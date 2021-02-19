Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Feb. 13
Receipts: 427
Comments: Another good market on slaughter cows and bulls. Sheep and goats are still in high demand. Feeder sale March 6. Call and consign your cattle for early advertising!
Top Cows: High Dressers 66.00-87.00; Low Dressers 32.00-44.50
Top 10 Cows: 72.35
Top Bulls: High Dressers 83.00-100.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 121.00-136.00; 500-700 lbs 104.00-121.00; 700-900 lbs 87.00-104.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 121.00-145.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 113.00-126.00; 600-700 lbs 94.00-121.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-118.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 118.00-139.50; 400-500 lbs 119.00-138.50; 500-600 lbs 115.00-127.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs 92.00-103.00; 800-900 lbs 94.00-115.00
Bred Cows: HD 600.00-1075.00 HD; Pair: 925.00-1180.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 150.00-250.00; Dairy: 20.00-105.00
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.80-2.87 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.60-1.96 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.85-3.24 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.00-2.44 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Feb. 8
Head: 1111
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers: 300-400 lbs 168.00-188.00; 400-500 lbs 172.00-186.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-179.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-163.00; 700-800 lbs 132.00-139.00; 800-900 lbs 126.00-134.50
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 150.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 155.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 139.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 131.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 117.00-127.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-117.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: 750.00-850.00
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-65.00; High Yield Fleshy 63.00-67.00; Med Yield 55.00-62.00; Low Yield 47.00-54.00
Feeder Cows: 60.00-70.00
Heiferettes: 75.00-95.00
Bulls: High Yield 85.00-89.00; Med Yield 80.00-85.00; Feeder 70.00-80.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Feb. 9
Total Receipts: 220 HD, 220 cattle
Comment: Due to the weather, no power and no phone we were forced to cancel our small animal sale on Monday, Feb. 15, and our cattle sale on Tuesday, Feb. 16. We are rescheduling the small animal sale for Monday, Feb. 22, and, Lord willing, we will be having our cattle sale on Tuesday, Feb. 23, as scheduled.
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 64.31 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 60.28 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 56.31 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 80.00-88.00
Block Hogs: 89.00-92.00 cwt
Feeder Pigs: 37.50-80.00 HD
Sows: 12.00-51.00 cwt
Weaner Pigs: 35.00-40.00 HD
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 185.00-204.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 147.50-203.00
Small Frame Ewes: 95.00-179.00 cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 80.00-125.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: 87.50-91.00 HD
Goats: 10-39 lbs NT; 40-69 lbs 87.50-190.00 HD; 70-79 lbs 95.00-225.00; 80-89 lbs 180.00-280.00; 90-99 lbs 205.00-265.00; 100-199 lbs 85.00-310.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Feb. 11
Receipts: 253, 246 Cattle, 7 Sheep
Comment: Consignment consisted of 65% cows and bulls. Limited number of feeder cattle met expanded buyer interest. Big 1000-1200 lb feeder cattle that had some kill to them had excellent buyer interest, 131.00-147.00
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 144.00-153.00; 600-700 lbs 136.75-141.25; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 102.70; 900-1000 lbs 97.88-109.50; 1000-1100 lbs 127.50-147.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 127.38-135.00; 400-500 lbs 129.75-142.00; 500-600 lbs 131.00-138.00; 600-700 lbs 128.63-135.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 106.00; 900-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs 131.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-400 lbs 150.00; 400-500 lbs 136.50-143.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs 92.00-100.00
Top Holstein Cows: 69.00-69.00
Top Beef Cows: 66.00-69.00
Top 10 Cows: 68.50
Top 50 Cows: 64.13
Top 100 Cows: 59.04
Bulls: No. 1 NT; No. 2 82.00-89.00; No. 3 63.00
Top Organic Cow LT: No. 1 65.00-69.00; No. 2 52.00-63.00; No. 3 42.00-47.00; No. 4 20.00-35.00
Pairs: No. 1 NT; No. 2 NT
Bred Cows: No. 1 1125.00; No. 2 900.00; No. 3 900.00
Old or Off quality: weigh price to 50.00 over
Day-old Calves: 10.00-80.00
Lambs by the Pound: 105.00-190.00; 100-150 lbs NT
Ewes by the Pound: 95.00 HD
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Feb. 2
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-161.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-137.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-129.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-113.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-91.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-87.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-82.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-82.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-189.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-194.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-171.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-157.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-133.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-124.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-59.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-55.00; 1000-1100 lbs 48.00-63.00; 1100-1200 lbs 50.00-68.00; over 1200 lbs 50.00-69.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1400.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-92.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-98.00; over 1200 lbs 79.00-92.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1075.00-1550.00; over 1200 lbs 1250.00-1650.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Feb. 16
Head Count: 680
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 75.00-240.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 80.00-230.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 62.00-70.25
Cut/Bon Cows: 58.00-63.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 45.00-55.00
Slaughter Bulls: 76.00-88.00
Heiferettes: 75.00-77.00
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 80.00-89.50; 1000 lbs 76.00-81.00
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 136.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-132.50; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Feb. 16
Receipts: 1252 HD
Comment: Sale consisted of 500 feeders, 650 weigh cows and bulls and 70 pairs. Feeder market improving, weigh cows and bulls steady. Late fall calving pairs in average to thinner condition brought 1400.00-1450.00.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 152.00-165.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-162.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-148.75; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 118.00-125.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-151.00; 400-500 lbs 117.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 104.00-126.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-117.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-138.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 115.00-127.50; 800-900 lbs 110.00-120.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 115.00-130.00; 400-500 lbs 112.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-129.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-125.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-114.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-109.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 65.00-75.00; 500-600 lbs 70.00-80.00; 600-700 lbs 72.00-81.00; 700-800 lbs 74.00-82.00; 800-900 lbs 74.00-83.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 60.00-65.50; Med Yielding 55.00-59.00; Low Yielding 42.00-54.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 59.00-66.00; Med Yielding 53.00-58.00; Low Yielding 40.00-52.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 75.00-85.00; Med Yielding 66.00-74.00; Low Yielding 52.00-65.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-83.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Feb. 12
Receipts: 4077
Comments: The last sale — Amazing! The respect and love for Ellington and Betty Peek was felt throughout the week. Seeing gooseneck after gooseneck coming from our local ranchers and friends was truly touching. The Peek family wants to say a huge Thank You to our employees, consignors, buyers and friends for the unbelievable 60 years. We also want to say how much we love the community of Cottonwood. We are humbled and grateful forever.
