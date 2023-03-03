Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Feb. 25
Receipts: 465 HD
Comments: Light numbers of lambs and goats this week, but prices were steady. Good vaccinated light feeder cattle had lots of action and stronger market this week. Cows and bulls staying steady with buyers needing more cows.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 84.00-104.00; Low Dressers 33.00-48.00; Top 10: 96.65
Top Bulls: High Dressers 104.00-121.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-700 lbs 130.00-165.00; 700-900 lbs 116.00-147.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 180.00-233.00; 400-500 lbs 194.00-230.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-211.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-900 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 180.00-204.00; 400-500 lbs 154.00-198.00; 500-600 lbs 143.00-195.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-179.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 1140.00-1570.00 HD
Pairs: 650.00-1700.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 270.00-490.00 HD; Dairy: 50.00-190.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 60-90 lbs 1.60-2.11 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.20-1.85 lb
Feeder Goats: 60-90 lbs 2.50-3.80 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.00-3.10 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Feb. 27
Receipts: 240 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs 240.00-265.00; 400-500 lbs 265.00-275.00; 500-600 lbs 215.00-265.00; 600-700 lbs 180.00-214.00; 700-800 lbs 180.00-190.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 200.00-215.00; 400-500 lbs 200.00-225.00; 500-600 lbs 200.00-226.00; 600-700 lbs 180.00-192.50; 700-800 lbs 170.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs HD: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 90.00-95.00; High Yield Fleshy 90.00-95.00; Med Yield 85.00-90.00; Low Yield 68.00-84.00
Feeder Cows: LT
Heiferettes: LT
Bulls: High Yield 104.00-108.00; Med Yield 100.00-103.00; Feeder 95.00-100.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Feb. 27-28
Receipts: 370 total, 272 cattle, 85 sheep, 13 goats
Comment: Old man winter isn’t letting up on its grip on Western Oregon. Extremely short on all consignments this week due to snow on the valley floor Monday and Tuesday mornings. I know I sound like a repeating record but the properly weaned double vaccinated calves continue to top the market with some instances selling for 20-50 cents a pound over less desirable cattle. The Cow and Bull Market was weaker by $5-8. Really lite test on feeder cattle this week.
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 189.38-245.00; 500-600 lbs 181.00-225.00; 600-700 lbs LT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs LT; 1000-1100 lbs LT; 1100-1200 lbs LT. By the head: 660.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 177.50-205.00; 500-600 lbs 154.72-185.50; 600-700 lbs 125.48-185.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: 220.00-657.50
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT. By the head: NT
Heavy Cattle for Direct Slaughter: Up to 145.00
Top Holstein Cows: 109.00-113.00
Top Beef Cows: 93.00-103.00
Top 10 Cows: 105.70
Top 50 Cows: 97.88
Top 100 Cows: 90.69
Top 150 Cows: 82.16
Top 200 Cows: 72.12
Bulls: No.1 100.00-110.00; No. 2 NT; No. 3 NT
Top Organic Cow: 125.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 100.16
Pairs: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 NT
Bred cows: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 NT
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs NT; 60-70 lbs 147.50-165.00; 70-80 lbs 162.50-185.00; 90-100 lbs 82.50-182.50; 100-110 lbs 132.50-150.00; 110-130 lbs 132.50-150.00
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-75 lbs NT; 75-100 lbs NT; 100-125 lbs 85.00-102.50; 125-150 lbs 82.50-90.00; 150-200 lbs 67.50-95.00
Rams: 72.50-90.00
Kid Goats by the head: 5.00-162.50
Buck Goats by the head: 30.00-260.00
Nanny Goats by the head: 145.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Feb. 14
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-196.00; 500-600 lbs 113.00-177.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-181.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-177.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-139.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-235.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-225.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-166.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 70.00-118.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-129.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-109.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-100.00; over 1200 lbs 93.00-138.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Feb. 28
Head Count: 800
Baby Cfs: NT HD
Starter Bull Cfs: 75.00-370.00 HD
Starter Hfr Cfs: 45.00-320.00 HD
Steer Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 167.00-217.00; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfr Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 186.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 176.00; 900-1000 lbs 166.00
Yearling Heifers: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 162.00-178.00; 800-900 lbs 136.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 120.00-129.00
Lt. Holstein X Strs: 600 lbs and under 76.00-127.50; 700 lbs and over NT
Stock Cows: (young) 1100.00-1525.00; (older) 1100.00-1525.00
Holstein Hfrs: 81.00-125.00, 126.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 50.00-71.00, 74.00 top
Butcher Cows: 87.00-116.00, 118.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 45.00-86.00
Butcher Bulls: 90.00-115.00, 118.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Feb. 15
Receipts: 2805 HD
Comment: 10 to 20 higher on all classes.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 250.00-400.00
Bulls: 100.00-124.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 94.00-105.00
Boning: 94.00-105.00
Canners: 70.00-85.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 254.00-270.00; 400-500 lbs 244.00-265.00; 500-600 lbs 232.00-254.00; 600-700 lbs 196.00-219.00; 700-800 lbs 176.00-190.00; 800-900 lbs 166.00-174.00; 900-1000 lbs 166.00-172.00; 1000 lbs and up 130.00-132.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 215.00-227.00; 400-500 lbs 205.00-227.50; 500-600 lbs 193.00-217.50; 600-700 lbs 179.00-189.00; 700-800 lbs 164.00-173.00; 800-900 lbs 148.00-165.00; 900-1000 lbs 121.00-156.00; 1000 lbs and up 90.00-125.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Feb. 28
Receipts: 692 HD
Comment: Very light test on feeders with the recent weather controls. Strong test on weigh cows and bulls.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 190.00-250.00; 400-500 lbs 195.00-250.00; 500-600 lbs 188.00-216.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-189.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-194.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-187.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-141.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 185.00-233.00; 500-600 lbs 180.00-215.00; 600-700 lbs NT0; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 127.00-184.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-179.00; 600-700 lbs 112.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-135.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 95.00-109.50; Med Yielding 87.00-94.00; Low Yielding 65.00-86.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 90.00-101.00; Med Yielding 84.00-89.00; Low Yielding 50.00-83.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 80.00-90.00; Med Yielding 72.00-79.00; Low Yielding 40.00-71.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 115.00-129.00; Med Yielding 105.00-114.00; Low Yielding 85.00-104.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Feb. 24
Totals: 254 HD cattle, 4 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 98.50
Top 10 Average: 96.70
Top 20 Average: 95.35
Top 50 Average: 90.98
Organic Slaughter: 100.00-127.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 60.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 119.00-122.00
Average SLA Bulls: 95.00-105.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 125.00-200.00; 500-650 lbs 115.00-190.00; 700-850 lbs 130.00-190.00; Heavy 172.50
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 125.00-160.00; 500-650 lbs 105.00-180.00; 700-850 lbs 105.00-145.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers (905 lbs): NT HD
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 100.00-150.00; 500-650 lbs 145.00-190.00; 700-850 lbs 100.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 1025.00-1335.00 HD; Average 625.00-975.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: 1090-1300.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers 79.00-94.50 HD; Open Heifers 67.00-89.50
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT; X-bred beef 200.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 85.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 90.00-120.00 (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 235.00-475.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 150.00-285.00 HD
Boars: 160.00 HD
Goats: Small 20.00 HD; Med 80.00 HD; Large 210.00 HD
Lambs: 70.00-220.00 HD
Ewes: 165.00 HD heavy; 80.00-117.50 HD light
Ram: 85.00-325.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Feb. 23
992 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-260.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-265.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-220.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-210.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-210.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-200.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-100.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-95.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-100.00; 800-1000 lbs 85.00-120.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 90.00-105.00; C&Cs 75.00-85.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 100.00-115.00; Low Yield 80.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1250.00-1500.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1200.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1400.00-1800.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 1000.00-1350.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Feb. 20
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured 400 head of cattle, with a good mix of cows, calves and yearlings. Slaughter cows were $5-$10 higher, with strong demand from buyers. cows topped the market at $1.06 per pound, and averaged between 92 and 98 cents per pound. Not enough bulls for a market test, though demand matched with the cows. Feeder cattle were significantly higher, with demand for light calves especially strong. 400-500 weight steers brought up to $250.00 per cwt, and averaged $227.39. Same weight heifers brought up to $220.00, and averaged $202.43. 500-600 weight steers brought $243.00 on the top end, with an average of $228.81. Heifers weighing 500-600 brought $189.50, and averaged 176.97. 600-700 pound steers brought up to $210.00, with an average price of $177.26 per pound. Same weight heifers brought up to $182.00 and averaged $162.48.
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 202.50; 400-500 lbs 195.00-211.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 150.00-168.00; 700-800 lbs 147.00; 800-900 lbs 138.00
Bull: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 82.00-127.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00; 1000-1100 lbs 120.00; 1300-1500 lbs 85.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs 102.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 85.00-132.00; 1000-1100 lbs 75.00-135.00; 1100-1300 lbs 70.00-117.00; 1300-1500 lbs 75.50-106.00; 1500-2000 lbs 83.00-99.00; 2000-2500 lbs 97.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 189.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 149.00-189.50; 600-700 lbs 112.00-182.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-159.00; 800-900 lbs 127.00-149.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs 78.50-121.00; 1100-1300 lbs 106.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 217.00-250.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-250.00; 500-600 lbs 106.00-243.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-210.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-172.00; 800-900 lbs 132.00-153.00; 900-1000 lbs 146.00-152.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
