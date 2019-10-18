Oregon

EUGENE

(Eugene Livestock Auction)

Oct. 12

Total Receipts: 593

Comments: Good vaccinated calves brought $10-15 more than unvaccinated calves. Some buyers are showing no interest in calves that are not preconditioned. Sheep and goats steady as previous weeks. All ewes $0.66-0.73 lb.

Top cows: High Dressers: 58.00-64.00; Low Dressers: 42.00-52.00

Top 10 Cows: 60.15

Top Bulls High Dressers: 68.00-76.50

Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 120.00-143.00; 500-700 lbs 100.00-121.00; 700-900 lbs LT

Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 130.00-146.00 NT; 400-500 lbs 122.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 105.00-121.00; 600-700 lbs LT; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT

Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 115.00-133.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-150.00; 500-600 lbs 104.00-124.00; 600-700 lbs 102.00-114.50; 700-800 lbs 96.00-104.00; 800-900 lbs LT

Bred Cows: 450.00-1017.00 HD; pairs 685.00-740.00 PR

Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 200.00-250.00 HD; Dairy: 7.50 HD

Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 1.37-1.88 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.40-1.76 lb

Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 1.70-2.04 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 1.30-2.00 lb

MADRAS

(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)

Oct. 14

Receipts: 1440 HD

Steers: 300-400 lbs 150.00-170.00; 400-500 lbs 150.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 145.00-160.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-153.00; 700-800 lbs 135.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-134.00

Heifers: 300-400 lbs 140.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-140.00; 600-700 lbs 127.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-126.00; 800-900 lbs 105.00-115.00

Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT

Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT

Broken Mouth Vacc: NT

Butcher Cows (46 HD): High Yield Lean 65.00-72.00; High Yield Fleshy 65.00-70.00; Med Yield 60.00-65.00; Low Yield 55.00-60.00

Feeder Cows: 65.00-70.00

Heiferettes: 90.00-110.00

Bulls: High Yield 83.00-87.00; Med Yield 80.00-83.00; Feeder 75.00-80.00

WOODBURN

(Woodburn Livestock Exchange)

Oct. 15

Total Receipts: 481, 474 cattle

Top 10 Slaughter Cows a/p: 61.50 cwt

50 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 57.32 cwt

100 Top Slaughter Cows a/p: 54.99 cwt

Top Certified Organic Cattle: 45.00-64.00

All Slaughter Bulls: 30.00-75.00 cwt

Top Beef Steers: 300-400 lbs 127.00-139.00; 400-500 lbs 124.00-136.50; 500-600 lbs 118.00-129.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-122.50; 700-800 lbs 108.00-119.00; 800-900 lbs 99.00-106.00

Top Beef Heifers: 300-400 lbs 117.00-127.50; 400-500 lbs 119.00-129.00; 500-600 lbs 107.00-118.50; 600-700 lbs 105.00-117.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT

Cow-Calf Pairs: 600.00-1050.00 HD

Bred Cows: NT

Day-old Beef Cross Calves: 55.00-150.00 HD

Day-old Dairy Calves: 3.00-20.00 HD

Block Hogs: 50.00-68.00 cwt

Feeder Pigs: 50.00-130.00 HD

Sows: NT

Weaner Pigs: NT

Lambs: 40-100 lbs 140.00-170.00 cwt; 100-150 lbs 130.00-162.50 cwt

Thin Ewes: 60.00-80.00 cwt

Fleshy Ewes: 55.00-70.00 cwt

Ewe-Lamb Pairs: NT

Goats: 10-39 lbs 15.00-67.50 HD; 40-69 lbs 30.00-127.50 HD; 70-79 lbs 80.00-162.50; 80-89 lbs 80.00-155.00; 90-99 lbs 72.50-170.00 HD; 100-199 lbs 52.50-235.00 HD; 200-300 lbs NT

LEBANON

(Lebanon Auction Yard)

Oct. 3

Receipts: 293, 257 cattle

Comment: The cow market was up $4-5 this week. In 30-plus years I can count the times that the cow market has gone up in October. Big numbers are starting to show up. If you have some to sell I still believe the sooner the better.

Top Holstein Cows: 72.00-76.75

Top Beef Cows: 68.00-69.50

Top 10 Cows: 72.47

Top 50 Cows: 68.90

Top 100 Cows: 64.70

Bulls: No. 1 87.00; No. 2 69.00-75.00; No. 3 52.00-62.00

Top Organic Cow: NT

No. 2: NT

Steers and Bulls The Best: 300-500 lbs 137.50-140.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-146.50; 600-700 lbs NT

Heifers The Best: No. 2 300-400 lbs 115.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-126.50; 500-600 lbs 116.00-130.75; 700-900 lbs NT

Pairs: No. 1 NT

Bred Cows: Middle-age 700.00; Old or off-quality weigh price to 50.00 over

Ewes by the Head: 80-105 lbs 82.50-87.50

Lambs by the Pound: 85-90 lbs 150.00-151.00; 145-165 lbs NT

Goats: 45.00-80.00 HD

KLAMATH FALLS

(Klamath Falls Livestock Auction)

