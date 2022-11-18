Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Nov. 12
Receipts: 807 HD
Comments: All classes of livestock comparable to last week’s market. No sale Saturday, Nov. 26. We are thankful for you buyers and sellers alike.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 60.00-72.00; Low Dressers 30.00-43.00; Top 10: 67.20
Top Bulls: High Dressers 83.00-88.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 130.00-149.00; 500-700 lbs 130.00-152.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-156.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-183.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-171.00; 600-700 lbs 143.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-147.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-134.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 121.00-141.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs 117.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 525.00-1130.00 HD
Pairs: NT PR
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.30-1.65 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.15-1.65 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.00-2.75 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.50-2.28 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Nov. 14
Receipts: 1359 HD
Steers (331): 300-400 lbs 200.00-233.00; 400-500 lbs 220.00-249.50; 500-600 lbs 185.00-219.00; 600-700 lbs 177.00-187.00; 700-800 lbs 168.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 167.00-172.00
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 175.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-177.00; 600-700 lbs 166.00-176.00; 700-800 lbs 160.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 145.00-160.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 74.00-79.00; High Yield Fleshy 78.00-83.00; Med Yield 72.00-77.00; Low Yield 50.00-71.00
Feeder Cows: 70.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 95.00-120.00
Bulls: High Yield 83.00-88.00; Med Yield 80.00-83.00; Feeder 70.00-80.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Nov. 10
Receipts: 615 HD Total, 615 Cattle
Comment: These unweaned and unvaccinated calves are getting harder to sell with limited buyer interest. The buyers have pens of sick calves and are willing to pay a big premium for the ones that are weaned and vaccinated right. The cow and bull market was off $5-8 this week. Big numbers have the cows backed up. I don’t expect this to take a long time to work through the backlog and when we come out on the other side I expect a really good market. If you have any chance of holding on I think it would be a good move.
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 111.25-120.00; 400-500 lbs 130.39-158.00; 500-600 lbs 135.11-157.50; 600-700 lbs 133.75-140.00; 700-800 lbs 154.17-162.00; 800-1200 lbs Too few for a market; 1200-1300 lbs NT. By the head: 200.00-340.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 95.00-114.00; 400-500 lbs 93.06-122.50; 500-600 lbs 114.05-145.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 87.88-127.50; 800-900 lbs 106.58-129.75; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: 130.00-350.00
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 133.50-145.00; 600-700 lbs 89.64-105.00; 700-800 lbs NT. By the head: NT
Top Holstein Cows: 67.00-70.00
Top Beef Cows: 70.00-75.00
Top Bull: 2055 lbs and 94.00
Top 10 Cows: 70.26
Top 50 Cows: 67.25
Top 100 Cows: 65.37
Top 150 Cows: 63.30
Top 200 Cows: 60.60
Bulls: No.1 93.00-94.00; No. 2 70.00-88.00; No. 3 59.00-66.00
Top Organic Cow: 110.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 100.63
Pairs: No. 1 1400.00, No. 2 NT, No. 3 550.00-775.00
Bred cows: No. 1 1100.00-1200.00, No. 2 900.00-1050.00, No. 3 500.00-800.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Nov. 15
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-183.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-172.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-156.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-218.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-224.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-188.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-168.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-147.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-116.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-121.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-117.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-108.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-101.00; over 1200 lbs 80.00-80.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Nov. 15
Head Count: 1192
Baby Cfs: NT HD
Str Bull Cfs: 55.00-230.00 HD
Str Hfr Cfs: 52.00-260.00 HD
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs 170.00-231.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 538 lbs 168.00
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs 129.00-142.50; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 117.00-124.00 (HolX)
Yearling Heifers: 600-700 lbs 130.00-146.00; 700-800 lbs 891 lbs 129.00; 800-900 lbs 131.00-133.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 lbs and under 85.00-112.00; 700 lbs and over 98.00-120.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 65.00-108.00, 114.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 23.00-42.00
Butcher Cows: 60.00-70.50, 74.50 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 35.00-62.00
Butcher Bulls: 76.00-94.00
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Nov. 16
Receipts: 1355 HD
Comment: Steady and strong on all classes.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: NT
Bulls: 75.00-90.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 64.00-70.00
Boning: 68.00-75.00
Canners: 50.00-60.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 190.00-207.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-173.00; 700-800 lbs 152.00-169.00; 800-900 lbs 143.00-150.00; 900-1000 lbs 146.00-148.50; 1000 and up lbs 133.00-140.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 134.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-151.00; 500-600 lbs 141.00-157.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 127.00-143.00; 900-1000 lbs 106.00-134.00; 1000 and up lbs 75.00-85.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Nov. 8
