Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Nov. 19
Receipts: 986 HD
Comments: Low demand for goats and lambs this week due to buyers having full orders, making the market softer. Feeder cattle steady. Consignors, it pays to precondition and vaccinate your calves, as well as raising good quality calves with good genetics. There has been a 30-40 cent difference between those and other cattle as well as much more interest. Cows steady this week. No sale Saturday, Nov. 26.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 60.00-74.00; Low Dressers 30.00-42.00; Top 10: 69.85
Top Bulls: High Dressers 80.00-92.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-144.00; 500-700 lbs 115.00-131.00; 700-900 lbs 90.00-103.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 140.00-161.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-151.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-142.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-138.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-134.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 110.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-129.50; 600-700 lbs 108.00-125.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-114.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-112.00
Bred Cows: 400.00-1100.00 HD
Pairs: NT PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 100.00-215.00; Dairy: 10.00-60.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.20-1.72 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 0.95-1.35 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 1.30-2.46 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.25-2.20 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Nov. 28
Receipts: 2258 HD
Steers (331): 300-400 lbs 200.00-233.00; 400-500 lbs 200.00-233.00; 500-600 lbs 191.00-216.00; 600-700 lbs 170.00-184.00; 700-800 lbs 162.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 157.00-166.00
Heifers (344): 300-400 lbs 188.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 178.00-207.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-187.00; 600-700 lbs 156.00-168.00; 700-800 lbs 152.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 70.00-78.00; High Yield Fleshy 70.00-76.00; Med Yield 60.00-70.00; Low Yield 49.00-60.00
Feeder Cows: 70.00-80.00
Heiferettes: 85.00-115.00
Bulls: High Yield 87.00-91.00; Med Yield 80.00-87.00; Feeder 75.00-80.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Week of Nov. 14
Receipts: 1418 HD Total, 773 Cattle, 507 Sheep, 138 Goats
Comment: The cow and bull market was stronger this week. Looks like some weather related problems created a immediate need for a couple of packers. In the feeder market once again quality and added value programs dictated the market with Tuesdays’ results 20-40 higher than Thursday’s. The sheep market fell back a few dollars this week The best lambs selling 150.00-155.00 per hundred weight. The best goats sold from 235.00 to 280.00 by the head.
Nov. 15 No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 179.27-188.00; 500-600 lbs 180.39-190.50; 600-700 lbs 167.13-174.50; 700-800 lbs 166.17-174.50; 800-1200 lbs Too few for a market; 1200-1300 lbs NT. By the head: NT
Nov. 15 Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 169.42-179.00; 500-600 lbs 151.34-168.00; 600-700 lbs 148.58; 700-800 lbs 78.50-105.00; 800-900 lbs 106.58-129.75; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: NT
Nov. 17 No. 1 and 2 Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 152.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 163.50-169.00; 500-600 lbs 133.11-149.00; 600-700 lbs 136.50-150.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1200 lbs Too few for a market; 1200-1300 lbs NT. By the head: NT
Nov. 17 Heifers: 300-400 lbs 123.75-127.50; 400-500 lbs 109.69-137.50; 500-600 lbs 107.30-133.00; 600-700 lbs 88.00-122.50; 700-800 lbs 91.50-115.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1300-1400 lbs NT. By the head: 130.00-350.00
Feeder Bulls (average-top): 300-400 lbs 107.00-127.50; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 129.17-130.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT. By the head: NT
Top Holstein Cows: 77.00-78.50
Top Beef Cows: 75.00-77.00
Top 10 Cows: 76.35
Top 50 Cows: 71.71
Top 100 Cows: 68.41
Top 150 Cows: 64.70
Top 200 Cows: 60.98
Bulls: No.1 NT; No. 2 80.00-88.00; No. 3 65.00-75.00
Top Organic Cow: 100.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 83.52
Pairs: No. 1 NT, No. 2 NT, No. 3 900.00-925.00
Bred cows: No. 1 NT, No. 2 1000.00-1060.00, No. 3 500.00-875.00
Lambs (Average-Top): 50-60 lbs NT; 60-80 lbs 127.50-155.00; 80-90 lbs 130.00-152.50; 90-100 lbs 115.00-145.00; 100-110 lbs 122.50-150.00; 110-120 lbs 115.00-130.00
Mutton: 25-50 lbs NT; 50-75 lbs NT; 75-100 lbs NT; 100-150 lbs 60.00-130.00; 150-200 lbs 70.00-92.50; 200-300 lbs NT
Rams: 92.50-115.00
Kid Goats by the head: 10.00-235.00
Buckling Goats by the head: 165.00
Nanny Goats by the head: 80.00-240.00
