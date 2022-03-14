Oregon
EUGENE
(Eugene Livestock Auction)
March 5
Receipts: 663
Comments: Lambs and Goats steady again this week. Lighter on Feeder Cattle. Cows $8-$10 higher this week. Feeder Sale Tuesday, March 15 @ 1 p.m.; 60 Head of good quality preconditioned Black Steers ready for grass already consigned.
High Dressers: 75.00-83.50; Low Dressers 40.00-48.00
Top 10 Cows: 79.25
Top Bulls: High Dressers 86.00-93.00
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs 129.00-155.00; 500-700 lbs 120.00-149.00; 700-900 lbs 110.00-132.00
Choice Feeder Steers: Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 148.00-171.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-168.50; 500-600 lbs 138.00-149.50; 600-700 lbs 136.00-148.00; 700-800 lbs 125.00-134.50; 800-900 lbs NT
Choice Feeder Heifers Medium-Large Frame No. 1&2s: 300-400 lbs 125.00-138.00; 400-500 lbs 135.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 130.00-147.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-135.00; 700-800 lbs 118.00-131.00; 800-900 lbs 110.00-117.00
Bred Cows: 700.00-1005.00 HD; 600.00-1430.00 PR
Head Calves (Up to 250 lbs) Beef: 130.00-360.00; Dairy: 5.00-150.00 HD
Feeder Lambs: 50-90 lbs 3.00-3.55 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.60-3.37 lb
Feeder Goats: 50-90 lbs 3.20-3.73 lb; 90 to 130 lbs 2.70-3.30 lb
MADRAS
(Central Oregon Livestock Auction)
March 7
474 HD
Steers: 300-400 lbs 180.00-200.00; 400-500 lbs 175.00-195.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-185.00; 600-700 lbs 156.00-166.00; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs NT
Heifers: 300-400 lbs 160.00-180.00; 400-500 lbs 155.00-180.00; 500-600 lbs 158.00-170.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-145.00; 700-800 lbs LT; 800-900 lbs LT
Bred Cows: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Pairs: Full Mouth Vacc: NT; Broken Mouth Vacc: NT
Butcher Cows: High Yield Lean 77.00-82.00; High Yield Fleshy 77.00-88.00; Med Yield 67.00-74.00; Low Yield 55.00-67.00
Feeder Cows: NT
Heiferettes: 85.00-100.00
Bulls: High Yield 90.00-98.00; Med Yield 87.00-93.00; Feeder 95.00-105.00
LEBANON
(Lebanon Auction Yard)
March 10
Receipts: 468 HD total, 468 HD cattle
Comments: 450 head weaned and preconditioned calves consigned for our March 17th customer appreciation Feeder Sale Weaned preconditioned calves continue to top the market bringing 10-20 cents over unweaned calves. The cow market took another big jump this week with a few honest butcher cows up against 90 cents. Young cows up to 126.00. I look for this trend to continue and cows might be headed over a dollar.
