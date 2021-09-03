Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Aug. 28
Receipts: 1178
Comments: Lambs staying strong with top lambs @ $2.61/lb. Feeder goats steady but less than several weeks ago. Good quality feeder cattle showing lots of interest; 220 cows this week. Cows $3-$5 off this week. No sale Saturday, Sept. 4.
Top Cows: High Dressers 66.00-71.00; Low Dressers 42.00-47.00
Top 10 Cows: 69.35
Top Bulls: High Dressers 92.00-108.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 98.00-117.00; 500-700 lbs 90.00-96.00; 700-900 lbs 88.00-94.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-159.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-132.50; 700-800 lbs 98.00-120.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-110.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 126.00-145.75; 400-500 lbs 120.00-143.75; 500-600 lbs 108.00-125.50; 600-700 lbs 103.00-128.00; 700-800 lbs 98.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-112.00
Bred Cows: 400.00-840.00 HD; 550.00-1090.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 100.00-175.00 HD; Dairy: 110.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.30-2.61 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.05-2.37 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.30-3.08 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.20-2.70 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Aug. 30
388 HD
Comment: No sale Sept. 6. Happy Labor Day! Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers: 300-400 lbs 170.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 160.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 145.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 130.00-145.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 150.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 138.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 128.00-141.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-132.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-65.00; High Yield Fleshy 60.00-65.00; Med Yield 55.00-60.00; Low Yield 45.00-55.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-75.00
Heiferettes: 85.00-105.00
Bulls: High Yield 78.00-82.00; Med Yield 75.00-78.00; Feeder 70.00-75.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Aug. 16 & 19
Receipts: 1316 HD total, 600 cattle, 611 sheep, 105 goats
Comment: Extreme dry conditions and lack of hay are sending cattle to town sooner than normal. We sell all types of cattle. I even say, “As long as it has 4 legs and a moo.” You can make your feeder cattle more attractive to the buyers by using a proper vaccination program. The lamb market was stronger this week. Top lambs brought $247.50 The goat market was weaker. The best goats brought 240.00-285.00 by the head.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs 127.21-137.50; 400-500 lbs 135.67-142.00; 500-600 lbs 134.32-142.00; 600-700 lbs 115.34-131.00; 700-800 lbs 114.33-128.00; 800-900 lbs 112.36-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 117.50-127.50; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1200 lbs NT; 1200-1300 lbs NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 106.00-127.00; 600-700 lbs 102.00-126.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 112.29-115.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT
Top Holstein Cows: 70.00-74.00
Top Beef Cows: 68.50-69.50
Top 10 Cows: 67.24
Top 50 Cows: 62.03
Top 100 Cows: 58.44
Bulls: No. 1 85.00-95.00; No. 2 75.00-85.00; No. 3 65.00-75.00
Top Organic Cow: 105.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 96.55
Top 20 Organic Cows: 87.79
Pairs (Due to dry conditions most pairs are being split): No. 1 NT; No. 2 NT; No. 3 NT
Bred Cows: No. 1 NT; No. 2 NT; No. 3 NT
Old or Off Quality: weigh price to 50.00 over
Lambs (average-top): 40-50 lbs 199.00-200.00; 50-60 lbs 212.79-247.50; 60-70 lbs 228.26-242.50; 70-80 lbs 226.70-245.00; 80-90 lbs 202.05-232.50; 90-100 lbs 221.26-242.50; 100-110 lbs 188.14-212.50; 110-120 lbs 199.17-220.00
Old Crop Lamb: 50-75 lbs 197.50; 100-125 lbs 163.49-182.50; 150-175 lbs 153.33-172.50
Ewes by the Pound: 75-100 lbs 191.25-210.00
Motton (low-high): 75-100 lbs 57.50-187.50; 100-150 lbs 20.00-149.00; 150-200 lbs 60.00-92.50
Kids: 30.00-155.00 HD
Doeling: 60.00-145.00 HD
Buckling: 25.00-160.00 HD
Nanny: 55.00-170.00 HD
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Aug. 31
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-132.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-138.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 83.00-123.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-197.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 149.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-123.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-124.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-62.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-57.00; 1000-1100 lbs 56.00-85.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-86.00; over 1200 lbs 61.00-74.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1200.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-71.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-85.00; over 1200 lbs 79.00-81.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1075.00-1550.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1400.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Aug. 24
Head Count: 1147
Baby Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 35.00-120.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 65.00-130.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 58.00-69.75
Cut/Bon Cows: 43.00-58.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 20.00-43.00
Slaughter Bulls: 75.00-91.50
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs 74.00-92.00; 400-500 lbs 74.00-92.00; 500-600 lbs 74.00-92.00; 600-800 lbs 74.00-92.00; 800-1000 lbs 59.00-82.00
Holstein X Steers: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs NT; 1000 lbs NT
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 151.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 128.00-143.00; 800-1000 lbs 123.00-136.00
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Aug. 31
Receipts: 1208 HD
Comment: Receipts of 700 feeders and 500 weigh cows and bulls. Market steady with light test on feeders. Weigh cows and bulls 1-2 cents improved from a week ago.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 162.00-179.00; 500-600 lbs 155.00-171.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-152.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-132.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-179.00; 400-500 lbs 124.00-161.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-154.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-124.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-119.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-167.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-144.00; 600-700 lbs 127.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-127.50; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 120.00-129.00; 400-500 lbs 114.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 113.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-126.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 92.00-119.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 60.00-72.00; 600-700 lbs 63.00-77.00; 700-800 lbs 65.00-82.00; 800-900 lbs 65.00-84.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 58.00-63.00; Med Yielding 53.00-57.00; Low Yielding 40.00-52.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 57.00-63.00; Med Yielding 52.00-56.00; Low Yielding 35.00-51.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 77.00-84.50; Med Yielding 70.00-76.00; Low Yielding 55.00-69.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-90.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Aug. 27
Totals: 285 HD cattle, 11 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Note: The Saturday, Sept. 4, auction was canceled due to a labor shortage on the holiday weekend.
