Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
May 14
Receipts: 765
Comments: Bigger sale today. Over 900 sheep and goats. Lambs quite a bit softer this week. Feeder calves steady. Cows $3-$5 higher. This Saturday, May 21st will be our last auction in May.
Top Cows: High Dressers: 90.00-100.00; Low Dressers 40.00-52.00; Top 10: 94.20
Top Bulls: High Dressers 102.00-113.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-700 lbs 132.00-150.00; 700-900 lbs 98.00-114.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 120.00-133.00; 500-600 lbs 99.00-110.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-153.00; 700-800 lbs 130.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 140.00-151.00
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 102.00-118.00; 600-700 lbs 126.00-148.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 110.00-132.00
Bred Cows: 700.00-1125.00 HD; 660.00-950.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 150.00-235.00; Dairy: 1.00-85.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 2.30-2.70 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.70-2.35 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 2.00-3.23 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.00-2.70 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
May 16
Receipts: 762 HD
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: 1000.00-1100.00; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: 1500.00-1825.00; Broken Mouth Vacc: 1250.00-1500.00
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 78.00-88.00; High Yield Fleshy 80.00-90.00; Med Yield 70.00-77.00; Low Yield 60.00-70.00
Feeder Cows: 85.00-95.00
Heiferettes: 95.00-117.00
Bulls: High Yield 100.00-106.00; Med Yield 92.00-100.00; Feeder 88.00-95.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
May 9, 12
Receipts: 902 HD total, 561 HD cattle, 237 sheep, 104 goats
Comments: Limited number of weaned and vaccinated calves this week. We are moving into the season of bawling fall calves. The cow market was steady with last week. With a shorter run of both feeders and cows the auction was over late afternoon resulting in a weighing condition that favors the seller. The best of the lambs sold just short of of 3.00 a pound.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 158.67-171.00; 500-600 lbs 152.50-168.00; 600 lbs and up too few for a market test. By the head 260.00-480.00
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.38-150.00; 500-600 lbs 126.66-145.00; 600-700 lbs 129.21-144.00; 700-800 lbs 117.20-130.00; 800 lbs and up too few this week for a market test By the Head: 230.00
The best heavy cattle for personal slaughter: NT
The top Holstein cows brought 90.00-93.00
The top Beef cows brought 92.00-94.00
Top Bull (1910 lbs): 137.00
Top 10 Cows: 90.91
Top 50 Cows: 86.54
Top 100 Cows: 83.44
Top 150 Cows: 80.46
Top 200 Cows: 77.45
Top 250 Cows 71.83
Bulls: No.1 126.00-137.00; No. 2 107.00-116.00; No. 3 50.00-97.00
Top Organic Cow: 139.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 124.98
Top 20 Organic Cows: 121.71
Top Pairs with Small Calves: No. 2 1000.00-1110.00
Bred Cows: Top Cows This Week: No. 1 1000.00-1300.00 No. 3 325.00-700.00
Lambs (Average-Top): 40-60 lbs 250.00-280.00; 60-80 lbs 220.00-290.00; 80-90 lbs 245.00-280.00; 90-100 lbs 220.00-290.00; 100-120 lbs 235.00-295.00; 120-160 lbs 240.00-290.00
Old Crop Lambs (100-150 lbs): 195.00-255.00
Mutton: 100-150 lbs 12.50-240.00; 150-200 lbs 85.00-112.50
Rams: 75-125 lbs NT; 125-200 lbs NT; 225-250 lbs NT
Kid Goats by the head: 35.00-220.00
Wether Goats by the head: 175.00-265.00
Nanny Goats by the head: 165.00-365.00
Buck Goats by the head: 225.00-265.00
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
May 17
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-122.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-111.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-102.00; 1000-1100 lbs 108.00-115.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-95.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-96.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-161.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-158.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-125.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-120.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 91.00-120.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-73.00; 900-1000 lbs 55.00-73.00; 1000-1100 lbs 78.00-86.00; 1100-1200 lbs 71.00-89.00; over 1200 lbs 65.00-114.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-91.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-111.00; 1000-1100 lbs 76.00-126.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-95.00; over 1200 lbs 99.00-120.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1175.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1225.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-2075.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
May 17
Head Count: 880
Str Cfs: NT
Hfr Cfs: NT
Yearling Strs: 300-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 135.00-151.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-151.00; 800-1000 lbs NT
Yearling Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 142.00-144.00; 700-800 lbs 142.00-144.00; 800-1100 lbs NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Heiferettes: 90.00-95.00
Holstein Hfrs: 45.00-64.50
Jersey Hfrs: 45.00-64.50
Butcher Cows: 70.00-90.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 50.00-63.00
Butcher Bulls: 97.00-113.00
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
May 10
Receipts: 1308 HD