Steers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 158.20-160.00; 500-600 lbs 139.32-171.00; 600-700 lbs 135.46-154.00; 700-900 lbs 120.30-143.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 1200-1300 lbs NT
Heifers (Average-Top): 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 135.26-152.00; 500-600 lbs 141.16-152.00; 600-700 lbs 128.32-144.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Feeder Bulls: 400-500 lbs 142.50; 500-600 145.00; 600-700 lbs 119.00-128.00; 700-800 lbs 125.09
Young fed cows: 95.00-126.00
The top Holstein cows brought 87.00-89.00
The top Beef cows brought 85.00-86.50
Top 10 Cows: 86.62
Top 50 Cows: 84.45
Top 100 Cows: 82.05
Top 150 Cows: 79.56
Top 200 Cows: 76.54
Bulls: No. 1 115.00-122.00; No. 2. 101.00-109.00; No. 3 79.00-99.00; No. 4 NT
Top Organic Cow: 134.00
Top 10 Organic Cows: 124.35
Top 20 Organic Cows: 119.63
Top Pairs: NT
Bred Cows: No. 1 1025.00-1180.00; No. 2 750.00-800.00; No. 3 525.00-750.00; Old or off quality, weigh price to 50.00 over
HERMISTON
(Northwest Livestock Commission)
March 8
Heifers: Under 300 lbs 130.00-385.00 HD; 300-400 lbs 130.00-135.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 115.00-173.00; 600-700 lbs 118.00-168.00; 700-800 lbs 113.00-131.00; 800-900 lbs 100.00-130.00; 900-1000 lbs 79.00-102.00; 1000-1100 lbs 84.00-96.00; 1100-1200 lbs 70.00-87.00; over 1200 lbs 58.00-65.00
Steers: 300-400 lbs 156.00-208.00; 400-500 lbs 132.00-191.00; 500-600 lbs 135.00-178.00; 600-700 lbs 132.00-156.00; 700-800 lbs 126.00-143.00; 800-900 lbs 114.00-147.00; 900-1000 lbs 100.00-120.00; 1000-1100 lbs 89.00-112.00; 1100-1200 lbs 75.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 87.00-98.00
Cows: 700-800 lbs 50.00-67.00; 800-900 lbs 40.00-78.00; 900-1000 lbs 49.00-77.00; 1000-1100 lbs 50.00-106.00; 1100-1200 lbs 50.00-84.00; over 1200 lbs 50.00-86.00
Bred Cows: 900-1000 lbs 975.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1352.00-1400.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1125.00; over 1200 lbs 1175.00
Butcher Bulls: 800-900 lbs 79.00-91.00; 900-1000 lbs 70.00-96.00; 1000-1100 lbs 66.00-75.00; 1100-1200 lbs 60.00-105.00; over 1200 lbs 70.00-113.00
Good Quality Cutting Bulls: 300-400 lbs 125.00-146.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-134.00; 600-700 lbs 100.00-112.00; 700-800 lbs 101.00-102.00
Pairs: 900-1000 lbs 1385.00; 1000-1100 lbs 1575.00; 1100-1200 lbs 1050.00; over 1200 lbs 1100.00-1425.00
Doe Goat: 100.00-150.00
Ewes: 100.00-120.00
Lambs: 55.00-120.00
Kid Goats: 70.00-110.00
Buck Goat: 120.00-210.00
Idaho
JEROME
(Producers Livestock Marketing Association)
March 8
Head Count: 1090
Baby Cfs: 30.00-60.00
Started Bull & Str Cfs: 100.00-250.00
Started Hfr Cfs: 80.00-145.00
Brk/Ut/Com Cows: 80.00-88.50
Cut/Bon Cows: 70.00-80.00
Shelly/Lite Cows: 45.00-65.00
Slaughter Bulls: 92.00-114.00
Heiferettes: NT
Beef Cows: 75.00-85.00
Holstein Strs: 275-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs 74.00-80.00; 500-600 lbs 74.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs NT; 800-1000 lbs NT
Holstein X Steers: NT
Holstein Hfrs: 275-999 lbs 82.00-92.00; 1000 lbs 87.00-97.00
Jersey Hfrs: NT
Choice Strs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 143.00-147.00; 700-800 lbs 143.00-147.00; 800-1000 lbs NT
Choice Hfrs: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-1100 lbs NT
Pairs Stock Cows: NT
Jersey Heifers: NT
California
TURLOCK
(Turlock Livestock Auction Yard)
March 8
Receipts: 1345 HD
Comment: Calf and yearling marketing look to be 30-45 days early with the lack of rain in most areas. Weigh cows and bulls strong today but with additional culling it may take a toll on the cow market, but it's yet to be seen.