Weigh Cows: High Yielding 60.00-75.50; Med Yielding 45.00-59.00; Low Yielding 20.00-45.00
Weigh Bulls: 50.00-86.00
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs 170.00-235.00; 400-450 lbs 170.00-216.00; 450-500 lbs 150.00-191.00; 500-550 lbs 140.00-184.00; 550-600 lbs 150.00-167.00; 600-650 lbs 130.00-161.50; 650-700 lbs 125.00-155.00; 700-750 lbs 134.00-141.50; 750-800 lbs 132.00-141.50; 800-900 lbs 120.00-135.50; 900-1000 lbs NT
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-196.00; 400-450 lbs 140.00-188.00; 450-500 lbs 140.00-175.00; 500-550 lbs 130.00-157.00; 550-600 lbs 125.00-153.25; 600-650 lbs 120.50-151.00; 650-700 lbs 120.00-142.00; 700-750 lbs 115.00-135.00; 750-800 lbs 115.00-133.50; 800-900 lbs 110.00-128.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: 1200.00-1850.00
Calvy Cows: Older cows cull price to 1000.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Feb. 5-6
Totals: 275 HD cattle, 159 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 60.00-72.00
Average SLA Cows: 50.00-60.00
Top 10 Average: 69.80
Top 20 Average: 69.17
Top 50 Average: 67.57
Shells, Thin, Small: 35.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 81.00
Average SLA Bulls: NT
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 127.00-169.00; 500-650 lbs 120.00-159.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-131.00; Heavy NT
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 120.00-144.00; 500-650 lbs 120.00-135.00; 700-850 lbs 100.00-103.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: 2 HD 378 lbs 64.00; 1 HD 425 lbs 68.00; 4 HD 475 lbs 70.50; 1 HD 825 lbs 70.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 100.00-140.00; 500-650 lbs 90.00-120.00; 700-850 lbs 70.00-125.00; Heavy 70.00-108.00
Bred Cow Best: 925.00-975.00 HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1150.00-1175.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 650.00-800.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers 62.00-83.00; Open Hol Hfrs NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 20.00-27.50 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 200.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 115.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 150.00-225.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 225.00-290.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 5.00-10.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-10.00 HD
Goats: Small 117.00-160.00 HD; Med 200-230.00 HD; Large 240.00-270.00 HD
Lambs 40.00-125.00 HD
Ewes: 160.00-225.00 HD heavy; 50.00-125.00 HD light
Ram: 125.00-205.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Feb. 18
945 HD
573 slaughter cows/bulls sold, market very strong today… best cows $65-75, best bulls $95-110. 875 or so feeders, market strong again Inhouse video 140 steers 850 lbs $132.50 immediate delivery
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-185.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-155.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-120.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-145.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-115.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-110.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 50.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 50.00-90.00; 600-800 lbs 50.00-82.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-83.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 65.00-75.00; C&Cs 55.00-65.00; Shells 30.00-50.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 90.00-110.00; Low Yield 65.00-80.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1400.00-1600.00; No. 2 Pairs 1050.00-1350.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1350.00-1725.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 850.00-1250.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Feb. 1
Receipts: 162 HD
Comments: Monday’s feeder sale was considerably smaller due to inclement weather, though the market for both cows and calves was steady to higher. Slaughter cows topped out at 75 cents per pound, with an average of 66 cents per pound. Most feeders were on the light end, though both light calves and yearlings sold well. 400-500 weight steers brought $1.74 per pound, with an average of $1.67. Heifer in the same weight class brought $1.55. 500-600 weight steers brought $1.76, with an average price of $1.66, while same weight heifers brought $1.36, with an average price of $1.31. Next week we will have a regular cattle sale, and our next Feeder Special will be Monday, March 1. If you have any questions or would like to consign, please give us a call anytime.
Baby Calf: Under 500-600 lbs 145.00
Bull Calf: 900-1000 lbs 87.41
Cow: 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-84.00; 1100-1300 lbs 59.00-71.00; 1300-1500 lbs 60.00-65.00; 1500-2000 lbs 66.00-67.00
Heifer: 300-400 lbs 144.00-147.00; 400-500 lbs 154.00-155.50; 500-600 lbs 121.00-136.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00; 700-800 lbs 66.00-100.00; 800-900 lbs 107.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 153.00-176.50; 400-500 lbs 165.00-174.00; 500-600 lbs 154.50-176.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-151.00; 700-800 lbs 137.50; 800-900 lbs 140.00
Ewe: 100-200 lbs 94.00