Top SLA Cows: 55.00-71.00
Top 10 Average: 67.30
Top 20 Average: 65.75
Top 50 Average: 61.94
Organic Slaughter: 113.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 50.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 80.00-100.00
Average SLA Bulls: 65.00-74.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 130.00-151.00; 500-650 lbs 120.00-148.00; 700-850 lbs 110.00-140.00; Heavy NT
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 120.00-137.00; 500-650 lbs 100.00-137.50; 700-850 lbs 90.00-110.00; Heavy 91.50-112.00
Holstein Steers: 910-1060 lbs 79.00-82.50 cwt
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 105.00-120.00; 500-650 lbs 90.00-107.50; 700-850 lbs 75.00-80.50; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average 700.00-875.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: 720.00-960.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 750.00-850.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers NT; 14 Open Jer Hfrs 535.00-550.00
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 12.00 HD; Med 50.00 HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 50.00 HD; Started Beef 200.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 70.00-117.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 245.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 235.00-255.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 300.00-320.00 HD
Boars: 45.00-300.00 HD
Goats: Small 35.00-70.00 HD; Med 135.00-192.00 HD; Large 365.00 HD
Lambs: 162.50 HD; NT HD heavy; NT light
Ewes: 225.00 HD heavy; 100.00-197.50 HD light
Ram: 60.00-265.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Aug. 26
2899 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-200.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-163.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-169.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-163.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-152.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-138.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-152.50; 700-800 lbs 85.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-145.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 60.00-65.00; C&Cs 50.00-60.00; Shells 35.00-45.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 87.00-92.50; Low Yield 70.00-80.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Aug. 30
Receipts: 778 HD
Comments: Monday’s regular cattle and small animal special featured over 450 head of cattle and 300 head of small animals. Slaughter cattle were sharply lower, as packers have begun to move past the upcoming Labor Day demand and a large number of cows continue to go to slaughter. Slaughter cows topped out at 65 cents per pound, with an average price between 50 and 55 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls topped out at 86 cents per pound, while averaging 77 cents. Calves were steady to stronger on a lighter run. 600-700 weight steers brought $1.46, with an average of $1.30, while same weight heifers brought $1.41, with an average of $1.28. 80 to 100 pound lambs brought up to $1.86 per pound, and averaged $1.60. Goats, although sold by the head, brought up to $2.20 per pound, though most averaged $1.75 per pound. Next week we will be off for the Labor Day holiday, and we will be back Monday, Sept. 13.
Baby Calf: under 300 lbs 200.00 HD; 300-400 lbs NT
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 146.00-163.00; 400-500 lbs 53.00-148.00; 500-600 lbs 102.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 95.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bull: 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 40.00-101.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 61.00-63.00; 1300-1500 lbs 65.50-71.00; 1500-2000 lbs 62.00-86.00; 2000-2500 lbs 73.00-83.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cow/Calf Pair: 1500-2000 lbs 1000.00-1150.00
Cows: 900-1000 lbs 32.00-106.00; 1000-1100 lbs 36.00-76.00; 1100-1300 lbs 40.00-58.00; 1300-1500 lbs 42.00-62.00; 1500-2000 lbs 33.00-65.00
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 110.00-143.00; 400-500 lbs 92.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 60.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 72.00-141.00; 700-800 lbs 71.00-134.00; 800-900 lbs 62.00; 900-1000 lbs 90.00-120.50; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-92.00
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 153.00; 400-500 lbs 72.00-148.00; 500-600 lbs 92.00-143.00; 600-700 lbs 84.00-146.00; 700-800 lbs 103.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs 91.00-115.00; 900-1000 lbs 85.00; 1000-1100 lbs 91.00-115.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Lambs: under 60 lbs 112.50-145.00; 60-80 lbs 83.00-187.50; 80-100 lbs 155.00-172.50; 100-200 lbs 60.00-170.00; 200-300 lbs NT
Ewe: under 60 lbs 67.00-71.00; 80-100 lbs NT; 100-200 lbs NT; 200-300 lbs 79.00
Ram: 80-100 lbs 127.50; 100-200 lbs 81.00; 200-300 lbs 84.00
Ram Lambs: 80-100 lbs 165.00; 100-200 lbs 90.00
Goat: under 60 lbs 22.50-127.50; 60-80 lbs 80.00-170.00; 80-100 lbs 100.00-115.00; 100-200 lbs 65.00-185.00 HD; 200-300 lbs 270.00
Buck Kid: under 60 lbs 30.00-72.50 HD
Doe: under 60-80 lbs 80.00-122.50; 80-100 lbs 110.00-170.00; 100-200 lbs 137.50-178.00
Doeling: under 60 lbs 30.00-70.00