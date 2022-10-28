Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 22
Receipts: 1195
Comments: Lambs getting a little stronger this week, $10-$15. Goats higher as well. Feeder Cattle prices include Feeder Sale Cattle. Preconditioned good quality calves $15-$25 more and a lot more interest. Cows up $10 from last week.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 70.00-86.00; Low Dressers 27.00-42.00; Top 10: 81.90
Top Bulls: High Dressers 83.00-101.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-140.00; 500-700 lbs 110.00-139.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-188.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-162.50; 600-700 lbs 122.00-169.50; 700-800 lbs 120.00-146.50; 800-900 lbs 120.00-129.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 120.00-149.50; 400-500 lbs 120.00-147.50; 500-600 lbs 118.00-137.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 98.00-121.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-105.00
Bred Cows: 400.00-1060.00 HD; NT PR
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.60-1.87 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.20-1.80 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.00-3.30 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.80-3.06 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 24
Receipts: 909 HD
Steers (331): 300-400 lbs 210.00-225.00; 400-500 lbs 205.00-221.00; 500-600 lbs 175.00-210.00; 600-700 lbs 170.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 165.00-175.00; 800-900 lbs 145.00-165.00
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 190.00-210.00; 400-500 lbs 165.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 158.00-173.00; 600-700 lbs 155.00-168.00; 700-800 lbs 145.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-144.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 83.00-87.00; High Yield Fleshy 73.00-78.00; Med Yield 67.00-77.00; Low Yield 48.00-67.00
Feeder Cows: 70.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 88.00-110.00
Bulls: High Yield 93.00-96.00; Med Yield 88.00-93.00; Feeder 80.00-87.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Oct. 18 & 20
Receipts: 924 HD Cattle
Oct. 18 Weaned and Preconditioned Special Comment: Limited number of buyers due to lack of rain and feed conditions. The buyers that did show up had good interest as overall market conditions show strength in the feeder board.
Top representative sales:
Steers: 2 head 352# $202.50; 11 head 469# $188.00; 15 head 515# $182.50; 7 head 521# $178.50; 12 head 535# $177.50; 16 head 550# $176.50; 6 head 558# $181.00; 3 head 612# $172.50; 22 head 645# $170.25; 9 head 663# $168.00
Heifers: 20 head 464# $147.00; 11 head 523# $158.50; 9 head 531# $164.00; 8 head 535# $165.00; 13 head 565# $161.00; 5 head 594# $161.00; 20 head 620# $150.00; 12 head 639# $151.50; 14 head 650# 150.00
Oct. 20 Market Comments: The Cow and bull market was steady with last week. In the feeder market quality was an issue for our Thursday sale We desperately need rain to make the market get better for the long haul. We can’t direct Mother Nature but we can do a few things to prepare your calves to make them more desirable to the buyers.
No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 132.50; 400-500 lbs 132.50-173.00; 500-600 lbs 150.77-179.50; 600-700 lbs 125.96-145.00; 700-800 lbs 96.71-115.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs NT; 1200-1300 lbs NT. By the head: 85.00-525.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-125.00; 400-500 lbs 109.12-162.50; 500-600 lbs 108.03-149.00; 600-700 lbs 102.50-135.00; 700-800 lbs 96.89-112.50; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: 25.00-475.00
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 147.50; 600-700 lbs 115.00; 700-800 lbs 92.50.
Top Holstein Cows: 84.00-85.00
Top Beef Cows: 85.00-88.00
Top Bull: 1580 lbs and 101.50
Top 10 Cows: 85.58
Top 50 Cows: 81.81
Top 100 Cows: 79.01
Top 150 Cows: 76.52
Top 200 Cows: 73.06
Bulls: No.1 96.00-101.50; No. 2 70.00-88.00; No. 3 56.00-70.00
Top Organic Cow: 101.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 90.58
Pairs: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 NT
Bred cows: No. 1 NT, No. 2 900.00-1050.00, No. 3 700.00-975.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Oct. 25
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-179.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-183.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-137.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-146.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-187.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-190.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-177.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-149.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-154.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-110.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-81.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-82.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-82.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-101.00; over 1200 lbs 86.00-97.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Oct. 25
Head Count: 815
Baby Cfs: 10.00-50.00 HD
Str Bull Cfs: 75.00-380.00 HD
Str Hfr Cfs: 50.00-130.00 HD
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 167.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs 129.00-135.00 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Yearling Heifers: 600-700 lbs 121.00-160.00; 800-900 lbs 122.00-131.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 lbs and under 61.00-102.00; 700 lbs and over 96.00-107.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 76.00-115.00, 116.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 31.00-64.00
Butcher Cows: 65.00-75.00, 77.75 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 35.00-64.00
Butcher Bulls: 78.50-91.00, 92.00 top