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Steers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 150.00-168.00; 400-500 lbs 147.00-166.50; 500-600 lbs 145.00-173.00; 600-700 lbs 140.00-152.00; 700-800 lbs NT.00; 800-900 lbs NT
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Steers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 130.00-149.00; 400-500 lbs 125.00-146.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-144.00; 600-700 lbs 115.00-139.00; 700-800 lbs 105.00-136.00; 800-900 lbs 95.00-119.00
No. 1 Med and Large Frame Heifers (2 rounds of shots): 300-400 lbs 145.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 140.00-152.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-150.00; 600-700 lbs 130.00-140.00; 700-800 lbs 115.00-125.00; 800-900 lbs 112.00-122.00
No. 2 Med and Large Frame Heifers (1 round of shots): 300-400 lbs 124.00-144.00; 400-500 lbs 120.00-139.00; 500-600 lbs 112.00-137.00; 600-700 lbs 108.00-129.00; 700-800 lbs 100.00-114.00; 800-900 lbs 90.00-111.00
No. 1 Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs NT; 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 600-700 lbs 80.00-100.00; 700-800 lbs 75.00-95.00; 800-900 lbs 75.00-95.00
Weigh Beef Cows: High Yielding 80.00-93.75; Med Yielding 73.00-79.00; Low Yielding 45.00-72.00
Weigh Dairy Cows: High Yielding 80.00-92.50; Med Yielding 72.00-79.00; Low Yielding 42.00-71.00
Weigh Bulls: High Yielding 100.00-125.00; Med Yielding 80.00-99.00; Low Yielding 65.00-79.00
Holstein Barren Heifers: 75.00-105.00
Washington
CHEHALIS
(Chehalis Livestock Market)
March 4-5
Totals: 326 HD cattle, 237 HD pigs/goats/sheep
Top SLA Cows: 84.50
Top 10 Average: 80.75
Top 20 Average: 79.02
Top 50 Average: 75.86
Organic Slaughter: NT
Shells, Thin, Small: 40.00 and down
Top SLA Bulls: 82.00-95.00
Average SLA Bulls: 70.00-76.00
Best Steers: 300-450 lbs 130.00-155.00; 500-650 lbs 110.00-155.00; 700-850 lbs 135.00-157.50; Heavy 1175 lbs 120.00-132.50
Best Heifers: 300-450 lbs 95.00-162.50; 500-650 lbs 117.00-138.00; 700-850 lbs 90.00-115.00; Heavy 87.00-115.00
Holstein Steers: 61.00-76.00 cwt
Feeder Bulls: 300-450 lbs 100.00-162.50; 500-650 lbs 97.00-152.00; 700-850 lbs 94.00-112.50; Heavy NT
Bred Cow Best: 950.00-1035.00 HD; Average 600.00-850.00 HD
Beef Pairs Best: NT HD; Average: NT
Dairy Cattle: Top Springers 1000.00-1100.00 HD; Top 5 Ave Springers 875.00-925.00 HD; Average Dairy Springer NT; Bred Hol Heifers 1057.00 HD; Open Heifers NT cwt
Baby Calves: Hol Bulls Small 10.00-25.00 HD; Med 30.00-50.00 HD; Large 60.00-120.00 HD; Hol Heifers NT HD; X-bred beef 150.00 HD; Started Beef NT HD
Weiner Pigs: 40.00-150.00 HD (under 80 lbs)
Feeder Pigs: 145.00-200.00 HD (80-100 lbs)
Block Hogs: 250.00 HD (over 100 lbs)
Sows: 190.00-310.00 HD
Boars: 145.00-250.00 HD
Goats: Small 5.00-50.00 HD; Med 100.00-190.00 HD; Large 200.00-380.00 HD
Lambs: 105.00-270.00 HD
Ewes: 220.00-360.00 HD heavy; 110.00-210.00 light
Ram: 105.00-260.00 HD
TOPPENISH
(Toppenish Livestock Commission)
March 10
2169 HD
