Saturday.
Top cows: High Dressers: 62.00-67.00; Low Dressers: 48.00-56.00
Top 10 Cows: 64.65
Top Bulls High Dressers: 72.00-77.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 1058.00-126.00; 500-700 lbs 100.00-118.00; 700-900 lbs 80.00-90.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-141.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-128.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-126.00; 700-800 lbs 106.00-119.50; 800-900 lbs 106.00-118.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 112.00-131.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-128.00; 500-600 lbs 100.00-115.00; 600-700 lbs 102.00-118.50; 700-800 lbs 95.00-107.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 325.00-930.00 HD; pairs 1075.00-1260.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 300.00-360.00 HD; Dairy: 45.00-100.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.30-1.51 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.10-1.42 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.00-2.33 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-1.74 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Sept. 9
Receipts: 686 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00-138.00; 700-800 lbs 124.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 123.00-128.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 125.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-127.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-123.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs 107.00-116.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows (46 HD): High Yield Lean 65.00-72.00; High Yield Fleshy 65.00-70.00; Med Yield 60.00-65.00; Low Yield 50.00-60.00
Feeder Cows: 60.00-70.00
Heiferettes: 80.00-106.00
Bulls (37 HD): High Yield 82.00-85.00; Med Yield 78.00-81.00; Feeder 70.00-77.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Sept. 9-10
Total Receipts: 1066, 491 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 67.38 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 63.74 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 60.51 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 45.00-79.00 cwt
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs 120.00-133.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 127.50-137.50; 600-700 lbs 110.00-119.50; 700-800 lbs 100.00-112.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs 100.00-117.50; 400-500 lbs 115.00-125.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-125.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-110.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-110.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Cow-Calf Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: 675.00-940.00 HD
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 22.50-80.00
Day-old Dairy Calves: 3.00-22.50 HD
Block Hogs: NT
Feeder Pigs: NT
Sows: NT
Weaner Pigs: 22.50-61.00 HD
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 112.50-147.50 cwt; 100-150 lbs 95.00-152.00 cwt
Thin Ewes: 48.00-85.00 cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 51.00-67.50 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT
Goats: 10-39 lbs 10.00-65.00 HD; 40-69 lbs 35.00-155.00 HD; 70-79 lbs 90.00-132.50; 80-89 lbs 115.00-142.50; 90-99 lbs 110.00-195.00 HD; 100-199 lbs 107.50-200.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Sept. 12
Receipts: 379, 320 cattle
Comment: Well we got some rain last week and we will get some more this week. What that translates into is the fall feed will start growing and usually grass brings more buyer interest. With every potential buyer conversation about feeder cattle vaccination protocol is the big question. I can’t put enough importance on a proper vaccination program. Call us we can help. The cow market was off by $1-2. We are starting to see a higher percentage of low yielding older cows and bulls. Remember, it’s all about the yield.