Oct. 15

Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 143.00-165.00; 400-500 lbs 151.00-159.50; 500-600 lbs 126.00-149.50; 600-700 lbs 110.00-136.50; 700-800 lbs 111.00-128.00; 800-900 lbs 109.00-130.00; 900 lbs and up NT

Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 143.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 142.50-147.00 cwt; 500-600 lbs 128.00-145.00 cwt; 600-700 lbs 122.00-124.50 cwt; 700-800 lbs 109.00-122.25 cwt; 800-900 lbs 110.00-115.50

Top Cow: 65.00

Top Bull: 75.00

Slaughter Bulls: 50.00-75.00

Slaughter Cows: High Yield 59.00-65.00; Med Yield 52.00-58.00; Low Yield 34.00-49.00

Feeder Heiferettes: NT

Cow Calf Pairs: 950.00-1120.00

Bred Cows: NT

Idaho

JEROME

(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)

Oct. 15

Head Count: 1097

Hol Bull Cfs: NT

Hol Hfr Cfs: NT

Started Bull & Str Cfs: 85.00-250.00 HD

Started Hfr Cfs: 65.00-245.00

Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 62.00-70.25 HD

Cut/Bon Cows: 56.00-63.00

Shelly/Lite Cows: 45.00-53.00

Slaughter Bulls: 66.00-84.50

Heiferettes: NT

Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs 78.00-87.00; 400-500 lbs 78.00-87.00; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 68.00-89.00; 700-800 lbs 73.00-92.50; 800-1000 lbs 76.00-86.00

Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 84.00-93.25; 1000 lbs 785.00-85.00

Jersey Hfrs: 45.00-60.00

Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs 144.00-184.00; 400-500 lbs 144.00-184.00; 500-600 lbs 144.00-184.00; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT

Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 139.00-139.50; 500-600 lbs 130.00-139.50; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs 125.00-140.00; 800-1000 lbs 125.00-140.00

Pairs: NT

Broken Mouth: NT

California

TURLOCK

(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)

Oct. 15

Receipts: 2828 HD

Comments: Good activity for yearlings and weaned calves. Non-weaned calves with two rounds of vaccinations were in good demand. Calves right off the cow with little to no health information were lower.

No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-157.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 138.00-154.50; 700-800 lbs 135.00-154.75; 800-900 lbs 130.00-145.00

No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers: 300-400 lbs 125.00-164.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 118.00-139.00; 600-700 lbs 112.00-137.00; 700-800 lbs 107.00-134.00; 800-900 lbs 102.00-129.00

No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 140.00-157.00; 500-600 lbs 140.00-156.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-141.50; 700-800 lbs 124.00-141.00; 800-900 lbs 115.00-139.00

No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 118.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-123.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-114.00

No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs 60.00-72.00; 600-700 lbs 65.00-75.00; 700-800 lbs 72.00-91.25; 800-900 lbs 72.00-89.25

Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 65.00-72.50; Med Yielding 60.00-64.00; Low Yielding 42.00-59.00

Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 68.00-72.50; Med Yielding 63.00-67.00; Low Yielding 45.00-62.00

Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 85.00-95.50; Med Yielding 77.00-84.00; Low Yielding 45.00-62.00

Holstein Barren Heifers: 65.00-83.75

COTTONWOOD

(Shasta Livestock Auction Yard)

Oct. 11

Receipts: 554

Comments: No power at the auction yard the last three days due to the public safety power shutoff. A big thank you to Cris, Joey and all of the staff for getting us ready for the sale. Power came on just as today’s sale started.

Slaughter Cows: High Yielding 62.00-70.00; Med Yielding 53.00-61.00; Low Yielding NT

Heiferettes: High Yielding NT

Bulls 1 & 2: 70.00-84.00

Feeder Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs NT; 450-500 lbs NT; 500-550 lbs 150.00 one set; 550-600 lbs 128.00-152.00; 600-650 lbs 125.00-149.00; 650-700 lbs 120.00-141.00; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 120.00-131.50 few; 900-1000 lbs NT

Feeder Heifers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-450 lbs NT; 450-500 lbs NT; 500-550 lbs 120.00-137.50; 550-600 lbs 120.00-130.00; 600-650 lbs 119.00-130.00; 650-700 lbs 110.00-127.00; 700-750 lbs NT; 750-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT

Pairs: NT

Calvy Cows: NT

Washington

TOPPENISH

(Toppenish Livestock Commission)

Oct. 17

This Week: 2111

Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-171.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-177.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-152.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-146.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-141.00; 900-1000 lbs 90.00-135.00

Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-150.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-135.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-132.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-132.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-120.00

Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 55.00-80.00; 400-600 lbs 55.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 50.00-80.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-80.00

Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-110.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00

Butcher Cows: Top Cows 62.00-72.00; C&Cs 45.00-60.00; Shells 30.00-45.00

Butcher Bulls: High Yield 85.00-95.00; Low Yield 55.00-80.00

Stock Cows: #1 Pairs 1300-1600; #2 1000-1250; #1 Bred Cows 1050-1300; #2 Bred Cows 750-1000