Choice Steers: 300-400 lbs 110.00-190.00; 400-500 lbs 90.00-215.00; 500-600 lbs 90.00-195.00; 600-700 lbs 90.00-175.00; 700-800 lbs 90.00-155.00; 800-900 lbs 85.00-152.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-135.00; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1500-2000 NT
Choice Heifers: 300-400 lbs 105.00-160.00; 400-500 lbs 85.00-170.00; 500-600 lbs 85.00-165.00; 600-700 lbs 85.00-155.00; 700-800 lbs 85.00-150.00; 800-900 lbs 80.00-140.00; 900-1000 lbs 80.00-130.00
Holstein Steers: 300-400 lbs 70.00-90.00; 400-600 lbs 65.00-80.00; 600-800 lbs 70.00-81.00; 800-1000 lbs 70.00-82.00
Feeder Bulls: 400-600 lbs 55.00-120.00; 600-800 lbs 55.00-105.00; 800-1000 lbs 50.00-100.00; 1000-1200 lbs 50.00-90.00
Butcher Cows: top cows 75.00-85.00; C&Cs 60.00-70.00; Shells 30.00-45.00
Butcher Bulls: High Yield 100.00-135.00; Low Yield 75.00-90.00
Stock Cows: No. 1 Pairs 1350.00-1625.00; No. 2 Pairs 900.00-1150.00; No. 1 Bred Cows 1000.00-1200.00; No. 2 Bred Cows 800.00-950.00
DAVENPORT
(Stockland Livestock Auction)
March 7
Receipts: 300 HD
Comments: Monday’s feeder special featured 300 head of cattle, with a good run of light calves and a steady cow market. Slaughter cows were steady to slightly higher, with the best cows bringing 85 cents per pound, with an average price of 75-77 cents per pound. Slaughter bulls were steady to lower, with mostly thinner bulls on offer. Bulls topped out at 95 cents per pound, with an average of 79-82 cents. Light calves were stronger, with good local demand and buyer interest. 400-500 weight steers brought $1.93, with an average of $1.76. 500-600 weight steers brought $1.89, with an average price of $1.65, while same weight heifers brought $168.50, with an average of $153.39. 600-700 weight steers brought $167.00, averaging $145.00, while heifers brought $146.50, and averaged $140.66.
Baby Calf: Under 300 lbs 225.00
Bull Calf: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 139.00 cwt; 400-500 lbs 139.00; 500-600 lbs 142.00; 600-700 lbs 120.00-130.00; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT
Bull: 300-400 lbs 173.00; 400-500 lbs 111.00-167.00; 600-700 lbs 126.00; 700-800 lbs 121.00; 1000-1100 lbs 74.00; 1100-1300 lbs 69.50-80.00; 1300-1500 lbs 72.50-88.00; 1500-2000 lbs 61.00-86.00; 2000-2500 lbs 94.00; over 2500 lbs NT
Cows: 400-500 lbs NT; 500-600 lbs NT; 700-800 lbs NT; 800-900 lbs 62.00; 900-1000 lbs 75.00; 1000-1100 lbs 68.50-88.00; 1100-1300 lbs 62.00-85.00; 1300-1500 lbs 62.00-1060.00; 1500-2000 lbs 72.00-83.00; 2000-2500 lbs NT
Heifer: Under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 140.00-275.00; 400-500 lbs 142.00-157.00; 500-600 lbs 83.00-168.50; 600-700 lbs 101.00-146.50; 700-800 lbs 113.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs 100.00; 1000-1100 lbs 925.00; 1100-1300 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT
Steers: under 300 lbs NT; 300-400 lbs 122.00-196.00; 400-500 lbs 110.00-193.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-189.00; 600-700 lbs 91.00-167.00; 700-800 lbs 105.50-160.00; 800-900 lbs NT; 900-1000 lbs NT; 1000-1100 lbs NT; 1300-1500 lbs NT; 1500-2000 lbs NT
Ewe: under 300 lbs 235.00-300.00; 80-100 lbs NT; 100-200 lbs NT; 200-300 lbs NT
Pig: under 300 lbs 111.00 HD
Hog: under 300 lbs 125.00 cwt