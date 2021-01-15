Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Jan. 2
Receipts: 358
Comments: Good start to a new year. Sheep and goats in high demand! Goats over $3/lb and lambs well over $2/lb! 40-50lb kid goats over $3/lb as well. Lighter run of feeder cattle and cows, but with good interest.
Top Cows: High Dressers 53.00-63.00; Low Dressers 31.00-38.00
Top 10 Cows: 51.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-700 lbs 93.00-102.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 120.00-128.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 128.00-139.50; 600-700 lbs 104.00-119.50; 700-800 lbs 99.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 105.00-129.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 98.00-120.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: HD 450.00-700.00 HD; Pair: 400.00-725.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 175.00-230.00; Dairy: 10.00-70.00
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.15-2.35 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.90-2.15 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.70-3.11 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.10-2.88 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Jan. 11
Head: 556
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers (235 HD): 300-400 lbs 168.00-174.00; 400-500 lbs 153.00-167.00; 500-600 lbs 156.00-166.00; 600-700 lbs 141.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-127.00
Heifers (141 HD): 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs 142.00-148.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-126.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs LT
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-64.00; High Yield Fleshy 55.00-60.00; Med Yield 50.00-55.00; Low Yield 30.00-40.00
Feeder Cows: 60.00-70.00
Heiferettes: 75.00-90.00
Bulls: High Yield 72.00-77.00; Med Yield 67.00-72.00; Feeder 70.00-75.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Jan. 12
Total Receipts: 205 HD, 203 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 56.26 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 51.08 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 46.50 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 64.00-81.00
Cow/Calf Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: NT
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 140.00-165.00 HD
Day-Old Dairy Calves: 3.00-50.00 HD
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 110.00-120.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-118.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-115.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-102.50; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1250 lbs NT
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 100.00-116.00; 500-600 lbs 100.00-114.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-110.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Block Hogs: 57.50-79.00 cwt
Feeder Pigs: 120.00-130.00 HD
Sows: 30.00-31.00 cwt
Weaner Pigs: NT HD
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 210.00-245.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 200.00-248.00
Small Frame Ewes: NT cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 70.00-85.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT HD
Goats: 10-39 lbs 105.00-125.00; 40-69 lbs 100.00-165.00 HD; 70-79 lbs 162.50-185.00; 80-89 lbs 215.00-220.00; 90-99 lbs 220.00-257.50; 100-199 lbs 130.00-305.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Dec. 10
254 total receipts, 249 cattle, 4 sheep, 1 goat
Comments: Buyers are paying a premium for value-added calves. Two rounds of modified live vaccine is what it takes. It can cost $50 to $100 to doctor calves that are unhealthy and it showed in the market. Limited number of vaccinated calves this week. I can’t say this any other way. The cow and bull market was really ugly this week as government mandated COVID restrictions shut down restaurants the demand for cow beef has diminished and the market is off at least 15.00-20.00. If there is any way to keep them for a few weeks now is the time.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 131.21-137.00; 500-600 lbs 127.43-138.75; 600-700 lbs 119.86-124.00; 700-800 lbs 111.24-122.00; 800-900 lbs 93.20-105.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 116.67-125.00; 400-500 lbs 114.57-122.50; 500-600 lbs 113.18-122.00; 600-700 lbs 97.80-110.00; 700-800 lbs NT
Dairy Heifers: NT
The top Holstein Cows: 45.00-50.00
The top Beef Cows: 53.00-54.00
Top 10 Cows: 49.14
Top 50 Cows: 39.48
Bulls: No. 1 NT; No. 2 50.00-60.00; No. 3 40.00-50.00
Top Organic Cow LT: No. 1 48.00-51.00; No. 2 40.00-45.00; No. 3 30.00-40.00; Shells 15.00-20.00
Pairs: No. 1 NT; No. 2 800.00
Bred Cows: No. 2 400.00-700.00
Old or Off Quality: Weigh price to 50.00 over
Ewes (All classes by the Pound): NT
Lambs by the Pound: NT
Goats by the head: NT
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Jan. 12
Head Count: 1152
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: NT
Started Hfr Cfs: NT
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 43.00-58.00
Cut/Bon Cows: 40.00-53.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 20.00-46.00
Slaughter Bulls: 65.00-78.00
Heiferettes: 42.00-76.00
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 77.00-84.50; 600-700 lbs 79.00-82.00; 700-800 lbs 79.00-82.00; 800-1000 lbs 76.00-87.00
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 69.00-85.75; 1000 lbs 68.00-81.75
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 151.00-182.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 142.00-145.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs 156.00-184.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 116.00-125.00; 600-700 lbs 104.00-118.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Jan. 12
Receipts: 1185 HD
Comment: Fair test on 400-600 lb steer calves. Light test on most classes of No. 1 heifers. Weigh cows and bulls mostly steady with a week ago.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 150.00-160.75; 500-600 lbs 140.00-154.50; 600-700 lbs 125.00-136.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-157.00; 400-500 lbs 112.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-115.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-105.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 130.00-147.50; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 110.00-130.00; 400-500 lbs 108.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 100.00-129.00; 600-700 lbs 98.00-120.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-100.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-100.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 60.00-72.00; 600-700 lbs 65.00-75.00; 700-800 lbs 68.00-78.00; 800-900 lbs 70.00-80.75
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 52.00-63.50; Med Yielding 47.00-51.00; Low Yielding 38.00-46.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 50.00-57.50; Med Yielding 45.00-49.00; Low Yielding 36.00-44.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 70.00-79.00; Med Yielding 64.00-69.00; Low Yielding 53.00-63.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-80.50
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Jan. 8
Receipts: 4028
Comments: We'd like to thank our crew out back and in the office for the great job today. We had a great sale with super consignors and buyers with our Siskiyou County Cattlemen's Special. Cull cows $3 to $5 higher and a premium for natural affidavit cows. Call us for details. Steers steady to $8 higher. Heifers plus or minus $8 depending on category.
