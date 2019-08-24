Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Aug. 17
Total Receipts: 727
Comments: Slaughter cows and bulls staying strong. Feeder cattle a little sluggish with concern on futures and feed shortage.
Top cows: High Dressers: 64.00-66.50; Low Dressers: 45.00-52.00
Top 10 Cows: 65.92
Top Bulls High Dressers: 78.00-84.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-136.00; 500-700 lbs 104.00-116.00; 700-900 lbs 94.00-110.50
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 122.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-130.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-126.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-118.50; 800-900 lbs 115.00-123.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 105.00-120.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-117.00; 600-700 lbs 107.00-116.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-107.50; 800-900 lbs 102.00-115.00
Bred Cows: 600.00-915.00 HD; pairs 810.00-1200.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 125.00-260.00 HD; Dairy: 5.00-52.50 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.10-1.38 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 0.85-1.28 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 1.70-2.24 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-2.00 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Aug. 5
Receipts: 341 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs LT; 500-600 lbs LT; 600-700 lbs 130.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 131.00-138.00; 800-900 lbs 125.00-135.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs LT; 400-500 lbs LT; 500-600 lbs LT; 600-700 lbs 122.00-131.00; 700-800 lbs 122.00-133.00; 800-900 lbs 118.00-130.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 63.00-67.00; High Yield Fleshy 63.00-67.00; Med Yield 60.00-63.00; Low Yield 50.00-60.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-74.00
Heiferettes: 95.00-110.00
Bulls: High Yield 85.00-90.00; Med Yield 80.00-85.00; Feeder 75.00-80.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Aug. 20
Total Receipts: 453, 426 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 67.71 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 61.07 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 57.14 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 50.00-87.50 cwt
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs 120.50; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 95.50-106.00; 700-800 lbs 108.50-110.50; 800-900 lbs NT
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs 92.50-115.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-110.00; 500-600 lbs 84.00-107.00; 600-700 lbs 84.00-106.00; 700-800 lbs 82.00-105.00; 800-900 lbs NT
Cow-Calf Pairs: 520.00-1110.00
Bred Cows: 130.00-745.00 HD
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 100.00 HD
Day-old Dairy Calves: 2.00-25.00 HD
Block Hogs: 65.00-81.00
Feeder Pigs: NT
Sows: 30.00-45.00 cwt
Weaner Pigs: NT
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 130.00-170.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 125.00-164.00 cwt
Thin Ewes: 40.00-112.50 cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 50.00-94.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT
Goats: 10-39 lbs 19.00-52.50 HD; 40-69 lbs 35.00-140.00 HD; 70-79 lbs 60.00-155.00; 80-89 lbs 85.00-195.00; 90-99 lbs 77.50-200.00 HD; 100-199 lbs 87.50-260.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Aug. 15
Receipts: 444, 433 cattle
Comment: Feeder cattle buyers continue to look for vaccinated cattle and show limited interest on the fat unweaned calves. The big question in the cow market is how long this market will hold. When the fall run of cows start they will take money off the cows, it just depends on how short we actually are. My advice is bring them to town sooner rather than later.