Comment: Market steady on smaller lots of calves. Weigh cows and bulls steady.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 170.00-187.50; 500-600 lbs 160.00-173.00; 600-700 lbs 150.00-162.00; 700-800 lbs 132.00-144.50; 800-900 lbs 124.00-135.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 135.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-169.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-159.00; 600-700 lbs 116.00-149.00; 700-800 lbs 112.00-131.00; 800-900 lbs 105.00-123.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 153.00-185.00; 500-600 lbs 151.00-174.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-163.75; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 125.00-155.00; 400-500 lbs 122.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 110.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-130.00; 800-900 lbs 97.00-126.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 78.00-87.00; Med Yielding 73.00-77.00; Low Yielding 42.00-72.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 75.00-83.50; Med Yielding 69.00-74.00; Low Yielding 40.00-68.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 100.00-122.00; Med Yielding 90.00-99.00; Low Yielding 63.00-89.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
May 13
Totals: 326 HD cattle, 4 HD pigs, goats, sheep
Top SLA Cows: 89.00
Top 10 Average: 82.75
Top 20 Average: 81.00
Top 50 Average: 77.56
Organic Slaughter: 79.00-121.00
Shells, Thin, Small: 55.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 90.00-120.00
Average SLA Bulls: 55.00-81.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 102.00-200.00; 500-650 lbs 102.00-172.00; 700-850 lbs 110.00-145.00; Heavy 91.00-130.00
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 102.00-124.00; 500-650 lbs 97.00-140.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-113.00; Heavy 78.00-126.00
Holstein Steers: NT
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 90.00-122.50; 500-650 lbs 75.00-135.00; 700-850 lbs 77.50-104.00; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: NT HD; Average NT
Beef Pairs Best: 1100.00-1450.00 HD; Average: 750.00-1050.00 HD
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1000.00-1275.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers NT HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers NT HD; Open Heifers NT cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-30.00 HD; Med NT HD; Large NT HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 175.00 HD; Started Beef 325.00 HD
Weiner Pigs: 75.00-130.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 110.00-240.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 140.00-450.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 140.00-410.00 HD
Boars: 10.00-50.00 HD
Goats: Small 35.00-70.00 HD; Med 80.00-150.00 HD; Large 160.00-300.00 HD
Lambs: 50.00-285.00 HD
Ewes: 205.00 HD heavy; 90.00-165.00 HD light
Ram: 170.00-235.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
May 12
1358 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-215.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-190.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-165.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-160.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-155.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-192.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-175.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-160.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 90.00-90.00; C&Cs 70.00-80.00; Shells 40.00-65.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 110.00-120.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1600.00-1850.00; No. 2 Pairs 1100.00-1400.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
May 16
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured over 600 head of cattle, with a good selection of calves and yearlings. Slaughter cows were lower compared to last week, with a top price of 89 cents per pound, and an average price of 79-82 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls were steady to slightly lower, topping out at $1.17, and averaging $1.03-$1.08 per pound. Feeder cattle were lower Monday, with commercial feeders filling up and concerns about grain prices slowing demand. Grass calf buyers were strong on smaller groups of calves and yearlings. 600-700 weight steers brought $1.54, with an average of $1.33. Same weight heifers brought $1.42, and averaged $1.21. 800-900 weight steers topped at $1.43 with an average of $1.30, while heifers brought $1.32 and an average price of $1.17.
Baby Lamb: under 300 lbs: 55.00
Goat: Under 300 lbs 32.50-170.00 HD
Hog: Under 300 lbs 125.00; 400-500 lbs 20.00
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 50.00-400.00
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 133.00; 400-500 lbs 51.00; 500-600 lbs 42.00-121.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 95.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bull: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 58.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 73.00; 1000-1100 lbs 61.00; 1100-1300 lbs 76.50; 1300-1500 lbs 89.00; 1500-2000 lbs 93.00-111.00; 2000-2500 lbs 102.00-117.00; over 2500 lbs 89.00
Cow/Calf Pair: 800-900 lbs 750.00; 900-1000 lbs 950.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1000.00-1100.00; 1100-1300 lbs 1200.00-1300.00; 1300-1500 lbs 1200.00-1600.00 HD; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 83.00-102.00; 900-1000 lbs 69.00-94.00; 1000-1100 lbs 62.00-90.00; 1100-1300 lbs 60.00-97.00; 1300-1500 lbs 75.00-89.00; 1500-2000 lbs 69.00-86.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 100.00-126.00; 400-500 lbs 101.00-133.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-152.00; 600-700 lbs 44.00-142.00; 700-800 lbs 112.00-124.00; 800-900 lbs 91.00-132.00; 900-1000 lbs 117.00; 1000-1100 lbs 75.00; 1100-1300 lbs 94.00; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs 101.00; 300-400 lbs 100.00; 400-500 lbs 106.00-158.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-152.00; 600-700 lbs 65.00-154.00; 700-800 lbs 70.00-137.00; 800-900 lbs 103.00-143.00; 900-1000 lbs 81.00-130.00; 1000-1100 lbs 99.00; 1100-1300 lbs 105.00; 1500-2000 lbs 84.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT