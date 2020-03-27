Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
March 21
Total Receipts: 614
Comments: Over 400 sheep and goats this week. Good quality lambs and goats brought good money with Easter right around the corner. Feeder cattle steady with vaccinated calves bringing a premium. Slaughter cows and bulls took a steep jump in price with top bulls at $95.50 and cows at $73.00.
Top Cows: High Dressers 69.00-73.00; Low Dressers 39.00-52.00
Top 10 Cows: 71.85
Top Bulls High Dressers: 84.00-95.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 100.00-120.00; 500-700 lbs 95.00-114.50; 700-900 lbs 90.00-110.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 127.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-133.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 99.00-115.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 104.00-110.00; 400-500 lbs 105.00-128.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-114.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-117.50; 700-800 lbs 89.00-101.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: 700.00-1190.00 HD; 1100.00-1210.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT; Dairy: 80.00-100.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.00-2.48 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.70-2.25 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.05-2.33 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.80-2.52 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
March 2
Receipts: 390 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 165.00-187.00; 500-600 lbs 150.00-168.00; 600-700 lbs 138.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 124.00-132.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-125.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 160.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 148.00-168.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-138.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-126.00
Bred Cows: NT
Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: NT
Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-68.00; High Yield Fleshy 60.00-64.00; Med Yield 58.00-63.00; Low Yield 50.00-57.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-75.00
Heiferettes: 90.00-100.00
Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Med Yield 77.00-80.00; Feeder 70.00-76.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
March 23-24
Total Receipts: 513, 266 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 80.47 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 72.67 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 67.03 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 79.00-92.00
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 120.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 110.00-114.00
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 110.00-120.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-110.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Cow-Calf Pairs: 1035.00-1155.00
Bred Cows: NT
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 175.00-265.00
Day-old Dairy Calves: 4.00-20.00 HD
Block Hogs: NT
Feeder Pigs: NT
Sows: 30.00-45.00
Weaner Pigs: NT
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 200.00-226.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 180.00-225.00
Thin Ewes: 75.00-110.00
Fleshy Ewes: 60.00-81.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT
Goats: 10-39 lbs 85.00-100.00; 40-69 lbs 82.50-150.00 HD; 70-79 lbs NT; 80-89 lbs NT; 90-99 lbs NT; 100-199 lbs 135.00-260.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
March 19
Receipts: 331, 309 Cattle
Comment: Feeder cattle sold all over the board this week. Plain or undesirable cattle could be 20.00-50.00 off the top. The good feeders that went back to grass sold well. A huge highlight in the market this was big cattle that had some cover for local kill.
Steers and Bulls (the best): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 132.00-142.00; 500-600 lbs 130.50-132.50; 600-700 lbs 135.00-152.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Heifers (the best): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 117.00-131.00; 500-600 lbs 106.00-125.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-130.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Beef Steers: 1300-1500 lbs 93.00-102.00
Dairy Steers and Freemartin Heifers: 1200-1400 lbs Top $90.00; Top 10 $83.33
The butcher cow and bull market was stronger this week by $4 with the best interest in the big framed cows and bulls.