Buck Goats by the head: 155.00-280.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Nov. 29
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-210.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-172.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-171.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-171.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-131.00; 1000-1100 lbs 111.00-128.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-106.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-230.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-210.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-195.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-178.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-179.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-147.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-120.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-118.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-112.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-91.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-90.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-94.00; 1000-1100 lbs 71.00-117.00; 1100-1200 lbs 76.00-108.00; over 1200 lbs 76.00-108.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-106.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-115.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-122.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-101.00; over 1200 lbs 60.00-90.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Nov. 22
Head Count: 1275
Baby Cfs: 25.00-55.00 HD
Str Bull Cfs: NT HD
Str Hfr Cfs: 60.00-240.00 HD
Str Cfs: under 300 lbs 240.00-268.00; 300-400 lbs 207.00-239.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 171.00-182.00
Hfrs Cfs: under 300 lbs 167.00-188.00; 300-400 lbs 173.00-184.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Steers: 600-700 lbs 155.00-171.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 119.00-178.00
Yearling Heifers: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 600 lbs and under 51.00-82.00; 700 lbs and over NT
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 90.00-124.00, 125.00 top
Jersey Hfrs: 25.00-59.00
Butcher Cows: 56.00-73.00, 75.00 top
Shelly/Lite Cows: 25.00-55.00
Butcher Bulls: 75.00-90.00
LEWISTON
(Lewiston Livestock Market)
Nov. 30
Receipts: 786 HD
Comment: Steady. Light test on feeders.
Stock cows: NT
Pairs: NT
Baby calves: NT
Bulls: 75.00-90.00
Feeders: NT
Breakers: 60.00-70.00
Boning: 65.00-74.00
Canners: 55.00-60.00
Barrows and Gilts No. 1 and 2: 65.00-75.00; No. 3 60.00-65.00
Light hogs: NT
Feeder hogs: 70.00-90.00
Boars: 5.00-20.00
Weaners: 30.00-45.00
Feeder Lambs: 110.00-122.00
Ewes: NT
Choice Slaughter Lambs: NT
Cull Ewes: 40.00-60.00
Meat Goat: 140.00-180.00
Kids: 25.00-90.00
Nanny: 70.00-120.00
Wethers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Nov. 29
Receipts: 803 HD
Comment: Stockers and feeders mostly steady on very light test. Weigh cows and bulls 2-3 cents better compared to a week ago.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 180.00-200.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-190.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-181.00; 400-500 lbs 122.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-169.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-158.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-142.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-140.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 150.00-185.00; 400-500 lbs 145.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 142.00-161.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-149.00; 400-500 lbs 117.00-144.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-141.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-136.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-129.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-129.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 77.00-88.00; Med Yielding 68.00-76.00; Low Yielding 50.00-67.00
Weigh Holstein Dairy Cows: High Yielding 70.00-84.75; Med Yielding 60.00-69.00; Low Yielding 40.00-59.00
Weigh Jersey Dairy Cows: High Yielding 65.00-71.75; Med Yielding 58.00-64.00; Low Yielding 35.00-57.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 90.00-110.00; Med Yielding 78.00-89.00; Low Yielding 60.00-77.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Nov. 18
Totals: 250 HD cattle, 39 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Average SLA Cows: 74.00
Top 10 Average: 69.05
Top 20 Average: 65.59
Top 50 Average: 61.29
Organic Slaughter: 115.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 45.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 85.00 LT
Average SLA Bulls: 70.00 LT
Steers: 300-450 lbs 120.00-165.00; 500-650 lbs 100.00-136.00; 700-850 lbs 95.00-135.00; Heavy 80.00-127.50
Heifers: 300-450 lbs 110.00-163.00; 500-650 lbs 85.00-135.00; 700-850 lbs NT; Heavy 90.00-110.00
Holstein Steers: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 125.00-140.00; 500-650 lbs 75.00-125.00; 700-850 lbs 72.50-115.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 925.00 HD; Average 700-800 HD
Beef Pairs Best: 1200.00 HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 700.00-925.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-15.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers 10.00-20.00 HD; X-bred beef NT HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 70.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 20.00-150.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 295.00-490.00 (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 100.00 HD
Boars: 50.00-190.00 HD
Goats: Small 30.00-60.00 HD; Med 70.00-120.00 HD; Large 130.00-195.00 HD
Lambs: 42.00-67.50 HD
Ewes: 107.50-165.00 HD heavy; 50.00 HD light
Ram: 50.00-140.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Dec. 1
1699 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-220.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-205.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-180.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-180.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-170.00; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-160.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 130.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-165.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-162.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-145.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-100.00; 800-1000 lbs 85.00-110.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 75.00-150.00; 600-800 lbs 75.00-125.00; 800-1000 lbs 75.00-110.00; 1000-1200 lbs 70.00-105.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 60.00-70.00; C&Cs 45.00-55.00; Shells 20.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 85.00-95.00; Low Yield 60.00-75.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1250.00-1500.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1200.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1400.00-1800.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 1000.00-1350.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Nov. 14
Comments: Monday’s Feeder Special and Red Angus feature sale had an excellent run of feeder calves, with over 2400 head on offer, and a steady market throughout. Red Angus and Red influenced calves started off the sale, with about 500 on offer, and were some of the highest selling calves in each class on the day. 400 to 500 weight steers brought up to $196.00, and averaged $183.03, with same weight heifers bringing up to $179.00 while averaging $161.47. 500-600 weight steers topped out at $201.00, averaging $177.96, while heifers brought up to $174.00. 600-700 class steers brought $175.00, averaging $161.02, and heifers brought $154.00 and averaged $143.21. 700-800 weight steers had a high of $161.00, averaging $151.71, while heifers brought $136.00 to $122.72. Slaughter cows were down this week on a light cow run and quite a few thin cows. The best of the cows brought $77.00, though the average on the day was $56.00-$58.00. Cull bulls brought up to $85.00 and averaged $74.86-$78.01.
Pig: under 300 lbs 50.00 HD
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 75.00-250.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT HD
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs 140.00; 300-400 lbs 115.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 127.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-146.00; 600-700lbs 31.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-131.00
Bull: 400-500 lbs 100.00; 700-800 lbs 44.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 101.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 50.00; 1500-2000 lbs 62.00-85.00; 2000-2500 lbs 73.00-83.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Lamb: under 300 lbs: 80.00
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 49.50; 800-900 lbs 42.00-63.00; 900-1000 lbs 40.00-80.00; 1000-1100 lbs 30.00-79.00; 1100-1300 lbs 40.00-84.00; 1300-1500 lbs 32.00-72.00; 1500-2000 lbs 50.00-77.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs 38.00-150.00; 300-400 lbs 135.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 61.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 21.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 101.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 41.00-136.00; 800-900 lbs 41.00-128.00; 900-1000 lbs 48.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Heifer Calf: 600-700 lbs 122.00
Steers: under 300 lbs 61.00-150.00; 300-400 lbs 62.00-192.00; 400-500 lbs 100.00-196.00; 500-600 lbs 126.00-201.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-175.00; 700-800 lbs 91.00-161.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-148.00; 900-1000 lbs 109.00-128.00; 1000-1100 lbs 118.00; 1100-1300 lbs 72.00-97.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 2000-2500 lbs NT
