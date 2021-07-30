Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
July 24
Receipts: 1110
Comments: Another good week with lots of buyer participation. Sheep and goats strong, feeder cattle steady, cows $3-$4 higher. Attention sheep and goat consignors, please bring your animals before 10 a.m. on Saturday mornings so we can begin our auction in a timely manner. Or if you would rather, we receive animals from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Fridays as well.
Top Cows: High Dressers 73.00-79.50; Low Dressers 42.00-49.00
Top 10 Cows: 76.80
Top Bulls: High Dressers 88.00-100.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 116.00-124.00; 500-700 lbs 107.00-128.00; 700-900 lbs 94.00-103.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 122.00-138.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-141.00; 700-800 lbs 108.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-123.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 115.00-123.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-132.00; 500-600 lbs 98.00-115.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs 92.00-107.50; 800-900 lbs 94.00-107.00
Bred Cows: 740.00-1140.00 HD; 750.00-1225.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 80.00-260.00; Dairy: 90.00-160.00
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.20-2.47 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.05-2.33 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 3.00-3.55 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.70-3.55 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
July 26
700 HD
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 157.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 158.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 152.00-176.00; 700-800 lbs 146.00-161.00; 800-900 lbs 131.00-139.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-151.00; 500-600 lbs 143.00-153.50; 600-700 lbs 141.00-153.00; 700-800 lbs 127.00-144.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 73.00-76.50; High Yield Fleshy 70.00-76.00; Med Yield 67.00-70.00; Low Yield 57.00-67.00
Feeder Cows: 70.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 85.00-105.00
Bulls: High Yield 98.00-102.00; Med Yield 93.00-97.00; Feeder 85.00-92.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
July 22
Receipts: 1251 HD total, 493 cattle, 616 sheep, 142 goats
Comment: Extreme dry conditions will send cattle to market early this year. If you have cows and bulls to cull the earlier the better. Now more than ever before a proper vaccination program for your calves will help them bring more money. Buyers are requesting vaccination records on the calves. Some buyers are taking a firm pass on unvaccinated cattle this year. Call us and we can share a proper vaccination protocol.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 135.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 121.94-140.50; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 120.33-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs NT; 1200-1300 lbs NT
Feeder Bulls: 500-600 lbs 110.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 96.88-107.50; 700-800 lbs 101.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs Too few for market test; 500-600 lbs 94.88-132.50; 600-700 lbs 113.65-122.50; 700-800 lbs 112.75-124.00; 800-900 lbs 113.20-120.00; 900-1000 lbs 106.50-122.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT
Top Holstein Cows: 82.00-83.50
Top Beef Cows: 82.50-89.00
Top 10 Cows: 81.90
Top 50 Cows: 77.09
Top 100 Cows: 74.74
Top 150 Cows: 72.33
Top 200 Cows: 69.71
Bulls: No. 1 100.00-103.00; No. 2 94.00-96.50; No. 3 67.00-82.00
Top Organic Cow: 119.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 108.11
Top 20 Organic Cows: 102.60
Pairs (Due to dry conditions most pairs are being split): No. 1 NT; No. 2 NT; No. 3 500.00
Bred Cows: No. 1 NT; No. 2 NT; No. 3 NT
Old or Off Quality: weigh price to 50.00 over
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
July 27
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-151.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-132.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-138.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-92.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 83.00-123.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-197.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 149.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-147.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-137.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-124.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-80.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-86.00; 1000-1100 lbs 56.00-83.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-100.00; over 1200 lbs 61.00-80.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-99.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-94.00; over 1200 lbs 79.00-104.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1075.00-1550.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1400.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 102.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
July 27
Head Count: 1635
Baby Cfs: 3NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: NT
Started Hfr Cfs: NT
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 73.00-80.75
Cut/Bon Cows: 53.00-76.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 35.00-52.00
Slaughter Bulls: 80.00-105.00
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X Steers: 500-900 lbs 90.00-91.00
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 70.00-1022.25; 1000 lbs NT
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 161.00-167.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs 151.00-171.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Pairs Stock Cows: 1010.00-1035.00
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
July 27
Receipts: 1516 HD
Comment: Receipts were mostly smaller lots, singles and plainer offerings. Weigh cows and bulls were aggressively steady.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-171.50; 600-700 lbs 137.00-149.50; 700-800 lbs 125.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-135.25
