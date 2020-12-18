Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Dec. 12
Receipts: 565
Comments: Butcher cows still soft with packers backed up. Feeder cattle a little stronger than previous week. Sheep and goats still strong. Last auction of 2020 is Dec. 19th. Next auction is Jan. 2 at 10:30 a.m.
Top Cows: High Dressers 45.00-58.00; Low Dressers 30.00-36.00
Top 10 Cows: 52.10
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 100.00-130.00; 500-700 lbs 90.00-119.00; 700-900 lbs 70.00-76.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 115.00-124.50; 600-700 lbs 88.00-111.00; 700-800 lbs 88.00-111.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 93.00-114.00; 400-500 lbs 95.00-119.50; 500-600 lbs 91.00-110.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-106.00; 700-800 lbs 83.00-97.00; 800-900 lbs 72.00-85.00
Bred Cows: HD 500.00-860.00 HD; Pair: 680.00-885.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 180.00-230.00; Dairy: 32.00-75.00
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.75-2.03 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.50-2.01 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.60-3.16 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.10-2.70 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Dec. 14
Head: 3316
Steers: 300-400 lbs 150.00-172.50; 400-500 lbs 171.00-191.00; 500-600 lbs 153.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 137.00-151.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-136.00; 800-900 lbs 117.00-130.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-165.00; 400-500 lbs 145.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-148.00; 600-700 lbs 123.00-133.00; 700-800 lbs 117.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs 108.00-116.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 50.00-55.00; High Yield Fleshy 47.00-53.00; Med Yield 45.00-50.00; Low Yield 35.00-45.00
Feeder Cows: 50.00-60.00
Heiferettes: 70.00-90.00
Bulls: High Yield 65.00-70.00; Med Yield 60.00-65.00; Feeder 65.00-70.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Dec. 14
Total Receipts: 299 HD, 290 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 46.25 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 43.90 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 40.97 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 62.00-70.00
Cow/Calf Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: NT
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 150.00-175.00 HD
Day-Old Dairy Calves: 2.00-50.00 HD
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs 120.00-133.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-131.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-125.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1250 lbs NT
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs 115.00-125.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-121.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-122.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-110.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Block Hogs: 62.00-80.00 cwt
Feeder Pigs: NT HD
Sows: 2.00-19.00 cwt
Weaner Pigs: NT HD
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 175.00-230.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 170.00-235.00
Thin Ewes: 50.00-90.00 cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 50.00-80.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT HD
Goats: 10-39 lbs 42.50-175.00; 40-69 lbs 75.00-185.00 HD; 70-79 lbs 152.50-200.00; 80-89 lbs 150.00-200.00; 90-99 lbs 215.00-255.00; 100-199 lbs 190.00-305.00 HD; 200-300 lbs 220.00-240.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Dec. 10
254 total receipts, 249 cattle, 4 sheep, 1 goat
Comments: Buyers are paying a premium for value-added calves. Two rounds of modified live vaccine is what it takes. It can cost $50 to $100 to doctor calves that are unhealthy and it showed in the market. Limited number of vaccinated calves this week. I can’t say this any other way. The cow and bull market was really ugly this week as government mandated COVID restrictions shut down restaurants the demand for cow beef has diminished and the market is off at least 15.00-20.00. If there is any way to keep them for a few weeks now is the time.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 131.21-137.00; 500-600 lbs 127.43-138.75; 600-700 lbs 119.86-124.00; 700-800 lbs 111.24-122.00; 800-900 lbs 93.20-105.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 116.67-125.00; 400-500 lbs 114.57-122.50; 500-600 lbs 113.18-122.00; 600-700 lbs 97.80-110.00; 700-800 lbs NT
Dairy Heifers: NT
The top Holstein Cows: 45.00-50.00
The top Beef Cows: 53.00-54.00
Top 10 Cows: 49.14
Top 50 Cows: 39.48
Bulls: No. 1 NT; No. 2 50.00-60.00; No. 3 40.00-50.00
Top Organic Cow LT: No. 1 48.00-51.00; No. 2 40.00-45.00; No. 3 30.00-40.00; Shells 15.00-20.00
Pairs: No. 1 NT; No. 2 800.00
Bred Cows: No. 2 400.00-700.00
Old or Off Quality: Weigh price to 50.00 over
Ewes (All classes by the Pound): NT
Lambs by the Pound: NT
Goats by the head: NT
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Dec. 15
Head Count: 943
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 65.00-195.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 65.00-165.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 53.00-60.00
Cut/Bon Cows: 35.00-45.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 35.00-45.00
Slaughter Bulls: 66.00-76.00
Feeder Cows: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 75.00-84.50; 1000 lbs 68.00-85.25
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 163.00-174.00; 400-500 lbs 162.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 149.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-141.25; 700-800 lbs 131.00-134.00; 800-1000 lbs 120.00-130.25
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs 142.00-166.00; 400-500 lbs 128.00-153.00; 500-600 lbs 136.00-143.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-135.25; 700-800 lbs 120.00-126.00; 800-1000 lbs 120.00-126.00
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Dec. 15
Receipts: 1398 HD
Comment: Turnout light. Feeders showing better demand with recent rain. Weigh cows and bulls steady.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 155.00-172.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-154.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-141.50; 700-800 lbs 112.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs 108.00-115.50
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 115.00-151.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 108.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 102.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 98.00-111.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-107.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 130.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-138.00; 600-700 lbs 122.00-128.50; 700-800 lbs 110.00-118.00; 800-900 lbs 102.00-108.50
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 108.00-130.00; 400-500 lbs 105.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 102.00-124.00; 600-700 lbs 98.00-121.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-109.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-101.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 68.00-75.00; 600-700 lbs 70.00-79.50; 700-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-900 lbs 70.00-82.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 48.00-55.00; Med Yielding 43.00-47.00; Low Yielding 34.00-42.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 47.00-55.50; Med Yielding 43.00-46.00; Low Yielding 32.00-42.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 70.00-75.00; Med Yielding 64.00-69.00; Low Yielding 50.00-63.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 70.00-84.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Dec. 11
Receipts: 1526
Comments: Cull cows remain tough, $2-4 lower. With rain in the forecast, top quality steers were steady to $8 higher. Couple extra buyers in the stands today. Heifers were $3-5 lower after last week's uptick, except for 6-weights, which were $3-5 higher.
