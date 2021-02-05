Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Jan. 30
Receipts: 529
Comments: Good market again this week. Lambs a little softer. Cows and bulls steady to $2-$3 off. Good quality feeder cattle in high demand. If you have calves to sell, give us a call to market them for you!
Top Cows: High Dressers 55.00-69.50; Low Dressers 38.00-44.00
Top 10 Cows: 64.00
Top Bulls: High Dressers 85.00-92.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-700 lbs 101.00-108.00; 700-900 lbs 82.00-84.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 120.00-138.00; 400-500 lbs 118.00-134.50; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 103.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 120.00-138.00; 400-500 lbs 118.00-134.50; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 103.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Bred Cows: HD 520.00-1040.00 HD; Pair: NT
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 160.00; Dairy: 170.00
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.80-2.04 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.80-2.27 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.60-3.12 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.20-2.95 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Feb. 1
Head: 578
Top quality pen lots with 2 series of vaccines.
Steers: 300-400 lbs 177.00-192.00; 400-500 lbs 170.00-181.00; 500-600 lbs 157.00-181.00; 600-700 lbs 134.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-134.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-130.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 165.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-164.00; 500-600 lbs 137.00-154.00; 600-700 lbs 131.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 120.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs 108.00-119.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 60.00-67.00; High Yield Fleshy 58.00-65.00; Med Yield 55.00-58.00; Low Yield 45.00-55.00
Feeder Cows: 60.00-68.00
Heiferettes: 75.00-95.00
Bulls: High Yield 80.00-85.00; Med Yield 75.00-80.00; Feeder 68.00-74.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Feb. 1-2
Total Receipts: 770 HD, 216 cattle
Patrons of Woodburn Livestock Exchange: It is with a heavy heart we are announcing after 80 years in business the Livestock Auction will be closing its doors. This has been an agonizing decision for us to make as we have enjoyed your patronage and friendship over the past many years. Our last sheep, goat and hog auction will be held on Monday, Feb. 15, and our last cattle and poultry auction will be Tuesday, Feb. 23. In recent months there have been various rumors of us selling the property and shutting down. The property is for sale but is not sold at this time. However, due to continual declining head counts and rising costs of doing business, the livestock portion of our business is no longer viable. Woodburn Auction Yard will remain in business doing online-only machinery sales. Our current auction runs through Feb. 6. The next one is in April. — Tom and Mary Elder
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 62.96 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 58.63 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 56.06 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: NT
All Slaughter Bulls: 76.50-90.00
Block Hogs: 89.00-92.00 cwt
Feeder Pigs: 37.50-80.00 HD
Sows: 12.00-51.00 cwt
Weaner Pigs: 35.00-40.00 HD
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 185.00-204.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 147.50-203.00
Small Frame Ewes: 95.00-179.00 cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 80.00-125.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: 87.50-91.00 HD
Goats: 10-39 lbs NT; 40-69 lbs 87.50-190.00 HD; 70-79 lbs 95.00-225.00; 80-89 lbs 180.00-280.00; 90-99 lbs 205.00-265.00; 100-199 lbs 85.00-310.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Jan. 28
200 total receipts, 8 sheep
Comment: The cow market was $6-$8 higher this week great improvement on the medium flesh high yield cows. Buyers are paying a premium for value added calves. Buyers are calling looking for Bred Cows and Pairs. Looks like there is great interest in big slaughter ready heifers and steers. If you have them we need them. Really light run of feeder cattle, not enough for a market test this week.
Top Holstein Cows: 67.00-68.00
Top Beef Cows: 63.00-65.00
Top 10 Cows: 67.38
Top 50 Cows: 65.46
Top 100 Cows: 61.48
Top 150 Cows: 56.38
Bulls: No. 1 NT; No. 2 NT; No. 3 46.00-70.00
Top Organic Cow NT: No. 1 60.00-65.00; No. 2 55.00-58.25; No. 3 30.00-48.75
Pairs: No. 1 NT; No. 2 NT
Bred Cows: No. 1 NT; No. 2 NT
Old or Off quality: weigh price to 50.00 over
Lambs by the Pound: 60-75 lbs 197.50-200.00; 100-150 lbs 102.50-172.50
Ewes: NT
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
Feb. 2
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 134.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-161.00; 500-600 lbs 121.00-151.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-137.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-129.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-113.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-91.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-87.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-82.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-82.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 145.00-189.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-194.00; 500-600 lbs 134.00-171.00; 600-700 lbs 129.00-157.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-133.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-118.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-124.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-59.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-55.00; 1000-1100 lbs 48.00-63.00; 1100-1200 lbs 50.00-68.00; over 1200 lbs 50.00-69.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1025.00; over 1200 lbs 1400.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-100.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-92.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-98.00; over 1200 lbs 79.00-92.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-155.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-132.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1075.00-1550.00; over 1200 lbs 1250.00-1650.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Feb. 2
Head Count: 1109
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 115.00-270.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 80.00-290.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 54.00-66.50
Cut/Bon Cows: 47.00-55.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 40.00-45.00
Slaughter Bulls: 72.00-83.75
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 72.00-82.00; 500-600 lbs 72.00-82.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1000 lbs 72.00-88.25
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 169.00-287.00; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 129.00-133.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs 101.00-106.50
Stock Cows: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Feb. 2
Receipts: 930 HD
Comment: Short supply of feeders due to the time of the year. Everyone is very thankful for the much-needed rain. Weigh cows and bulls 3-4 cents better.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 61.00-66.00; Med Yielding 56.00-60.00; Low Yielding 48.00-55.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 57.00-61.00; Med Yielding 52.00-56.00; Low Yielding 45.00-51.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 89.00-99.00; Med Yielding 80.00-88.00; Low Yielding 69.50-79.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-78.00
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Jan. 29
Receipts: 1403
Comments: Excellent sale today with good feeders and breeding stock. The rain was a welcome sight. Cull cattle $3 to $5 higher. Grass cattle $5 to $15 higher this week. Big weaned calves or yearlings $5 higher.