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-152.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 116.00-149.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-136.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-124.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-119.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 130.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 132.00-142.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 118.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-122.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 122.00-137.00; 400-500 lbs 118.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-131.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-117.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-109.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 68.00-80.00; 700-800 lbs 70.00-83.00; 800-900 lbs 70.00-85.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 74.00-80.00; Med Yielding 68.00-73.00; Low Yielding 50.00-67.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 72.00-77.00; Med Yielding 65.00-71.00; Low Yielding 47.00-64.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 88.00-115.00; Med Yielding 82.00-87.00; Low Yielding 60.00-81.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 72.00-92.50
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
July 23
Totals: 265 HD cattle, 14 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 55.00-77.00
Top 10 Average: 74.30
Top 20 Average: 72.45
Top 50 Average: 69.05
Organic Slaughter: 93.00-120.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 35.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 90.00-92.00
Average SLA Bulls: 79.00-85.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 130.00-172.00; 500-650 lbs 105.00-144.00; 700-850 lbs 95.00-109.00; Heavy 95.00-97.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 119.00-136.00; 500-650 lbs 105.00-125.00; 700-850 lbs 100.00-130.00; Heavy 90.00
Holstein Steers: 6 HD 895-990 lbs 65.50-66.50 cwt; 6 HD 812-980 lbs 50.00-51.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 90.00-127.50; 500-650 lbs 93.00-115.00; 700-850 lbs 94.00-115.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 1072.00-1200.00 HD; Average 910.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1035.00-1200.00 HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1000.00-1325.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 800.00-900.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers 65.00-78.00; Open Hol Hfrs NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 20.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 250.00 HD; Started Beef 250.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 60.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 50.00-170.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 235.00-250.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 57.50 HD
Boars: 5.00-10.00 HD
Goats: Small 67.50 HD; Med 175.00 HD; Large 235.00 HD
Lambs 85.00-120.00 HD
Ewes: 80.00-190.00 HD heavy; NT light
Ram: NT
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
July 22
1438 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-163.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-152.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-168.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-148.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-145.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-105.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 75.00-84.00; C&Cs 65.00-75.00; Shells 45.00-65.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 95.00-105.00; Low Yield 75.00-85.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
July 26
Receipts: 1146 HD
Comments: Monday’s feeder and small animal special featured over 1,100 head of stock, with a good run of light feeders and yearlings, cows, and sheep and goats. Slaughter cows averaged 60-65 cents per pound, with a top of 75 cents. This market was slightly lower, as the number of cows coming to market due to drought continues to increase. Slaughter bulls topped out at $1.02, with an average between 86 and 93 cents per pound. Feeder cattle were stronger, both on light calves and yearlings. 500-600 weight steers brought $1.60, with an average of $1.54, while same weight heifers brought $1.42. 800-900 weight steers brought $148.50, with an average of $140.00, while heifers brought $129.00, with an average of $112.00. Good Lambs brought between $1.90 and $2.10 per pound weighing 80-120 pounds. Ewes brought 55 to 85 cents per pound. Next Monday, Aug. 2, will be a regular cattle sale, and our next feeder special will be Monday, Aug. 9.
Baby Calf: under 300 lbs 20.00-375.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 81.00-176.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-157.50; 500-600 lbs 90.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 118.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bull: 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 67.00-102.00; 1000-1100 lbs 52.00-94.00 1100-1300 lbs 61.00-80.00; 1300-1500 lbs 52.00-83.00; 1500-2000 lbs 73.00-95.00; 2000-2500 lbs 86.00-97.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow-Calf Pair: 800-900 lbs NT PR; 900-1000 lbs NT PR; 1000-1100 lbs 825.00; 1100-1300 lbs 825.00; 1300-1500 lbs 900.00-1000.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Cow: 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 51.00-71.00; 900-1000 lbs 45.00-68.00; 1000-1100 lbs 51.00-108.50; 1100-1300 lbs 42.00-75.00; 1300-1500 lbs 42.00-70.00; 1500-2000 lbs 56.00-70.00; 2000-2500 lbs 68.00-99.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 45.00-175.00; 300-400 lbs 49.00-161.00; 400-500 lbs 41.00-153.00; 500-600 lbs 41.00-142.50; 600-700 lbs 100.00-139.50; 700-800 lbs 77.00-138.00; 800-900 lbs 72.00-129.00; 900-1000 lbs 96.00-119.00; 1000-1100 lbs 73.00-95.00
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 71.00-166.00; 400-500 lbs 103.00-171.00; 500-600 lbs 123.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 126.00-152.50; 800-900 lbs 101.00-148.50; 900-1000 lbs 109.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs 101.00-107.50; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Lambs: under 60 lbs 90.00-177.50; 60-80 lbs 170.00-202.50; 80-100 lbs 95.00-210.00; 100-200 lbs 46.00-210.00; 200-300 lbs 80.00
Ewe: under 60 lbs NT; 80-100 lbs NT; 100-200 lbs 55.00-82.00
Ram: 80-100 lbs 57.50; 100-200 lbs 30.00-172.50; 200-300 lbs 90.00-100.00
Wether: 60-80 lbs NT; 80-100 lbs NT; 100-200 lbs 167.50 HD; 200-300 lbs 61.00
Goat: under 60 lbs 15.00-135.00; 60-80 lbs 95.00-160.00; 80-100 lbs 110.00-130.00; 100-200 lbs 75.00-210.00 HD; 200-300 lbs 250.00-260.00
Buck: 60-80 lbs NT HD
Gilt: 300-400 lbs 51.50