Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
April 18
Total Receipts: 502
Comments: Fleshy ewes 50-81 cents; 60-90 lbs kids in high demand. Grass calves took a steep jump in price this week with just a few in the $1.75 range. Culls cows also rebounding this week with a $15-20 increase.
Top Cows: High Dressers 64.00-67.00; Low Dressers 41.00-53.00
Top 10 Cows: 65.35
Top Bulls High Dressers: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 130.00-165.00; 500-700 lbs 106.00-131.00; 700-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-138.00; 400-500 lbs 130.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 137.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 116.00-135.00; 800-900 lbs 113.00-120.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 118.00-134.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 109.00-119.50; 600-700 lbs 96.00-118.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-115.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-106.50
Bred Cows: 475.00-855.00 HD; 1000.00-1175.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: NT; Dairy: 22.50 NT HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.40-1.85 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.10-1.69 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.00-2.80 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-2.05 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
April 6
Receipts: 510 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 145.00-157.50; 500-600 lbs 132.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-110.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 125.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-122.00; 700-800 lbs 106.00-115.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-105.00
Bred Cows: NT
Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: NT
Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-66.00; High Yield Fleshy 55.00-60.00; Med Yield 50.00-58.00; Low Yield 45.00-50.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-70.00
Heiferettes: 70.00-80.00
Bulls: High Yield 75.00-80.00; Med Yield 70.00-75.00; Feeder 65.00-70.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
April 20-21
Total Receipts: 579, 229 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 75.73 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 68.91 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 58.63 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT cwt
All Slaughter Bulls: NT
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.50; 600-700 lbs 120.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs 110.00-127.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-125.50; 900-1000 lbs NT
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs 120.00-129.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-128.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-122.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-115.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-105.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-103.00; 900-1000 lbs 90.00-103.00
Cow-Calf Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: NT
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 150.00-160.00
Day-old Dairy Calves: 2.00-20.00 HD
Block Hogs: 66.00-75.00 cwt
Feeder Pigs: NT
Sows: NT
Weaner Pigs: NT
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 175.00-204.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 120.00-177.50
Thin Ewes: 50.00-80.00
Fleshy Ewes: 55.00-85.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT
Goats: 10-39 lbs 30.00-80.00; 40-69 lbs 82.50-147.50 HD; 70-79 lbs 107.50-160.00; 80-89 lbs 100.00-180.00; 90-99 lbs 75.00-155.00; 100-199 lbs 175.00-230.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
April 9
Receipts: 183, 161 Cattle
The better quality back to grass feeder cattle met better demand this week. Limited numbers this week on all types of cattle.
No. 1 Steers: A group of 10 head 585 lbs $150.00; a group of 5 head 670 lbs $142.50
No. 1 Heifers: NT
The cow market took another 10 cent drop this week. Class III milk continues to seek lower levels with May 2020 trading @ 10.95 this morning that more than likely means the dairy cows won’t slow down nationwide anytime soon. Some producers are starting to hold the better cows and sell only the have-to-go cows, which tends to lower the quality of the offering. The Beef cows outsold the Dairy cows this week.
Top Holstein cows: 46.00-47.25
Top Jersey Cows: 45.50-46.75
The top Beef Cows: 47.00-47.75
Top 10 Cows: 46.74
Top 50 Cows: 44.85
Bulls: No. 1 71.00; No. 2 60.00-65.00
Organic Cows: The best 52.00-55.00
Top 10: $52.52
Cow Calf Pairs: No. 1 NT; No. 2 900.00
Bred Cows: No. 1 850.00; No. 2 480.00-625.00
Ewes: NT
Lambs by the pound: 55-65 lbs 157.50-177.50; 90-95 lbs 140.00-175.00
Goats by the head: 100-110 lbs 97.50
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
April 21
Head Count: 893
Hol Bull Cfs: 10.00-30.00
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 80.00-150.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 60.00-180.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 57.00-67.50
Cut/Bon Cows: 50.00-56.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-50.00
Slaughter Bulls: 78.00-82.75
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 72.00-75.50; 500-600 lbs 72.00-75.50; 600-700 lbs 78.00-81.25; 700-800 lbs 73.00-80.50; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X strs: 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 78.00-81.25
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs NT; 1000 lbs NT
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
April 21
Receipts: 1152 HD
Comments: This sale had a good mix of consignments. Lighter calves were in good demand. Little test on feeders 600 lbs and up. Good test on spring pairs. Weigh cows and bulls strong demand. No. 1 spring pairs good running 3 in 1's fetched 1585.00-1700.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-167.50; 400-500 lbs 135.00-168.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-125.00; 700-800 lbs 108.00-118.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 114.00-139.00; 400-500 lbs 112.00-134.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-129.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-114.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-107.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-105.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs 135.00-154.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-154.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 110.00-122.50; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs 115.00-134.00; 400-500 lbs 115.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 108.00-126.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-109.00; 700-800 lbs 95.00-105.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-94.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 65.00-82.50; 400-500 lbs 60.00-70.50; 500-600 lbs 65.00-70.00; 600-700 lbs 63.00-74.00; 700-800 lbs 64.00-70.00; 800-900 lbs 64.00-72.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 75.00-86.00; Med Yielding 68.00-74.00; Low Yielding 50.00-67.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 74.00-83.00; Med Yielding 67.00-73.00; Low Yielding 45.00-66.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 90.00-100.00; Med Yielding 82.00-89.00; Low Yielding 52.00-81.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 60.00-75.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
April 17
Receipts: 49
Comments: A small sale today, but one of our most active with the number of buyers in the ring. Cull cows were $12 to $20 higher. Lots of local interest in small bunches of calves, definitely higher as people are buying for summer grass.