Weigh Cows: High Yielding 51.00-58.00; Med Yielding 43.00-50.00; Low Yielding 20.00-40.00
Heiferettes: High Yielding 50.00-67.00
Weigh Bulls: 55.00-85.50
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs 150.00-197.00; 400-450 lbs 150.00-197.50; 450-500 lbs 140.00-198.00; 500-550 lbs 135.00-184.00; 550-600 lbs 120.00-165.00; 600-650 lbs 120.00-150.00; 650-700 lbs 113.00-144.25; 700-750 lbs 117.00-137.25 few; 750-800 lbs 110.00-132.00; 800-900 lbs 104.00-131.00; 900-1000 lbs 111.00-121.50 few
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs 135.00-171.00; 400-450 lbs 130.00-178.50; 450-500 lbs 125.00-160.00; 500-550 lbs 120.00-169.00; 550-600 lbs 115.00-146.50; 600-650 lbs 105.00-137.50; 650-700 lbs 110.00-129.50; 700-750 lbs 105.00-125.00; 750-800 lbs 105.00-121.00; 800-900 lbs 109.00-125.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: Full Mouth NT
Washington
EVERSON
(Everson Auction Market)
Dec. 12
This Week: 156
Steers: 300-400 lbs 150.00-158.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-143.00; 500-600 lbs 101.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs 76.00-126.00; 700-800 lbs 96.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 107.00-111.00; 900-1000 lbs 98.00; 1000-1100 lbs 93.00; 1500-2000 63.00
Steers by the head: under 300 lbs NT HD
Stags by Weight: 600-700 lbs NT
Bulls: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 97.00-100.00; 600-700 lbs 71.00-97.00; 700-800 lbs 89.00-93.00; 800-900 lbs 82.00-93.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2500 NT
Slaughter Cows: 53.00-89.00 cwt
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 117.00; 300-400 lbs 60.00-127.00; 400-500 lbs 95.00-132.00; 500-600 lbs 31.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 34.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 48.00-86.00; 900-1000 lbs 86.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 92.00; 1100-1300 lbs 45.00-99.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Heifers by the Head: Under 300 lbs 270.00-320.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 320.00 HD; 400-500 lbs 135.00 cwt
Cow-Calf Pair: 600-700 lbs 150.00 HD
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Jan. 8-9
Totals: 287 HD cattle, 109 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 45.00-65.00
Average SLA Cows: 35.00-45.00
Top 10 Average: 60.45
Top 20 Average: 58.52
Top 50 Average: 55.94
Shells, Thin, Small: 35.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 95.00
Average SLA Bulls: NT
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 470.00-510.00 HD; 500-650 lbs 100.00-130.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-120.00; Heavy 70.00-79.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 110.00-127.00; 500-650 lbs 95.00-122.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-112.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 120.00-150.00; 500-650 lbs 105.00-130.00; 700-850 lbs 82.00-92.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average 750.00-900.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 810.00-935.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers NT; Open Hol Hfrs NT cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 12.50 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 100.00 HD; Started Beef 150.00-235.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 90.00-140.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 125.00-175.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 175.00-205.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 130.00-175.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-10.00 HD
Goats: Small 65.00-105.00 HD; Med 135.00-170.00 HD; Large 205.00-260.00 HD
Lambs 130.00-165.00 HD
Ewes: 165.00-180.00 HD heavy; 70.00-135.00 HD light
Ram: 160.00-210.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Jan. 14
2064 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-185.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-155.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-120.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-145.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-115.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-110.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 50.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 50.00-90.00; 600-800 lbs 50.00-82.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-83.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 55.00-65.00; C&Cs 45.00-55.00; Shells 25.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 75.00-84.00; Low Yield 65.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1400.00-1600.00; No. 2 Pairs 1050.00-1350.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1200.00-1500.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 750.00-1100.00