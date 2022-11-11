Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Nov. 5
Receipts: 1039 HD
Comments: Lambs a little bit softer this week but expected to be steady or increase going into the next month. Good kid goats steady. Feeder Cattle $4-$6 lower this week but good preconditioned calves bringing a lot more interest. Cows $6 to $8 lower this week.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 65.00-80.00; Low Dressers 30.00-40.00; Top 10: 72.80
Top Bulls: High Dressers 75.00-85.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-147.50; 500-700 lbs 110.00-147.00; 700-900 lbs 100.00-110.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 128.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-150.50; 600-700 lbs 135.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 120.00-140.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-134.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 400.00-1050.00 HD
Pairs: 610.00-1200 PR
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.30-1.65 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.10-1.65 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.30-2.90 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.70-2.64 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Nov. 7
Receipts: 1124 HD
Steers (331): 300-400 lbs 225.00-238.00; 400-500 lbs 220.00-249.00; 500-600 lbs 195.00-222.50; 600-700 lbs 168.00-185.00; 700-800 lbs 160.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 145.00-160.00
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 190.00-200.00; 400-500 lbs 180.00-207.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-180.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-167.00; 700-800 lbs 150.00-158.00; 800-900 lbs 135.00-150.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 74.00-78.00; High Yield Fleshy 75.00-80.00; Med Yield 65.00-75.00; Low Yield 48.00-65.00
Feeder Cows: 70.00-75.00
Heiferettes: 85.00-110.00
Bulls: High Yield 85.00-90.00; Med Yield 80.00-85.00; Feeder 75.00-80.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Nov. 3
Receipts: 674 HD Total, 673 Cattle
Comment: The market report always fluctuates based off of quality and quantity of cattle Please remember this is a general market report and all types of cattle are factored in from the best to off quality. The cow and bull market was off $2-3 this week. Big numbers have the cows backed up. I don’t expect this to take a long time to work through the backlog and when we come out on the other side I expect a really good market.
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 123.21-157.50; 400-500 lbs 156.70-189.00; 500-600 lbs 146.76-170.00; 600-700 lbs 129.87-165.00; 700-800 lbs 112.50-162.00; 800-1200 lbs Too few for a market; 1200-1300 lbs NT. By the head: 225.00-375.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 87.19-112.50; 400-500 lbs 104.41-140.00; 500-600 lbs 119.05-172.50; 600-700 lbs 98.75-132.50; 700-800 lbs 82.29-114.00; 800-900 lbs 91.91-112.50; 900-1000 lbs 90.00; 1000-1100 lbs 75.67-78.00; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: 100.00-150.00
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 83.50-147.50; 500-600 lbs 109.58-145.00; 600-700 lbs 96.25-117.50; 700-800 lbs NT. By the head: 230.00-250.00
Top Holstein Cows: 78.00-84.00
Top Beef Cows: 76.00-77.00
Top Bull: 1955 lbs and 80.00
Top 10 Cows: 78.91
Top 50 Cows: 75.39
Top 100 Cows: 72.00
Top 150 Cows: 68.40
Top 200 Cows: 63.98
Bulls: No.1 75.00-80.00; No. 2 65.00-75.00; No. 3 57.00-65.00
Top Organic Cow: 120.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 108.83
Pairs: No. 1 1400.00, No. 2 NT, No. 3 750.00-800.00
Bred cows: No. 1 1000.00-1100.00, No. 2 850.00-950.00, No. 3 500.00-750.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Nov. 8
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-183.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-172.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-156.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-218.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-224.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-188.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-168.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-147.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-83.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-105.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-86.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-108.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-101.00; over 1200 lbs 86.00-94.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Nov. 8
Head Count: 758
Baby Cfs: NT HD
Str Bull Cfs: 55.00-160.00 HD
Str Hfr Cfs: 20.00-65.00 HD
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs NT 700-800 lbs 115.00-129.00 (HolX); 800-900 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 131.00-133.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 lbs and under 51.00-92.00; 700 lbs and over NT
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 96.00-127.00, 129.50 top
Jersey Hfrs: 40.00-69.00
Butcher Cows: 69.00-77.50, 79.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 35.00-66.00
Butcher Bulls: 80.500-86.00
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Nov. 9
Receipts: 635 HD
Comment: Good demand for bred cows and pairs. Not enough feeders for an accurate test.