Receipts: 2177 HD
Comment: The recent rain brought many smiles to the auction today.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 170.00-210.00; 400-500 lbs 175.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-208.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-177.00; 700-800 lbs 152.00-166.75; 800-900 lbs 145.00-160.25
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-169.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-151.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-144.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 165.00-185.00; 400-500 lbs 160.00-184.00; 500-600 lbs 152.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-167.50; 700-800 lbs 144.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-143.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-164.00; 400-500 lbs 119.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 97.00-143.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-129.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 68.00-85.00; Med Yielding 57.00-67.00; Low Yielding 40.00-56.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 62.00-70.00; Med Yielding 55.00-61.00; Low Yielding 37.00-54.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 57.00-65.00; Med Yielding 48.00-56.00; Low Yielding 30.00-47.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 85.00-100.00; Med Yielding 80.00-84.00; Low Yielding 60.00-79.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Nov. 11
Totals: 247 HD cattle, 34 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Average SLA Cows: 75.00
Top 10 Average: 70.25
Top 20 Average: 68.80
Top 50 Average: 63.11
Organic Slaughter: NT
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 70.00-75.00
Average SLA Bulls: 51.00-63.50
Steers: 300-450 lbs 120.00-165.00; 500-650 lbs 100.00-125.00; 700-850 lbs 85.00-122.50; Heavy 72.00-122.50
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 85.00-150.00; 500-650 lbs 85.00-145.00; 700-850 lbs 76.00-125.00; Heavy 61.00-135.00
Holstein Steers: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 92.00-145.00; 500-650 lbs 74.00-107.50; 700-850 lbs 70.00-112.50; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: NT; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 700.00-925.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers 10.00-20.00 HD; X-bred beef 325.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 25.00-115.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 20.00-150.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 295.00-490.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 100.00 HD
Boars: 50.00-190.00 HD
Goats: Small 20.00-50.00 HD; Med 60.00-120.00 HD; Large 125.00-170.00 HD
Lambs: 42.00-67.50 HD
Ewes: 115.00 HD heavy; 45.00 HD light
Ram: 50.00-140.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Nov. 17
1409 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-100.00; 800-1000 lbs 85.00-110.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 55.00-65.00; C&Cs 45.00-55.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 85.00-95.00; Low Yield 60.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1250.00-1500.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1200.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1400.00-1800.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 1000.00-1350.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Nov. 14
Comments: Monday’s Feeder Special and Red Angus feature sale had an excellent run of feeder calves, with over 2400 head on offer, and a steady market throughout. Red Angus and Red influenced calves started off the sale, with about 500 on offer, and were some of the highest selling calves in each class on the day. 400 to 500 weight steers brought up to $196.00, and averaged $183.03, with same weight heifers bringing up to $179.00 while averaging $161.47. 500-600 weight steers topped out at $201.00, averaging $177.96, while heifers brought up to $174.00. 600-700 class steers brought $175.00, averaging $161.02, and heifers brought $154.00 and averaged $143.21. 700-800 weight steers had a high of $161.00, averaging $151.71, while heifers brought $136.00 to $122.72. Slaughter cows were down this week on a light cow run and quite a few thin cows. The best of the cows brought $77.00, though the average on the day was $56.00-$58.00. Cull bulls brought up to $85.00 and averaged $74.86-$78.01.
Pig: under 300 lbs 50.00 HD
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 75.00-250.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 140.00; 300-400 lbs 115.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 127.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-146.00; 600-700lbs 31.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-131.00
Bull: 400-500 lbs 100.00; 700-800 lbs 44.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 101.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 50.00; 1500-2000 lbs 62.00-85.00; 2000-2500 lbs 73.00-83.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Lamb: under 300 lbs: 80.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 49.50; 800-900 lbs 42.00-63.00; 900-1000 lbs 40.00-80.00; 1000-1100 lbs 30.00-79.00; 1100-1300 lbs 40.00-84.00; 1300-1500 lbs 32.00-72.00; 1500-2000 lbs 50.00-77.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 38.00-150.00; 300-400 lbs 135.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 61.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 21.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 101.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 41.00-136.00; 800-900 lbs 41.00-128.00; 900-1000 lbs 48.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Heifer Calf: 600-700 lbs 122.00
Steers: under 300 lbs 61.00-150.00; 300-400 lbs 62.00-192.00; 400-500 lbs 100.00-196.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-201.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-175.00; 700-800 lbs 91.00-161.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-148.00; 900-1000 lbs 109.00-128.00; 1000-1100 lbs 118.00; 1100-1300 lbs 72.00-97.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