Weigh Cows: High Yielding 48.00-58.00; Med Yielding 35.00-47.00; Low Yielding 15.00-34.00
Heiferettes: High Yielding NT
Weigh Bulls: 45.00-68.00
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs 140.00-185.50; 450-500 lbs 130.00-164.00; 500-550 lbs 122.00-160.00; 550-600 lbs 120.00-157.50; 600-650 lbs 120.00-144.50; 650-700 lbs 125.00-137.50; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs 121.00-146.00; 450-500 lbs 120.00-139.50; 500-550 lbs 110.00-136.00; 550-600 lbs 110.00-130.00; 600-650 lbs 120.00-125.00; 650-700 lbs 110.00-127.50; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs 118.50 1 set; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Washington
EVERSON
(Everson Auction Market)
Dec. 12
This Week: 156
Steers: 300-400 lbs 150.00-158.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-143.00; 500-600 lbs 101.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs 76.00-126.00; 700-800 lbs 96.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 107.00-111.00; 900-1000 lbs 98.00; 1000-1100 lbs 93.00; 1500-2000 63.00
Steers by the head: under 300 lbs NT HD
Stags by Weight: 600-700 lbs NT
Bulls: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 97.00-100.00; 600-700 lbs 71.00-97.00; 700-800 lbs 89.00-93.00; 800-900 lbs 82.00-93.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2500 NT
Slaughter Cows: 53.00-89.00 cwt
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 117.00; 300-400 lbs 60.00-127.00; 400-500 lbs 95.00-132.00; 500-600 lbs 31.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 34.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 48.00-86.00; 900-1000 lbs 86.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 92.00; 1100-1300 lbs 45.00-99.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Heifers by the Head: Under 300 lbs 270.00-320.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 320.00 HD; 400-500 lbs 135.00 cwt
Cow-Calf Pair: 600-700 lbs 150.00 HD
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Dec. 11
Totals: 334 HD cattle, 17 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 40.00-58.00
Average SLA Cows: 30.00-40.00
Top 10 Average: 53.05
Top 20 Average: 50.30
Top 50 Average: 47.25
Shells, Thin, Small: 25.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: NT
Average SLA Bulls: NT
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs NT; 500-650 lbs 115.00-140.00; 700-850 lbs 107.00-130.00; Heavy 83.00-122.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 100.00-136.00; 500-650 lbs 95.00-110.00; 700-850 lbs 85.00-100.00; Heavy 68.00-99.00
Holstein Steers: 60.00-71.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs NT; 500-650 lbs 90.00-101.00; 700-850 lbs 85.00-105.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 935.00-1000.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers 68.00-73.00; Open Hol Hfrs 71.00-76.00 cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 5.00-10.00; Med 15.00-30.00 HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 90.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 107.00-160.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 270.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 180.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-10.00 HD
Goats: Small 40.00-45.00 HD; Med 150.00 HD; Large 200.00-300.00 HD
Lambs 132.00-185.00 HD
Ewes: 102.00-110.00 HD heavy; NT HD light
Ram: 235.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Dec. 10
1481 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-184.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-143.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-120.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-145.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-142.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-122.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-115.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-110.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 50.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 50.00-90.00; 600-800 lbs 50.00-82.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-83.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 50.00-60.00; C&Cs 40.00-50.00; Shells 25.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 75.00-80.00; Low Yield 65.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1400.00-1600.00; No. 2 Pairs 1050.00-1350.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1200.00-1500.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 750.00-1100.00