Slaughter Cows: High Yielding 61.00-70.00; Med Yielding 52.00-60.00; Low Yielding NT
Bulls 1 & 2: Too few
Washington
EVERSON
(Everson Auction Market)
April 11
This Week: 212
Steers: 300-400 lbs 40.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 89.00-137.00; 500-600 lbs 55.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 52.00-150.00; 700-800 lbs 68.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 68.00-142.00; 900-1000 lbs 71.00-136.00; 1000-1100 lbs 68.00-102.00; 1100-1300 lbs 46.00-97.00; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Bulls: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 61.00-81.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00; 600-700 lbs 126.00-127.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-122.00; 800-900 lbs 89.00; 900-1000 lbs 75.00; 1000-1100 lbs 75.00; 1100-1300 lbs 64.00; 1500-2000 90.00
Stag by weight: 300-400 lbs 82.00; 400-500 lbs 117.00
Calves by the head: under 300 lbs NT
Slaughter Cows: 44.00-56.00 cwt
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 45.00-124.00; 400-500 lbs 26.00-129.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 54.00-131.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 76.00-131.00 cwt; 700-800 lbs 55.00-125.00 cwt; 800-900 lbs 106.00-110.00; 900-1000 lbs 117.00-130.00; 1000-1100 lbs 69.00; 1100-1300 lbs 53.00-95.00; 1100 lbs 118.00
Heifers by the Head: Under 300-400 lbs 270.00 HD
Bulls by the Head: 300-400 lbs 310.00 HD
Bred Cows by the Head: 1000-1100 lbs 725.00 HD; 1100-1300 lbs 725.00-950.00 HD; 1300-1500 lbs 700.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs 800.00 HD
Cow-Calf Pair: 1075 PR
Steers by the Head: Under 300 lbs 70.00 HD
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
April 10
Totals: 262 HD cattle, 22 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Top SLA Cows: 55.00-69.00
Average SLA Cows: 40.00-50.00
Top 10 Average: 65.37
Top 20 Average: 64.16
Top 50 Average: 61.30
Shells, Thin, Small: 30.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: NT
Average SLA Bulls: 62.00-67.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 137.00-147.50; 500-650 lbs 112.50-137.50; 700-850 lbs 97.50-136.00; Heavy NT
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 93.00-130.00; 500-650 lbs 120.00-130.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-116.00; Heavy 93.00-105.00
Holstein Steers: 3 370 lbs 70.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 90.00-110.00; 500-650 lbs 107.00-137.00; 700-850 lbs 115.00-135.00; Heavy 105.00
Bred Cow Best: NT; Average 800.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: 910.00-980.00 HD; Average: NT HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers NT HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Open Hol Hfrs NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small NT HD; Med NT; Large NT HD
Hol Heifers: 100.00 HD
XBred Beef; 50.00 HD
Started Beef: NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 50.00 (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 100.00-122.50 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 115.00-120.00 HD
Sows: NT HD
Boars: 10.00 HD
Goats: Small 95.00-140.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large 127.00-180.00 HD
Lambs 95.00-140.00 HD
Ewes: 95.00-120.00 (light); 175.00 HD (heavy)
Ram: 190.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
April 23
1909 HD
Notes: 621 slaughter cows/bulls sold, market very aggressive, especially on premium beef type cows and bulls.
Very best cows: 70.00-80.00
Very best bulls: 95.00-110.00
Handful of pairs: 1150.00-1450.00
Notes: 1250 steers and heifers, light cattle selling really well still — somewhat softer than previously but still very good. Heavy cattle getting real difficult to sell, best we had going was handing them out 1 to 5 at a time.
Steers: 3-379-172.50; 22-407-171.00; 2-468-162.50; 45-487-170.00; 5-527-165.00; 10-551-164.00; 12-582-155.00; 15-587-158.00; 35-603-150.00; 5-623-144.00; 7-624-144.00; 12-628-145.00; 14-630-145.00; 21-634-147.00; 5-654-151.00; 3-670-138.00; 15-681-143.00; 32-683-140.50; 5-702-125.00; 22-738-133.00; 4-744-127.00; 12-744-121.00; 7-750-115.00; 6-764-111.00; 34-855-103.50; 6-895-100.00; 2-910-100.00; 5-916-100.00; 4-924-98.00; 2-1003-100.00; 20-1033-100
Heifers: 3-438-130.00; 20-448-140.00; 6-499-135.00; 6-472-147.00; 3-483-140.00; 37-506-140.00; 7-517-135.00; 2-523-131.00; 8-538-140.00; 12-584-127.00; 12-584-128.50; 11-594-125.00; 36-610-130.25; 18-610-130.25; 9-611-130.25; 18-613-129.75; 13-624-127.00; 7-638-130.25; 12-691-115.00; 18-699-106.00; 12-713-107.00; 4-730-93.00; 11-806-93.00; 18-885-89.00; 6-923-82.50
Inhouse video lot: 130 heifers 850 lbs $86.50; 60 Ang X Hol strs/hfrs 900/850 lbs $76/71