The top gross receipt cow: 1885 lbs @ 74.50 = 1381.98
The top gross receipt bull: 2280 lbs @ 88.00= 2006.40
The top Holstein cows: 74.75-79.00
The top Jersey Cows: 59.00-66.00
The top Beef Cows: 70.00-76.75
Top 10 Cows: 75.45
Top 50 Cows: 71.56
Top 100 Cows: 69.44
Top 150 Cows: 65.80
Bulls #1 No Test; #2 78.00-88.00; #3 68.00-75.00
Organic Cows (Best): 68.00-73.00; Top 10 68.97
Bred Cows: 600.00-900.00
Ewes: 75-80 lbs 160.00
Hair x Lambs: NT
Goats by the head: 70-75 lbs 165.00-175.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
March 24
Head Count: 1333
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 90-310
Started Hfr Cfs: 70.00-260.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 67.00-75.00
Cut/Bon Cows: 60.00-66.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 49.00-59.00
Slaughter Bulls: 77.00-87.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 71.00-85.00; 1000 lbs 70.00-80.00
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
March 24
Receipts: 1097 HD
Comments: Sale consisted of 197 feeders and 900 weigh cows and bulls. No market trends established for feeders as we sold mostly singles and smaller lots. Weigh cows and bull were higher as the shelves at the stores are being emptied. Producers may want to take advantage of these higher prices. Cattle futures are rallying.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 73.00-82.00; Med Yielding 66.00-72.00; Low Yielding 46.00-65.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 74.00-83.25; Med Yielding 67.00-73.00; Low Yielding 45.00-66.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 87.00-106.50; Med Yielding 75.00-86.00; Low Yielding 60.00-74.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-78.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
March 20
Receipts: Small sale
Comments: Small sale today, so no true market test. Cull cattle are high as stores look to restock shelves, so if you have some to market, now is a good time to bring them to the sale.
Washington
EVERSON
(Everson Auction Market)
March 14
This Week: 232
Steers: 300-400 lbs 120.00-132.00; 400-500 lbs 81.00-156.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-137.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 99.00-132.00; 800-900 lbs 108.00-137.00; 900-1000 lbs 81.00-136.00; 1000-1100 lbs 94.00; 1100-1300 lbs 46.00-89.00; 1300-1500 lbs 101.00
Stag by weight: 700-800 lbs NT HD
Bulls: 300-400 lbs 134.00; 400-500 lbs 71.00-75.00; 500-600 lbs 89.00-107.00; 600-700 lbs 94.00-99.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 91.00-123.00; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs 60.00-99.00; 2000-2500 lbs 78.50
Calves by the head: under 300 lbs NT
Slaughter Cows: 35.00-72.00 cwt
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 63.00-120.00; 400-500 lbs 60.00-124.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 54.00-124.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 35.00-113.00 cwt; 700-800 lbs 30.00-116.00 cwt; 800-900 lbs 84.00-85.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-99.00; 1000-1100 lbs 54.00; 1100-1300 lbs 53.00-95.00; 1500-2000 lbs 64.00
Heifers by the Head: Under 300 lbs 200.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 270.00 HD; 1000-1100 800.00 HD
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
March 13
Totals: 225 HD cattle, 27 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Top SLA Cows: 60.00-74.00
Average SLA Cows: 40.00-55.00
Top 10 Average: 69.35
Top 20 Average: 69.97
Top 50 Average: 63.57
Shells, Thin, Small: 35.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 54.00
Average SLA Bulls: 68.00-74.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 91.00-147.50; 500-650 lbs 94.00-135.00; 700-850 lbs 71.00-90.00; Heavy 86.00-92.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 102.50-132.00; 500-650 lbs 102.50-131.00; 700-850 lbs 72.00-90.00; Heavy 68.00-70.00
Holstein Steers: 870-876 lbs 50.50 cwt (5 HD); 888 lbs 58.00 (2 HD); 1060 lbs 58.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 98.00-110.00; 500-650 lbs 81.00-127.00; 700-850 lbs 68.50-101.00; Heavy 69.00
Bred Cow Best: 850.00-975.00; Average NT HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: 760.00-885.00
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 750.00-830.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Open Hol Hfrs NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 5.00-15.00 HD; Med 20.00-25.00; Large 80.00 HD
XBred Beef; 80.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 40.00-140.00 (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 55.00-120.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 115.00-120.00 HD
Sows: 30.00-140.00 HD
Boars: 10.00 HD
Goats: Small 2.00-10.00 HD; Med 87.50 HD; Large 145.00-165.00 HD
Lambs 60.00-190.00 HD
Ewes: 55-95.00 (light); 160.00-205.00 HD (heavy)
Ram: 165.00-200.00 HD