Top Holstein Cows: 70.00-74.00
Top Beef Cows: 68.00-71.00
Top 10 Cows: 71.54
Top 50 Cows: 67.30
Top 100 Cows: 63.61
Bulls: No. 1 80.00-84.00; No. 2 71.00-78.00; No. 3 45.00-65.00
Top Organic Cow: LT
No. 2: 65.00-68.25
Steers and Bulls Unweaned and Unvaccinated: No. 2 400-600 lbs 102.50-115.00; 600-800 lbs NT
Heifers Unweaned and Unvaccinated:No. 2 400-600 lbs 102.50-125.00; 700-900 lbs 88.00-101.00
Pairs: No. 1 Young Cows with Small Calves 1200.00; Older Cows and Small Calves: No. 2 600.00
Bred Cows: Middle-age 750.00-800.00; Old or off-quality 500.00-750.00
Ewes by the Head: 80-100 lbs 65.00-75.00
Lambs by the Pound: 65-75 lbs 125.00-135.00
Goats: 72.25 HD
KLAMATH FALLS
(Klamath Falls Livestock Auction)
Sept. 10
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 115.00-129.00; 400-500 lbs 102.00-121.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-123.50; 600-700 lbs 109.00-122.50; 700-800 lbs 100.00-110.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900 lbs and up NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 107.00-110.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-114.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 103.00-115.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 105.00-119.00 cwt; 700-800 lbs 100.00-109.00 cwt; 800-900 lbs NT
Top Cow: 69.00
Top Bull: 80.00
Slaughter Bulls: 67.00-80.00
Slaughter Cows: High Yield 60.00-69.00; Med Yield 52.00-60.00; Low Yield 43.00-49.00
Feeder Heiferettes: NT
Cow Calf Pairs: 1200.00-1320.00
Bred Cows: 900.00-1040.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Sept. 10
Head Count: 1321
Hol Bull Cfs: 15.00-30.00 HD
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 110.00-200.00 HD
Started Hfr Cfs: NT
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 64.00-72.75 HD
Cut/Bon Cows: 58.00-65.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 45.00-55.00
Slaughter Bulls: 72.00-85.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 62.00-68.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs 72.00-80.50
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs NT; 1000 lbs 69.00-80.00
Jersey Hfrs: 1000 lbs 44.00-64.00
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Sept. 3
Receipts: 1466 HD
Comments: Futures market up a little the first couple days of September. The October fats have put feeders in a cautious position. Weigh cows and bulls steady.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 150.00-162.00; 500-600 lbs 144.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-133.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-120.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 125.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 114.00-143.00; 600-700 lbs 112.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-124.00; 800-900 lbs 92.00-113.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs 132.00-142.50; 400-500 lbs 130.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 128.00-136.00 600-700 lbs 125.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 114.00-122.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs 112.00-131.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 108.00-127.00; 600-700 lbs 98.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-113.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-110.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 60.00-70.00; 500-600 lbs 60.00-70.00; 600-700 lbs 62.00-72.00; 700-800 lbs 62.00-74.00; 800-900 lbs 63.00-75.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 66.00-74.00; Med Yielding 60.00-65.00; Low Yielding 45.00-59.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 68.00-77.00; Med Yielding 63.00-67.00; Low Yielding 40.00-62.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 80.00-85.00; Med Yielding 74.00-79.00; Low Yielding 60.00-73.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 60.00-77.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Sept. 6
Receipts: 3340
Comments: Thank you to our consignors, buyers and crew for today's 53rd Anniversary in Cottonwood Special. Cull cattle $3-5 lower. Large pen lots of pre-conditioned cattle sold very well for current market climate. Small bunches, off lots and singles $25-60 below top.
Slaughter Cows: High Yielding 63.00-71.50; Med Yielding 48.00-62.00; Low Yielding 20.00-45.00
Bulls 1 & 2: 60.00-85.00
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs 150.00-152.00 few; 450-500 lbs 125.00-139.50 few; 500-550 lbs 122.00-145.00; 550-600 lbs 120.00-140.00; 600-650 lbs 120.00-138.00; 650-700 lbs 120.00-144.50; 700-750 lbs 120.00-136.50; 750-800 lbs 115.00-133.50; 800-900 lbs 110.00-128.75; 900-1000 lbs 101.00-127.00
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs 120.00-139.00 few; 450-500 lbs 110.00-130.00 few; 500-550 lbs 108.00-131.00; 550-600 lbs 110.00-130.00; 600-650 lbs 110.00-129.00; 650-700 lbs 110.00-135.00; 700-750 lbs 110.00-131.25; 750-800 lbs 105.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs 97.00-123.50; 900-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Calvy Cows: NT
Washington
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Sept. 12
This Week: 1,602
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-125.00
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-145.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-127.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-120.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-115.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 55.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 55.00-89.00; 600-800 lbs 50.00-89.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-85.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-110.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: Top Cows 62.00-72.00; C&Cs 45.00-60.00; Shells 30.00-45.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 80.00-91.00; Low Yield 55.00-80.00
Stock Cows: #1 Pairs 1300-1600; #2 1000-1250; #1 Bred Cows 1050-1200; #2 Bred Cows 750-1000