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Oct. 26
Receipts: 1014 HD
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: NT
Bulls: 80.00-90.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 65.00-75.00
Boning: 77.00-85.00
Canners: 50.00-60.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 150.00-170.00; 700-800 lbs 168.00; 800-900 lbs 150.00-165.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000 and up lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 140.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 159.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000 and up lbs NT
Mares: 450.00-825.00
Gelding: 450.00-650.00
Barrows and Gilts No. 1 and 2: 85.00-95.00; No. 3 75.00-85.00
Light hogs: 80.00-85.00
Boars: NT
Sows: 35.00-45.00
Feeder Lambs: 90.00-150.00
Ewes: NT
Choice Slaughter Lambs: 95.00-105.00
Meat Goat: 180.00-220.00
Nanny: 100.00-170.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 18
Receipts: 723 HD
Comment: Light test on feeders. Weigh cows and bulls steady to 2 cents softer compared to a week ago.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 170.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 165.00-198.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-179.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 132.00-169.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 112.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-147.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-136.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 150.00-175.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-149.00; 400-500 lbs 121.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-144.00; 600-700 lbs 107.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-131.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 78.00-90.00; Med Yielding 72.00-77.00; Low Yielding 55.00-71.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 76.00-84.00; Med Yielding 71.00-75.00; Low Yielding 50.00-70.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 67.00-78.00; Med Yielding 56.00-66.00; Low Yielding 40.00-55.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 110.00-120.00; Med Yielding 90.00-109.00; Low Yielding 65.00-89.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Oct. 21
Totals: 299 HD cattle, 18 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Average SLA Cows: 84.00
Top 10 Average: 81.40
Top 20 Average: 79.22
Top 50 Average: 74.64
Organic Slaughter: 67.00-96.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 82.00-98.00
Average SLA Bulls: 67.00-80.00
Steers: 300-450 lbs 140.00-145.00; 500-650 lbs 105.00-157.50; 700-850 lbs 79.00-122.50; Heavy 87.00-135.00
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 110.00-145.00; 500-650 lbs 92.00-147.50; 700-850 lbs 105.00-120.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: 975 lbs 72.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 72.00-140.00; 500-650 lbs 77.00-110.00; 700-850 lbs 66.00-85.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT cwt; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: NT; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer 900.00-1000.00; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 35.00-70.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 25.00-170.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 50.00-100.00 (over 100 lbs) small run
Sows: 200.00-285.00 HD
Boars: 25.00-37.50 HD
Goats: Small 22.00-40.00 HD; Med 45.00-90.00 HD; Large 100.00-185.00 HD
Lambs: 32.00-70.00 HD
Ewes: 100.00-180.00 HD heavy; 85.00 HD light
Ram: 170.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Oct. 27
1881 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 75.00-85.00; C&Cs 65.00-75.00; Shells 35.00-55.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 105.00-115.00; Low Yield 70.00-85.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Oct. 17
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured over 1100 head of cattle, with a good run of cows to start on and a nice selection of smaller lots of calves. Slaughter cows were steady to $5-$7 lower, with a top price of 88 cents, and an average of 64 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls were similar, with a top price of 94 cents, and an average of 80-90 cents. Feeder cattle were mixed, with a soft spot in the market on 6 weight calves. 400-500 weight steers brought up to $200.00 with an average of $182.00, while 500-600 weight steers topping out at $192.00, with an average of $159.42. Same weight heifers brought $155.50, with an average of $141.83. 700-800 weight steers brought $173.25, averaging $153.94, while same weight heifers brought $135.00 and averaged $119.00.
Bred Cow: 800-900 lbs NT HD; 900-1000 lbs NT HD; 1000-1100 lbs NT HD; 1300-1500 lbs 1375.00-1450.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 1325.00 HD
Ewes: Under 300 lbs 40.00 cwt
Goat: Under 300 lbs 30.00-100.00 HD
Pig: under 300 lbs 50.00-92.50
Bull: 700-800 lbs 60.00-120.00; 900-1000 lbs 116.00; 1100-1300 lbs 61.00-72.00; 1500-2000 lbs 7.00-93.00; 2000-2500 lbs 86.00-94.00; over 2500 lbs 80.00
Lamb: under 300 lbs: 92.50-94.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 88.00; 900-1000 lbs 102.00; 1000-1100 lbs 58.00-130.00; 1100-1300 lbs 54.00-92.00; 1300-1500 lbs 55.00-74.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 135.00; 300-400 lbs 25.00-154.00; 400-500 lbs 32.50-153.50; 500-600 lbs 50.00-155.50; 600-700 lbs 105.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 35.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 84.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 102.00-132.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-129.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 155.00-182.00; 400-500 lbs 147.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-192.00; 600-700 lbs 65.00-173.00; 700-800 lbs 118.00-173.25; 800-900 lbs 122.00-152.50; 900-1000 lbs 122.00-138.50; 1000-1100 lbs 116.00-134.00; 1100-1300 lbs 126.00; 1300-1500 lbs 66.00-119.50; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.