Stock cows: 1500.00-2170.00
Pairs: 1500.00-2325.00
Baby calves: 200.00-250.00
Bulls: 80.00-94.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 60.00-70.00
Boning: 65.00-75.00
Canners: 45.00-60.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Nov. 8
Receipts: 2177 HD
Comment: The recent rain brought many smiles to the auction today.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 170.00-210.00; 400-500 lbs 175.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-208.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-177.00; 700-800 lbs 152.00-166.75; 800-900 lbs 145.00-160.25
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-169.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-151.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-144.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 165.00-185.00; 400-500 lbs 160.00-184.00; 500-600 lbs 152.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-167.50; 700-800 lbs 144.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-143.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-164.00; 400-500 lbs 119.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 97.00-143.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-129.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 68.00-85.00; Med Yielding 57.00-67.00; Low Yielding 40.00-56.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 62.00-70.00; Med Yielding 55.00-61.00; Low Yielding 37.00-54.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 57.00-65.00; Med Yielding 48.00-56.00; Low Yielding 30.00-47.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 85.00-100.00; Med Yielding 80.00-84.00; Low Yielding 60.00-79.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Nov. 4-5
Totals: 308 HD cattle, 258 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Average SLA Cows: 83.00
Top 10 Average: 75.60
Top 20 Average: 72.87
Top 50 Average: 67.49
Organic Slaughter: 32.00-113.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 74.00-105.00
Average SLA Bulls: 55.00-71.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 117.50-132.00; 500-650 lbs 108.00-152.00; 700-850 lbs 95.00-135.00; Heavy NT
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 100.00-150.00; 500-650 lbs 90.00-120.00; 700-850 lbs 70.00-108.00; Heavy 72.00-75.00 (Hol Heifers)
Holstein Steers: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 140.00-152.00; 500-650 lbs 70.00-100.00; 700-850 lbs 70.00-100.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 900.00 HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: 1250.00; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 700.00-925.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers 10.00-20.00 HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 20.00-50.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 20.00-150.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 295.00-490.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 325.00-525.00 HD
Boars: 50.00-190.00 HD
Goats: Small 20.00-80.00 HD; Med 90.00-140.00 HD; Large 150.00-255.00 HD
Lambs: 50.00-207.50 HD
Ewes: 100.00-180.00 HD heavy; 130.00 HD light
Ram: 50.00-140.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Nov. 10
1723 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-100.00; 800-1000 lbs 85.00-110.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 70.00-80.00; C&Cs 55.00-65.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 90.00-105.00; Low Yield 60.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1250.00-1500.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1200.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1400.00-1800.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 1000.00-1350.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Oct. 31
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured over 900 head of cattle, with a good run of light to midweight calves on offer. Slaughter cows were steady, though with good buyer participation. The best of the cows brought 83 cents per pound, with an average price of 63-70 cents per pound. Feeder cattle were stronger, with 400-500 weight steers bringing $219.00, and averaging $191.31, with same weight heifers bringing up to $166.00 while averaging $151.19. 500-600 weight steers brought $182.00, and averaged $165.80, while heifers brought $160.00 and averaged $147.37. 600-700 weight steers brought $159.02 on average, with a top of $169.00, and heifers brought $143.94 up to $156.00. 700-800 weight steers brought $159.00 and averaged $150.45, with heifers bringing $151.00 and averaging $141.33.
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 325.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 300.00; 300-400 lbs 185.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-192.50; 500-600 lbs 92.00-153.00; 600-700lbs 116.00-146.00; 700-800 lbs 134.00-139.00
Sow: under 300 lbs 102.50 cwt
Goat: Under 300 lbs 47.50-137.50 HD
Pig: under 300 lbs 125.00; 500-600 lbs 35.00
Bull: 700-800 lbs 113.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-116.50; 900-1000 lbs 100.00; 1100-1300 lbs 90.00-99.00; 1500-2000 lbs 79.00; 2000-2500 lbs 87.00-94.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Lamb: under 300 lbs: 92.50-94.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 41.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 52.00; 900-1000 lbs 57.00-66.00; 1000-1100 lbs 63.50-83.00; 1100-1300 lbs 65.00-72.00; 1300-1500 lbs 64.00-75.00; 1500-2000 lbs 61.00-74.00; 2000-2500 lbs 62.00-65.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 135.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 109.00-166.50; 500-600 lbs 124.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 35.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 84.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 102.00-132.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-129.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 81.00-219.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-211.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-182.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-169.00; 700-800 lbs 138.50-159.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-154.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs 68.00-93.00; 1100-1300 lbs 101.00; 1300-1500 lbs 66.00-119.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
