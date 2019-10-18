Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
Oct. 12
Total Receipts: 593
Comments: Good vaccinated calves brought $10-15 more than unvaccinated calves. Some buyers are showing no interest in calves that are not preconditioned. Sheep and goats steady as previous weeks. All ewes $0.66-0.73 lb.
Top cows: High Dressers: 58.00-64.00; Low Dressers: 42.00-52.00
Top 10 Cows: 60.15
Top Bulls High Dressers: 68.00-76.50
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-143.00; 500-700 lbs 100.00-121.00; 700-900 lbs LT
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-146.00 NT; 400-500 lbs 122.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-121.00; 600-700 lbs LT; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 115.00-133.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 104.00-124.00; 600-700 lbs 102.00-114.50; 700-800 lbs 96.00-104.00; 800-900 lbs LT
Bred Cows: 450.00-1017.00 HD; pairs 685.00-740.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 200.00-250.00 HD; Dairy: 7.50 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.37-1.88 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.40-1.76 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 1.70-2.04 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-2.00 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
Oct. 14
Receipts: 1440 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs 150.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-153.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-134.00
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 127.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-126.00; 800-900 lbs 105.00-115.00
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT
Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows (46 HD): High Yield Lean 65.00-72.00; High Yield Fleshy 65.00-70.00; Med Yield 60.00-65.00; Low Yield 55.00-60.00
Feeder Cows: 65.00-70.00
Heiferettes: 90.00-110.00
Bulls: High Yield 83.00-87.00; Med Yield 80.00-83.00; Feeder 75.00-80.00
WOODBURN
(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)
Oct. 15
Total Receipts: 481, 474 cattle
Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 61.50 cwt
50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 57.32 cwt
100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 54.99 cwt
Top Certified Organic Cattle: 45.00-64.00
All Slaughter Bulls: 30.00-75.00 cwt
Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs 127.00-139.00; 400-500 lbs 124.00-136.50; 500-600 lbs 118.00-129.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-122.50; 700-800 lbs 108.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 99.00-106.00
Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs 117.00-127.50; 400-500 lbs 119.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 107.00-118.50; 600-700 lbs 105.00-117.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT
Cow-Calf Pairs: 600.00-1050.00 HD
Bred Cows: NT
Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 55.00-150.00 HD
Day-old Dairy Calves: 3.00-20.00 HD
Block Hogs: 50.00-68.00 cwt
Feeder Pigs: 50.00-130.00 HD
Sows: NT
Weaner Pigs: NT
Lambs: 40-100 lbs 140.00-170.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 130.00-162.50 cwt
Thin Ewes: 60.00-80.00 cwt
Fleshy Ewes: 55.00-70.00 cwt
Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT
Goats: 10-39 lbs 15.00-67.50 HD; 40-69 lbs 30.00-127.50 HD; 70-79 lbs 80.00-162.50; 80-89 lbs 80.00-155.00; 90-99 lbs 72.50-170.00 HD; 100-199 lbs 52.50-235.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
Oct. 3
Receipts: 293, 257 cattle
Comment: The cow market was up $4-5 this week. In 30-plus years I can count the times that the cow market has gone up in October. Big numbers are starting to show up. If you have some to sell I still believe the sooner the better.
Top Holstein Cows: 72.00-76.75
Top Beef Cows: 68.00-69.50
Top 10 Cows: 72.47
Top 50 Cows: 68.90
Top 100 Cows: 64.70
Bulls: No. 1 87.00; No. 2 69.00-75.00; No. 3 52.00-62.00
Top Organic Cow: NT
No. 2: NT
Steers and Bulls The Best: 300-500 lbs 137.50-140.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-146.50; 600-700 lbs NT
Heifers The Best: No. 2 300-400 lbs 115.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-126.50; 500-600 lbs 116.00-130.75; 700-900 lbs NT
Pairs: No. 1 NT
Bred Cows: Middle-age 700.00; Old or off-quality weigh price to 50.00 over
Ewes by the Head: 80-105 lbs 82.50-87.50
Lambs by the Pound: 85-90 lbs 150.00-151.00; 145-165 lbs NT
Goats: 45.00-80.00 HD
KLAMATH FALLS
(Klamath Falls Livestock Auction)
Oct. 15
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 143.00-165.00; 400-500 lbs 151.00-159.50; 500-600 lbs 126.00-149.50; 600-700 lbs 110.00-136.50; 700-800 lbs 111.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 109.00-130.00; 900 lbs and up NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 143.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 142.50-147.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 128.00-145.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 122.00-124.50 cwt; 700-800 lbs 109.00-122.25 cwt; 800-900 lbs 110.00-115.50
Top Cow: 65.00
Top Bull: 75.00
Slaughter Bulls: 50.00-75.00
Slaughter Cows: High Yield 59.00-65.00; Med Yield 52.00-58.00; Low Yield 34.00-49.00
Feeder Heiferettes: NT
Cow Calf Pairs: 950.00-1120.00
Bred Cows: NT
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
Oct. 15
Head Count: 1097
Hol Bull Cfs: NT
Hol Hfr Cfs: NT
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 85.00-250.00 HD
Started Hfr Cfs: 65.00-245.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 62.00-70.25 HD
Cut/Bon Cows: 56.00-63.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 45.00-53.00
Slaughter Bulls: 66.00-84.50
Heiferettes: NT
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs 78.00-87.00; 400-500 lbs 78.00-87.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 68.00-89.00; 700-800 lbs 73.00-92.50; 800-1000 lbs 76.00-86.00
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 84.00-93.25; 1000 lbs 785.00-85.00
Jersey Hfrs: 45.00-60.00
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 144.00-184.00; 400-500 lbs 144.00-184.00; 500-600 lbs 144.00-184.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 139.00-139.50; 500-600 lbs 130.00-139.50; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 125.00-140.00; 800-1000 lbs 125.00-140.00
Pairs: NT
Broken Mouth: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 15
Receipts: 2828 HD
Comments: Good activity for yearlings and weaned calves. Non-weaned calves with two rounds of vaccinations were in good demand. Calves right off the cow with little to no health information were lower.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-157.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 138.00-154.50; 700-800 lbs 135.00-154.75; 800-900 lbs 130.00-145.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 125.00-164.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 112.00-137.00; 700-800 lbs 107.00-134.00; 800-900 lbs 102.00-129.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-157.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-141.50; 700-800 lbs 124.00-141.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-139.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 118.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-114.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 60.00-72.00; 600-700 lbs 65.00-75.00; 700-800 lbs 72.00-91.25; 800-900 lbs 72.00-89.25
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 65.00-72.50; Med Yielding 60.00-64.00; Low Yielding 42.00-59.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 68.00-72.50; Med Yielding 63.00-67.00; Low Yielding 45.00-62.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 85.00-95.50; Med Yielding 77.00-84.00; Low Yielding 45.00-62.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-83.75
COTTONWOOD
(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)
Oct. 11
Receipts: 554
Comments: No power at the auction yard the last three days due to the public safety power shutoff. A big thank you to Cris, Joey and all of the staff for getting us ready for the sale. Power came on just as today’s sale started.
Slaughter Cows: High Yielding 62.00-70.00; Med Yielding 53.00-61.00; Low Yielding NT
Heiferettes: High Yielding NT
Bulls 1 & 2: 70.00-84.00
Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs NT; 450-500 lbs NT; 500-550 lbs 150.00 one set; 550-600 lbs 128.00-152.00; 600-650 lbs 125.00-149.00; 650-700 lbs 120.00-141.00; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 120.00-131.50 few; 900-1000 lbs NT
Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs NT; 450-500 lbs NT; 500-550 lbs 120.00-137.50; 550-600 lbs 120.00-130.00; 600-650 lbs 119.00-130.00; 650-700 lbs 110.00-127.00; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Pairs: NT
Calvy Cows: NT
Washington
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
Oct. 17
This Week: 2111
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-171.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-152.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-141.00; 900-1000 lbs 90.00-135.00
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-132.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-120.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 55.00-80.00; 400-600 lbs 55.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 50.00-80.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-80.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-110.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: Top Cows 62.00-72.00; C&Cs 45.00-60.00; Shells 30.00-45.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 85.00-95.00; Low Yield 55.00-80.00
Stock Cows: #1 Pairs 1300-1600; #2 1000-1250; #1 Bred Cows 1050-1300; #2 Bred Cows 750-1000