Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Sept. 10
Receipts: 826
Comments: Big Sale this week. Lambs steady. Feeder goats softer this week. Feeder Cattle steady as well. Cows and Bulls $3-$5 higher.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 89.00-102.00; Low Dressers 33.00-48.00; Top 10: 96.90
Top Bulls: High Dressers 112.00-135.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 130.00-163.00; 500-700 lbs 120.00-151.00; 700-900 lbs 98.00-118.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 140.00-172.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-161.50; 600-700 lbs 130.00-167.50; 700-800 lbs 130.00-157.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-152.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 135.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-157.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-158.00; 600-700 lbs 128.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 122.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-139.00
Bred Cows: 600.00-1300.00 HD; 525.00-1280.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 75.00-160.00; Dairy: 3.00-110.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.40-2.00 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.20-1.86 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 1.80-2.60 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.60-2.80 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Sept. 12
Receipts: 307 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 195.00-210.00; 600-700 lbs 175.00-195.00; 700-800 lbs 170.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 150.00-172.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 155.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-165.00 LT; 700-800 lbs 165.00-175.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 90.00-96.00; High Yield Fleshy 90.00-94.00; Med Yield 85.00-90.00; Low Yield 60.00-70.00
Feeder Cows: 90.00-100.00
Heiferettes: 110.00-130.00
Bulls: High Yield 103.00-108.00; Med Yield 95.00-102.00; Feeder 100.00-112.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Sept. 8
Receipts: 460 HD cattle
Comments: We are in mid-September and the cow and bull market was 1-2 dollars stronger this week with the best cows selling north of a dollar a pound. That’s only happened a couple of times in the 35 years we have been here. Take advantage of it and get your cows to town early. This market will cool off at some time this fall. The feeder market was steady with last week.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 171.00-172.00; 500-600 lbs 140.13-151.00; 600-700 lbs 153.23-166.00; 700-800 lbs 147.00; 800-900 lbs 141.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 120.00; 1000-1100 lbs 110.83-120.00; By the Head NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 142.00; 500-600 lbs 113.67-152.50; 500-600 lbs 114.09-147.00; 600-700 lbs 121.40-143.00; 700-800 lbs 105.80-135.00; 800-900 lbs 113.75-130.00; 900-1000 NT; By the Head: 300.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-400 lbs Top 173.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 NT; 600-700 lbs NT; By the Head NT
The top Holstein cows brought 100.00-105.00
The top Beef cows brought 100.00-106.00
Top Bull (2450 lbs): 133.00
Top 10 Cows: 101.86
Top 50 Cows: 97.41
Top 100 Cows: 94.78
Top 150 Cows: 92.88
Top 200 Cows: 90.38
Top 250 Cows 86.90
Bulls: No.1 121.00-133.00; No. 2 104.00-119.00; No. 3 86.00-98.00
Top Organic Cow: 105.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 98.46
Pairs: Most pairs were being split: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 1150.00
Bred cows: Unless they are young and No. 1 quality most bred cows are being sold by the pound. No. 1 1400.00-1425.00, No. 2 NT, No. 3 NT
Best lambs: 225.00-230.00 HD
Best goats: 350.00-485.00 HD
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs 135.00; 60-80 lbs 145.00-180.00; 80-90 lbs 155.00-180.00; 90-100 lbs 130.50-160.00; 100-110 lbs 130.00-165.00; 110-140 lbs 130.00
Old Crop Lambs (125-150 lbs): 115.00
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-75 lbs 140.00; 75-100 lbs 102.50; 100-150 lbs 60.00-95.00; 150-200 lbs 32.50-110.00; 200-225 lbs NT
Rams: 50.00-75.00
Kid Goats by the head: 35.00-195.00
Buckling Goats by the head: 170.00
Doelings: 90.00 HD
Nanny Goats by the head: 30.00-165.00
Buck Goats by the head: 70.00-200.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Sept. 12
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-191.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-205.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-208.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-186.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-166.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-144.00; 1000-1100 lbs 79.00-146.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-210.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-221.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-199.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-191.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-181.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-174.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-144.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-139.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-87.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-102.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-102.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-101.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-155.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Sept. 13
Head Count: 846
Baby Cfs: 10.00-70.00
Str Bull Cfs: 150.00-290.00
Str Hfr Cfs: 100.00-500.00
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 199.00-228.00; 500-600 lbs 154.00-199.00
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs 151.00-202.00; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 189.00-209.00; 500-600 lbs 159.00-163.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 700-800 lbs 148.00-152.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 800-900 lbs 150.00-158.00; 900-1000 lbs 146.00-158.00
Holstein Strs: 600 and under lbs 77.00-111.00; 700-plus lbs 72.00
Heiferettes: 136.00 top
Holstein Hfrs: 98.50-115.00, 118.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 57.00-78.00, 89.00 top
Butcher Cows: 73.00-98.00, 103.50 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-73.00
Butcher Bulls: 116.00-128.00, 128.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Sept. 7
Total Head: 1836
Comment: $10 to $20 higher with strong demand.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: 200.00-275.00
Bulls: 90.00-115.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 70.00-80.00
Boning: 90.00-100.00
Canners: 55.00-68.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 170.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-190.00; 600-700 lbs 160.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 150.00-170.00; 800-900 lbs 150.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 145.00-160.00; 1000 and up lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 140.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 140.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000 and up lbs NT
Mares: 500.00-1000.00
Gelding: 800.00-2000.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Sept. 13
Receipts: 3109 HD
Comment: This sale saw receipts of 3100 HD compared to 1700 HD a year ago. We received 1100-plus cattle on sale day as many small producers decided to come to market. The programmed cattle sold very well. There is strong movement of numbers in the north and eastern states putting a little pressure on California calves but compared to a year ago the market remained much improved.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 185.00-241.00; 400-500 lbs 180.00-220.50; 500-600 lbs 178.00-206.50; 600-700 lbs 172.00-207.00; 700-800 lbs 170.00-194.50; 800-900 lbs 155.00-164.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 138.00-184.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-177.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-171.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-169.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-154.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 175.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00-181.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-180.00; 600-700 lbs 160.00-196.00; 700-800 lbs 154.00-182.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-151.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-174.00; 400-500 lbs 131.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-164.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-159.00; 700-800 lbs 104.00-153.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-139.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 94.00-108.00; Med Yielding 85.00-93.00; Low Yielding 60.00-84.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 87.00-98.00; Med Yielding 80.00-86.00; Low Yielding 55.00-79.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 83.00-89.00; Med Yielding 74.00-82.00; Low Yielding 40.00-73.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 120.00-137.00; Med Yielding 100.00-119.00; Low Yielding 65.00-99.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Sept. 12
Totals: 375 HD cattle
Steers: 400-500 lbs 127.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 127.00-200.00; 600-800 lbs 125.00-190.00
Heifers: 400-500 lbs 100.00-177.50 HD; 500-600 lbs 110.00-187.50; 600-800 lbs 100.00-176.00
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Sept. 15
2283 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-240.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-230.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-225.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-210.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-185.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-175.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-175.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-155.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 95.00-109.00; C&Cs 85.00-95.00; Shells 45.00-75.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-125.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Sept. 12
Comments: Monday’s Fall Kickoff feeder sale featured over 500 head with an excellent run of yearlings and light calves. Slaughter cows were $1-$3 lower, especially on thinner cows. The best of the cows brought $1.08, with an average price of $.88-$.91 cents per pound. Bulls were steady, topping out at $1.20, with an average of $1.11. Feeder cattle were stronger, especially on yearlings. 800-900 weight steers brought $171.00 on the top end, with an average of $163.65. Same weight heifers brought up to $156.00, with an average of $142.91. 700-800 weight steers brought $173.00 and average $156.19, while same weight heifers brought 162.00 and $154.99. 600-700 weight heifers brought up to $188.00, with an average of $146.45. 500-600 weight steers brought up to $185.00, with an average of $160.26.
Goat: Under 300 lbs 60.00-125.00 HD
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 400.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 50.00; 300-400 lbs 119.00-182.00; 400-500 lbs 159.00-167.00; 500-600 lbs 80.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00
Bull: 900-1000 lbs 110.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 103.50; 1300-1500 lbs 101.00-106.00; 1500-2000 lbs 105.00-118.00; 2000-2500 lbs 108.00-120.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 41.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 71.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.50-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 75.00-119.00; 1100-1300 lbs 60.00-108.50; 1300-1500 lbs 40.00-96.00; 1500-2000 lbs 80.00-95.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 110.00; 300-400 lbs 60.00-139.00; 400-500 lbs 95.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 84.00-182.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-188.00; 700-800 lbs 123.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-156.00; 900-1000 lbs 111.00-147.00; 1000-1100 lbs 126.00-138.00; 1100-1300 lbs 108.00-129.00; 1300-1500 lbs 93.00
Wether: Under 300 lbs 100.00-145.00 HD
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 100.00; 400-500 lbs 134.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 119.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-181.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-173.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-171.00; 900-1000 lbs 88.00-156.00; 1000-1100 lbs 115.00-128.00; 1300-1500 lbs 111.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