Weigh Cows: High Yielding 49.00-61.00; Med Yielding 39.00-49.00; Low Yielding 20.00-38.00
Weigh Bulls: 50.00-75.00
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs 155.00-197.00; 450-500 lbs 150.00-191.00; 500-550 lbs 140.00-178.50; 550-600 lbs 135.00-162.00 few; 600-650 lbs 130.00-156.50; 650-700 lbs 120.00-144.00; 700-750 lbs 120.00-138.50 few; 750-800 lbs 120.00-138.00; 800-900 lbs 120.00-132.50; 900-1000 lbs 109.00-125.00
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs 171.00 (1); 400-450 lbs 160.00-182.50; 450-500 lbs 140.00-171.00; 500-550 lbs 125.00-156.00; 550-600 lbs 120.00-145.50; 600-650 lbs 110.00-139.50; 650-700 lbs 110.00-137.75; 700-750 lbs 110.00-132.75; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: Most 3 in 1 or exposed 1600.00-1900.00
Calvy Cows: Full mouth 900.00-1300.00; broken mouth 600.00-845.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
Jan. 29
Totals: 228 HD cattle, 6 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 60.00-75.00
Average SLA Cows: 35.00-45.00
Top 10 Average: 69.40
Top 20 Average: 68.12
Top 50 Average: 66.20
Shells, Thin, Small: 35.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 76.00-77.50
Average SLA Bulls: NT
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 130.00-150.00; 500-650 lbs 125.00-147.00; 700-850 lbs 100.00-126.00; Heavy 78.00-104.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 121.00-135.00; 500-650 lbs 108.00-131.00; 700-850 lbs 105.00-116.00; Heavy NT
Holstein Steers: 10 HD 300-675 lbs 220.00-310.00 HD (Holstein bulls)
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 115.00-142.00; 500-650 lbs 90.00-130.00; 700-850 lbs 88.00-110.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 975.00-1100.00 HD; Average 875.00-975.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1000.00-1100.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 700.00-900.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hols Heifers NT; Open Hol Hfrs 450 lbs NT
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small NT HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 125.00 HD; Started Beef 210.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 90.00-140.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 125.00-175.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 175.00-205.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 130.00-175.00 HD
Boars: 5.00-10.00 HD
Goats: Small 65.00-105.00 HD; Med 107.00 HD; Large 207.00 HD
Lambs 70.00-140.00 HD
Ewes: 165.00-180.00 HD heavy; 70.00-135.00 HD light
Ram: 160.00-210.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Feb. 4
963 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-185.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-155.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-140.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-120.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-145.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-115.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-110.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 50.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 50.00-90.00; 600-800 lbs 50.00-82.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-83.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 55.00-65.00; C&Cs 45.00-55.00; Shells 25.00-40.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 85.00-95.00; Low Yield 65.00-80.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1400.00-1600.00; No. 2 Pairs 1050.00-1350.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1350.00-1725.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 850.00-1250.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
Jan. 25
Receipts: 327
Comments: Monday’s feeder sale featured 170 head of cows and calves, with a sharply higher cow market and steady feeder market. Slaughter cows were up dramatically on a tight supply, with the top cow bringing 78 cents per pound, and an average price 66-70 cents, up nearly 20 cents from just a week prior. Bulls brought 80-83 cents on a light run, also sharply higher than a week ago. Feeder cattle were steady to higher, with 400-500 weight steers bringing $1.75, with an average price of $163.59. Steers weighing 500-600 pounds brought $1.61 with an average of $1.47. Same weight heifers brought up to $139.50, with an average price of $1.32. Next week we will not have a sale, and will be back Monday, Feb. 15 with a feeder special.
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 170.00 HD
Bull Calf: 700-800 lbs 108.00; 800-900 lbs 94.00
Bred Cow: 1300-1500 lbs 775.00 HD
Bulls: 1300-1500 lbs 73.50; 1500-2000 lbs 79.00-82.00; 2000-2500 lbs 83.00
Cow-Calf Pair: 1500-2000 lbs 1150.00
Cow: 900-1000 lbs 51.00-71.00; 1000-1100 58.00-78.00; 1100-1300 lbs 54.00-75.00; 1300-1500 lbs 63.00-77.00; 1500-2000 lbs 63.00-74.00
Heifer: 300-400 lbs 141.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 103.00-141.00; 500-600 lbs 122.00-139.50; 600-700 lbs 108.00-124.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-121.00; 800-900 lbs 102.00-105.00
Steers: 400-500 lbs 148.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-161.00; 600-700 lbs 106.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs 108.00-112.00
Goats: 100-200 lbs NT