Top Holstein Cows: 78.00-79.25
Top Beef Cows: 75.00-77.25
Top 10 Cows: 77.61
Top 50 Cows: 73.53
Top 100 Cows: 69.97
Top 150 Cows: 66.67
Top 200 Cows: 62.26
Bulls: No. 1 84.00-90.00; No. 2 65.00-76.00; No. 3 40.00-54.00
Top Organic Cow: 92.00; Top 10 88.92; Top 50 76.07
Best Lite Steers and Bulls: 131.00-141.00
Best Heavy Heifers: 100.00-110.00
Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: NT
Goats by the Head: 65-70 lbs 105.00-110.00
Ewes by the Head: Thin 42.50-47.50
Lambs by the Pound: 85-90 lbs 152.50; 90-95 lbs 120.00
KLAMATH FALLS
(Klamath Falls Livestock Auction)
Aug. 20
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 128.00-130.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-120.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-114.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900 lbs and up NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 115.00-119.00; 400-500 lbs 105.00-110.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 104.00-119.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 101.00-113.00 cwt; 700-800 lbs 102.00-109.00 cwt; 800-900 lbs NT
Top Cow: 73.00
Top Bull: 85.00
Slaughter Bulls: 50.00-85.00
Slaughter Cows: High Yield 63.00-73.00; Med Yield 52.00-60.00; Low Yield 32.00-50.00
Feeder Heiferettes: NT
Cow Calf Pairs: 950.00-1000.00
Bred Cows: 810.00-1100.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Aug. 20
Head Count: 1287
Hol Bull Cfs: 20.00-40.00 HD
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 70.00-135.00 HD
Started Hfr Cfs: 85.00-230.00 HD
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 68.00-79.75 HD
Cut/Bon Cows: 58.00-66.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 41.00-57.00
Slaughter Bulls: 75.50-87.00
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 74.00-84.00; 800-1000 lbs 74.00-84.00
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 74.00-83.50; 1000 lbs 74.00-84.00
Jersey Hfrs: 1000 lbs 71.00-80.00
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 134.00-141.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs 117.40-125.00
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Aug. 20
Receipts: 1610 HD
Comments: This sale consisted of 1060 feeders, 540 weigh cows and bulls along with a few pairs and bred cows. The market picked up some of its losses from last week so the cash market was improved.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-165.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-166.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 135.00-145.50; 700-800 lbs 124.00-131.50; 800-900 lbs 120.00-129.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 115.00-139.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 105.00-134.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-119.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 130.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 125.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 112.00-122.00; 800-900 lbs 108.00-118.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-130.00; 400-500 lbs 108.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-127.00; 600-700 lbs 102.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-111.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-107.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 65.00-78.00; 700-800 lbs 65.00-80.00; 800-900 lbs 65.00-80.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 70.00-85.00; Med Yielding 64.00-69.00; Low Yielding 50.00-64.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 70.00-82.00; Med Yielding 64.00-69.00; Low Yielding 45.00-63.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 87.00-95.00; Med Yielding 80.00-86.00; Low Yielding 60.00-79.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 60.00-87.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Aug. 23
Receipts: 1363
Comments: Cull cows $3-$4 higher on shorter supply. Feeder market significantly higher this week, but negative tariff news this morning caused good drop in futures. Off and small lots singles $25-60 below top.
Slaughter Cows: High Yielding 63.00-73.50; Med Yielding 54.00-64.00; Low Yielding 30.00-53.00
Bulls 1 & 2: 70.00-91.00
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs 140.00-168.00; 450-500 lbs 139.00-148.00; 500-550 lbs NT; 550-600 lbs 125.00-145.00; 600-650 lbs 123.00-143.00; 650-700 lbs NT; 700-750 lbs 120.00-137.50; 750-800 lbs 110.00-132.25; 800-900 lbs 110.00-126.50; 900-1000 lbs NT
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs NT; 450-500 lbs 120.00-137.00; 500-550 lbs NT; 550-600 lbs 120.00-134.50; 600-650 lbs 115.00-132.50; 650-700 lbs 115.00-137.50; 700-750 lbs 110.00-126.00; 750-800 lbs 113.00-126.00; 800-900 lbs 104.00-114.00; 900-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: Too few for good test.
Calvy Cows: NT
Washington
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Aug. 22
This Week: 1,364
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-155.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-145.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-125.00
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-136.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-126.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-115.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 55.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 55.00-89.00; 600-800 lbs 50.00-89.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-85.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-110.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: Top Cows 65.00-78.00; C&Cs 48.00-64.00; Shells 30.00-45.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 90.00-100.00; Low Yield 55.00-85.00
Stock Cows: #1 Pairs 1300-1600; #2 1000-1250; #1 Bred Cows 1050-1200; #2 Bred Cows 750-1000